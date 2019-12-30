NFL Week 17 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Boston Scott stands tall to push Eagles to playoffs

It's the 17th NFL Sunday of the 2019 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 17.

SCHEDULE

Sunday

Gallup finishes strong

The Cowboys may have fallen short in their playoff push but Michael Gallup can take solace in the fact that he finished this season extremely strong. The Dallas receiver not only had the best catch of the day on Sunday, but he also had three touchdowns to boot.

.@Michael13Gallup with his third touchdown of the night! #DallasCowboys



📺: #WASvsDAL on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/3gsGmprir8 — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2019

Small guy, big day

The Eagles are pulling away from the Giants and getting closer to the NFC East title, and Boston Scott is winning over scores of fans in the process. The 5-foot-6 runner is making huge plays and has gotten into the end zone three times versus the Giants.

Boston Scott is becoming a Philadelphia legend. #FlyEaglesFly @BostonScott2



📺: #PHIvsNYG on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/lb44HQLWMD — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2019

King Henry

Derrick Henry had a good day, both personally and as a member of the Titans. Not only did the running back clinch the 2019 rushing crown, thanks in large part to this 53-yard touchdown run, but his team also locked up a Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff picture.

Derrick Henry takes the lead for the rushing title on a 53-yard TOUCHDOWN! #Titans @KingHenry_2



📺: #TENvsHOU on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/4O5zFyPgCT — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2019

Giants won't go away

The Giants-Eagles game has been a battle thus far and the Giants aren't quitting. New York once again pulled even on the strength of a 68-yard Saquon Barkley touchdown run in the third quarter.

Catch of the week?

Probably. What a damn effort by Michael Gallup to bring down this TD catch.

Flip the script (and the cup)

The Giants are looking to spoil the end of the Eagles' regular season and they're fighting pretty hard on Sunday at MetLife. The G-Men successfully pulled even with Philly on the strength of this great catch by Golden Tate in the second half, but the real highlight is the cup-flipping celebration that followed the score.

Cowboys showing up



The Cowboys didn't exactly light it up against Washington in the first half but they picked up some momentum late in the second quarter. Amari Cooper helped start the cookin' with this nice catch in double coverage ...

.@k1 up the seam to Dan Arnold for the TD! #RedSea



📺: #AZvsLAR on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/66esybf9Ap — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019

... and Ezekiel Elliott got to eat as he punched in the touchdown.

Zeke added another touchdown in the second quarter with this big run.

Walk-off clincher

The Packers locked up a first-round bye by walking it off with a game-winning field goal against the Lions on Sunday.

Jameis makes history

Jameis Winston made NFL history in spectacular fashion on Sunday. As the Bucs headed to overtime with the Falcons, the QB was one interception away from becoming the first QB in history with a 30 TD/30 INT season. Then, with Tampa securing first possession in OT, Winston threw a pick-six on the very first play. It's also Winston's seventh pick-six this year -- another single-season NFL record. History...perfect history!

Dolphins play spoiler

If you thought the Patriots grabbing a must-win victory over the Dolphins on Sunday was nearly a certainty (like me!), then boy were you in for a surprise. Miami was prepared to play the role of spoiler and went into Foxborough to take a dramatic win over the Pats, scoring the game-winning touchdown with less than 30 seconds left in the game. The loss costs New England the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

The @MiamiDolphins take the lead with 24 seconds left! #FinsUp



📺: #MIAvsNE on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/XQvxCCe3Vv — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019

OBJ with the sendoff

Might this be Odell Beckham's final game with the Cleveland Browns? Maybe not, but if it is he made sure to go out in style. The Browns receiver made this fantastic touchdown catch during the fourth quarter.

The Saints are ROLLING

It has not been a great day for the Panthers' defense...

Brady to ... Elandon Roberts?

The Patriots have been looking for receivers to step up all year long and perhaps they overlooked Elandon Roberts. He may be a linebacker, but he made a big play in the passing game on Sunday against the Dolphins.

5️⃣4️⃣0️⃣@TomBrady moves into second place all-time in passing TDs with a pass to linebacker Elandon Roberts! #GoPats



📺: #MIAvsNE on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/j0Wnrz85eA — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019

Didn't hear a whistle

Damien Williams made the Chargers regret not playing until the whistle here. The Chiefs running back broke a few tackles and took advantage of a disinterested LA defense by turning on the jets and cruising to six.

Damien Williams refuses to go down.



84 yards to the house! #ChiefsKingdom



📺: #LACvsKC on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/FO2DlEvUBd — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019

Hard(to catch)man

Mecole Hardman provided us with our first great special teams highlight of the day when he took this kick return 104 yards to the house. That speed and tight work along the sideline is worth admiring.

The Jameis experience

Big yardage, touchdowns and interceptions...that's what Jameis Winston does. We've gotten all of those elements once again this Sunday and this touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman was something else.

Landry goes long

The Browns-Bengals game has been a bit of an adventure through the first half but Baker Mayfield has a couple of long TD passes, including this 56-yard connection to Jarvis Landry. Come for the catch, stay for the two Bengals defenders taking out one another to seal the touchdown.

Defensive wheels

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White got a chance to show off his wheels with an open-field sprint after recovering a fumble in the first half. It turns out he's got some jets and they carried him to a defensive TD for Tampa.

JPP forces the fumble and @DevinWhite__40 returns it to the house! #GoBucs



📺: #ATLvsTB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/jhsLT0jZ1X — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019

Alvin Kamara finding paydirt

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is finding the end zone early in New Orleans' finale against the Panthers on Sunday. Kamara hit paydirt twice in the first quarter.

.@A_Kamara6 finds the end zone from 15 yards out! #Saints



📺: #NOvsCAR on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/c7Mc1LNRfB — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019

.@A_Kamara6 with four TDs in the last two weeks! #Saints



📺: #NOvsCAR on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/KZvrM5A5GU — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019

Big Man TD!

The only thing better than a Big Man Touchdown is a Big Man Touchdown that involves the Big Man getting loose in the open field and chugging down the seam for six points. We got that gift from Atlanta Falcons tackle Ty Sambrailo on Sunday.

BIG MAN UP THE SEAM!



Right tackle Ty Sambrailo goes 35 yards on the TD reception! #InBrotherhood



📺: #ATLvsTB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/HYJhHN7b2Y pic.twitter.com/Zj4t4uHCDf — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2019

Baker cookin' early

Baker Mayfield and the Browns haven't had the year they expected to have but they've got a great chance to finish strong against the lowly Bengals. The Cleveland QB got off to a great start Sunday with this 46-yard bomb to Damion Ratley in the first quarter.

The race for second place

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots head into the final Sunday of the regular season sitting pretty in the AFC's No. 2 seed. They'll have a chance to lock up that spot with a win over the Dolphins in the season finale, which shouldn't be too tough of a task ... presumably. But if things go wrong ... look out, because the Chiefs and Texans are also in contention for that second spot in the playoff picture.