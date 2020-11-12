|
|
|DEN
|LV
Broncos-Raiders Preview
When it was time for the Las Vegas Raiders to make their first pick of the NFL draft this year, they had their choice of all the receivers with the 12th selection.
The decision they made to take the speedy Henry Ruggs III over the more polished Jerry Jeudy will resonate in the AFC West for years to come because the rival Denver Broncos scooped up Jeudy three picks later.
The two former Alabama stars will face off for the first time as pros on Sunday when Ruggs and the Raiders (5-3) host Jeudy and the Broncos (3-5).
''We loved all those receivers, we really did,'' Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. ''CeeDee Lamb, Jeudy, there's about 10 of them. I tried to get seven or eight of them selected this year, but we only got a few of them. Jeudy, he's smooth. That's the best way to define him, he is really smooth. He knows how to run routes. ... You could probably show him the route you want done one time, and he could do it. He really knows how to creatively express himself on the football field. I love watching him play.''
Jeudy has had a bigger impact so far as a rookie. He has 30 catches for 484 yards, the fourth most of any of the rookie receivers, and is getting better each week.
After setting a career high with 73 yards receiving two weeks ago against the Chargers, Jeudy did even better last week with seven catches for 125 yards and a TD against Atlanta.
''Jerry is hitting his stride,'' quarterback Drew Lock said. ''He's asserting himself in that wide receiver room and in the NFL. ... He's doing his job extremely well right now and he's playing really, really hard. That's one thing you'll see when you watch his film is that Jerry plays extremely hard.''
Ruggs hasn't been nearly as productive even as he has provided a few big highlights. Three of his 10 catches have gone for at least 40 yards, including a 72-yard TD in a win over Kansas City.
But he has only four catches for 43 yards the past three games.
''We've been trying so many times to hit some big plays,'' quarterback Derek Carr said. ''We've hit a couple and then we've been like this close on I feel like more. I feel like we've left more out there than we've gotten.''
HOME-FIELD DISADVANTAGE
The big disappointment for the Raiders in their first season in Las Vegas is they haven't been able to play home games in front of their fans because of the pandemic. That might be contributing to the team's 1-2 record at sparkling new Allegiant Stadium, compared to a 4-1 mark on the road.
''That's really disappointing,'' Gruden said. ''We only got one fan that comes to the game, so we blame Bob Stiriti, our security man, he's our only fan. We have to get Bob Stiriti fired up to make some noise. That's been a real problem. We love playing in our stadium. We have tremendous respect for who we represent. It sickens us that we can't play in front of our fans, but we have to do better.''
SECONDARY
The Broncos expect to have starting cornerbacks A.J. Bouye (concussion) and Bryce Callahan (ankle) back Sunday after both missed last weekend's game at Atlanta. The Broncos re-signed De'Vante Bausby this week, but he won't be available as he goes through COVID-19 testing protocols.
NO SURPRISE
Broncos coach Vic Fangio, for one, isn't surprised by former Denver RB Devontae Booker's success with the Raiders this season. Booker has 223 yards rushing on 33 carries. His 6.76 yards per carry lead all running backs with at least 30 attempts and have taken pressure off Josh Jacobs. Booker spent his first four seasons in Denver but had only two carries last year despite playing all 16 games.
''He just needed his opportunity and he's made the most of it out there with the Raiders,'' Fangio said. ''I've been very impressed with his play. His stats bear that out, his film bears that out, and they're using him and he's a damn good back.''
HARRIS OUT
DE Shelby Harris will miss his second consecutive game after testing positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.
''It's a big blow,'' Fangio said. ''He's been playing very, very well this season for us. He's probably having the best season of his career up to this point.''
THIRD-QUARTER TURNAROUND
The Raiders seem to have fixed their third-quarter woes this season. After ranking last in the NFL last season with 27 points in the third and a minus-87 point differential, the Raiders have managed to turn some games around after halftime. They scored TDs on their first two possessions in the third period last week to fuel a win over the Chargers, giving them 41 points so far this season in the third. The plus-22 point differential ranks sixth so far this season.
