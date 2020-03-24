2020 NFL Mock Draft: Tua Tagovailoa lands with surprise team in trade up, Ravens make big move for receiver

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals may be having trouble finding the right trade partner for Andy Dalton, but that shouldn't affect taking Burrow as the team's next franchise QB at all.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Young is about as valuable a non-QB prospect you're ever going to find, so I can't see Washington being satisfied with any trade offers to move down.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd While Gardner Minshew flashed as a rookie, I don't think he's locked in as the long-term QB. Having sold off veterans for a lot of draft capital, I can see the Jaguars packaging their two first-round picks (or one plus Yannick Ngakoue?) and kicking in No. 165 to beat a Miami offer for Tagovailoa, who would be the No. 1 pick in many drafts if the medicals check out.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Yes, the Giants need tackle help even after adding Cameron Fleming, but they can address the position at the top of the second round. There's no other prospect available like Simmons, who can be a versatile playmaker for the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd With Tagovailoa off the board, the Dolphins could just take the next QB on their list here. But after all the free agency activity settled many QB situations, it makes more sense to grab an elite left tackle and then plan on taking either Justin Herbert or Jordan Love with their second pick, perhaps after a trade up.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers appear to ready to roll with Tyrod Taylor in the short-term, but Herbert is a great option to bring in and develop into the team's new franchise QB to take over whenever ready.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Panthers found a potential franchise QB in Teddy Bridgewater, and I expect them to focus heavily on the defensive side in the draft. Here they get the best corner in the class as a worthy successor to James Bradberry.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 8 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd How about this? Rather than trade No. 39 and likely more draft capital to move up from No. 5, the Dolphins package No. 18 and 39 to send to an Arizona team that traded away its second-rounder, and Miami picks up a QB with exciting traits to develop behind Ryan Fitzpatrick. And they pick up a much better franchise left tackle at No. 5 in the trade-off as well.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions trade back with the Jaguars, pick up No. 20 and a mid-round pick plus this one, and get the top defensive tackle in this class, a player who could be a fit for them at No. 3 anyway. That's a big win for the Detroit front office.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns land a left tackle to pair with big free-agent signing Jack Conklin and give the offensive line the upgrade it desperately needs.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Jets have bigger needs after signing George Fant to play left tackle, but with the depth at the WR and CB positions in this class, it makes more sense to lock down the right side of the O-line with Wills, who has plenty of experience at right tackle and could be a backup plan for the blindside as well.

Round 1 - Pick 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders need to bring aboard a No. 1 receiver after the Antonio Brown addition crashed and burned, and the good news is they're perfectly positioned to get one here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 13 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens now have seven picks in the top 140, which gives them the ammo to make a bold move in the first round. Here, they ship No. 28, 55 and 106 to get all the way up to 13 and take arguably the top receiver in the draft, someone who fits as a perfect complement to Marquise Brown in the passing game.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bucs have landed the biggest fish on the QB market, and now it's important they strengthen the offensive line in order to keep Tom Brady on the field. There's a good chance they'll be able to take one of the top four tackles at this spot.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd While many are pegging the Broncos to take a WR here, the depth in the class plus the presence of a No. 1 option already on their roster in Courtland Sutton means they can wait until Day 2 for the position. A linebacker like Murray won't be available at their next pick however, and he also fills a huge need.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 16 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings have a ton of draft capital after trading Stefon Diggs, so here they package No. 22, 89 and 132 to move up for a difference-maker at defensive tackle to play next to the newly-signed Michael Pierce.

Round 1 - Pick 17 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys are thin at edge rusher after losing Robert Quinn, but here they're fortunate to have the second-best edge talent in the draft fall into their laps in Chaisson.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 18 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th The Cardinals trade back before making their first pick and still get a talented player to plug in at right tackle in Jones, who shined throughout the predraft process.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders picked up Eli Apple already but they shouldn't stop there when it comes to addressing their needs at corner. Henderson would be an excellent value at 19 and should even garner consideration at No. 12.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 20 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions use the second first-rounder they acquired from the Jaguars in their trade down to bolster their talent at corner after dealing Darius Slay.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Sure, the Eagles could take a receiver here, but they'll still get a good one at No. 53 with the depth in the class. Even though LB is never a top focus for the franchise, they should jump at the chance to land one of the top linebackers in the class to address their biggest remaining need on defense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 22 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The Falcons move back six spots, pick up No. 89 and 132 to help with their effort to rebuild the defense and still land a quality cornerback despite two others coming off the board at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The depth at receiver causes a top-15 talent to fall into the Patriots' laps, and Ruggs will help stretch the defense for whomever is lining up at quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th The Saints must improve their depth at corner, and doing so in the first round gives them a talented player at the position who could start long-term.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 57th POSITION RNK 9th The Vikings moved up for a stud at defensive tackle earlier, and with their original first-rounder they can still land some talent at cornerback to help replace their losses.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins added Kyle Van Noy in free agency, and here they get a similar type player who can get after the passer but also handle off-ball duties. The Dolphins defense could be very good, very quickly.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th With the receiver run seemingly about to begin, the Colts trade No. 34 and No. 75 for this pick and No. 133 to hop the pack for the excellent Jefferson to complement T.Y. Hilton.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 28 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers moved all the way down from 13 to get two Day 2 picks from the Ravens, and rather than pick up someone from the top of the receiver market in the top 15 they get a quality player who won't wow you with his speed but does plenty else well enough to win.

Round 1 - Pick 29 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd After trading away Jurrell Casey in a cost-cutting move, the Titans go out and fill that spot by taking Epenesa, who should be able to stand up to a role as a 3-4 end in the Titans defense.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 227 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Packers need to give Aaron Rodgers some better weapons to complement Davante Adams, and Shenault has a much higher ceiling than he's shown in the pre-draft process while hampered by an injury.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st McKinney is too good a talent to slip out of the first round, and he'd be the perfect fit to help the Buccaneers' secondary. They package their next two picks (No. 45 and 76) to get back into the first round for the versatile defensive back, and that leaves the 49ers with No. 45, 55, 76 and 106 after their two trades down.