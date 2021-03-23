1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The only way this pick isn't Trevor Lawrence in any of my mocks is if I'm just trying to see how angry I can make people. He's the pick. He's always been the pick.

2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd I had Fields going to the Jets in my first mock and then Zach Wilson in my second. I've decided to stick to my guns on the first one. It might end up being Wilson, but I think Fields is the better prospect. His size, athleticism, and accuracy are just too good to ignore.

From From Houston Texans 3 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Dolphins just signed Will Fuller, but it's hard to imagine they signed a player who can't stay on the field to be their primary acquisition at the position. So they follow it up with the guy many consider to be the top receiver in this draft, and now the Dolphins have two players who can take the top off a defense. Waddle immediately becomes the team's No. 1.

4 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st It's not sexy, and many believe the Falcons should take this opportunity to find Matt Ryan's replacement because it could be a while before this pick this high again. I think it makes more sense to give your team the best chance to win while Ryan and Julio Jones are still around. Sewell is a significant improvement to the offensive line who will still be around to protect Ryan's replacement.

5 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Most mocks have the Bengals taking an OT or WR, but with Sewell off the board, Pitts could be more appealing than any WR in this draft. He's a freak of nature and could be the league's prototype tight end for the next decade.

6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Chase isn't a perfect prospect, but his hands, ability to win 50/50 balls and his ability after the catch are all exceptional. They all provide a solid foundation that suggests he's going to be a No. 1 WR at the NFL level, and that's something the Eagles could use.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions 7 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd I don't think the 49ers are unhappy with Jimmy G, but I don't think they're sold on him as the QB past 2021, either. They move up to draft one of this draft's most intriguing prospects with the idea of letting him learn for a year or maybe even wrestle the job away.

8 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd As the Panthers watch another top QB option come off the board ahead of them, they pivot to Darrisaw. Opinions vary on OT prospects this year, with Sewell seen as the No. 1 by most. I have Darrisaw as my No. 2. His size, strength and ability to move his feet are all very impressive, and there's still room to grow with further grooming. He's a right tackle who could potentially play on the left side.

9 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd I like Slater a lot too, but the reason I prefer Darrisaw is that I'm more confident he sticks at tackle or could one day play on the left. I see Slater as more of a jack-of-all-trades who could stick at RT or move inside to guard. Wherever you put him, I think he helps the Broncos immediately.

10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd I've had Caleb Farley going as the first corner in my mocks, but he's having back surgery, and they say there's no such thing as "minor" back surgery, so I'm not sure how that'll impact his draft stock. All that said, the separation between Farley and Surtain on my board was minuscule to begin with. He isn't a burner, which likely limits him to the outside, but he's just so intelligent and quick. You'll feel comfortable putting him on the other team's top receiver.

11 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants could use help both on the edge and at linebacker, and Parsons is the kind of prospect that helps fill multiple holes. I mocked Clemson's Isaiah Simmons to the Giants in numerous mocks last year, and now here I am, giving them a similar player this season as far as versatility is concerned. Parsons immediately provides good pass-rush skills as well as help in the run game. His pass coverage needs work, but I don't think it's a question of inability to do it as much as a lack of reps to this point.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions traded down and still end up getting one of the top receivers in this draft, something they sorely need after losing both Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in free agency. I could write 1,500 words here on why I love Smith as a prospect, but I'll rein myself in and say that if you could draft Marvin Harrison with the No. 12 pick in the draft, you should probably do so.

From From Los Angeles Chargers 13 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd I don't think this is a great class for edge rushers. There are good options, but none separate themselves from the pack much, and nobody is a clear-cut "have to have" guy. But edge rushers are still valuable, so they're going to go early in the draft. I don't know if Phillips develops into a Pro Bowl level player, but I think he's a solid three-down DE if he stays healthy, and there's still some projection left to him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings 14 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th This is a perfect scenario for Washington. If they want to rely on Ryan Fitzpatrick to buy Lance some time to develop and learn after not having a 2020 season to play in college, they can do so. Or, if Lance proves he's ready earlier than expected, it's not like Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to stand in the way.

15 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Everything the Patriots have done in free agency this offseason suggests that they're not looking to build for the future. They're in win-now mode, and Owusu-Koromoah is the kind of defender Bill Belichick has always liked. And he's someone who can step in on day one and help the defense.

16 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th It's a law that you mention Jaycee Horn is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn any time you put him in your mock draft. Do you think that led to any friction in the home? Like, dad's a receiver, so as a form of rebellion, Jaycee says he wants to shut down receivers? I don't know. I know that Horn has good size, athleticism, versatility, intelligence and a nose for making plays. Maybe he learned all these things trying to cover his dad in the backyard.

