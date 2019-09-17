NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Cowboys climb into the top five, Steelers tumble after losing Ben Roethlisberger

Memo to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Get the Dak Prescott deal done soon. The price is going up by the week.

In two games, Prescott has 674 yards passing, seven touchdowns and one pick and is completing 82.3-percent of his passes. His average per pass play is 10.9 per pass, which is sensational.

The Cowboys are 2-0 in large part because of Prescott's play, but also because the offense has a new look. First-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has taken a stale system and livened it up with a lot of pre-snap movement, bunch formations and creativity.

That has led to the Cowboys scoring 66 points in their first two games, both walkovers. That has the Cowboys up to fifth in my Power Rankings this week, one of the better early-season teams.

Prescott is clearly in the MVP conversation and if he keeps it up he's going to get a deal that will be in the $35-million a year range. He's gambling on himself some without a contract getting done before the season, and so far he's winning big.

If he keeps it up, Jones might regret not paying him earlier this year. Then again, he might be happy to pay him big time if he keeps this up because it just might mean a Super Bowl ring.