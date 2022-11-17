|
|PHI
|IND
Eagles-Colts Preview
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The game Sunday in Indianapolis was supposed to be all about reunions for Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.
He'd get to see Frank Reich, the coach who hired him in 2018, and could trade fist bumps and high-fives with all those young playmakers he developed bonds with during his three-year stint as the Colts offensive coordinator.
Instead, Sirianni is returning to Lucas Oil Stadium brokenhearted less than two weeks after one of his close friends, Reich, was fired.
''Frank is one of the best coaches I've been around, one of the best men I've been around,'' Sirianni said. ''When I talk about coaches where my philosophy comes from, there are three and that's my dad; Larry Kehres, my college coach; and Frank Reich. So you can imagine how I feel.''
Or perhaps how motivated he is to get one of the NFL's top teams back on track following its first loss of the season last Monday night.
Much has changed since Sirianni left Indy for Philadelphia after the 2020 season. He helped the Eagles sneak into last year's playoffs and has them atop the NFC with an 8-1 mark this year.
Indy (4-5-1), meanwhile, lost its final two games to miss the playoffs last season, and this season's continually sluggish offense has made the Colts virtually unrecognizable - even to fans.
Since their last home game on Oct. 30, Reich has been replaced by Jeff Saturday, who went from pregame TV anvil banger to interim coach in two weeks. Sirianni's successor as coordinator, Marcus Brady, has been fired, Parks Frazier has taken over play-calling duties and Matt Ryan has reclaimed the starting quarterback job from Sam Ehlinger.
Yet somehow, amid all the turmoil, the Colts managed to play good enough last weekend to snap a three-game losing streak.
And now they'll be back in Indy.
''Oh man, I'm excited,'' Saturday said, referring to his home debut. ''You just bringing it up brings a smile to my face because I haven't thought about it. But, man, every time I come back here, whether it was two weeks ago with (Tarik Glenn), that's different, man. That's home.''
Except that Sirianni won't feel the same way.
''This game is not about my relationship with anyone in the building,'' he said. ''I try not to get too wrapped up in that, knowing every game is big, every game is exciting, every game has somebody that goes back to a place they coached, a place they're from or anything like that.''
THE LAST TIME?
Ryan looked more like the former Atlanta Falcons star last week - just in time to face his hometown team. The 37-year-old quarterback grew up near Philadelphia and attended the same high school as Adam F. Goldberg, creator of ABC's hit comedy ''The Goldbergs.''
With one year left on his contract and playing with a team that's not scheduled to face the NFC East again until 2026, this could be his last game against the Eagles.
''When I was in Atlanta, it seemed like we played them every year. I've played them a lot in my career and they've always been very good,'' Ryan said. ''Going there was always difficult. Growing up there, I knew kind of how passionate the fans are.''
REPLACING GOEDERT
The Eagles didn't just lose a game or a perfect record Monday. They also lost tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder). He was having a Pro Bowl-type season before going on injured reserve earlier this week.
With A.J. Brown playing through an ankle injury, Sirianni must find additional options for quarterback Jalen Hurts.
''How do we replace him? You can't, right?'' he said. ''You have to do it by committee. You have tight ends that are there that we have a lot of faith in. Then it goes to where some of his targets go. Probably a couple will go to A.J., probably a couple go to DeVonta (Smith), and then you have backs that get intertwined in that.''
ON THE RUN
Washington won Monday's game by forcing turnovers and controlling the ball for more than 40 minutes, two things that weren't major factors in previous games. So after allowing 152 yards rushing on 49 carries to the Commanders, Philadelphia tried to reinforce the league's No. 20-ranked run defense.
But with defending league rushing champ Jonathan Taylor up next, Philadelphia made two big signings this week after losing defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu. First, they signed veteran tackle Linval Joseph, then they added Ndamukong Suh on Thursday.
LINING UP
Indy's biggest problem this season has been the offensive line, which has struggled in pass protection and clearing holes for Taylor. Last week, though, they appeared to solve the problem against the reeling Raiders. Ryan was only hit once, on a sack, and Taylor posted his first 100-yard game since Week 1.
What changed?
''It's just accountability on all fronts,'' said Saturday, a two-time All-Pro center. ''Obviously, I know that position specifically and I have a lot of respect for what those guys have done. I believe it needed to be addressed and emphasized. Those guys responded tremendously.''
