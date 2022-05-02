The NFL Draft has come to a close, yet many franchises had to make altering decisions with high draft picks from several years ago. Monday was the deadline for fifth-year player options for 2019 first-round draft picks. Teams had the option to exercise or decline them.
If the option is picked up, those players will be under contract with a fully-guaranteed salary for the 2023 season. A declined option signifies that a player will likely be a free agent after the 2022 season, although that isn't always the case. Some players with declined options land long-term deals with the franchise that drafted them.
Here's a look at the players who had their options picked up -- and those who didn't -- by Monday's deadline.
2019 NFL draft order
|Team
|Pick
|Player
|Option exercised/declined
1
Exercised
2
Exercised
3
Exercised
4
Declined
5
Exercised
6
Declined
7
Exercised
8
Exercised
9
Exercised
10
Declined
11
Exercised
12
Exercised
13
Exercised
14
Exercised
15
Released
16
Exercised
New York Giants
17
Exercised
18
Declined
19
Exercised
20
Traded to Seahawks/Exercised by Seahawks
Green Bay Packers
21
Exercised
22
Declined
23
Exercised
Las Vegas Raiders
24
Declined
25
Traded to Cardinals/Exercised by Cardinals
Washington Commanders
26
Exercised
Las Vegas Raiders
27
Declined
28
Declined
Seattle Seahawks
29
Declined
New York Giants
30
Released
Atlanta Falcons
31
Declined
32
Declined