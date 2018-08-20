NFL Super Bowl odds 2019: Predictions, top picks, teams to avoid from Vegas expert
R.J. White finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest and locks in Super Bowl LIII picks
NFL preseason football is in full swing, which means meaningful football is right around the corner. Even though Super Bowl 53 isn't until February, everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors are already evaluating the odds and locking in their 2019 Super Bowl picks. Bill Belichick's New England Patriots enter the season as the favorite to lift the Lombardi Trophy at 6-1 Super Bowl 2019 odds. A slew of other teams are going off at 10-1, including the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Before you make your 2019 Super Bowl picks, you need to see what SportsLine stat geek R.J. White has to say.
White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He knows what it takes to win on football's biggest stage and finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest last season, the nation's most prestigious handicapping tournament, after also going deep in 2015.
If you had placed $100 on each of White's NFL point-spread picks last season, you would have won nearly $2,000.
Now, White has analyzed the latest Super Bowl 53 odds and identified major errors from Vegas oddsmakers. He's sharing those selections over at SportsLine.
We'll give one away: White likes the value on the Kansas City Chiefs at 20-1. He likes the fact that Andy Reid has led the Chiefs to at least nine wins and four playoff appearances in his five seasons as head coach.
"The 2018 Chiefs have an unknown at QB, but he should be put in a spot to succeed with the talent surrounding him on offense," White told SportsLine. "The Chiefs have excellent players at each level of the defense, including Eric Berry, Kendall Fuller, Justin Houston and the emerging Chris Jones. This is a playoff team, one that I feel should win the division, and it wouldn't shock me to see them challenge for a first-round bye."
One massive shocker: White is completely fading the Jacksonville Jaguars, saying they are extremely overpriced with Super Bowl odds 2019 of 16-1.
"This year, it's not going to be as easy, with Deshaun Watson and Andrew Luck back under center, with the Jaguars playing a tough first-place schedule, with several defenders who had career years bound to regress at least a little," White told SportsLine. "Even in the wide-open AFC, I think the Jaguars are still a quarterback away from challenging for the conference title unless everything breaks perfectly yet again."
White is also eyeing a massive longshot that didn't even win six games last season. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.
Who is White backing to win the 2019 Super Bowl? And which massive long shots can go all the way? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see R.J. White's NFL futures bets and analysis for Super Bowl LIII, all from the expert who keeps crushing the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament.
New England Patriots 6-1
Los Angeles Rams 10-1
Philadelphia Eagles 10-1
Pittsburgh Steelers 10-1
Minnesota Vikings 10-1
Green Bay Packers 12-1
New Orleans Saints 14-1
Jacksonville Jaguars 16-1
Atlanta Falcons 16-1
Los Angeles Chargers 16-1
Houston Texans 20-
Kansas City Chiefs 20-1
Oakland Raiders 20-1
Baltimore Ravens 25-1
Tennessee Titans 25-1
Dallas Cowboys 30-1
San Francisco 49ers 30-1
Carolina Panthers 30-1
New York Giants 30-1
Denver Broncos 40-1
Indianapolis Colts 40-1
Seattle Seahawks 60-1
Detroit Lions 60-1
Cleveland Browns 80-1
Cincinnati Bengals 80-1
Washington Redskins 100-1
Miami Dolphins 100-1
Arizona Cardinals 100-1
Chicago Bears 100-1
New York Jets 100-1
Buffalo Bills 200-1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 200-1
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronkowski wants to make shark friends
There have been quite a few shark sightings off Cape Cod — so Gronk weighed in
-
Ranking 32 trade teams for Bridgewater
Where in the world could Teddy Bridgewater land?
-
Peterson 'hasn't slowed down a step'
The 33-year-old Peterson is reportedly visiting Washington on Monday
-
NFL's new tackling rules create debate
Should the NFL be concerned with how many flags have been flying in the preseason?
-
Sherman rips 'idiotic' helmet hit rule
The 49ers cornerback has a good history with tackling and also has good logic
-
Peterson, Charles options for Redskins
Washington is looking at some big-name veterans to potentially step up and take the mantle