NFL Draft grades infuriate people. Despite the hate, we still do them anyway.

The hate stems mostly from draft grades being done the day of or the Monday after the draft, with immediacy being a trend and the way bosses and click-masters like it.

I am guilty of doing draft grades right after the draft, knowing full well they will annoy the masses, and even some of the teams.

It's not a fair way to do it at all since it takes three years to truly grade a draft. That's why this is a regrade of the 2018 draft, looking back and evaluating and giving a new grade to all 32 teams.

In the process, I grade myself. I look back at what I wrote in my immediate grades from that year. Some of it was good. Some of it was bad.

Just like the teams.

The teams that owned that draft in 2018 were the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs, thanks in large part to that draft, just won a Super Bowl. They landed four starters in that draft.

The Colts killed it from start to finish, landing All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Darius Leonard and a host of other players who contribute and start.

Of the Colts' 11 picks, nine are still with the team. The Bucs got the four starters, plus running back Ronald Jones, who has a lot of starts.

That's why the draft belonged to the Bucs and the Colts, which is why I am giving them the two A+ marks in this regrade. Chris Ballard and Jason Licht should each take a bow as the respective general managers of the Colts and Bucs.

2018 Grade: B+

The Skinny: They traded up to pick quarterback Josh Rosen in the first round and that proved to be a major disaster. He wasn't ready to handle the responsibility of being a starter in the NFL. Receiver Christian Kirk came in the second round and running back Chase Edmonds in the fourth, and both have been solid players. Third-round center Mason Cole is now with Minnesota.

How I did: I actually liked the move to go get Rosen, so I missed that big time. I liked the Kirk and Cole picks and said to keep an eye on Edmonds. So not bad for me, although the whiff on Rosen, like for the Cardinals, was a major one.

New Grade: D

2018 Grade: B-

The Skinny: They took receiver Calvin Ridley in the first round and he's proven to be good player. Second-round corner Isaiah Oliver has been a starter, as has sixth-round linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, who has been a pleasant surprise. Third-round defensive tackle Deadrin Senat hasn't played as well as expected, but he is still in the team's plans. Sixth-round receiver Russell Gage has been a solid backup.

How I did: I liked the move to pick Ridley, but said he needed to get stronger, which he did. I thought Oliver fit and I praised Senat, which was a complete miss so far. I did criticize them for not taking an offensive lineman.

New Grade: B-

2018 Grade: A

The Skinny: This is the draft the Ravens got quarterback Lamar Jackson, which makes the entire class a good one. He is a top-level quarterback with an MVP already on his resume. But before taking Jackson, they took tight end Hayden Hurst earlier in the first round, and he is now in Atlanta. But they made amends by taking tackle Orlando Brown in the third round -- he was traded to the Chiefs but is a good player -- and they added starting tight end Mark Andrews later in the third round. Fourth-round corner Anthony Averett has seven starts in three seasons. Starting safety DeShon Elliott and starting guard/center Bradley Bozeman both came in the sixth round.

How I did: I clearly liked the draft since I gave it a high grade. I praised the pick of Hurst, which did not work out. I liked the pick of Jackson as a future player, but he played sooner than expected. I loved the Brown pick, but wasn't as sure about the Andrews pick. I did like fourth-round receiver Jaleel Scott, but he was a bust.

New Grade: A

2018 Grade: B+

The Skinny: They traded up to get quarterback Josh Allen, which was a move that was ripped by many. It's now one of the best moves of that draft. They then took Tremaine Edmunds with their other first-round pick, and he's developed into a good linebacker. Third-round defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is a rotational guy who has played just 15 games the past two seasons, while fourth-round corner Taron Johnson is their nickel corner. Fifth-round guard Wyatt Teller is now a starter in Cleveland after being traded to the Browns in what can now be deemed a mistake by the Bills. Fifth-round safety Siran Neal is a backup.

How I did: I loved the decision to go up and get Allen. He was my top quarterback in that draft. I also liked the pick of Edmunds in the first round, saying they had a great first round, which they did. I thought Phillips would be a steal, and that hasn't quite been the case.