---
AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed to this report
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|
T. Patrick
81 WR
61 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
6
FPTS
|
J. Jacobs
28 RB
102 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 24 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
24
FPTS
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:48
|29:22
|1st Downs
|11
|17
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|197
|293
|Total Plays
|48
|54
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|139
|Rush Attempts
|16
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|153
|154
|Comp. - Att.
|13-31
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-37
|6-62
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-50.3
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|57
|120
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-57
|2-35
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-65
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|153
|PASS YDS
|154
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|139
|
|
|197
|TOTAL YDS
|293
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Lock 3 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Lock
|13/31
|162
|0
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|10
|35
|0
|8
|3
|
D. Lock 3 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Lock
|2
|7
|0
|5
|0
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|4
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Patrick 81 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Patrick
|6
|4
|61
|0
|27
|6
|
J. Jeudy 10 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Jeudy
|6
|2
|43
|0
|26
|4
|
K. Hamler 13 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Hamler
|7
|3
|39
|0
|27
|3
|
N. Fant 87 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Fant
|5
|3
|18
|0
|9
|1
|
R. Freeman 28 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
D. Hamilton 17 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Hamilton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Johnson 45 ILB
|A. Johnson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jewell 47 ILB
|J. Jewell
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bouye 21 CB
|A. Bouye
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Callahan 29 CB
|B. Callahan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DE
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Reed 59 LB
|M. Reed
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 90 DE
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 57 DE
|D. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
6
FPTS
|B. McManus
|2/2
|50
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 6 P
|S. Martin
|4
|50.3
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Spencer 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Spencer
|3
|19.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Carr 4 QB
7
FPTS
|D. Carr
|16/25
|154
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Waller 83 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Waller
|5
|3
|37
|0
|24
|3
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|4
|3
|31
|0
|21
|3
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|2
|2
|30
|0
|25
|3
|
J. Jacobs 28 RB
24
FPTS
|J. Jacobs
|4
|4
|24
|0
|13
|24
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
Z. Jones 12 WR
0
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Booker 23 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Booker
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|
F. Moreau 87 TE
0
FPTS
|F. Moreau
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
N. Kwiatkoski 44 ILB
|N. Kwiatkoski
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 50 LB
|N. Morrow
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
L. Joyner 29 FS
|L. Joyner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mullen 27 CB
|T. Mullen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 99 DE
|A. Key
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Collins 97 DT
|M. Collins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Irving 79 DT
|D. Irving
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 96 DE
|C. Ferrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 SS
|J. Abram
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Heath 38 SS
|J. Heath
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Crosby 98 DE
|M. Crosby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Harris 25 FS
|E. Harris
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib 94 DE
|C. Nassib
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
11
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|3/3
|52
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|3
|46.0
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Richard 30 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Richard
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Ruggs III
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
3
FPTS
|H. Renfrow
|3
|6.7
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - DEN 20(13:01 - 4th) S.Martin punts 44 yards to LV 36 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. H.Renfrow to DEN 48 for 16 yards (J.Watson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - DEN 20(13:05 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to N.Fant.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - DEN 25(13:05 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-G.Glasgow False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 25 - No Play.
|
3 & 10 - DEN(13:09 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short left to K.Hamler. Penalty on LV-L.Joyner Defensive Holding offsetting enforced at DEN 25 - No Play. Penalty on DEN-T.Patrick Unnecessary Roughness offsetting.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 25(13:14 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right [J.Abram].
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(13:22 - 4th) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to K.Hamler.
