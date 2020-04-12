NFL Mock Draft 2020: Raiders make splash by adding another QB, Ravens trade up for LSU star

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Burrow is going to be a Bengal. Set it and forget it.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Some have discussed putting Tua Tagovailoa here, but I think that's just us going a bit stir-crazy in our houses. Washington does the smart move and takes the top player in the draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd There's been some recent talk that Miami may be souring on Tagovailoa, but I'm not buying it. To me, that's simply a smokescreen. They'll prove that by trading up to land their franchise signal caller. Detroit, meanwhile, only moves down a few spots and acquires some capital.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants found their franchise QB last year in Daniel Jones and now they need to build up a line to protect him. Wills solidifies the right tackle spot instantly and should help in the running game.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st This is a win-win for Detroit. They trade down and still get the player they would have taken at No. 3. Okudah's a top-flight corner and a strong replacement for Darius Slay.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers could go quarterback here, but I believe Anthony Lynn is all-in on Tyrod Taylor. If that's the case, adding a talent like Simmons could help them limit Patrick Mahomes in the AFC West.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina would have loved to have seen Simmons fall to them here, but take the top defensive tackle in the draft instead.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Kyler Murray was sacked a league-high 48 times last season and Arizona now adds a top tackle to prevent it from happening again.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Gardner Minshew was a fun story last season, but they can't pass up on a talent like Herbert here.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Cleveland desperately needs help along the offensive line and can add a tackle in Becton, who has gigantic size.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd It wouldn't surprise me if Joe Douglas went offensive line here, but I can't even list two Jets receivers right now. Sam Darnold needs pass catchers and gets an absolute star in Jeudy.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Raiders aren't totally in love with Derek Carr as their starter, and I could see them bringing aboard a developmental quarterback to usher in their new era in Las Vegas. Love has tons of upside and it would be fascinating to see him work with Jon Gruden.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st After losing Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco needs to add another elite pass catcher to pair with Deebo Samuel. They do just that with Lamb here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Buccaneers won the Tom Brady sweepstakes and already have plenty of weapons for him to utilize. At this spot, they look to protect their veteran quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Denver could trade up to get the pass catcher they like the best or simply wait to see who falls to them. Here, they get an absolute burner in Ruggs. Pairing him with Courtland Sutton will do wonders for second-year QB Drew Lock.

Round 1 - Pick 16 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd This is a easy call for Atlanta if Henderson falls to them at this spot. Adding the Florida corner should help a secondary that allowed 244.9 yards through the air per game last season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th Dallas needs a replacement for Byron Jones and can add Diggs, who is the younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. The Alabama corner has all the makings of a No. 1 corner in the NFL.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Denzel Mims WR Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th There is a dropoff from the top three receivers that have already been taken off the board and Mims, but Miami, after dumping a ton of money on defense in free agency, gives Tagovailoa another weapon on offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 19 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd Baltimore has an MVP QB already in-house, but need that next great linebacker to man the middle of their defense. They identify Queen as a player who fits that bill and get aggressive to move up and take him knowing they are entering their Super Bowl window.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Kinlaw is arguably a top-10 talent in this draft and the Jags need plenty of help along the defensive line after losing Calais Campbell.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th It's no secret that the Eagles need to add more top-tier pass-catching talent around Carson Wentz and they waste no time taking Jefferson once they are on the clock.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota could look to draft a wide receiver here, but can always do that later on in the first round. Instead, they bring in one of the best safeties in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 23 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd New England is pegged as a team that could look to add a QB, but I think they may roll with Jarrett Stidham in 2020. Rather than add competition at that spot, they address the front seven after losing a ton of edge guys and linebackers in free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd By drafting Murray, New Orleans adds a ton of speed on defense and get a guy that can line up off the edge and play in the middle of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Minnesota went defense with their first selection this round and now look for their Stefon Diggs replacement here with Higgins, who has a great frame and can be used all over the field.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 5th Miami found their franchise quarterback, gave him another pass-catching option and now is using their final first round pick to help keep him upright by adding Jones here.

Round 1 - Pick 27 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Epenesa didn't have a great combine, but is talented enough to be worthy of a first-round selection. He can play all along the defensive line, which is a big need for Seattle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 28 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Vegas is able to trade down and still find a corner to help their secondary. Fulton can play on the outside and even move to the slot in a pinch.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Jeff Gladney CB TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Tennessee is in need of a cornerback and Gladney brings speed and a physical playing style to the secondary. He is just 5-foot-10, but doesn't play like it.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jalen Reagor WR TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 9th Green Bay could be a trade-up candidate for a more premium receiver prospect, but needs to add help for Davante Adams. Reagor can not only help the Packers in the passing game, but also in the return game.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 7th Igbinoghene is an ascending prospect as the draft nears and the 49ers could look to add to the secondary with Richard Sherman entering next season as a 32-year-old.