New Grade: A

2018 Grade: A

The Skinny: They had eight picks and three are starters heading into this season. They are first-round receiver D.J. Moore, who has developed into a good player, second-round corner Donte Jackson and fourth-round tight end Ian Thomas, although he will be pushed by Dan Arnold and draft pick Tommy Tremble. Fourth-round edge rusher Marquis Haynes is a backup, but they missed on third-round corner Rashaan Gaulden, who was waived in 2019 and is now with the Raiders.

How I did: I praised the move to take Moore, who I thought was the best receiver in the class. I also liked the picks of Jackson and Gaulden, so I was 1 for 2. I loved Thomas in the fourth-round, but he hasn't played close to what I expected him to do.

New Grade: B-

2018 Grade: A

The Skinny: They had seven picks; six are still with the team and three are starters. The starters are linebacker Roquan Smith (first round), guard James Daniels (second round) and fifth-round nose Bilal Nichols. Second-round receiver Anthony Miller has been a rotational player in his time with the team. Nichols has been the surprise of this class.

How I did: I thought they had a really good draft, and it's been a little short of that. Smith is a good player, while Daniels, who is coming off an injury-shortened season, is solid. I thought Miller had star potential, but he hasn't come close to that level. I thought he had a chance to be special, but he's been just OK.

New Grade: B

2018 Grade: C

The Skinny: They took center Billy Price in the first round and he hasn't come close to playing to expectations. He's been mostly a reserve. Second-round safety Jessie Bates is a good player on the back end, while third-round defensive end Sam Hubbard is a quality starter. Fifth-round pick Darius Phillips has started at corner, while seventh-round receiver Auden Tate is a backup. They missed big on third-round linebacker Malik Jefferson.

How I did: I questioned the pick of Price because he was coming off a torn pec muscle injury suffered at the combine. I liked the picks of Bates and Hubbard and questioned the choice of Jefferson, who was cut after a year. I thought fifth-round defensive tackle Andrew Brown had a chance to be decent, but he's on his third team, now with the Colts.

New Grade: C-

Cleveland Browns

2018 Grade: B-

The Skinny: They had nine picks, including the first overall, which they used on quarterback Baker Mayfield. He has been solid, but he isn't as good as Josh Allen, who they passed on taking. Corner Denzel Ward came with the fourth pick. He's been a good player, but he's battled through some injuries. Of the seven other picks, the only one still on the roster is second-round running back Nick Chubb, who is a Pro Bowl player.

How I did: I questioned the pick of Mayfield and, to be honest, he has been better than I expected in two of this three seasons. I thought they should have taken Bradley Chubb over Ward, but both have battled injuries. I liked the pick of offensive lineman Austin Corbett in the second— he now starts for the Rams after being traded — as well as the pick of Chubb. I thought fourth-round pick Antonio Callloway could be a star, but he had off-field issues. I loved sixth-round linebacker Genard Avery, but he was traded to the Eagles.

New Grade: B+

2018 Grade: C+

The Skinny: They had nine picks and six are still with the team, although only two are projected starters next season. They are second-round guard Connor Williams and third-round receiver Michael Gallup, who is actually the third receiver. First-round linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will be challenged for his job by this year's first-round pick Micah Parsons as Vander Esch has fought through a variety of injury issues in his career. They got a nice backup tight end in Dalton Schultz in the fourth round and backup pass rusher Dorance Armstrong in the same round. Sixth-round receiver Cedric Wilson is a backup.

How I did: I really liked the pick of Vander Esch, who I thought could be special. He's flashed at times, but injures have hurt him. I wondered about the toughness of Williams, who has played through that reputation. I liked Gallup, but questioned his speed. I did think Schultz would be a steal.

New Grade: C+

2018 Grade: B+

The Skinny: The Broncos had 10 picks and three of those will be starters in 2021. They are first-round linebacker Bradley Chubb, second-round receiver Courtland Sutton and fourth-round linebacker Josey Jewell. Third-round running back Royce Freeman, fourth-round receiver DaeSean Hamilton and fifth-round tight end Troy Fumagalli are backups. They missed on corner Isaac Yiadom, who is now with the Giants.

