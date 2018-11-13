NFL Week 11 Power Rankings: Could the Bears actually be this year's version of the 2017 Rams?

Before the season, there were many who speculated that the Chicago Bears could be this year's version of the 2017 Los Angeles Rams, which meant a young team with a second-year quarterback and a first-year head coach that could take a major step forward.

I didn't believe that to be true.

I was wrong.

The Bears are a lot like the 2017 Rams. First-year coach Matt Nagy has brought an innovative, creative offensive system to the team, much like Sean McVay did for the Rams.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky has taken a major step forward in his second season, much like Jared Goff did for the Rams.

Oh, and the Bears are winning – just like the Rams. At 6-3, the Bears are in first place in the NFC North and up to No. 8 in my Power Rankings this week. They are not only impressing on offense, but the defense is also playing well.

The Bears haven't exactly defeated the league's elite to get their six victories, but they are winning games. We will know a lot more about the Bears in the next 10 days. They play a tough home game for first place against the Vikings Sunday, and then have a short turnaround to play the Lions on the road Thanksgiving Day.

The Bears blew out the Lions this past Sunday, but that's a lot tougher game being on the road that day.

So check back in 10 days. We will truly know if the Bears are this year's version of the 2017 Rams.

It looks like it's heading in that direction – something I didn't see happening.