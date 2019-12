NFL Week 15 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Gardner Minshew spoils Raiders' final game in Oakland

It's the 15th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 15.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Sunday

Monday

Tough day in the Bay

Not only did the Raiders drop their final game in Oakland, but the 49ers also lost an upset heartbreaker at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons. Matt Ryan connected with Julio Jones for a go-ahead touchdown with just a few seconds left on the clock to give the Falcons the win. The ball juuuuuust managed to break the plane to put Atlanta ahead.

No happy ending in Oakland

The Raiders were looking for a special win on Sunday in what should be their final game at Oakland Coliseum before the team relocates. Unfortunately, Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars had no plans to just roll over and let them have it, and the Jags scored a dramatic go-ahead touchdown with about 30 seconds left in the game. Derek Carr tried to respond with a quick game-winning drive of his own but...no dice. One last disappointment for Oakland.

The @Jaguars take the lead with 31 seconds! #JAXvsOAK



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/IeayNkfeO3 — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2019

Kenyan Drake goes for four

It's been one hell of a day for Kenyan Drake so far as the Cardinals running back has rushed for over 100 yards and gotten into the end zone four times. Not bad for a guy who had one touchdown all year heading into Sunday's action.

Feed Zeke

Ezekiel Elliott is eatin' on Sunday against the Rams. The Cowboys running back ran for 78 yards on 17 carries and got into the end zone twice in the first half in Dallas, helping the 'Boys take a three-score lead into halftime.

Zeke's second TD of the half!



Four straight TD drives for the @DallasCowboys. @EzekielElliott #DallasCowboys



📺: #LARvsDAL on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/QjPN9RRHDr — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

Oh no, Phil

Philip Rivers committed a costly fumble at the end of the half in the Vikings-Chargers game that went the other way for a Minnesota scoop-and-score. Rivers was stripped and Ifeadi Odenigbo picked up the ball before chugging to the end zone to increase the Vikings' lead heading into halftime.

Rivers fumbles. Ifeadi Odenigbo recovers.



And takes it to the house! #SKOL



📺: #MINvsLAC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/NBHH8Mtsf1 — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

Kyler finds his man

What a throw by Kyler Murray, and what a high-point catch by Dan Arnold. A pretty phenomenal connection on display in Arizona.

.@K1 with the nice throw to Dan Arnold in the corner of the end zone! #RedSea #CLEvsAZ



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/YWgzHfWis5 — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

Tavon's revenge

It's hard to get more open than Tavon Austin was on this play after he got two Rams defenders to run into each other. As a result, the Cowboys receiver hauled in an easy touchdown and got a little bit of sweet revenge against his former team in the process.

Tavon Austin scores the 59-yard TD against his former team! @Tayaustin01 #DallasCowboys



📺: #LARvsDAL on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/1FiQ6CKXvR — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

Old man skills

Jason Witten may be getting up there in age but he's still got a nice set of hands. He only needed one of those hands for this sweet touchdown grab against the Rams on Sunday in Dallas, pulling in the pass from Dak Prescott for an awesome one-handed score.

Oh so close...

The Bears came so, so close to pulling off a miraculous and potential game-tying play at the buzzer in Lambeau but they came up just short. Seems like Chicago really could have had this one...

THIS WAS ALMOST INSANITY 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/YXLFQjZfkS — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 15, 2019

Goedert got it

The Eagles and Redskins have played tighter than most expected but Philly is still making plays. Dallas Goedert made this outstanding one-handed catch during an Eagles drive late in the fourth quarter and it will probably go down as one of the better catches of the weekend.

That catch helped set up a go-ahead touchdown for the Eagles. Wentz found Greg Ward Jr. with a beautiful throw to the back corner of the end zone for a dramatic late TD.

WENTZ. WARD.



The @Eagles take the lead with 26 seconds left! #PHIvsWAS #FlyEaglesFly



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/GFtFfHuRzt — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

How?!

There's a good chance you're going to need a few looks at this touchdown connection between Carson Wentz and Miles Sanders before you fully comprehend how it happened. Even the broadcast though Wentz's pass may have been intercepted at first, but nope. Just a ridiculous touchdown.

And Sanders is getting it done on the ground, too. Get a load of this speed.

On 3rd & 11, Miles Sanders breaks off a 56-yard run! #PHIvsWAS @BoobieMilesXXIV



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/GYNis9a9Iz — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

Hello, Harry

Tom Brady and N'Keal Harry are developing a connection in a Patriots offense that desperately needs some help. The rookie wide receiver is having a big day in Cincinnati and Brady found him in the back of the end zone for Harry's second career touchdown catch.

Josh Gordon alert

We haven't heard a whole lot from Josh Gordon since he arrived in Seattle but this diving catch was something special.

Touchdown Tate

Golden Tate showed off some impressive concentration to make this catch on a deflected pass, then he took it the rest of the way for a Giants touchdown. Sure, he got a little help from a questionable Dolphins defense but, still, that's a nice play.

Incredible concentration by @ShowtimeTate 🙌



He has a 51-yard catch and run for a @Giants TD! #GiantsPride #MIAvsNYG



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/yyTWmF6Lm4 — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

Jameis doing Jameis things

It's been an eventful first quarter for Jameis Winston against the Lions. The Buccaneers quarterback threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in the first 15 minutes, including this 33-yard touchdown strike to Scotty Miller. (Yes, he also threw an interception.)

First NFL TD for @Buccaneers rookie WR Scotty Miller! #GoBucs@MillerTime___10 gets behind the secondary for a 33-yard score! @Jaboowins #TBvsDET



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/az5NyfgFQ5 — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

Rodgers gets risky

All the Packers needed on this fourth down was four yards but they decided to go for a whole lot more and Aaron Rodgers delivered a perfect pass to Davante Adams for the 29-yard touchdown.

Speed kills

Terry McLaurin caught this one, broke a tackle and then turned on the jets to take it to the house. Watching that guy hit top speed is very fun.

Patriots' offense on the board early

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the New England Patriots as they haven't been able to get much going offensively. But Sunday's contest against the Bengals should provide a good opportunity to get back on track, and the day got off to a pretty excellent start. Tom Brady dumped it off to James White for a 23-yard touchdown on the Patriots' first drive of the day.

Snow and go

The wintery elements aren't effecting Patrick Mahomes too much in the early going, as evidenced by this perfect 41-yard touchdown strike to Tyreek Hill in the first quarter.

Who's ready for some elements?



There are few things prettier than some snow football, so we should be in for a treat on Sunday afternoon as we get to watch Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos at a snowy Arrowhead Stadium. The early pictures indicate it should be a beautiful scene.

It's lovely weather for some football together with you. ❄️☃️#BroncosCountry | #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #DENvsKC -- TODAY 1pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/uP7v4Uu7Ni — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

Snow place like home ❄️ @PatrickMahomes



📺: #DENvsKC -- TODAY 1pm ET on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/hKbXkmsYRT — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019