NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes finish season at the top and could remain there for a while

The 100th NFL season has come and gone, and it ended with a coronation of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the best player in the league.

Yes, he failed to win the MVP because of injury, but make no mistake about it, Mahomes would be the top overall pick in a pool of all of the league's players.

Mahomes struggled early in the Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLIV, but, like he did in the team's first two postseason games, he rallied the Chiefs behind his big, right arm.

Scary thought: He's not close to being what he will become.

When you watch the Chiefs on tape, you can see where Mahomes will still leave plays from inside the pocket on the field. As he matures, that will change. He will be even better.

He will be special. When it's all said and done, he might be the best of all-time. There's a long ways to go to get to that, but he's off to such a great start it's hard not to think it can become a reality.

The Chiefs finish the season atop my final Power Rankings, and here's a little hint:

They will be there until the ball kicks off for the 2020 season. 

The 49ers finish in the second spot of my rankings, and they are the favorites in the NFC heading into next season. That's the way it should be. They are a tough, physical team, coached by a good one in Kyle Shanahan, even if the Super Bowl got away from him a bit.

The next batch of Power Rankings will come after free agency, so keep an eye out for that. For now, look up at the throne that is now owned by Patrick Mahomes. He is the undisputed king of the league.

1 Chiefs Their biggest offseason issue is what to do with defensive lineman Chris Jones. He is a force who they cannot let get out of the building. 212-4-0
2 49ers They blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, which shouldn't happen with their defense. They are the favorites in the NFC again in my eyes. 213-3-0
3 Ravens With MVP Lamar Jackson just scratching the surface of what he can do, they will again be in the Super Bowl mix in 2020. They do need to throw it better outside to the receivers. 214-2-0
4 Packers They went 13-3 last season, but were horrible in the NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers. They need to add more speed outside in the passing game. 213-3-0
5 Saints Will Drew Brees come back? If not, who plays quarterback? Taysom Hill? Teddy Bridgewater? --13-3-0
6 Seahawks Why don't they play faster in 2020? Even Russell Wilson said something about it two weeks ago. It makes too much sense. 111-5-0
7 Patriots Will Tom Brady return? If not, word is they might take a hard look at Andy Dalton. 112-4-0
8 Vikings Their offensive line has to be better in front of Kirk Cousins, who now will be running an offense led by Gary Kubiak as the coordinator. --10-6-0
9 Bills They made major progress this season, and they are just scratching the surface. They do need to get a bigger receiver to help Josh Allen. --10-6-0
10 Texans In Deshaun Watson, they have a nice piece to continue building around. They just need more help in front of him and the defense needs to be better. --10-6-0
11 Titans The playoff run was special, but now they have major decisions to make on quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry. I think one gets signed and the other gets tagged. --9-7-0
12 Eagles Health really impacted this team in 2019, but they still somehow managed to make the playoffs. They do need to be better in the secondary. --9-7-0
13 Cowboys New coach Mike McCarthy was the right guy for the coaching job. Now they just have to sign Dak Prescott to make sure he's around to learn the offense. --8-8-0
14 Steelers Ben Roethlisberger will be back in 2020, which is why they will be a playoff contender. They have some tough free-agent decisions to make on their roster. --8-8-0
15 Rams They have a lot of change on their coaching staff and a lot of flux in terms of the roster. What do they do with Todd Gurley? --9-7-0
16 Broncos Their growth will be all about Drew Lock. If he takes a big step forward, this can be a playoff team in 2020. --7-9-0
17 Bears Is it a make-or-break year for Mitch Trubisky and Matt Nagy in 2020? It sure looks that way. --8-8-0
18 Falcons Dan Quinn is back for another season, and it's almost certainly playoffs or bust. They do need to get better up front to protect Matt Ryan. --7-9-0
19 Buccaneers Do they bring back Jameis Winston? Does he get a new deal or is it the franchise tag? Bruce Arians has a tough decision to make. --7-9-0
20 Colts The retirement of Andrew Luck really showed up as the season moved along. Now there are questions whether Jacoby Brissett is the long-term answer and maybe they pursue Philip Rivers. --7-9-0
21 Raiders They move to the bright lights of Vegas, but will Derek Carr be there with them? Could Tom Brady be their quarterback next season? --7-9-0
22 Cardinals Watch out for the Cardinals this season? With Kyler Murray and a young group of improving players, they could push for a wild-card spot. --5-10-1
23 Panthers New coach Matt Rhule has a lot of work to do with this team. Will he keep Cam Newton to play quarterback? --5-11-0
24 Chargers Now that Philip Rivers is leaving, who plays quarterback? Do they draft one or sign a veteran like Tom Brady? --5-11-0
25 Jets The roster had major issues last season, but the key to their growth will be how Adam Gase gets Sam Darnold playing better. --7-9-0
26 Dolphins Brian Flores did a great job with this team last season. With an abundance of cap room and plenty of premium picks, they are poised to be even better next season. --5-11-0
27 Jaguars Even after the bad showing last season, coach Doug Marrone is back. They have a new offensive coordinator in Jay Gruden, who has to decide on Gardner Minshew or Nick Foles as his quarterback. --6-10-0
28 Browns New coach Kevin Stefanski has to change the culture in the building, which I think he can do. They also have to get two tackles who can block. --6-10-0
29 Redskins New coach Ron Rivera is the right guy for the job. The question is how much growth will they get from Dwayne Haskins. --3-13-0
30 Giants They have a new coach in Joe Judge, who inherits a team with a lot of young talent. Can Daniel Jones take the next step? --4-12-0
31 Lions Do they keep Matt Stafford? I think it would be a mistake to send him packing in a trade. --3-12-1
32 Bengals I think they will be much higher than this next season. Adding Joe Burrow to a young roster with some good players will give them some life. --2-14-0
