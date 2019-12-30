NFL Week 17 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Boston Scott stands tall to push Eagles to playoffs
All the best highlights from Week 17 are right here
It's the 17th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 17.
SCHEDULE
Sunday
- Chicago Bears 21, Minnesota Vikings 19 (Recap)
- Miami Dolphins 27, New England Patriots 24 (Recap)
- New York Jets 13, Buffalo Bills 6 (Recap)
- Kansas City Chiefs 31, Los Angeles Chargers 21 (Recap)
- Atlanta Falcons 28, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22 OT (Recap)
- Green Bay Packers 23, Detroit Lions 20 (Recap)
- New Orleans Saints 42, Carolina Panthers 10 (Recap)
- Cincinnati Bengals 33, Cleveland Browns 23 (Recap)
- Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders (Gametracker)
- Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals (Gametracker)
- Philadelphia Eagles 34, New York Giants 17 (Recap)
- Tennessee Titans 35, Houston Texans 14 (Recap)
- Baltimore Ravens 28, Pittsburgh Steelers 10 (Recap)
- Dallas Cowboys 47, Washington Redskins 16 (Recap)
- Jacksonville Jaguars 38, Indianapolis Colts 20 (Recap)
- San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Gallup finishes strong
The Cowboys may have fallen short in their playoff push but Michael Gallup can take solace in the fact that he finished this season extremely strong. The Dallas receiver not only had the best catch of the day on Sunday, but he also had three touchdowns to boot.
Small guy, big day
The Eagles are pulling away from the Giants and getting closer to the NFC East title, and Boston Scott is winning over scores of fans in the process. The 5-foot-6 runner is making huge plays and has gotten into the end zone three times versus the Giants.
King Henry
Derrick Henry had a good day, both personally and as a member of the Titans. Not only did the running back clinch the 2019 rushing crown, thanks in large part to this 53-yard touchdown run, but his team also locked up a Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff picture.
Giants won't go away
The Giants-Eagles game has been a battle thus far and the Giants aren't quitting. New York once again pulled even on the strength of a 68-yard Saquon Barkley touchdown run in the third quarter.
Catch of the week?
Probably. What a damn effort by Michael Gallup to bring down this TD catch.
Flip the script (and the cup)
The Giants are looking to spoil the end of the Eagles' regular season and they're fighting pretty hard on Sunday at MetLife. The G-Men successfully pulled even with Philly on the strength of this great catch by Golden Tate in the second half, but the real highlight is the cup-flipping celebration that followed the score.
Cowboys showing up
The Cowboys didn't exactly light it up against Washington in the first half but they picked up some momentum late in the second quarter. Amari Cooper helped start the cookin' with this nice catch in double coverage ...
... and Ezekiel Elliott got to eat as he punched in the touchdown.
Zeke added another touchdown in the second quarter with this big run.
Walk-off clincher
The Packers locked up a first-round bye by walking it off with a game-winning field goal against the Lions on Sunday.
Jameis makes history
Jameis Winston made NFL history in spectacular fashion on Sunday. As the Bucs headed to overtime with the Falcons, the QB was one interception away from becoming the first QB in history with a 30 TD/30 INT season. Then, with Tampa securing first possession in OT, Winston threw a pick-six on the very first play. It's also Winston's seventh pick-six this year -- another single-season NFL record. History...perfect history!
Dolphins play spoiler
If you thought the Patriots grabbing a must-win victory over the Dolphins on Sunday was nearly a certainty (like me!), then boy were you in for a surprise. Miami was prepared to play the role of spoiler and went into Foxborough to take a dramatic win over the Pats, scoring the game-winning touchdown with less than 30 seconds left in the game. The loss costs New England the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture.
OBJ with the sendoff
Might this be Odell Beckham's final game with the Cleveland Browns? Maybe not, but if it is he made sure to go out in style. The Browns receiver made this fantastic touchdown catch during the fourth quarter.
The Saints are ROLLING
It has not been a great day for the Panthers' defense...
Brady to ... Elandon Roberts?
The Patriots have been looking for receivers to step up all year long and perhaps they overlooked Elandon Roberts. He may be a linebacker, but he made a big play in the passing game on Sunday against the Dolphins.
Didn't hear a whistle
Damien Williams made the Chargers regret not playing until the whistle here. The Chiefs running back broke a few tackles and took advantage of a disinterested LA defense by turning on the jets and cruising to six.
Hard(to catch)man
Mecole Hardman provided us with our first great special teams highlight of the day when he took this kick return 104 yards to the house. That speed and tight work along the sideline is worth admiring.
The Jameis experience
Big yardage, touchdowns and interceptions...that's what Jameis Winston does. We've gotten all of those elements once again this Sunday and this touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman was something else.
Landry goes long
The Browns-Bengals game has been a bit of an adventure through the first half but Baker Mayfield has a couple of long TD passes, including this 56-yard connection to Jarvis Landry. Come for the catch, stay for the two Bengals defenders taking out one another to seal the touchdown.
Defensive wheels
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White got a chance to show off his wheels with an open-field sprint after recovering a fumble in the first half. It turns out he's got some jets and they carried him to a defensive TD for Tampa.
Alvin Kamara finding paydirt
Saints running back Alvin Kamara is finding the end zone early in New Orleans' finale against the Panthers on Sunday. Kamara hit paydirt twice in the first quarter.
Big Man TD!
The only thing better than a Big Man Touchdown is a Big Man Touchdown that involves the Big Man getting loose in the open field and chugging down the seam for six points. We got that gift from Atlanta Falcons tackle Ty Sambrailo on Sunday.
Baker cookin' early
Baker Mayfield and the Browns haven't had the year they expected to have but they've got a great chance to finish strong against the lowly Bengals. The Cleveland QB got off to a great start Sunday with this 46-yard bomb to Damion Ratley in the first quarter.
The race for second place
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots head into the final Sunday of the regular season sitting pretty in the AFC's No. 2 seed. They'll have a chance to lock up that spot with a win over the Dolphins in the season finale, which shouldn't be too tough of a task ... presumably. But if things go wrong ... look out, because the Chiefs and Texans are also in contention for that second spot in the playoff picture.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
SNF: Seahawks vs 49ers odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Seahawks vs. 49ers game 10,000 times.
-
DeMarcus Lawrence won't return vs. WAS
The All-Pro pass rusher is out for the game
-
Kevin Harlan calls two games at once
Being in Kansas City didn't stop Kevin Harlan from calling the wild end of the Patriots-Dolphins...
-
Ravens break team rushing record
Baltimore continues to make history
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Rivers open to playing elsewhere in 2020
Rivers has spent the past 16 seasons with the Chargers organization
-
Ravens beat Steelers with backups
The Ravens helped end the Steelers season while putting a bow on their record-setting regular...
-
Titans defeat Texans to reach playoffs
Derrick Henry was virtually unstoppable for the Titans, who are headed to the postseason as...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game