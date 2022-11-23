|
DETROIT (AP) The Buffalo Bills are back in Detroit and this time, they're facing the suddenly surging Lions on Thanksgiving.
The NFL shifted Buffalo's previous home game against Cleveland to Ford Field after a winter storm dumped several feet of snow across the Buffalo area.
The Bills dug out of their snow-packed home and some needed help from team employees, neighbors and strangers to get out of town before beating the Browns to end a two-game losing streak.
Buffalo (7-3) is tied with Miami atop the AFC East and needs another win to keep pace with the Dolphins while holding off New England and the New York Jets, teams in the division that are only one game back.
''These short weeks are pretty tough in terms of scheduling and guys trying to get their bodies right to play, but it's tough for them as well,'' quarterback Josh Allen said.
Detroit (4-6) has won three games in a row for the first time in five years and the last such stretch of success was snapped on Thanksgiving, starting a five-game losing streak on the holiday.
''It's been a while since there has been this much positivity around the building,'' said offensive tackle Taylor Decker, who is in his seventh season with the franchise. ''Three wins may not seem like a big deal, but it is.''
The Lions certainly are not used to it because they haven't won more than three straight games since a five-game winning streak when Decker was a rookie in 2016.
BANGED UP
Both teams will be missing key players.
Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) will miss his third straight game and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) will also be out while center Mitch Morse (elbow, ankle) is questionable.
Detroit will be missing cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and starting guards Jonah Jackson (concussion) and Evan Brown (ankle).
SILVER LINING
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey credited the COVID-19 pandemic for helping assist him and his staff to develop a game plan on a short week and with little or no time to practice.
''Bringing that stuff home and creating cut-ups at home so a lot of guys were able to take their work home ... and really not miss too much,'' Dorsey said.
MEASURING STICK
Decker said playing the Bills, a popular pick before the season to contend for the Super Bowl, gives Detroit a chance to validate its resurgence.
''It will be a really good barometer to see if we can replicate what we're doing, especially on a short week,'' Decker said. ''It's a huge opportunity on the national stage.''
TO A TEE
Edge rusher Von Miller designs a new T-shirt to honor someone or group before each game. His shirts have featured former Chiefs star Derrick Thomas and Bills general manager Brandon Beane.
Last week, Miller paid tribute to Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
''When Von showed me that shirt the night before the game, I was like, 'Wow.' You talk about humbling,'' said Frazier, who is in his sixth season with the Bills and 24th in the NFL.
The 33-year-old Miller is tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks, six of which have come in five road games.
Decker said the line will use ''The Von Miller Rule,'' against him. While Decker said it's too complicated to explain, he was quick to say it wasn't like the ''Jordan Rules,'' applied by the Pistons to rough up Michael Jordan.
''It's not a dirty rule,'' Decker said. ''It's a protection rule.''
ADVANATAGE, DETROIT?
If the Lions' depleted offensive line can give Jared Goff time to throw, standout receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown may be a pivotal player.
Buffalo's young and short-handed secondary struggled the past two games against top receivers. Cleveland's Amari Cooper had eight catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns last week after Minnesota's Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 193 yards and a score.