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - LV 4(13:26 - 4th) D.Carlson 22 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LV 4(13:31 - 4th) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle. LV-S.Young was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 10(14:06 - 4th) D.Carr pass short right to Z.Jones to DEN 4 for 6 yards (J.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 11(14:48 - 4th) D.Booker right guard to DEN 10 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 6 - LV 29(15:00 - 4th) D.Lock pass short middle intended for N.Fant INTERCEPTED by C.Nassib [N.Morrow] at DEN 34. C.Nassib to DEN 11 for 23 yards (P.Lindsay).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(0:36 - 3rd) P.Lindsay left guard to DEN 29 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 3rd) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - LV 5(0:42 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - LV 10(1:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to D.Waller to DEN 5 for 5 yards (J.Simmons).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 18 - LV 23(2:10 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to DEN 10 for 13 yards (J.Jewell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - LV 13(2:42 - 3rd) D.Carr scrambles left end pushed ob at DEN 6 for 7 yards (K.Jackson). PENALTY on LV-D.Good Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 13 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 15(3:27 - 3rd) D.Booker left guard to DEN 13 for 2 yards (J.Jewell; J.Simmons).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 24(4:07 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to DEN 15 for 9 yards (A.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 33(4:41 - 3rd) D.Booker right guard to DEN 24 for 9 yards (D.Jones).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 4 - LV 46(5:25 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep left to H.Ruggs to DEN 33 for 21 yards (J.Simmons).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 45(6:03 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left tackle to LV 46 for 1 yard (J.Jewell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 40(6:40 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short right to H.Renfrow to LV 45 for 5 yards (J.Jewell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - LV 34(7:05 - 3rd) D.Carr sacked at LV 34 for -1 yards (D.Jones). PENALTY on DEN-M.Reed Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at LV 35 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 33(7:47 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 35 for 2 yards (A.Johnson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 22(8:17 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 33 for 11 yards (J.Jewell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - DEN 23(8:24 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 55 yards to LV 22 Center-J.Bobenmoyer out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - DEN 23(8:31 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - DEN 23(8:36 - 3rd) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to K.Hamler (N.Morrow).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 26(9:08 - 3rd) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 23 for -3 yards (C.Ferrell).
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 67 yards from LV 35 to DEN -2. D.Spencer to DEN 26 for 28 yards (E.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 15 - LV 33(9:20 - 3rd) D.Carlson 52 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - LV 33(10:05 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to DEN 33 for no gain (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - LV 33(10:10 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 28(10:51 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to DEN 33 for -5 yards (B.Chubb).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 48(11:29 - 3rd) D.Carr pass deep middle to D.Waller to DEN 28 for 24 yards (J.Simmons; K.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 45(12:10 - 3rd) D.Booker left tackle to LV 48 for 3 yards (K.Jackson; D.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 45(12:16 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to D.Waller.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - LV 39(12:53 - 3rd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 45 for 6 yards (J.Jewell).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 15 - LV 26(13:27 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left end ran ob at LV 39 for 13 yards (J.Simmons).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LV 31(13:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on LV-D.Waller False Start 5 yards enforced at LV 31 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - LV 23(14:15 - 3rd) D.Carr pass short left to N.Agholor to LV 31 for 8 yards (B.Callahan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LV 23(14:18 - 3rd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to D.Waller.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 20(14:54 - 3rd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 23 for 3 yards (D.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 66 yards from DEN 35 to LV -1. H.Ruggs to LV 20 for 21 yards (R.Freeman).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 9 - DEN 10(0:12 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle intended for J.Jeudy INTERCEPTED by J.Heath at LV 0. J.Heath to LV 18 for 18 yards (D.Risner).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - DEN 5(0:18 - 2nd) D.Lock left end for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on DEN-N.Fant Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 0.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 11(0:22 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short middle to T.Patrick to LV 5 for 6 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 10 - DEN 37(0:30 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short left to T.Patrick to LV 23 for 14 yards (N.Morrow) [C.Ferrell]. PENALTY on LV-C.Ferrell Roughing the Passer 12 yards enforced at LV 23.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 37(0:36 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to T.Patrick.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(0:59 - 2nd) M.Gordon right tackle to LV 37 for no gain (M.Crosby; D.Irving).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 36(1:07 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep middle to K.Hamler pushed ob at LV 37 for 27 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(1:14 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 34(1:18 - 2nd) D.Lock right guard to DEN 36 for 2 yards (M.Collins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - DEN 34(1:22 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to M.Gordon.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 25(1:44 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 34 for 9 yards (N.Morrow).
