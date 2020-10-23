We have plenty of action to look forward to in Week 7, as the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Nashville to take on the undefeated Tennessee Titans and the talented Seattle Seahawks travel to Arizona to take on the red-hot Cardinals. We also get to find out if the Dallas Cowboys can rebound from a big loss on a national stage last Monday night, and get back into the win column against the Washington Football Team. That offense certainly didn't look very good with Andy Dalton under center, and Washington is a scrappy team with a formidable defensive front. This Sunday should be a lot of fun, but it's never too early to look ahead.

A highlight of my week is when the lookahead lines come out at William Hill Sportsbook. Every Friday, we take a look at the NFL lines a week and a half in advance to determine if we should put money down now in order to get the best bang for our buck. Depending on what happens in Week 7, all of these lines could change before we reach Week 8, so we want to go ahead and get our bets in if we see a nice opportunity for an upset or to jump on a favorite before the line moves even more in their favor.

Before we jump into some early bets to consider, here are the lookahead lines for Week 8. All odds come courtesy of William Hill.

Week 8 lookahead lines

Falcons at Panthers (-2.5)

Raiders at Browns (-3)

Colts (-3) at Lions

Steelers at Ravens (-5.5)

Patriots at Bills (-2.5)

Jets at Chiefs (-21.5)

Vikings at Packers (-7)

Rams (-3.5) at Dolphins

Titans (-4) at Bengals

Chargers (-1) at Broncos

Saints (-3) at Bears

49ers at Seahawks (-5)

Cowboys at Eagles (-3.5)

Buccaneers (-9.5) at Giants

Picks to consider

Patriots at Bills (-2.5)

The Patriots have lost two straight games, but the loss to the Broncos last week was very concerning. I don't know how Drew Lock can complete just 10 passes, throw two interceptions and the offense as a whole fail to score a touchdown and they can still beat Bill Belichick. I'm starting to wonder if we were too quick to praise Cam Newton and the Patriots this season, and they have to take on a tough 49ers team this week that just scored an upset win over the Rams. The 49ers could upset the Patriots, but even if they don't, this line could move even more in favor of Buffalo if New England struggles again. Josh Allen and Co. take on the lowly Jets, so we can already pencil them in for a win. Consider the Bills at -2.5 here.

Jets (+21.5) at Chiefs

I have virtually paid off my student loans by betting against the Jets this season (0-6 against the spread), but be careful with this one. Since 1978, there have been 13 NFL matchups that have closed with teams as at least 20-point favorites. Those favorites went 3-10 against the spread and only one of six teams covered a spread of 22 points or more. Three out of the Chiefs' five wins this season have come by double digits, but the largest win was over the Patriots by 16 points. How can you not overlook this bad Jets team -- especially if you're arguably the best team in the NFL? It's very possible the Chiefs sleepwalk through a 17-point victory without trying very hard. I'm not guaranteeing a Jets cover next week, but maybe throw a little on this game right now and just see how the line moves. I'm never afraid to throw money on big spreads, but in my mind, there's a difference between a big spread and a 21.5-point spread.

Titans (-4) at Bengals

I was surprised to see the undefeated Titans open up as just four-point favorites against a one-win team. Even if Tennessee loses to Pittsburgh on Sunday, this spread could potentially climb. If the Titans end up defeating the Steelers and look good doing it, then this line could come close to doubling! I would jump on this one right now.