St. Brown had a total of 17 receptions for 195 yards in road wins over the New York Giants and Chicago Bears, but he has gone seven straight games without scoring after he had a six-game scoring streak going back to last season.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|20:32
|21:49
|1st Downs
|16
|15
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-9
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|249
|222
|Total Plays
|46
|48
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|102
|56
|Rush Attempts
|18
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|147
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|14-26
|16-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-23
|1-19
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-48.5
|1-57.0
|Return Yards
|26
|84
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|3-67
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|166
|
|
|102
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|249
|TOTAL YDS
|222
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Allen
|14/26
|163
|1
|1
|20
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|8
|47
|0
|19
|5
|
J. Allen 17 QB
20
FPTS
|J. Allen
|5
|41
|1
|21
|20
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
20
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|2
|7
|0
|4
|20
|
J. Cook 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Cook
|2
|4
|0
|5
|3
|
N. Hines 20 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
20
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|6
|5
|93
|1
|30
|20
|
G. Davis 13 WR
6
FPTS
|G. Davis
|4
|3
|36
|0
|16
|6
|
J. Cook 28 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Cook
|4
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|8
|3
|12
|0
|8
|4
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
5
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Poyer 21 FS
|J. Poyer
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Klein 52 OLB
|A. Klein
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 NT
|E. Oliver
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|1
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dodson 53 MLB
|T. Dodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 3 SS
|D. Hamlin
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Settle 99 NT
|T. Settle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 NT
|J. Phillips
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
5
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/1
|47
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|2
|48.5
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 20 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Goff 16 QB
13
FPTS
|J. Goff
|16/25
|176
|1
|0
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 30 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Williams
|14
|49
|1
|27
|8
|
D. Swift 32 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Swift
|4
|14
|0
|7
|4
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|3
|-7
|0
|2
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. St. Brown 14 WR
19
FPTS
|A. St. Brown
|6
|6
|73
|1
|26
|19
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|5
|4
|35
|0
|13
|7
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Mitchell
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
D. Chark 4 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Chark
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
D. Swift 32 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Swift
|5
|2
|11
|0
|7
|4
|
B. Wright 89 TE
1
FPTS
|B. Wright
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Anzalone 34 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Jacobs 39 CB
|J. Jacobs
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 OLB
|M. Rodriguez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 59 LB
|J. Houston
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hughes 23 CB
|M. Hughes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okwara 99 OLB
|J. Okwara
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 5 SS
|D. Elliott
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 OLB
|D. Barnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Board 49 OLB
|C. Board
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 FS
|K. Joseph
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. McNeill 54 DT
|A. McNeill
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Badgley 17 K
2
FPTS
|M. Badgley
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|1
|57.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 42 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|3
|22.3
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - DET 15(2:39 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to D.Swift to BUF 11 for 4 yards (D.Jackson).
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - DET 11(3:18 - 3rd) J.Jackson left end to BUF 15 for -4 yards (S.Lawson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 11(3:22 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Swift (M.Milano).
|+27 YD
3 & 1 - DET 38(4:06 - 3rd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams left end pushed ob at BUF 11 for 27 yards (J.Poyer).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DET 47(4:45 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to BUF 38 for 9 yards (A.Klein).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 47(5:21 - 3rd) Ja.Williams up the middle to BUF 47 for no gain (M.Milano).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - DET 27(6:06 - 3rd) J.Goff pass deep middle to A.St. Brown to BUF 47 for 26 yards (J.Poyer).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DET 14(6:45 - 3rd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown to DET 27 for 13 yards (C.Benford).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - BUF 45(6:53 - 3rd) S.Martin punts 41 yards to DET 14 - Center-R.Ferguson - out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 47(7:39 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 45 for -8 yards (J.Houston).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 47(7:44 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to J.Cook.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 50(8:21 - 3rd) D.Singletary right tackle to DET 47 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone - A.McNeill).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(8:59 - 3rd) D.Singletary right tackle to 50 for 15 yards (K.Joseph; A.Anzalone).
|Kickoff
|(9:05 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 71 yards from DET 20 to BUF 9. N.Hines to BUF 35 for 26 yards (K.Joseph - C.Lucas).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 15 - DET 3(9:11 - 3rd) J.Goff sacked in End Zone for -3 yards - SAFETY (E.Oliver).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - DET 3(9:15 - 3rd) J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Swift.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 8(9:55 - 3rd) J.Jackson left tackle to DET 3 for -5 yards (E.Oliver).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 10(10:02 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short right intended for S.Diggs INTERCEPTED by A.Anzalone (M.Rodriguez) [I.Buggs] at DET 4. A.Anzalone to DET 8 for 4 yards (D.Singletary).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - BUF 29(10:06 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs [D.Elliott]. DET-D.Elliott was injured during the play. PENALTY on DET-J.Jacobs - Defensive Pass Interference - 19 yards - enforced at DET 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUF 29(10:14 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis (M.Hughes).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 32(10:53 - 3rd) I.McKenzie right end to DET 29 for 3 yards (D.Barnes).