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 2nd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - LV 6(1:48 - 2nd) D.Carlson 24 yard field goal is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - LV 6(1:56 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LV 6(2:00 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to N.Agholor.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 8 - LV 8(2:37 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right tackle to DEN 6 for 2 yards (K.Jackson).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 32(2:55 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left tackle pushed ob at DEN 8 for 24 yards (K.Jackson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 48(3:37 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to B.Edwards to DEN 32 for 16 yards (E.Bassey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 48(4:18 - 2nd) D.Booker right guard to DEN 48 for no gain (A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - LV 32(4:25 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete deep right to H.Renfrow. PENALTY on DEN-D.Walker Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at LV 47 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - LV 46(5:04 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to H.Ruggs to LV 47 for 1 yard (B.Callahan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 41(5:45 - 2nd) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 46 for 5 yards (D.Jones).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 33(6:24 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short left to J.Jacobs to LV 41 for 8 yards (J.Jewell; D.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 30(6:55 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right end pushed ob at LV 33 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 22(7:31 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short right to D.Waller to LV 30 for 8 yards (A.Bouye).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 13(8:10 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to LV 22 for 9 yards (A.Bouye).
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 66 yards from DEN 35 to LV -1. J.Richard to LV 13 for 14 yards (J.Watson). LV-J.Richard was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - DEN 15(8:20 - 2nd) B.McManus 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 3 - DEN 16(9:04 - 2nd) D.Lock pass short right to K.Hamler to LV 15 for 1 yard (L.Joyner).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 23(9:48 - 2nd) M.Gordon right guard to LV 16 for 7 yards (E.Harris; M.Collins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 23(9:53 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to D.Hamilton.
|+27 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 50(10:32 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep right to T.Patrick to LV 23 for 27 yards (T.Mullen).
|+26 YD
|
3 & 15 - DEN 24(11:11 - 2nd) D.Lock pass deep right to J.Jeudy to 50 for 26 yards (T.Mullen E.Harris).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - DEN 24(11:15 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to K.Hamler (L.Joyner) [A.Key].
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - DEN 24(11:22 - 2nd) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to P.Lindsay.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DEN 29(11:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles False Start 5 yards enforced at DEN 29 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LV 32(11:29 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 39 yards to DEN 29 Center-T.Sieg out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LV 32(11:35 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short middle to N.Agholor (B.Callahan).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - LV 29(12:14 - 2nd) D.Carr pass short middle to J.Jacobs to LV 32 for 3 yards (J.Jewell; A.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LV 29(12:17 - 2nd) D.Carr pass incomplete short right.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - DEN 2(12:34 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 58 yards to LV 40 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. H.Renfrow for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on LV-J.Abram Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards enforced at LV 44.
