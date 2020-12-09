Is any NFL team really that good this season?

That is said in all sincerity. The Kansas City Chiefs are the new No. 1 team in my Power Rankings this week, but they were pushed to the limit in two of their last three games, including Sunday night against a so-so Denver Broncos team. At home, no less.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into Monday undefeated at 11-0 and left with a bad home loss to the Washington Football Team. That's two straight bad showings for the Steelers.

We also had the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans with bad homes losses last week, meaning three of the top 10 teams in my Power Rankings heading into the weekend lost.

Even the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, the two top teams in the NFC, found themselves in games late after early leads on Sunday.

So again I ask the question: Who is good, as in dominant good?

For now, it's nobody. The Chiefs are the best team because of Patrick Mahomes, which is why they are the favorite to win it all for a reason. Mahomes is the great equalizer, even when things don't go well. Like the rest, they have questions,

The team that fixes its issues in the next four games will be the team to beat come playoff time.

For now, it's wide open — and you have to think the NFL loves it that way.