|+30 YD
2 & 21 - BUF 38(11:22 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep right to I.McKenzie to DET 32 for 30 yards (W.Harris). DET-J.Okwara was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - BUF 48(11:48 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 49 for 1 yard (I.Buggs). PENALTY on BUF-R.Saffold - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 48 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 49(12:30 - 3rd) J.Cook left end to BUF 48 for -1 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - BUF 33(13:00 - 3rd) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis to BUF 49 for 16 yards (J.Jacobs). Penalty on DET-J.Jacobs - Illegal Contact - declined.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 36(13:35 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to BUF 33 for -3 yards (J.Jacobs). BUF-S.Diggs was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 36(13:39 - 3rd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to S.Diggs.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 30(14:20 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Cook to BUF 36 for 6 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cook left end to BUF 30 for 5 yards (D.Elliott).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - BUF 28(0:05 - 2nd) T.Bass 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 20(0:12 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at DET 28 for -8 yards (J.Houston).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 20(0:16 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 20(0:20 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to I.McKenzie.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 36(0:26 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie ran ob at DET 20 for 16 yards (W.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 36(0:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right. ball thrown away.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 43(0:52 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to DET 36 for 7 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 48(1:20 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to DET 43 for 5 yards (C.Board).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 48(1:25 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs. Ball thrown away.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(1:52 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to I.McKenzie to DET 48 for 27 yards (J.Jacobs).
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 2nd) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 2nd) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - DET 1(1:55 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - DET 6(2:00 - 2nd) D.Swift left tackle to BUF 1 for 5 yards (M.Milano; J.Phillips).
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - DET 2(2:04 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to BUF 6 for -4 yards (M.Milano).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DET 2(2:08 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete short left to D.Swift [E.Oliver].
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - DET 9(2:23 - 2nd) D.Swift right tackle for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. D.Swift right tackle to BUF 2 for 7 yards (D.Jackson; J.Poyer).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 9(2:27 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right to K.Raymond [J.Phillips].
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(2:44 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to BUF 9 for 7 yards (J.Poyer - A.Klein). BUF-V.Miller was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+22 YD
2 & 3 - DET 38(3:26 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to J.Mitchell to BUF 16 for 22 yards (D.Hamlin; C.Benford).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DET 45(4:05 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right tackle to BUF 38 for 7 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+13 YD
2 & 3 - DET 42(4:41 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to BUF 45 for 13 yards (D.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - DET 40(5:16 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 42 for 2 yards (E.Oliver; D.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 35(5:39 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to DET 41 for 6 yards (A.Klein). PENALTY on BUF - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at DET 35 - No Play.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - DET 33(5:57 - 2nd) Ja.Williams up the middle to DET 35 for 2 yards (D.Jones; J.Poyer).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - DET 26(6:40 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to D.Swift to DET 33 for 7 yards (J.Poyer).
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - DET 21(7:13 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to B.Wright pushed ob at DET 26 for 5 yards (T.Johnson).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 24(7:51 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. Ja.Williams right tackle to DET 21 for -3 yards (T.Settle - J.Phillips).
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to DET 4. J.Jackson to DET 24 for 20 yards (J.Johnson - R.Gilliam).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - BUF 3(8:00 - 2nd) J.Allen to DET 8 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at DET 8. J.Allen for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 4(8:40 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to DET 3 for 1 yard (J.Okwara).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 11(9:23 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle ran ob at DET 4 for 7 yards (W.Harris).
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 30(9:57 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to DET 11 for 19 yards (K.Joseph; D.Elliott).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 31(10:29 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie to DET 30 for 1 yard (M.Hughes).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 33(11:06 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to DET 31 for 2 yards (D.Barnes; D.Elliott).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 38(11:46 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles left end ran ob at DET 33 for 5 yards (W.Harris).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 42(12:22 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to G.Davis to DET 38 for 4 yards (J.Jacobs).
