Mock drafts are always fun exercises in the "what if." What I like most about doing them is putting on the GM hat for all 32 teams and figuring out what makes sense, what has the best bang for the buck, and how can I maximize the talent on the roster.

For me, it's about understanding the roster and depth chart, as there may be a solution to a perceived question that's already on the roster. Truth be told, most teams do a fantastic job of drafting and acquiring talent. This is arguably the deepest draft class to acquire talent, as evident by my 1,035 page scouting guide (www.footballgameplan.com/2022DraftGuide).

I don't have sources or connections, so this mock -- as most should be -- will be focused on what I would do as the GM based on what I view are the team's needs. This isn't based on what I've heard, what I think will happen or what will happen. Now let's get started!

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State



Dotson isn't a "slot-exclusive" player, although he can thrive inside. What he would give franchise quarterbck Justin Fields is a gamebreaker on the perimeter who can put the ball in the paint.

Myron Cunningham, OL, Arkansas

Cunningham is an underrated tackle prospect in this class. He's coming off a strong career at Arkansas and an excellent week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. He would be in play for the Colts' left tackle position with this selection.

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

The Browns have really drafted well the last couple of seasons in my opinion, but one area where they are thin is on the defensive interior. Wyatt is a cat-quick penetrator who can be disruptive on both ends of defense.

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

It's the explosiveness and range that makes this a no-brainer for the Niners. Pitre would be an instant playmaker on the back end for their defense.

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Muma would help keep the Broncos solid on both ends. He's got the ability to pursue the ball in the run game and effortlessly float through zone coverage in the passing game.

Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

Tom is someone who has strong tape and is starting to garner a lot of attention as of late. Adding him here would help continue to strengthen the depth up front for the Raiders.

Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

He's got the athleticism and versatility that you want patrolling the second level. You don't have to take him off the field, and he'll fit in perfectly with Jerome Baker.

Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Don't focus on his size, Jones is one of the top slot defenders in the draft class. He can click-and-close on the football extremely well, and will instantly bolster your special teams units.