How I did: I loved the pick of Chubb, who I thought would be a pass-rush star. A torn ACL suffered in 2019 has slowed that growth. I wasn't as high on Sutton, who was proving me wrong until getting hurt last year. I liked Hamilton, and he has just been OK. I liked the pick of Jewell for special-teams reasons, but he has outperformed that.

New Grade: B-

2018 Grade: B

The Skinny: They took Arkansas center Frank Ragnow in the first round, and he has developed into one of the better centers in the league. Second-round running back Kerryon Johnson didn't work out and he was waived last week, picked up by the Eagles. Third-round safety Tracy Walker has been a good player and starter, while fourth-round defensive end Da'Shawn Hand has been mostly a backup. Fifth-round tackle Tyrell Crosby has 18 starts.

How I did: I liked the pick of Ragnow in the first, but I also thought Johnson would be a star. That didn't happen. I thought Walker was a good pick and Crosby would be a steal. Walker has been good, while Crosby has starting experience but is likely headed to the bench this season.

New Grade: C+

2018 Grade: B+

The Skinny: They landed star corner Jaire Alexander with their first-round pick, which has really worked out. He's one of the NFL's best. Second-round corner Josh Jackson hasn't worked out, which is why they needed to take another corner in the first-round this year. They had nine other picks, with the best of those being fifth-round receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Punter J.K Scott came in the fifth round, but he's been just OK. Third-round linebacker Oren Burks hasn't worked out as expected and fourth-round receiver J'Mon Moore was a big miss.

How I did: I thought Alexander was a great pick for the scheme, with his ability to play man. I also thought Jackson would help, but was a little more skeptical about that one. I liked that they picked receivers on Day 3, but questioned taking a punter in the fifth, which has played true.

New Grade: C

2018 Grade: C+

The Skinny: They traded their first-round pick to move up to get Deshaun Watson the year before and they traded their second to Cleveland to dump the contract of Brock Osweiler. Their first pick was third-round safety Justin Reid, who is a starter. Third-round tackle Martinas Rankin was traded to the Chiefs for Carlos Hyde, who is no longer on the roster. They did get tight end Jordan Akins later in the third and backup receiver Keke Coutee in the fifth.

How I did: I liked the pick of Reid, who I said would add to the back end. But I also liked the pick of Rankin, which is a miss. I did say the class was limited by moving up for Watson, which I thought was the right move to make.

New Grade: D

Indianapolis Colts

2018 Grade: B+

The Skinny: They took guard Quenton Nelson in the first round, which opened some eyes since he went sixth overall, which is high for a guard. But he's played up to that level and has been a big reason why their line has been so good. They then took linebacker Darius Leonard in the second, and he's been a star on their defense. Third-round guard Braden Smith made a nice transition to being their starting right tackle the past three seasons. Second-round edge players Kemoko Turay and Tyquan Lewis have a combined 12.5 sacks and 13 starts between them. Fourth-round running back Nyheim Hines has been a a nice change-of-pace back. Seventh-round linebacker Matthew Adams is a backup with nine starts and is also a key special teams player, while fellow seventh-round linebacker Zaire Franklin made two starts last season

How I did: I said they took the cleanest player in the draft in Nelson, but I still thought it was high for a guard. It wasn't. I liked Smith, but thought he'd play the other guard. I liked the pick of Leonard. I thought Turay was raw and liked the pick of Hines.

New Grade: A+

2018 Grade: B

The Skinny: They took defensive tackle Taven Bryan with the 29th pick, passing on Lamar Jackson, which angered some of the fan base. The fans were right. Bryan has not come close to fulfilling expectations and has been mostly a backup. Second-round receiver D.J. Chark has become a quality player who could make a big leap forward with Trevor Lawrence in as the quarterback. Of the five other picks, only punter Logan Cooke will be a starter this season.

How I did: Bad. Just like the team. I thought taking Bryan would work out as depth, and it didn't. I liked Chark, who has worked out. Third-round safety Ronnie Harrison was interesting, but I did say he had come character concerns, which played out in Jacksonville and he was subsequently traded to the Browns. This was not a good draft.

