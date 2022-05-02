KylerMurray.jpg
© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Draft has come to a close, yet many franchises had to make altering decisions with high draft picks from several years ago. Monday was the deadline for fifth-year player options for 2019 first-round draft picks. Teams had the option to exercise or decline them. 

If the option is picked up, those players will be under contract with a fully-guaranteed salary for the 2023 season. A declined option signifies that a player will likely be a free agent after the 2022 season, although that isn't always the case. Some players with declined options land long-term deals with the franchise that drafted them. 

Here's a look at the players who had their options picked up -- and those who didn't -- by Monday's deadline. 

2019 NFL draft order

Team PickPlayerOption exercised/declined

Arizona Cardinals

1

Kyler Murray

Exercised

San Francisco 49ers

2

Nick Bosa

Exercised

New York Jets

3

Quinnen Williams

Exercised

Las Vegas Raiders

4

Clelin Ferrell

Declined

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5

Devin White

Exercised

New York Giants

6

Daniel Jones

Declined

Jacksonville Jaguars

7

Josh Allen

Exercised

Detroit Lions

8

T.J. Hockenson

Exercised

Buffalo Bills

9

Ed Oliver

Exercised

Pittsburgh Steelers

10

Devin Bush 

Declined

Cincinnati Bengals

11

Jonah Williams

Exercised

Green Bay Packers

12

Rashan Gary

Exercised

Miami Dolphins

13

Christian Wilkins

Exercised

Atlanta Falcons

14

Chris Lindstrom

Exercised

Washington Commanders

15

Dwayne Haskins

Released

Carolina Panthers

16

Brian Burns

Exercised

New York Giants

17

Dexter Lawrence

Exercised

Minnesota Vikings

18

Garrett Bradbury 

Declined

Tennessee Titans

19

Jeffery Simmons

Exercised

Denver Broncos

20

Noah Fant

Traded to Seahawks/Exercised by Seahawks

Green Bay Packers

21

Darnell Savage

Exercised

Philadelphia Eagles

22

Andre Dillard

Declined

Houston Texans

23

Tytus Howard

Exercised

Las Vegas Raiders

24

Josh Jacobs

Declined

Baltimore Ravens

25

Marquise Brown

Traded to Cardinals/Exercised by Cardinals

Washington Commanders

26

Montez Sweat

Exercised

Las Vegas Raiders

27

Johnathan Abram 

Declined

Los Angeles Chargers

28

Jerry Tillery

Declined

Seattle Seahawks

29

L.J. Collier

Declined

New York Giants

30

DeAndre Baker

Released

Atlanta Falcons

31

Kaleb McGary

Declined

New England Patriots

32

N'Keal Harry

Declined