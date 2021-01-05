The final Power Rankings of the season are always a chance to look back at my first rankings from September.

Back then, the season was uncertain, with many wondering if any games would even be played or if the NFL would make it to the playoffs without canceling games. But the NFL managed to play them all, which is a testament to the league's owners, players and coaches.

Now it's on to the playoffs, but first let's look back and see how my final rankings compare to the first. This is when I usually embarrass myself. Only this year, that's not the case.

For once, my Week 1 Power Rankings held up pretty well. Consider eight of the top 10 teams from the first rankings are in the playoffs. The top two teams in my first rankings were the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, the top seeds in each conference.

The misses in the top 10 were having the San Francisco 49ers at No. 4 to start the season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the eighth spot. The 49ers were crippled by injuries, so they have more of an excuse. The Eagles were just bad.

The big misses the other way were the Tennessee Titans (I had them at 17), the Los Angeles Rams (21st), Cleveland Browns (22nd) and the Washington Football Team, who I had last in the league to open the season. Coach Ron Rivera did an amazing job getting Washington to the playoffs by winning the bad NFC East.

For the most part, the first rankings were pretty spot on, although there are plenty of wrongs to grumble about for some of you. See: Titans and Browns fans. But with the way the league changes from year to year, I can say for the first time in a long time that my first rankings held up in a good way.

Finally.