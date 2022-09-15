Week 1 of the NFL season is behind us and to summarize it in one word it was "wild." Upsets, close games, overtime and ties were the story of the week for what was a very exciting NFL kickoff.

Of course, with the first slate of games comes overreactions. Are the Packers and Bengals in trouble? Are the Cowboys doomed? Do the Giants have a chance?

It is definitely easy to look at last week's games and jump to conclusions, but we will try not to get ahead of ourselves.

Here are some of the best games to watch this week, including some teams that could easily have overreactions from the Week 1 slate:

Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 18, 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Both teams are coming off Week 1 wins: the Buccaneers defeating the Cowboys and the Saints defeating the Falcons. While one team is the obvious favorite, these two teams typically produce solid games.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady knows that these divisional games are no guarantee, and after his win against the Cowboys on Sunday night, expressed how difficult it has been to beat the Saints in the past. Brady has a 4-5 record against the Saints in his career. Granted most of those matchups were against retired and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees.

Bengals vs. Cowboys

Sunday, Sept. 18, 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 18, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Bengals and Cowboys had high expectations heading into the season, but both had very rough games to start the year. The Cowboys not only lost to the Buccaneers, but also lost quarterback Dak Prescott, who could miss months following surgery on his right thumb.

Cooper Rush will take over for Prescott. He went 7 of 13 for 64 yards in the loss to the Buccaneers.

The Bengals came close to winning their game, but losing their long snapper, missing an extra point and a field goal and not to mention the five, yes FIVE, turnovers did not leave anyone too impressed. It is clear their offensive line still needs help and quarterback Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions is not a good sign. It is not time to panic, but this next game will be crucial to change the narrative and switch the momentum.

Bears vs. Packers

Sunday, Sept. 18, 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 18, 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

The Bears and Packers are the NFL's oldest rivalry, and the rivalry will continue on Sunday night.

Since Aaron Rodgers took over as quarterback of the Packers, Green Bay has dominated Chicago. Rodgers has a 22-5 record against the Bears in his career. All time, the Packers have the edge against the Bears, with a 102-94-6 regular-season record against their biggest foes.

The Packers have to snap back after a disappointing and surprising Week 1 23-7 NFC North loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bears are coming off a 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Rodgers lost some key offensive players, including star wide receiver Davante Adams, so growing pains were expected, but a blowout loss was not.

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is questionable for the game and did not practice on Thursday. Rodgers' top receiver, Allen Lazard, was limited on Thursday with an ankle injury after missing the season opener.

For the Bears, offensive tackle Riley Reiff is questionable after a limited practice with a shoulder injury.

Week 2 schedule

Thursday, Sept. 15

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m.