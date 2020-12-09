Is any NFL team really that good this season?
That is said in all sincerity. The Kansas City Chiefs are the new No. 1 team in my Power Rankings this week, but they were pushed to the limit in two of their last three games, including Sunday night against a so-so Denver Broncos team. At home, no less.
The Pittsburgh Steelers came into Monday undefeated at 11-0 and left with a bad home loss to the Washington Football Team. That's two straight bad showings for the Steelers.
We also had the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans with bad homes losses last week, meaning three of the top 10 teams in my Power Rankings heading into the weekend lost.
Even the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, the two top teams in the NFC, found themselves in games late after early leads on Sunday.
So again I ask the question: Who is good, as in dominant good?
For now, it's nobody. The Chiefs are the best team because of Patrick Mahomes, which is why they are the favorite to win it all for a reason. Mahomes is the great equalizer, even when things don't go well. Like the rest, they have questions,
The team that fixes its issues in the next four games will be the team to beat come playoff time.
For now, it's wide open — and you have to think the NFL loves it that way.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Chiefs
|It wasn't pretty against the Broncos, but they got it done. That moves them up to the top spot with the Steelers losing.
|1
|11-1-0
|2
Steelers
|The perfect season is done. But they haven't played well the past two weeks. They need to learn how to run the ball.
|1
|11-1-0
|3
Saints
|Taysom Hill went 3-0 in his three starts and did some good things. But it should be back to Drew Brees this week.
|--
|10-2-0
|4
Packers
|They made it interesting late against the Eagles, but the game wasn't that close. Their offense is potent.
|--
|9-3-0
|5
Bills
|Josh Allen is at his best when the team plays fast and loose. He was outstanding against the 49ers. Will they play fast this week against the Steelers?
|1
|9-3-0
|6
Browns
|They have nine victories, which puts Kevin Stefanski in the Coach of the Year conversation. Now they face a real prove-it game with the Ravens.
|2
|9-3-0
|7
Seahawks
|That was a bad loss to the Giants at home. They just couldn't get the offense going, which could cost them the division title.
|2
|8-4-0
|8
Colts
|That was a good road victory against the Texans, even if it wasn't always pretty - especially for the defense. Now they face a tough road trip to Vegas to play the Raiders.
|1
|8-4-0
|9
Rams
|Sean McVay did a nice job getting his team to bounce back against Arizona after a bad loss last week. They lead the NFC West.
|1
|8-4-0
|10
Dolphins
|It was back to Tua Tagovailoa in the victory over the Bengals. He was OK, but they will need more this week against the Chiefs.
|2
|8-4-0
|11
Buccaneers
|They have to hope their bye, which came at a good time, helped wipe away some of the stink of their recent games. They need to get back on track on defense.
|--
|7-5-0
|12
Titans
|That was a terrible showing against the Browns. The defense is awful right now and it could cost them a playoff spot.
|5
|8-4-0
|13
Raiders
|It was far from pretty against the Jets, but they found a way. Now comes a big one with the Colts in terms of playoff hopes.
|--
|7-5-0
|14
Ravens
|They looked dominant in beating the Cowboys, but the Cowboys aren't very good. Now they have a huge game at Cleveland against the Browns.
|--
|7-5-0
|15
Cardinals
|The offense has struggled the past three weeks in three straight losses. Can they get it back on track against an improved Giants team?
|--
|6-6-0
|16
Patriots
|Bill Belichick's coaching showed up in a big way in the blowout victory over the Chargers. Now he faces another tough challenge against the Rams in the same stadium.
|--
|6-6-0
|17
Texans
|The loss to the Colts pretty much ends their playoff chances. Now it's time to get to work on finding a general manager and coach.
|--
|4-8-0
|18
Vikings
|It wasn't pretty against the Jaguars, but a win is a win. They are still alive in the playoff chase.
|--
|6-6-0
|19
49ers
|The attrition caught up with them against the Bills. All of the issues and injuries have just been way too much for the 49ers.
|--
|5-7-0
|20
Giants
|Joe Judge has done an outstanding job with this young group. The defense is getting better by the week as they ready to face Kyler Murray.
|5
|5-7-0
|21
Football Team
|That defense is for real. That was an impressive victory at Pittsburgh, but now they face a tough trip to play the 49ers.
|5
|5-7-0
|22
Falcons
|They competed against the Saints, but is that loss the one that ends the chances for Raheem Morris getting the job on a full-time basis? He's done a good job.
|2
|4-8-0
|23
Panthers
|They come off their bye playing the final four games to get better for the future. There is a lot to like going forward.
|2
|4-8-0
|24
Broncos
|They showed well on defense against the Chiefs and had a chance to win it. Drew Lock has to be better, but he is progressing.
|2
|4-8-0
|25
Chargers
|That was a disaster against the Patriots. Does that mean it's the end for Anthony Lynn? They were out-coached in a big way.
|2
|3-9-0
|26
Bears
|They have lost six straight games, which means the end could be coming for Matt Nagy. It's hard to believe they were once 5-1.
|2
|5-7-0
|27
Lions
|So the coaching change gave them a little juice after all. That was a nice comeback against the Bears.
|--
|5-7-0
|28
Eagles
|They just can't seem to win a game. That begs this question: Is this the end for Doug Pederson? It's Jalen Hurts time at quarterback.
|--
|3-8-1
|29
Cowboys
|This season gets worse by the week. The defense is atrocious. At least the offense showed some life against the Ravens.
|--
|3-9-0
|30
Bengals
|Without Joe Burrow, they just can't compete. It's all about next year. Getting Burrow healthy this offseason is priority No. 1.
|--
|2-9-1
|31
Jaguars
|They are battling and showing life, which is a good thing for the next coach. They almost had the first pick, but the Jets just couldn't give it to them.
|--
|1-11-0
|32
Jets
|Whoever told Lamar Jackson to let Henry Ruggs get behind him should be given a bonus. I am kidding. Yes, kidding. Then again, it's the Trevor Lawrence blown coverage.
|--
|0-12-0