|Sack
|
3 & 1 - DEN 11(13:22 - 2nd) D.Lock sacked at DEN 3 for -8 yards (N.Morrow). FUMBLES (N.Morrow) [N.Morrow] and recovers at DEN 2.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - DEN 5(13:59 - 2nd) M.Gordon left tackle to DEN 11 for 6 yards (N.Morrow; E.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 2(14:38 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 5 for 3 yards (M.Collins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - LV 40(14:47 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 38 yards to DEN 2 Center-T.Sieg downed by LV-D.Leavitt.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - LV 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.Jacobs right guard to DEN 29 for 1 yard (B.Chubb). PENALTY on LV-B.Parker Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at DEN 30 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LV 31(0:01 - 1st) D.Booker right guard to DEN 30 for 1 yard (A.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - LV 12(0:07 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to N.Agholor (B.Callahan). PENALTY on DEN-M.Reed Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at DEN 36 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - LV 38(0:40 - 1st) D.Carr pass short left to D.Booker to DEN 36 for 2 yards (A.Johnson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 39(1:20 - 1st) D.Booker right end to DEN 38 for 1 yard (A.Bouye).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 14 - DEN 32(1:30 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep middle intended for K.Hamler INTERCEPTED by J.Heath at LV 37. J.Heath pushed ob at DEN 39 for 24 yards (G.Glasgow).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - DEN 32(1:35 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short middle to T.Patrick.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 36(2:18 - 1st) P.Lindsay right guard to DEN 32 for -4 yards (M.Crosby).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - DEN 30(2:57 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to DEN 36 for 6 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - DEN 29(3:33 - 1st) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 30 for 1 yard (J.Abram).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 21(3:44 - 1st) M.Gordon left end pushed ob at DEN 29 for 8 yards (D.Irving). LV-K.Vickers was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - DEN 10(4:21 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to K.Hamler to DEN 21 for 11 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - DEN 10(5:05 - 1st) D.Lock pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 10 for no gain (J.Hankins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 7(5:38 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 10 for 3 yards (A.Key).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LV 32(5:51 - 1st) A.Cole punts 61 yards to DEN 7 Center-T.Sieg downed by LV-F.Moreau.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LV 32(5:57 - 1st) D.Carr pass incomplete deep left to H.Ruggs.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - LV 29(6:37 - 1st) D.Carr scrambles right guard to LV 32 for 3 yards (M.Reed).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 25(7:11 - 1st) J.Jacobs right end to LV 29 for 4 yards (J.Simmons).
|Kickoff
|(7:11 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - DEN 32(7:17 - 1st) B.McManus 50 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Bobenmoyer Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DEN 32(7:23 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to D.Hamilton.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DEN 32(7:57 - 1st) P.Lindsay right guard to LV 32 for no gain (A.Key).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 32(8:02 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete deep left to J.Jeudy.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 49(8:33 - 1st) D.Lock pass deep middle to J.Jeudy to LV 32 for 17 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 37(8:58 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to T.Patrick pushed ob at LV 49 for 14 yards (E.Harris).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - DEN 35(9:28 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DEN 37 for 2 yards (N.Kwiatkoski).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DEN 26(9:39 - 1st) D.Lock pass short right to N.Fant ran ob at DEN 35 for 9 yards (T.Mullen). LV-T.Mullen was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to DEN 0. D.Spencer pushed ob at DEN 26 for 26 yards (J.Abram).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD Center-T.Sieg Holder-A.Cole.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 11(9:50 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 20(10:24 - 1st) D.Carr scrambles left end ran ob at DEN 11 for 9 yards (E.Bassey).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - LV 23(11:01 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to DEN 20 for 3 yards (A.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 32(11:39 - 1st) D.Carr pass short right to H.Ruggs to DEN 23 for 9 yards (A.Bouye).
|+25 YD
|
3 & 5 - LV 43(12:19 - 1st) D.Carr pass short middle to H.Renfrow to DEN 32 for 25 yards (A.Bouye).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - LV 41(12:56 - 1st) J.Jacobs left guard to LV 43 for 2 yards (D.Jones; M.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LV 38(13:26 - 1st) J.Jacobs right tackle to LV 41 for 3 yards (M.Reed; J.Jewell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - DEN 8(13:39 - 1st) S.Martin punts 44 yards to LV 48 Center-J.Bobenmoyer. H.Renfrow to DEN 23 for 29 yards (J.Watson). PENALTY on LV-K.Nixon Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at LV 48.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - DEN 7(14:22 - 1st) D.Lock pass short left to R.Freeman to DEN 8 for 1 yard (J.Heath).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - DEN 3(14:44 - 1st) M.Gordon right tackle to DEN 7 for 4 yards (N.Kwiatkoski; T.Mullen). DEN-M.Gordon was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DEN 3(14:49 - 1st) D.Lock pass incomplete short right to J.Jeudy.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 63 yards from LV 35 to DEN 2. D.Spencer to DEN 5 for 3 yards (D.Carrier; D.Booker). PENALTY on DEN-P.Locke Illegal Double-Team Block 2 yards enforced at DEN 5.