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 50(12:53 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to DET 42 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone - M.Hughes).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 42(13:23 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to J.Cook to 50 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DET 41(13:28 - 2nd) Ja.Williams left tackle to BUF 41 for no gain (E.Oliver; C.Benford). FUMBLES (E.Oliver) - touched at BUF 41 - RECOVERED by BUF-E.Oliver at BUF 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DET 43(14:09 - 2nd) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. D.Swift right end to BUF 41 for 2 yards (E.Oliver).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - DET 42(14:54 - 2nd) J.Goff pass short left to J.Jackson to BUF 43 for 15 yards (J.Poyer - M.Milano).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 42(15:00 - 2nd) J.Goff pass incomplete short right. Ball thrown away.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - DET 29(0:45 - 1st) J.Goff pass short left to A.St. Brown to DET 42 for 13 yards (C.Benford).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - DET 36(1:29 - 1st) J.Goff sacked at DET 29 for -7 yards (D.Jones).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DET 28(1:52 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to A.St. Brown pushed ob at DET 36 for 8 yards (M.Milano).
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to DET 5. J.Jackson to DET 28 for 23 yards (T.Matakevich - J.Johnson).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+19 YD
3 & 6 - BUF 19(2:04 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to I.McKenzie for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 23(2:45 - 1st) I.McKenzie left tackle to DET 19 for 4 yards (A.Anzalone).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 23(2:51 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left. Ball thrown away.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 44(3:33 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles left guard to DET 23 for 21 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 44(3:36 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Cook.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 47(4:15 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to DET 44 for 3 yards (M.Rodriguez).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 45(4:48 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to DET 47 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone - D.Elliott). DET-A.McNeill was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 44(5:27 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 45 for 1 yard (M.Hughes - A.McNeill).
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 28(6:05 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis to BUF 44 for 16 yards (J.Jacobs).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(6:44 - 1st) N.Hines left end to BUF 28 for 3 yards (A.McNeill; J.Cominsky).
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 1st) J.Fox kicks 65 yards from DET 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:44 - 1st) M.Badgley extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - DET 2(6:47 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - DET 5(6:56 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff up the middle to BUF 4 for 1 yard (C.Basham). PENALTY on BUF-T.Settle - Defensive Offside - 3 yards - enforced at BUF 5 - No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - DET 8(7:40 - 1st) Ja.Williams left tackle to BUF 5 for 3 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 8(8:23 - 1st) Ja.Williams right end to BUF 8 for no gain (A.Klein - T.Settle).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 14(9:03 - 1st) J.Goff pass short right to K.Raymond to BUF 8 for 6 yards (M.Milano - D.Hamlin).
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - DET 26(9:44 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to A.St. Brown to BUF 14 for 12 yards (D.Jackson - D.Hamlin).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DET 28(10:23 - 1st) J.Jackson left tackle to BUF 26 for 2 yards (A.Klein).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 28(10:27 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep left to D.Chark (D.Jackson).
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - DET 43(11:07 - 1st) J.Goff pass short middle to D.Chark to BUF 28 for 15 yards (D.Jackson) [V.Miller].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(11:40 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to BUF 43 for 3 yards (A.Klein).
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - DET 48(12:14 - 1st) Ja.Williams up the middle to BUF 46 for 6 yards (D.Jackson).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - DET 43(12:14 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-C.Basham - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at DET 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DET 43(12:20 - 1st) M.Nelson reported in as eligible. J.Goff pass incomplete short right to B.Wright [M.Milano].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 39(13:01 - 1st) Ja.Williams left guard to DET 43 for 4 yards (V.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
4 & 7 - BUF 22(13:14 - 1st) S.Martin punts 56 yards to DET 22 - Center-R.Ferguson. K.Raymond to DET 35 for 13 yards (Q.Morris). FUMBLES (Q.Morris) - recovered by DET-J.Houston at DET 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUF 22(13:22 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right [J.Cominsky]. ball thrown away
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 19(13:59 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 22 for 3 yards (A.McNeill).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 19(14:02 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - DET 24(14:15 - 1st) J.Fox punts 57 yards to BUF 19 - Center-S.Daly - downed by DET-A.Pittman.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DET 24(14:20 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete deep right to D.Chark.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DET 24(14:28 - 1st) J.Goff pass incomplete short right [D.Hamlin]. Ball thrown away.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 24(14:55 - 1st) D.Swift right end pushed ob at DET 24 for no gain (T.Dodson).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to DET 0. J.Jackson to DET 24 for 24 yards (T.Matakevich).