New Grade: D

Kansas City Chiefs

2018 Grade: C

The Skinny: The Chiefs didn't have a first-round pick since they used it the year before to trade up for Patrick Mahomes. I'd say that was a good use of a pick. They then traded up into the second round to take edge player Breeland Speaks from Ole Miss, a player who was cut last year. Speaks played in just four games for the Chiefs after having a season-ending knee injury in 2019. Third-round defensive tackle Derrick Nandi is a good starting player, but that's it from this draft in terms of starters, although third-round linebacker Dorian O'Daniel and fourth-round safety Armani Watts are backups.

How I did: Like anybody would say, giving up the first to get Mahomes was a good decision. I thought taking Speaks was risky, and that proved to be true. I thought O'Daniel would help the defense, but he's played sparingly.

New Grade: C-

Las Vegas Raiders

2018 Grade: C

The Skinny: They had nine picks in the draft and three are on the roster, with just one a starter. The lone starter is first-round pick Kolton Miller, who is their starting left tackle. The reserves are tackle Brandon Parker, who has starting experience, and receiver Marcell Ateman. That's it. They missed big on second-round defensive tackle P.J. Hall, who was waived last summer. Parker came in the third, while third-round edge Arden Key was let go earlier this year.

How I did: I questioned them waiting to take a corner until the fourth round, which continues to be a position of concern. I liked the Miller pick, but thought Key would be a steal. I also liked fifth-round defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who is now in San Francisco after being waived this year.

New Grade: D

2018 Grade: B

The Skinny: The Chargers had seven picks in the draft, adding four players who could be starters in 2021. First-round safety Derwin James is coming off a torn meniscus that cost him his 2020 season, but he flashed star power when he was on the field in 2018 as a rookie. Third-round defensive tackle Justin Jones has started 26 games the past two seasons, while second-round edge Uchenna Nwosu should also be a starter this season with Melvin Ingram gone. Fourth-round safety Kyzir White has made a nice transition to linebacker, where he started 11 games last year. Fifth-round center Scott Quessenberry and seventh-round running back Justin Jackson are backups

How I did: I thought, like most, that James would be a star. He still can be. I liked the pick of Nwosu and thought Jones would be able to help the run defense. He's been a good pick.

New Grade: B

Los Angeles Rams

2018 Grade: C-

The Skinny: The Rams had 11 picks, but the first of those came in the third round. They traded their first to land receiver Brandin Cooks from the Patriots and traded the second to get Sammy Watkins for a year. In 2017. Their first pick was offensive lineman Joseph Noteboom, who has been mostly a backup with some starts for injury. Fourth-round pick Brian Allen could be the starting center this year, although they could move guard Austin Blythe inside to that spot, while fellow fourth-round pick John Franklin-Myers is now with the Jets, where he started two games last season. Fifth-round linebacker Micah Kiser is a starter. The best pick of the draft came in the sixth round, when they took starting defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

How I did: I thought Noteboom and Allen would be eventual replacements for Andrew Whitworth (he's still playing) and John Sullivan, but Allen has been plagued by injuries. I thought sixth-round running back John Kelly could be a solid backup, but it didn't work out.

New Grade: C+

2018 Grade: B+

The Skinny: The Dolphins had eight picks in this draft, but only four remain with the team. They traded first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers for a first-round pick, so they did get value back for him. Second-round tight end Mike Gesicki is a starter, but he is in the final year of his deal and might not be back after the 2021 season. Third-round linebacker Jerome Baker has 37 starts in three seasons and is coming off his best year, including getting seven sacks. Fourth-round tight end Durham Smythe plays a lot in their two-tight-end sets. The best pick of the group has to be seventh-round kicker Jason Sanders, who is one of the best in the NFL.

How I did: I thought the Dolphins did a nice job with their first three picks. I thought Fitzpatrick would fit the team, but he clearly did not, although he's been a good player for the Steelers. I liked Gesicki as a pass-catching tight end and thought Baker's speed would add a nice element to the defense.

