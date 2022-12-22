Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The NFL Draft order may shake up on a weekly basis, but not at the top. Houston once again has the No. 1 overall selection, and the choice is Young.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The phone is ringing off the hook in Chicago as quarterback-needy teams are exploring what it would cost to move up for the right to take a quarterback. The Bears send them all to voicemail and draft Carter. General manager Ryan Poles comes from Kansas City and has seen the impact Chris Jones has had on the game. There is no quicker path to the quarterback than an over-the-ball alignment.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle has a golden ticket as part of the Russell Wilson trade with Denver. The Broncos would probably rather have whichever quarterback they could take at No. 3 overall than Wilson and his contract moving forward; and that was only part of the trade package.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st With Jared Goff manning a surging Lions offense, Detroit punts on the idea of taking a quarterback and sticks with the 28-year-old. In doing so, the Lions are gifted the chance to take a very gifted edge rusher. Anderson lined up opposite Aidan Hutchinson is going to be problematic for the NFC North.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st This season has exposed multiple needs on the Arizona roster, which has to be frustrating considering the all-in approach the franchise took last offseason. The Cardinals fill one of those holes with a traits-y cornerback.

Round 1 - Pick 6 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit's decision to bypass a quarterback is Indianapolis' gain. It is able to stay put and still land one of the top options. Stroud has certainly come under fire this season, but Justin Fields is putting to bed the idea that an Ohio State quarterback can't have success in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd I like how Arnold Ebiketie has played this season, and I like his presence even more knowing Murphy would be rushing opposite him. From a size and athleticism standpoint, the ex-Tiger is in the neighborhood of last year's No. 1 overall selection, Travon Walker. No. 7 overall is more in line with where an unfinished prospect with that profile should be drafted.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina has taken swings at the quarterback position, although I have not necessarily agreed with all of those decisions. However, the juice is not worth the squeeze at No. 8 overall, so the franchise makes a sound decision by upgrading the offensive line with a five-position flexible offensive lineman.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 9 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Robinson is the best running back prospect to come out since Saquon Barkley. He is going to go higher than fans of most franchises are comfortable taking a running back. Although Miles Sanders has looked good this season, he's a free agent this offseason and general manager Howie Roseman has to have a plan for how he wants to build this roster from a financial perspective.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Las Vegas has reached to fill a need at cornerback and it has not panned out. The Raiders may be gun shy to return to the well, but Gonzalez represents a clear upgrade over what they have on the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The theme of this first-round projection seems to be teams that made bad decisions at one specific position are now trying to fix the problem. Jacksonville threw A LOT of resources at the cornerback position over a two-year period, and yet the future is no more clear at the position.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Wilson can continue his development in the state of Texas as Houston tags the edge rusher to wreak havoc on the opposition.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Johnson is a work in progress considering he essentially has one season at the left tackle position. Pittsburgh needs to upgrade protection for Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris -- the franchise's past two first-round picks -- and accomplishes that here with the selection of Johnson.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Christian Watson is really settling in for Green Bay. He needed to improve as a route runner, but his comfort with Aaron Rodgers is evident on a weekly basis as he works open for his quarterback. That's the quickest way to endear yourself to Rodgers, much like Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson before him.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd While Boye Mafe continues to develop, Seattle adds another pass rusher log to throw on the fire. The Albany transfer has already shown that a step up in competition has not been too much for him already, so there is no reason why he is not ready to take another step.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st Bill Belichick was creative in addressing the linebacker position this offseason, but a long-term answer is still in doubt. Simpson is very athletic and gives the Patriots flexibility to deploy him in coverage and as a pass rusher on occasion.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd New York may need to address both tackle positions this offseason, so it takes its first cut at No. 17 overall. In his third year as general manager, Joe Douglas traded up for Alijah Vera-Tucker because that is the player he targeted to fill a critical need. It is not out of the question that he may do the same this year with a tackle prospect whom he likes higher up the board.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Speed and reliability are what Detroit has already added to its receiver room with Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions add Mayer to their list of pass catchers. It is easy to see the Notre Dame tight end as a player head coach Dan Campbell would covet.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Tampa Bay drafted Kyle Trask out of Florida a few years ago, but he has not seen the field. The Buccaneers return to Gainesville for another signal-caller as Richardson is earmarked as the heir apparent to Tom Brady.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd I do not believe Tennessee's trade of A.J. Brown suggests that it does not value the wide receiver position. I think it suggests that the Titans do not value the position at that cost. The Titans are able to be more financially prudent with the second selection of a first-round wide receiver in as many years.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington addresses a longtime need at the cornerback position with the selection of Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles identified the interior defensive line as a problem point last offseason and addressed it with multiple free agent signings. Bresee represents a more viable long-term plan at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd New York's struggles at wide receiver have been well-documented. There were a few weeks I slept with my phone ringer on in case it needed help and called. While I think Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins have done some good things, and Wan'Dale Robinson has looked like an impact player when healthy, the team could use more. My concern with this selection would be fit, but Smith-Njigba is the best remaining.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Is Gibbs the type of running back Baltimore wants for its scheme? The Ravens line up in shotgun on 86.6% of offensive players. Alabama was in shotgun on 98.9% of offensive plays. Gibbs is an explosive player who has to be respected as both a runner and a receiver.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 26 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Denver adds an enforcer on the back half of the secondary to play next to Justin Simmons.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Dallas gets a smart, unique defender to add to the secondary. He has the versatility to play nickle, safety and could probably play the boundary in a pinch.

Round 1 - Pick 28 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati still has a leak in its water line. It should continue throwing resources at the unit because keeping Joe Burrow upright and giving him time to make plays is imperative.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th Kansas City drafted George Karlaftis in the first round last year, but Smith is an entirely different player. He gives the Chiefs more juice off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 7th Minnesota has exceeded expectations this season regardless of the comments one wants to make about its luck in one-score games. Witherspoon puts the Vikings one step closer to this success being sustainable.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 7th Spencer Brown has struggled at right tackle this season, and Jones may be a better fit for that offense.