17 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Raiders need help in their pass-rush, and I like Ojulari's potential. He played in both a three-point stance and a two-point stance during his time at Georgia, can get after the QB and hold up against the run. He's a versatile player who might not be ready to play all three downs right away but could prove to be the best edge-rusher in this class over time.

18 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Paye didn't have incredible numbers during his college career, but as a prospect, he's enticing. He explodes off the ball with ease and is powerful at the point of attack. There's still some ironing out to do around the edges of his game, and I worry about his length, but the beginnings of something remarkable are here.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Football Team 19 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Vera-Tucker played tackle for USC in 2020, and I think he could end up being a useful tackle at the NFL level if that's what a team needs. I prefer him on the interior, where I believe he has the makings of a dominant guard. I see him being a great fit in Minnesota's offense, opening up holes for Dalvin Cook, as well as being a solid pass-protector against interior rushers.

20 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th After missing out on Russell Wilson, I don't think Bears GM Ryan Pace believes Andy Dalton is the guy who will save his job. But if he can draft a QB in the first round who plays well enough to take the job away from Dalton and provide hope for the future, well, that might. And Jones is an incredible value to the Bears if he falls to them at No. 20, and they don't have to give up additional capital for him. His ability in an offense heavy on RPOs and his accuracy with the football would fit well in what the Bears try to do on offense.

21 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th With T.Y. Hilton likely to leave via free agency, Bateman strikes me as an excellent complement in the Colts passing game with Michael Pittman. He can be used outside and in the slot. He has terrific hands and is excellent at tracking the ball. He wasn't asked to run a lot of different routes at Minnesota, so there could be a slow adjustment before he's ready to take on a full-time role, but there's a high ceiling here.

22 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Farley falls due to his back surgery, but I have a hard time seeing him falling out of the first round. The Titans parted ways with Adoree' Jackson, and I wouldn't be shocked to see them look for a corner in the first now. Farley's smooth in coverage, and when I watch him turn, I can't help but overhear current Raiders GM and former NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock saying "oily hips."

From From Seattle Seahawks 23 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 4th Greg Newsome is a linebacker who happens to live in the body of a potential starting corner at the NFL level. He plays angry as if it's an insult that opposing receivers believe the ball is intended for them. He has great ball skills and anticipation but be prepared for some pass interference flags. It's a part of his game he'll need to iron out if he's to achieve his full potential in the pros.

24 Liam Eichenberg OL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'6" / 302 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 144th POSITION RNK 24th Eichenberg strikes me as a safe left tackle prospect. I don't know if he's going to develop into a franchise tackle and end up going to numerous Pro Bowls, but I get the sense he'll be the kind of player every former offensive lineman who covers the NFL will tell you "is underrated" for the next decade. That's not a bad guy to have.

From From Los Angeles Rams 25 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Jacksonville has spent a lot in free agency but hasn't addressed the offensive line. I'd be stunned if they didn't do so with their second pick in the first round. You can't just draft Trevor Lawrence; you need to protect him.

26 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st I'm higher on Oweh than the mock draft market seems to be, but I saw him a lot at Penn State, and while he's still raw, there's a lot of potential. In a draft class without a lot of home runs at the edge rusher position, I can see a team taking a swing on him late in the first. Cleveland makes sense as a landing spot.

27 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 9th Marshall could be the receiver Baltimore's been looking for to pair with Lamar Jackson. He plays quicker than he's likely to run in a 40-yard dash setting, and he has great size and catch radius. He's everything the Ravens haven't had at the receiver position and the kind of target that Lamar could rely on.

28 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th I don't have a great read on what the Saints will view as their most significant need in this draft, and picking this late in the first round, there isn't an obvious choice the way this mock has broken down. I do like Zaven Collins a lot, though, and believe he'd be a considerable improvement over what the Saints currently have. Collins is a versatile defender that should be able to stay on the field for all three downs.

29 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th I love Toney's big-play potential, and he'd be a significant weapon in Green Bay's offense. He can line up in the slot and cause problems, and as he showed at Florida, you can sometimes move him into the backfield. He's the kind of all-purpose weapon Green Bay needs, and if he ends up here, he's going to be one hell of a sleeper in fantasy football.

30 Eric Stokes CB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 8th This is the first time I have Stokes in my mock this offseason, as he's somebody I've only grown more fond of the more I've gone back and watched. He's longer than he's tall, and he's also stronger than you think at first glance. He mostly played outside at Georgia but could be used some in the slot as well.

31 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th The Chiefs overhaul of the offensive line continues with this pick. I don't know if Mayfield is a day one starter at tackle on the Chiefs line, but I think there's potential to be an excellent tackle here.