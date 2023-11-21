The Cleveland Browns had the look of a playoff team before the season started. They had a dominant defense, a physical offensive line and a running game that could be powerful and dictate the flow of the game. They also had Deshaun Watson for what they thought would be a full season, with an expected improved version of the bad play Watson displayed last season for the Browns.

Their $230-million quarterback would get them to the playoffs -- and maybe more -- when you added him to their mix of defense and a running game.

Well, the Browns are a playoff contender. But it's not because of Watson. He did some good things in the comeback victory over the Ravens two weeks ago, but a shoulder injury that has limited him this season finally ended his season. It wasn't like he was lighting it up before the injury.

Yet after 11 weeks, the Browns are 7-3 and just beat the Pittsburgh Steelers with a rookie quarterback who was drafted in the fifth round, one who was awful in his first start earlier this season.

Against a good Steelers defense, Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn't put up gaudy numbers, but he didn't allow the Browns to beat themselves. He completed 24 of 43 attempts for 165 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception, but he did drive the Browns to the game-winning field goal on the final play of the game. On that final drive, he was 4-for-4 for 39 yards.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made the decision to start Thompson-Robinson last week, which surprised many after his first start was such a disaster. But he must have seen something in practice that many did not see. He clearly gave them the best option Sunday.

Stefanski deserves Coach of the Year consideration for the job he's done keeping this team together. It easily could have fallen apart when the Watson situation regarding his injured shoulder became a problem earlier this season.

Let's also not forget the Browns lost running back Nick Chubb -- one of the league's best and a key to their offense -- in Week 2 with a season-ending knee injury.

The Browns defense certainly has been the key to this team being where it is right now. First-year defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has made it the top defense in the league. It is ranked first in yards per game, tops in first downs per game and first in third-down defense at 25.4%. They are fifth in both scoring defense and sacks. Schwartz, by the way, was the defensive coordinator of the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles team that lost quarterback Carson Wentz during the season and then went on to win a Super Bowl.

That's not to say this Browns team can do that with Thompson-Robinson, but you never know. Who thought Nick Foles could do what he did back in the day for that Eagles team?

The Browns are up to seventh this week in my Power Rankings, but the schedule is favorable in the final seven games. They have one division game left, and that's against a Joe Burrow-less Bengals team in Week 18, although this week's game at Denver is a little more of a challenge since the Broncos have won four straight.

Playing in that environment will be a real challenge for Thompson-Robinson in his first NFL road start. But like they say, defense and a running game travel.

So far, it's driven this team to a top-10 ranking in these rankings, and it could bring them a lot more -- even without their starting quarterback.