It is Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, which means we're already getting our first inkling of which teams might be contenders and which teams won't be. This week's slate has some must-see games, from divisional matchups to quarterback's getting tested after a rough start to the season.

One game that was circled at the beginning of the season was the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets. But with Aaron Rodgers out for at least the regular season, that game is off our must-watch list.

Enough about games that are not going to be as exciting to watch, let's talk about some games that should be close contests.

Here are three of the best games to watch this week:

Patriots at Cowboys

Sunday, Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

The 1-2 Patriots are visiting the 2-1 Cowboys for a meeting at AT&T Stadium that marks the first time Ezekiel Elliott will be visiting his old stomping grounds since he joined the Patriots this offseason.

Zeke played for the Cowboys from 2016 through 2022 and while his time there was significant, he says he is unsure of what to expect on Sunday, but thinks it will probably be "weird" and anticipates "emotions."

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is out for the season, yet even without him, the Cowboys defense will likely give Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Co. a hard time. The Cowboys are coming off 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, which set them back a bit, and are likely to be hungry to make amends. Elliott will be extra motivated to rack up rushing yards, while the Cowboys D is aiming to bounce back from the poor performance by shutting down an ex-Cowboy.

The Patriots run game saw improvement last week with Elliott as a leading rusher (80 yards on 16 attempts).

New England's defense has been the strongest part of the team, while the offense continues to be unreliable. The Pats did keep things fairly close during a tough opening slate against the Eagles and Dolphins, but started 0-2. They got their first win last week against the Jets.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is focusing on throwing fewer interceptions this year and so far he only has one through three games, but he will have to be wary of a strong group on the other side of the line.

Ravens at Browns

Sunday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel:

Let's throw in another divisional matchup, because these early ones can have a real impact on playoff standings at the end of the regular season.

Both teams enter at 2-1, with the Ravens coming off a 22-19 loss to the Indianapolis Colts and the Browns coming off of a 27-3 win over the Titans.

Lamar Jackson is coming off a dramatic offseason, ending in a new contract for the 26-year-old. It is a massive year for him as the team looks for playoff success they have yet to see, but have been capable of during his reign.

The Browns defense has made a case so far as one of the league's best, allowing only 491 total yards through their first three games, the third fewest in league history through that time. And they have yet to allow an offense to run a play inside their 10-yard line.

Deshaun Watson was suspended 11 games last season for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy. So this is his first year starting the season with the team, and there are a lot of unknowns. He is also listed as questionable for this game.

The Ravens are dealing with a laundry list of injuries, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and offensive lineman Ronnie Staley (knee).

Sunday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Joe Burrow's year seemingly started positive for him, when he became the highest-paid quarterback in the league, but things quickly took a turn once he took the field.

The Bengals started the season 0-2 for the second consecutive season with a 24-3 loss to the Browns and a 27-24 loss to the Ravens. The Bengals logged their first win over the season with a 19-16 victory over the Rams on Monday and have yet to look like the Super Bowl contenders they were expected to be.

The Titans also enter 1-2 and are coming off a 27-3 loss to the Browns. The Bengals, on paper, have more talent than this Titans team and a loss -- and 1-3 start -- will create even more controversy.

Burrow has been sacked five times this season, has a 55.4 completion percentage and two touchdowns, with just as many interceptions. The offense has the fewest yards per play and yards per pass attempt in the league.

The Titans defense is a bit of a mixed bag, with a strong rushing defense, but it has allowed the third most yards in the air in the league.

Both sides have a lot to work on and both sides need a win to get their rhythm back.

Week 4 schedule

Week 4 schedule

Sunday, Oct. 1

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 9:30 a.m., ESPN

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Monday, Oct. 2

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ABC