NFL Week 16 Power Rankings: Saints claim top spot from Chiefs, Chargers make big move

We are at the point in the season where any little misstep by a team leads to major overreactions.

A week ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers were toast.

This week, the New England Patriots don't have the same look as years past.

The Los Angeles Rams have been figured out on offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't good enough on defense. The New Orleans Saints suddenly don't score enough now.

The Los Angeles Chargers are the NFL's best team, while the Chicago Bears are now right with them.

On and on it goes. But the reality is all the top teams have major flaws that have been exposed in recent weeks.

That's why picking the Super Bowl winner isn't easy to figure out. It's almost certainly going to be the team that gets hot at the right time – and any of them can win it.

There are no slam-dunk teams to pencil in this year, even if the New Orleans Saints have that look right now. They remain in the top spot of my Power Rankings and appear to be an odds-on favorite to get to the Super Bowl if they lock up home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Then again, they've had some issues lately as well.

But try not to overreact like the football sheep do every week. The football flaws are there for all to see. It's the teams that cure them and get hot at the right time that will be the teams we will see in the Super Bowl.