New Grade: C+

2018 Grade: B-

The Skinny: The Vikings had eight picks in the draft, but the only one who is a sure starter next season is second-round tackle Brian O'Neill. Corner Mike Hughes came in the first round. He's started just seven games in three seasons and had two starts last season because of a neck injury. Third-round edge Jalyn Holmes is a rotational player, while fourth-round tight end Tyler Conklin is a backup. That's about it from this draft. Seventh-round linebacker Devante Downs was signed off the Vikings' practice squad in 2019 by the Giants and started eight games for them last year.

How I did: I thought taking Hughes was a good move, but that hasn't worked out. I loved the pick of O'Neill in the second and I mentioned Holmes as a nice depth player on the defensive line.

New Grade: C-

New England Patriots

2018 Grade: B

The Skinny: They had nine picks in the draft and one is a definite starter in 2021, that being first-round left tackle Isaiah Wynn. But first-round running back Sony Michel and fifth-round linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley have started and can again this season. The other six picks are no longer on the roster.

How I did: I liked both picks in the first round, but said both came with injury concerns. I thought using a second-round pick on corner Duke Dawson was too high, and he is now in Denver. I noted the Patriots did their usual maneuvering up and down the draft board, but this time it didn't work out.

New Grade: C-

2018 Grade: C+

The Skinny: They traded up in the first round — giving up their first-round pick in 2018 and another in 2019 — to get pass rusher Marcus Davenport. He hasn't played to that value with just 12 sacks in three seasons. He had 1.5 sacks last year in 11 games, with one start. Third-round receiver Tre'Quan Smith has 80 catches and 23 starts in three seasons, so he was a good pick. The only other player on the roster from that draft is seventh-round guard Will Clapp, who is a reserve.

How I did: I said Davenport fills a need, but needed some seasoning. So far, that pick hasn't paid off at all. I liked the pick of Smith in the third. I said the entire draft would be based on Davenport being a star. He is far from it, which is why they used a first-round pick on edge Payton Thomas this year.

New Grade: D

New York Giants

2018 Grade: B

The Skinny: They took running back Saquon Barkley with the second-overall pick. He flashed star potential in his first two seasons, but tore his ACL last year. He should be able to come back and play at a high level this season. Second-round guard Will Hernandez has been a solid starter, while third-round edge Lorenzo Carter has started 19 games in three seasons, but he is coming off an Achilles' tendon injury. Third-round defensive tackle B.J. Hill has been a rotational player.

How I did: As usual, I didn't like the idea of taking a back second overall. I did like the pick of Hernandez and thought they added some solid players in Hill and Carter.

New Grade: C

New York Jets

2018 Grade: C+

The Skinny: The Jets traded up from the sixth spot to the third spot to land quarterback Sam Darnold. It cost them three second-round picks to do so. Clearly it was a bad deal since they traded Darnold to the Panthers last month. The rest of the draft gave them nose tackle Nathan Shepherd in the third, tight end Chris Herndon in the fourth and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi in the fifth. Fatukasi has proven to be a value pick of this group.

How I did: I questioned the decision to take Darnold, which has played out since he's now in Carolina. I thought he'd be just a solid quarterback, which was what he was with the Jets. I thought Shepherd could be a player, and he has eight starts in three seasons.

New Grade: D-

Philadelphia Eagles

2018 Grade: C

The Skinny: They traded out of the first round in a deal with Baltimore, and then made tight end Dallas Goedert their pick in the second round. He has proven to be a good addition to the offense. They traded their second (to get Carson Wentz in 2016) and their third (to get corner Ronald Darby). The other four picks from 2018 are still on the roster, with starting nickel corner Avonte Maddox coming in the fourth round. Josh Sweat (fourth), Matt Pryor (sixth) and Jordan Mailata (seventh) are all backups, although Mailata could be the starting left tackle this season after playing well there last season.

How I did: I did like the pick of Goedert in the second and thought Sweat had some good pass-rush ability. He has flashed at times, getting 10 sacks the past two seasons and six last year, but hasn't done enough to earn a starting spot.

