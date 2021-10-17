Just once can I have a winning week picking all the games straight up, all the games against the spread and also my Best Bets on the Pick Six Podcast? Give me the trifecta.

It was two out of three last week. I went 9-6-1 ATS to up my season mark to 40-37-3. I was 13-3 straight up to get to 48-32-0. But it was the Best Bets that ruined me. I was 2-4, dropping the season mark to 16-16 for an even .500.

Maybe this is the week that I do well in all three. Let's hope. I do like the card, so at least there's that.

Latest Odds: Philadelphia Eagles +7 Bet Now

The Eagles are coming off an impressive road victory over Carolina, and you know they will be juiced here playing the champs. Tom Brady lit up the Dolphins last week, but on a short week this is a real challenge. The Eagles will hang around in this game, as Jalen Hurts has a good day throwing it and running it against a bad Tampa Bay defense hit with injuries. Brady wins, but it's close.

Pick: Bucs 30, Eagles 28

Miami Dolphins (-3.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)

Latest Odds: Miami Dolphins -3 Bet Now

These two need a victory in the worst way, with one between them heading into this game. The Dolphins might have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back, which will help their cause. The Jaguars have lost 20 straight. The Dolphins defense was shredded by Tom Brady last week, but Trevor Lawrence is far from Brady and doesn't have the same types of weapons. Miami will end its four-game losing streak.

Pick: Dolphins 24, Jaguars 20

Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) at Washington Football Team

Latest Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -6.5 Bet Now

These are two of the biggest disappointments of the season so far, especially the Chiefs. They are 2-3 and face a must-win game. Their defense has been awful. The Washington defense, expected to be dominant, has been anything but that. Patrick Mahomes will get back on track here with a big day as the Chiefs bounce back.

Pick: Chiefs 34, Washington 24

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Rams -8 Bet Now

With Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the concussion protocol, there is a chance this could be Mike Glennon at quarterback for the Giants. They will also be without Saquon Barkley. That's not a good way to play a good Rams team, a team that is rested after playing last Thursday. Look for the Rams to win this game with a stout defensive effort.

Pick: Rams 27, Giants 10

Latest Odds: Indianapolis Colts -10 Bet Now

The Colts are playing on a short week after losing to the Ravens in gut-wrenching fashion Monday night. But they get a perfect tonic for their ails in the Texans. The last time out on the road, Davis Mills struggled. He will be better here, but the Colts will still get the best of the Texans.

Pick: Colts 30, Texans 17

Latest Odds: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 Bet Now

The Lions have suffered several heartbreaking losses, but they have stayed in games. Cincinnati is coming off one of its own tough losses to Green Bay last week. But the Lions aren't the Packers. The Bengals will bounce back behind a good day by Joe Burrow.

Pick: Bengals 30, Lions 17

Green Bay Packers (-4.5) at Chicago Bears

Latest Odds: Green Bay Packers -6 Bet Now

This actually is a big game in the division. The Bears have won two consecutive games to get to 3-2, while the Packers are 4-1 and leading the division. The Chicago defense impressed against Derek Carr on Sunday, but that won't be the case here. Aaron Rodgers will get the best of that defense. Even playing consecutive road games, the Packers take it.

Pick: Packers 28, Bears 17

Los Angeles Chargers (+3) at Baltimore Ravens

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Chargers +2.5 Bet Now

The Ravens rallied to beat the Colts in spectacular fashion Monday night as Lamar Jackson lit them up through the air. Justin Herbert has also been putting up big numbers. This will be fun to watch. The Chargers are awful against the run, so does this get the Ravens back running it again? It might. I think both offenses can have their way. It's a shootout won by the Chargers.

Pick: Chargers 41, Ravens 38

Latest Odds: Minnesota Vikings -2.5 Bet Now

The Vikings will be on the road for the first time since Week 2. They won two of three home games, but they haven't exactly lit it up. Carolina lost a tough one at home to the Eagles last week. The matchup of the Minnesota offense against the Carolina defense will decide this, and I think the Vikings will get the best of it.

Pick: Vikings 25, Panthers 21

Latest Odds: Cleveland Browns -3.5 Bet Now

This is one of the best games of the week as the undefeated Cardinals play at the Browns, who are coming off a tough loss to the Chargers. The Cardinals didn't look good on offense in beating the 49ers last week, but they will bounce back with a nice showing. The trouble will come slowing the Browns' run game. Cleveland will keep Kyler Murray on the bench as much as possible as the Browns win it with their rushing attack.

Pick: Browns 28, Cardinals 23

Latest Odds: Denver Broncos -4 Bet Now

Both these teams have lost two straight games after opening 3-0, and the Raiders will now be playing without Jon Gruden as coach. Rich Bisaccia is the interim coach. The Broncos showed well in coming back last week against the Steelers, but they fell short. They will regroup here. The Raiders offense has fizzled some the past two weeks, and the Denver defense will keep it that way.

Pick: Broncos 23, Raiders 14

Latest Odds: Dallas Cowboys -3.5 Bet Now

The Cowboys have won four straight, while the Patriots have not looked good the past two weeks, losing one and winning a close one with the Texans. The Dallas defense has made big strides, but this will be about the offense. Davis Mills picked apart the New England defense last week, and now Dak Prescott will do the same. Dallas is the better team, and it shows.

Pick: Cowboys 33, Patriots 23

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5)

Latest Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers -5 Bet Now

This will be Geno Smith for the Seahawks in place of the injured Russell Wilson. It's a tough way to start on the road against the Steelers defense. The Steelers seemed to find some life on offense against Denver, while the Seahawks defense is awful. Look for the Steelers to easily win this game without Wilson.

Pick: Steelers 27, Seahawks 13

Latest Odds: Tennessee Titans +5.5 Bet Now

This is one of those be-careful games for the Bills, who could be caught in a letdown after beating the Chiefs on the road Sunday night. The Titans beat the Bills last year by playing a lot of zone coverage to slow down the offense. But this Titans defense isn't very good. The Titans' offensive line also has issues. The Bills will win the game, but Derrick Henry will keep the Titans in it.

Pick: Bills 27, Titans 24