NFL Mock Draft 2020: Raiders make splash by adding another QB, Ravens trade up for LSU star
The Raiders are in a new city in 2020 and will bring a young QB to Las Vegas with them
We're now less than two weeks away from the 2020 NFL draft so I figured it was only right to jump into the mock draft game. I mean, who doesn't want more mock drafts, right? This is my first crack at predicting the first round this year and I expect nothing less than hitting every single selection on the head (I kid, I kid). While it's an inexact science, I do see a number of pairings that would really work well at the next level for these prospects and teams.
In my first mock of 2020, I only have two trades because I could see transactions at a minimum this year as we're about to enter a virtual draft. Sure, most of us do it every summer in our fantasy leagues, but something tells me that some NFL decision-makers aren't exactly tech savvy (i.e., Gettleman, Dave). The first trade is one that's been speculated for a while involving the Dolphins moving up to No. 3 and the second has the Baltimore Ravens climbing up in the late teens to snag a linebacker.
Of course, the wide receiver position is heavily featured in this opening round as I have seven (!) coming off the board in what is a loaded class of pass catchers.
Before we get into the picks, here's a breakdown of the two trades in Round 1:
- Dolphins get No. 3; Lions get No. 5, No. 39
- Ravens get No. 19; Raiders get No. 28, No. 92, No. 129
Alright, let's get to it.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs
Burrow is going to be a Bengal. Set it and forget it.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs
Some have discussed putting Tua Tagovailoa here, but I think that's just us going a bit stir-crazy in our houses. Washington does the smart move and takes the top player in the draft.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 3
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs
There's been some recent talk that Miami may be souring on Tagovailoa, but I'm not buying it. To me, that's simply a smokescreen. They'll prove that by trading up to land their franchise signal caller. Detroit, meanwhile, only moves down a few spots and acquires some capital.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs
The Giants found their franchise QB last year in Daniel Jones and now they need to build up a line to protect him. Wills solidifies the right tackle spot instantly and should help in the running game.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
This is a win-win for Detroit. They trade down and still get the player they would have taken at No. 3. Okudah's a top-flight corner and a strong replacement for Darius Slay.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs
The Chargers could go quarterback here, but I believe Anthony Lynn is all-in on Tyrod Taylor. If that's the case, adding a talent like Simmons could help them limit Patrick Mahomes in the AFC West.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs
Carolina would have loved to have seen Simmons fall to them here, but take the top defensive tackle in the draft instead.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Kyler Murray was sacked a league-high 48 times last season and Arizona now adds a top tackle to prevent it from happening again.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs
Gardner Minshew was a fun story last season, but they can't pass up on a talent like Herbert here.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs
Cleveland desperately needs help along the offensive line and can add a tackle in Becton, who has gigantic size.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs
It wouldn't surprise me if Joe Douglas went offensive line here, but I can't even list two Jets receivers right now. Sam Darnold needs pass catchers and gets an absolute star in Jeudy.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jordan Love QB
Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs
The Raiders aren't totally in love with Derek Carr as their starter, and I could see them bringing aboard a developmental quarterback to usher in their new era in Las Vegas. Love has tons of upside and it would be fascinating to see him work with Jon Gruden.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
After losing Emmanuel Sanders, San Francisco needs to add another elite pass catcher to pair with Deebo Samuel. They do just that with Lamb here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Buccaneers won the Tom Brady sweepstakes and already have plenty of weapons for him to utilize. At this spot, they look to protect their veteran quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs
Denver could trade up to get the pass catcher they like the best or simply wait to see who falls to them. Here, they get an absolute burner in Ruggs. Pairing him with Courtland Sutton will do wonders for second-year QB Drew Lock.
Round 1 - Pick 16
CJ Henderson CB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs
This is a easy call for Atlanta if Henderson falls to them at this spot. Adding the Florida corner should help a secondary that allowed 244.9 yards through the air per game last season.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Dallas needs a replacement for Byron Jones and can add Diggs, who is the younger brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. The Alabama corner has all the makings of a No. 1 corner in the NFL.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Denzel Mims WR
Baylor • Sr • 6'3" / 207 lbs
There is a dropoff from the top three receivers that have already been taken off the board and Mims, but Miami, after dumping a ton of money on defense in free agency, gives Tagovailoa another weapon on offense.
Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Round 1 - Pick 19
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs
Baltimore has an MVP QB already in-house, but need that next great linebacker to man the middle of their defense. They identify Queen as a player who fits that bill and get aggressive to move up and take him knowing they are entering their Super Bowl window.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs
Kinlaw is arguably a top-10 talent in this draft and the Jags need plenty of help along the defensive line after losing Calais Campbell.
Round 1 - Pick 21
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
It's no secret that the Eagles need to add more top-tier pass-catching talent around Carson Wentz and they waste no time taking Jefferson once they are on the clock.
From Buffalo Bills
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Minnesota could look to draft a wide receiver here, but can always do that later on in the first round. Instead, they bring in one of the best safeties in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 23
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs
New England is pegged as a team that could look to add a QB, but I think they may roll with Jarrett Stidham in 2020. Rather than add competition at that spot, they address the front seven after losing a ton of edge guys and linebackers in free agency.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
By drafting Murray, New Orleans adds a ton of speed on defense and get a guy that can line up off the edge and play in the middle of the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
Minnesota went defense with their first selection this round and now look for their Stefon Diggs replacement here with Higgins, who has a great frame and can be used all over the field.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Jones OL
Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs
Miami found their franchise quarterback, gave him another pass-catching option and now is using their final first round pick to help keep him upright by adding Jones here.
Round 1 - Pick 27
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
Epenesa didn't have a great combine, but is talented enough to be worthy of a first-round selection. He can play all along the defensive line, which is a big need for Seattle.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 28
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
Vegas is able to trade down and still find a corner to help their secondary. Fulton can play on the outside and even move to the slot in a pinch.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Jeff Gladney CB
TCU • Sr • 5'10" / 191 lbs
Tennessee is in need of a cornerback and Gladney brings speed and a physical playing style to the secondary. He is just 5-foot-10, but doesn't play like it.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 206 lbs
Green Bay could be a trade-up candidate for a more premium receiver prospect, but needs to add help for Davante Adams. Reagor can not only help the Packers in the passing game, but also in the return game.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 198 lbs
Igbinoghene is an ascending prospect as the draft nears and the 49ers could look to add to the secondary with Richard Sherman entering next season as a 32-year-old.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Zack Baun LB
Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
K.C. would probably like to add to its secondary here, but does get a solid edge player in Baun that Steve Spagnuolo can use in multiple ways.