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|16:23
|15:23
|1st Downs
|8
|7
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|157
|158
|Total Plays
|30
|30
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|73
|Rush Attempts
|14
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|102
|85
|Comp. - Att.
|10-14
|12-16
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|5.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.7
|3-52.0
|Return Yards
|13
|25
|Punts - Returns
|1-13
|2-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|102
|PASS YDS
|85
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|73
|
|
|157
|TOTAL YDS
|158
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
5
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|10/14
|111
|0
|0
|5
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
5
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|7
|35
|0
|12
|5
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|6
|20
|0
|10
|2
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Brown
|5
|3
|46
|0
|29
|7
|
D. Smith 6 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Smith
|5
|3
|35
|0
|17
|6
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
1
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
1
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Stoll 89 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Stoll
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Scott 35 RB
1
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradberry 24 CB
|J. Bradberry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 33 CB
|J. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Suh 93 NT
|N. Suh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Joseph 98 DT
|L. Joseph
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
3
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|1/1
|22
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|41.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|12/16
|85
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
14
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|12
|65
|1
|28
|14
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Pittman 11 WR
8
FPTS
|M. Pittman
|5
|4
|44
|0
|24
|8
|
P. Campbell 1 WR
3
FPTS
|P. Campbell
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
|3
|
M. Alie-Cox 81 TE
2
FPTS
|M. Alie-Cox
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Taylor 28 RB
14
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|3
|2
|5
|0
|9
|14
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Moore 23 CB
|K. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rodgers 34 CB
|I. Rodgers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McLeod 26 SS
|R. McLeod
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Franklin 44 OLB
|Z. Franklin
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Blackmon 32 FS
|J. Blackmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Buckner 99 DT
|D. Buckner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Ngakoue 91 DE
|Y. Ngakoue
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|1
|
S. Gilmore 5 CB
|S. Gilmore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 96 DT
|B. Cowart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 59 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Cline 92 DE
|K. Cline
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Okereke 58 OLB
|B. Okereke
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 MLB
|E. Speed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Facyson 31 DB
|B. Facyson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McLaughlin 3 K
7
FPTS
|C. McLaughlin
|2/2
|51
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 6 P
|M. Haack
|3
|52.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Coutee 15 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Coutee
|2
|12.5
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - IND 17(13:18 - 3rd) C.McLaughlin 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 17(13:23 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short right to P.Campbell to PHI 11 for 6 yards (J.Scott). FUMBLES (J.Scott) - ball out of bounds at IND 11. Philadelphia challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to P.Campbell (J.Scott).
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - IND 26(14:02 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Taylor to PHI 17 for 9 yards (T.Edwards).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - IND 21(14:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on IND-W.Fries - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 21 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(14:49 - 3rd) J.Taylor left tackle to PHI 21 for 1 yard (J.Sweat; J.Hargrave).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - IND 33(0:18 - 2nd) C.McLaughlin 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - IND 39(0:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to A.Pierce pushed ob at PHI 33 for 6 yards (D.Slay).
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - IND 46(1:00 - 2nd) D.Jackson left tackle to PHI 39 for 7 yards (J.Sweat).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(1:22 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to PHI 46 for -4 yards (T.Edwards).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(1:43 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to PHI 42 for 13 yards (J.Scott) [J.Sweat].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - PHI 23(1:53 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 49 yards to IND 28 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Coutee pushed ob at IND 45 for 17 yards (R.Blankenship).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - PHI 28(1:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Stoll - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 28 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PHI 28(2:00 - 2nd) K.Gainwell up the middle to PHI 28 for no gain (R.McLeod - B.Okereke).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - PHI 29(2:12 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle to PHI 28 for -1 yards (B.Cowart - Z.Franklin).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(2:33 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Pascal pushed ob at PHI 29 for 9 yards (B.Okereke; B.Facyson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - IND 41(2:41 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 59 yards to end zone - Center-L.Rhodes - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IND 41(2:46 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to A.Pierce.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - IND 35(3:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman to IND 41 for 6 yards (M.Epps).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - IND 40(3:44 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to K.Granson to PHI 49 for 11 yards (T.Edwards). PENALTY on IND-B.Raimann - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at IND 40 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 39(4:18 - 2nd) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 40 for 1 yard (H.Reddick).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(4:45 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Alie-Cox pushed ob at IND 39 for 14 yards (M.Epps).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(4:50 - 2nd) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to J.Taylor.
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PHI 4(4:54 - 2nd) J.Elliott 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - PHI 10(5:33 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end pushed ob at IND 4 for 6 yards (J.Blackmon).
|Fumble
2 & Goal - PHI 2(6:16 - 2nd) J.Hurts Aborted. J.Kelce FUMBLES at IND 7 - recovered by PHI-J.Hurts at IND 9. J.Hurts to IND 10 for -1 yards (J.Blackmon).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PHI 2(6:22 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to A.Brown.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 14(7:04 - 2nd) J.Hurts right tackle to IND 2 for 12 yards (R.McLeod).
