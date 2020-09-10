Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville is loading up on draft capital already. They are the army stocking up on goods and ammunition ahead of a tiresome battle. A rebuild is in the cards for the Jaguars, and it begins with the quarterback position. They have the picks to move around and secure one of these top options.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Washington traded away Trent Williams after a toxic relationship necessitated the move. Coach Ron Rivera does not have an immediate replacement on the roster, but they could back into one of the best offensive tackle prospects to come around for quite some time.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati took a trio of linebackers -- Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey and Akeem Davis-Gaither -- that were all highly regarded by yours truly. Those three players could dispel the need to improve this group, but Parsons is too talented to pass up early in the first round. This would be a likely trade-up spot for a team looking to secure either Justin Fields or Trey Lance.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st General manager Joe Douglas went into the pantry looking for the ingredients for a delicious, cohesive meal. Instead, he found some stale crackers, a box of macaroni and cheese and a bottle of ketchup. Sam Darnold should expect more from that wide receiver room. The franchise has done little to support their young quarterback through the first three years of his career.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st There has not been extensive tape on Barmore to this point, but his ability to impact the game is not easily hidden. He can start opposite Christian Wilkins in that three-down base front for Miami. His size allows him to move inside on four-down fronts as well.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Teddy Bridgewater could prove to be the future of the quarterback position in Carolina. However, it is less likely than the alternative. Fields is pass first but has the mobility to beat teams on the ground as well.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants have chased an upgrade to their pass rush but it has continued to evade them. Rousseau is a raw but gifted edge rusher. His 15.5 sacks last season were a glimpse of the ability that he brings to the table.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Fr • 6'3" / 221 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Las Vegas has Derek Carr, and he may be a solid option capable of providing consistent results. Is he enough to get the team to their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl? My guess is no. Lance is a dual-threat quarterback capable of carving opposing defenses similarly to Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit toyed with the idea of taking Derrick Brown before settling upon Jeff Okudah. A year later, they fill the other need that they set out to address in the form of Wilson.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 10 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Ted Karras was brought to town on a one-year deal. Miami had several draft choices, but it was not enough to fill all of their needs. Humphrey can come in and be a rock for that offensive line. He is fit to protect Tua Tagovailoa and open holes for Matt Breida and Jordan Howard.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Drew Lock has potential, but potential is production not yet realized. If they want him to reach that potential, then they need to sort out their offensive line. Davis would be a start to fixing that problem.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Dillon Radunz T North Dakota State • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th Bryan Bulaga was added to solidify one side of the offensive line, but a viable option at left tackle has evaded the Chargers. Radunz is a long, athletic lineman that could be the solution. He becomes the second Bison off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quincy Roche DL Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns have made it clear that they are not comfortable with what they have at defensive end opposite Myles Garrett. They pursued Jadeveon Clowney and Yannick Ngakoue but failed. Roche would be a good consolation prize.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Chicago has several needs and could choose to go in any number of directions with their first pick. The image of Ted Ginn Jr. being projected to start Week 1 has me leaning towards a wide receiver for now. Smith is the best available.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tyson Campbell DB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 10th Campbell should be handed a larger role this season and appears well-equipped to make the most of it. Atlanta adds some local talent to the back end of its secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Patrick Peterson's time with Arizona has to come to an end soon. It has been rumored for several years. Farley is a big cornerback with experience playing quarterback. He has tips and tricks that most playing the position do not understand.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th Tennessee can build around A.J. Brown but the idea of pairing him with Moore is exciting. Moore nearly single-handedly defeated Ohio State as a true freshman. He is shifty and pound-for-pound one of the strongest players in the country.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 18 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 239 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville signed Tyler Eifert, who was cast off by Cincinnati due to his lingering injury concerns. The Jaguars would be ill-advised to place the same trust in him. The selection of Kyle Pitts gives them a gifted pass-catcher moving forward.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Joe Haden and Steven Nelson are solid but have been around the game for quite awhile. In an effort to prepare for the future, Pittsburgh selects Wade to lock down one side of the field. He played the field cornerback role last season but was poised to play the boundary in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota was comfortable allowing its left tackle to walk when they presented Riley Reiff with the option of taking a restructured contract or being released to make room for Yannick Ngakoue. Cleveland did something similar last year when they cut Greg Robinson but later re-signed him. If you're willing to part with a starter along the offensive line at this stage, then it says something about his value.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis allowed Pierre Desir to walk this offseason and countered by signing Xavier Rhodes, who struggled last season in Minnesota. The Colts would do well to address the long-term future at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Green Bay was the subject of due criticism five months ago when it bypassed improvements to the wide receiver position time and time again. Waddle is one of the most exciting players in college football. The Packers will be able to use him in a variety of ways.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The old saying is that if you have two quarterbacks, then you have none. Buffalo named three co-starters at right guard, which suggests none have outright won the job. Smith could come in and solidify that unit ahead of Josh Allen.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 24 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. LB Oregon State • Sr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 7th New York was able to add the draft's top wide receiver before swinging back around to take a very talented edge rusher. Rashed is a terror on the edge and flies sideline-to-sideline. The Jets fill two of their biggest needs in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles upgraded their defensive line and secondary. With their first-round pick, they choose to address the second level by selecting Moses. Wide receiver is still a need considering Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson's time in Philadelphia are likely coming to an end.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Bateman is electric after the catch. If he gets any space, he is likely to take it as far as the gridiron will allow him. New England is facing a time of unprecedented change. To add a piece like Bateman will ultimately benefit any quarterback the Patriots elect to back.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 7th Dallas has weakly attempted to fortify its secondary this offseason. The changes, namely the addition of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, have not all panned out as anticipated. Kendrick is a really athletic cornerback that could blossom into one of the league's best.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaylen Twyman DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'2" / 290 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK -- POSITION RNK -- Tampa Bay's offense has come together nicely. The defense has several tantalizing pieces, but there are still some areas of weakness. Twyman would provide an imposing partner for Vita Vea.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th Olave is a technically sound route-runner. In recent years, the wide receivers that have made the most seamless transition to the NFL have been polished route-runners. It is unknown whether or not Drew Brees will be back next season. If he does return, then he will have another piece to compliment Michael Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RANK 17 POSITION RANK 1 Holland has captained that Oregon secondary and played at a high level. He is an instinctive player that flies around the football field. Baltimore has a hole in its defense following the departure of veteran Earl Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Myers C Ohio State • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RANK 37 POSITION RANK 5 San Francisco has areas of weakness on the roster. The 49ers are elite on the edges with Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey. The next objective is to bolster the interior offensive line, and Myers offers that potential.