New Grade: B-

Pittsburgh Steelers

2018 Grade: C

The Skinny: They took safety Terrell Edmunds in the first round, which was a surprise to some. He's turned out to be a solid player, coming off his best season, but 2021 will be a big season for him. Second-round receiver James Washington has been mostly a backup, as has third-round quarterback Mason Rudolph. Third-round tackle Chukwuma Okorafor started 15 games last season at right tackle and will be in the mix again this season, this time at left tackle. Defensive back Marcus Allen and running back Jaylen Samuel, both fifth-round picks, are reserves.

How I did: I thought Edmunds would add a physical style to the back end, while I didn't like the pick of Washington in the second. I said Rudolph might be the quarterback of the future -- he isn't -- and I liked the pick of Samuel as a versatile back for them.

New Grade: C-

2018 Grade: C+

The Skinny: The 49ers had nine picks in the draft and two will be starters in 2021. They are first-round right tackle Mike McGlinchy and third-round linebacker Fred Warner, who is one of the best in the NFL. They whiffed on second-round receiver Dante Pettis. Third-round safety Tarvarius Moore, fourth-round defensive tackle Kentavius Street and sixth-round safety Marcell Harris are reserves, although Harris has 13 starts in his career. Seventh-round kick returner Richie James has had some big plays as a reserve and returner.

How I did: I liked the pick of McGlinchy in the first, but I also liked the choice of Pettis in the second. I also liked the pick of Street, who was coming off a torn ACL in pre-draft workouts.

New Grade: B

2018 Grade: D+

The Skinny: They took running back Rashaad Penny in the first round, which has not worked out. Penny has flashed, but a bad knee injury in 2019 really impacted his play. They traded their second-round pick to rent Sheldon Richardson for a year. Third-round defensive lineman Raheem Green has been a solid rotation player. The best picks came in the fifth-round, where they landed corner Tre Flowers, who has been a starter, and talented punter Michael Dickson. Fourth-round tight end Will Dissley is the starter heading into this season.

How I did: I questioned the move to take Penny with the defense starting to show signs of weakening. I didn't like the move to trade the pick for Richardson. I questioned trading up to take Dickson, but they hit that one in a big way.

New Grade: C-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2018 Grade: A

The Skinny: They had eight picks in the draft and four will be definite starters in 2021. They are first-round defensive tackle Vita Vea, second-round corner Carlton Davis, third-round guard Alex Cappa and fourth-round safety Jordan Whitehead. Second-round running back Ronald Jones is a rotational player in their scheme who has started games and could again this season. They missed on second-round corner M.J. Stewart, who is now in Cleveland.

How I did: I wrote that they needed defensive players and landed a bunch of them by trading down. I liked the picks of Vea and Davis a lot, but also said Jones would be a star running back in the future, which hasn't happened.

New Grade: A+

2018 Grade: C+

The Skinny: They only had four picks, but their first two are starters. They took linebacker Rashaan Evans in the first and edge player Harold Landry in the second. Fifth-round safety Dane Cruikshank is mostly a special-teams player, although he could get some time at safety this year. They did well with the limited number of picks.

How I did: I liked the pick of Evans, who has been good, but not great, which is why the Titans didn't pick up his fifth-year option. They do want to sign him to a long-term deal, though. I liked Landry as great value, and he's been solid. He did have nine sacks in 2019 and had 5.5 last year.

New Grade: C-

Washington Football Team

2018 Grade: B-

The Skinny: They had eight picks and just one is a definite starter in 2021. That one player is first-round defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne. They blew it on second-round running back Derrius Guice, who had major off-field issues that derailed his career. Third-round tackle Geron Christian will compete for time at left tackle this season, but the drafting of Samuel Cosmi could hurt his chance. Fourth-round safety Troy Apke started seven games last season, while fifth-round defensive tackle Tim Settle is a backup.

How I did: I liked the pick of Payne, but mentioned the character concerns when discussing Guice, saying he had first-round talent. I expected Christian to be the replacement for Trent Williams, but he could lose out as the starter to this year's second-round pick Cosmi. I liked Settle as a down player.

New Grade: C