With summer on the horizon, the 2021 NFL season will be here before you know it. And now that we've got full 17-game schedules available to us, what better way to ring in the biggest year in league history than by running through each and every matchup on the docket? Here, we're projecting the Denver Broncos' schedule, game by game, with win totals for every opponent. Can they make the playoffs without an Aaron Rodgers blockbuster? Will Vic Fangio earn another season? Let's find out:

Note: Over/Under win totals for every opponent courtesy of William Hill Sportsbook

Need a quick betting primer on your favorite NFL team for the 2021 season? Here are links to schedule breakdowns for all 32 clubs.

Week 1 at Giants

Line: Giants -1

Opponent win total: O/U 7

Daniel Jones brings some heat in the season opener, finding new weapons Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney for a couple of big plays. But Teddy Bridgewater protects the ball from start to finish, and Denver's restocked secondary clamps down in crunch time.

Prediction: Broncos win 24-20

Projected record: 1-0

Week 2 at Jaguars

Opponent win total: O/U 6

Trevor Lawrence proves feistier than expected at home, but Fangio comes prepared for the rookie QB, unleashing both Bradley Chubb and Von Miller off the edges. Bridgewater connects with Jerry Jeudy for a couple of scores to build momentum.

Prediction: Broncos win 26-17

Projected record: 2-0

Week 3 vs. Jets

Opponent win total: O/U 6

Fangio is just praising the schedule-makers at this point, because once again, his defense gets to take center stage. Kyle Fuller and Justin Simmons intercept an off-script Zach Wilson to keep the Jets under wraps and earn Denver even more buzz around the NFL.



Prediction: Broncos win 27-16

Projected record: 3-0

Week 4 vs. Ravens

Opponent win total: O/U 11

Finally, reality arrives. Forced to put the team at least partially on his back, Bridgewater actually fares well for much of the contest, working off play-action to start efficiently. Then Lamar Jackson dazzles and Bridgewater is baited into a crucial late-game pick.

Prediction: Broncos lose 26-21

Projected record: 3-1

Week 5 at Steelers

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Pittsburgh starts strong behind a roaring Heinz Field crowd, with T.J. Watt terrorizing Bridgewater to the point that Drew Lock is forced in as injury relief. But Denver's "D" fires back, frustrating Ben Roethlisberger and then eking it out on a Brandon McManus field goal.

Prediction: Broncos win 26-24

Projected record: 4-1

Week 6 vs. Raiders

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Lock gets his first start of the year while Bridgewater rests up from the bruising trip to Pittsburgh, and the duo of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams runs wild against Vegas. Miller, meanwhile, has his best day in a while getting after Derek Carr.



Prediction: Broncos win 24-17

Projected record: 5-1

Week 7 at Browns

Opponent win total: O/U 10

Fangio juggles calls to keep Lock under center with an early-year commitment to Bridgewater, going back to Teddy in Cleveland. It doesn't give the Broncos a boost, as Cleveland's defense steps up while Nick Chubb and Odell Beckham Jr. have monster days.

Prediction: Broncos lose 31-23

Projected record: 5-2

Week 8 vs. Washington

Opponent win total: O/U 8

Pat Shurmur tries desperately to establish the run and offset Washington's pass rush, but all it does is make for short drives, allowing Ryan Fitzpatrick to take a bunch of chances and eventually hit on a bomb to Terry McLaurin, handing Football Team the upset.



Prediction: Broncos lose 27-20

Projected record: 5-3

Week 9 at Cowboys

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

Bridgewater gets a chance to show off against America's Team, and he eclipses 300 yards firing on Dallas' leaky secondary. Unfortunately, the Cowboys' own passing game also works, with Dak Prescott doing just enough to give the home team the edge.

Prediction: Broncos lose 34-24

Projected record: 5-4

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 10 vs. Eagles

Opponent win total: O/U 7

Lock gets the nod over Bridgewater and takes advantage of the Eagles' young secondary, helping Jeudy approach 200 yards. Philly, meanwhile, sticks to the ground game with Jalen Hurts and can't muster enough downfield shots in crunch time.

Prediction: Broncos win 28-20

Projected record: 6-4

Week 12 vs. Chargers

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Lock slings it across the yard in an effort to match Justin Herbert's star power, finding mixed results. The Broncos move it a lot more explosively than they had under Teddy, but they also turn it over twice as Herbert rides Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen to victory.



Prediction: Broncos lose 29-24

Projected record: 6-5

Week 13 at Chiefs

Opponent win total: O/U 12.5

Fangio turns back to Bridgewater here, in hopes that Teddy's more conservative style will allow his defense to once again steal the show. After a slow start, however, Patrick Mahomes rekindles his signature Travis Kelce connection to send Denver to .500.

Prediction: Broncos lose 26-19

Projected record: 6-6

Week 14 vs. Lions

Opponent win total: O/U 5

Just as Broncos fans begin to lose their cool, Bridgewater posts his best numbers of the year thanks in large part to Detroit's rebuilding secondary, spreading the ball around to Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and K.J. Hamler in Denver's best offensive showing to date.

Prediction: Broncos win 41-22

Projected record: 7-6

Week 15 vs. Bengals

Opponent win total: O/U 6.5

Zac Taylor is on thin ice in Cincinnati as the Bengals struggle to stack victories in the AFC North, and this one all but confirms his impending ouster: Joe Burrow puts up a serious fight, but poor clock management enables Denver to control the ball late.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-21

Projected record: 8-6

Week 16 at Raiders

Opponent win total: O/U 7.5

Already eliminated from playoff contention, Vegas continues its annual December spiral, albeit not without some last-gasp big-play shots from Carr. Justin Simmons nabs a game-sealing pick, while Jeudy posts yet another gaudy stat line.



Prediction: Broncos win 31-23

Projected record: 9-6

Week 17 at Chargers

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Bridgewater ensures Denver doesn't turn the ball over like it did during its last meeting with L.A., but still, his efforts aren't enough to match those of Herbert, who overcomes a couple near-picks with some highlight-reel touchdown throws down the stretch.

Prediction: Broncos lose 28-21

Projected record: 9-7

Week 18 vs. Chiefs



Opponent win total: O/U 12.5

Denver enters with a shot at a wild-card berth -- win or lose -- but once again can do only so much against Mahomes, who's playing for a top seed in the AFC. Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy triumph over the Fangio-Shurmur pairing for a second time.

Prediction: Broncos lose 31-22

Projected record: 9-8