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - PHI 23(7:42 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Q.Watkins to IND 14 for 9 yards (E.Speed).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 23(7:48 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to A.Brown.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(8:26 - 2nd) M.Sanders up the middle to IND 23 for 2 yards (K.Cline).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 35(8:51 - 2nd) M.Sanders right tackle pushed ob at IND 25 for 10 yards (K.Moore).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 42(9:31 - 2nd) J.Hurts left tackle to IND 35 for 7 yards (D.Buckner).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 47(10:12 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to B.Scott to IND 42 for 5 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 47(10:19 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to D.Smith (B.Facyson).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 49(11:01 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to IND 47 for 2 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 45(11:25 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to IND 49 for 6 yards (S.Gilmore - Z.Franklin).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 42(11:58 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 45 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin; B.Okereke).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 21(12:08 - 2nd) M.Haack punts 50 yards to PHI 29 - Center-L.Rhodes. B.Covey to PHI 42 for 13 yards (A.Dulin).
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - IND 20(12:44 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to D.Jackson to IND 21 for 1 yard (J.Bradberry).
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - IND 14(13:16 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to P.Campbell to IND 20 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - IND 24(13:45 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 30 for 6 yards (L.Joseph). PENALTY on IND-B.Raimann - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 24 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 21(14:23 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle to IND 24 for 3 yards (M.Williams; L.Joseph).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IND 10(15:00 - 2nd) J.Taylor left tackle pushed ob at IND 21 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 10(0:10 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 10 for no gain (K.White - N.Suh).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - PHI 41(0:17 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 31 yards to IND 10 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by K.Coutee.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PHI 35(0:55 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at IND 41 for -6 yards (sack split by Z.Franklin and Y.Ngakoue).
|+17 YD
2 & 28 - PHI 48(1:40 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep left to D.Smith to IND 35 for 17 yards (K.Moore).
|+7 YD
1 & 35 - PHI 41(2:24 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Stoll to PHI 48 for 7 yards (K.Moore).
|Penalty
1 & 25 - PHI 49(2:59 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to IND 31 for 18 yards (J.Blackmon). PENALTY on PHI-T.Jackson - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at IND 49 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 16 - PHI 40(3:31 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles left end pushed ob at IND 37 for 3 yards (Z.Franklin). PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at IND 40 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 34(3:58 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Stoll to IND 32 for 2 yards (I.Rodgers). PENALTY on PHI-J.Kelce - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 6 yards - enforced at IND 34 - No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - PHI 46(4:28 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Smith to IND 34 for 12 yards (I.Rodgers).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(4:56 - 1st) J.Hurts right tackle to IND 46 for 9 yards (Z.Franklin).
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 16(5:22 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown ran ob at PHI 45 for 29 yards (I.Rodgers).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - IND 37(5:30 - 1st) M.Haack punts 47 yards to PHI 16 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by B.Covey.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IND 37(5:33 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to M.Pittman (J.Scott).
|+13 YD
2 & 14 - IND 24(6:10 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to M.Pittman to IND 37 for 13 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(6:48 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Taylor to IND 24 for -4 yards (T.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - PHI 37(6:59 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 45 yards to IND 18 - Center-R.Lovato. K.Coutee MUFFS catch - and recovers at IND 20. K.Coutee to IND 28 for 8 yards (J.Stoll - S.Bradley).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PHI 37(7:06 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short middle to D.Smith (R.McLeod).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - PHI 47(7:37 - 1st) M.Sanders right tackle to IND 48 for 5 yards (S.Gilmore). PENALTY on PHI-G.Calcaterra - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PHI 47 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 44(8:18 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 47 for 3 yards (B.Okereke).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(9:01 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 44 for 5 yards (Z.Franklin - R.McLeod).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(9:37 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to PHI 39 for 14 yards (Z.Franklin; R.McLeod).
|Kickoff
|(9:37 - 1st) C.McLaughlin kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:37 - 1st) C.McLaughlin extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-M.Haack.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - IND 1(9:40 - 1st) J.Taylor left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IND 3(10:16 - 1st) D.Pinter reported in as eligible. J.Taylor left tackle to PHI 1 for 2 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson; B.Graham).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - IND 9(10:52 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to PHI 3 for 6 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson - M.Epps).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - IND 10(11:27 - 1st) M.Ryan up the middle to PHI 9 for 1 yard (T.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - IND 10(12:10 - 1st) J.Taylor right tackle to PHI 10 for no gain (J.Sweat).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 19(12:47 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to PHI 10 for 9 yards (T.Edwards; K.White).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(13:19 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to PHI 19 for 28 yards (D.Slay).
|+24 YD
3 & 6 - IND 29(13:44 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to M.Pittman ran ob at PHI 47 for 24 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - IND 28(14:22 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to M.Pittman to IND 29 for 1 yard (J.Bradberry).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Taylor up the middle to IND 28 for 3 yards (T.Edwards; L.Joseph).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
