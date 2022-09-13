|
|
|ODU
|UVA
Old Dominion faces another in-state foe in Virginia
Old Dominion aims to knock off another in-state neighbor on Saturday afternoon when it faces Virginia in Charlottesville.
The Monarchs (1-1) have had success against the state's other Power Five program, Virginia Tech, beating the Hokies for the second time in five seasons on Sept. 2 in Norfolk.
Old Dominion has only faced the Cavaliers (1-1) once before, leading late before losing 28-17 to a 21st-ranked Virginia team on its previous visit to Charlottesville on Sept. 21, 2019.
"That makes the games so exciting," Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne said of playing another regional rival. "Then, it becomes about managing our own emotions and expectations a little bit and that's what we've got to continue to focus on."
The ODU offense is led by Hayden Wolff, who has passed for 440 yards, three touchdowns and an interception so far this season. Top target Ali Jennings III leads the nation with 322 receiving yards on 13 catches (24.8-yard average) and has caught all three of Wolff's TD tosses.
The Monarchs -- who moved from Conference USA to the Sun Belt this season -- followed up the season-opening win against Virginia Tech with a 39-21 loss last Saturday at East Carolina. The Pirates' Holton Ahlers passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
Old Dominion will face another veteran, left-handed quarterback in Virginia's Brennan Armstrong, whose school-record streak of 18 consecutive games with at least one TD pass ended last Saturday in a 24-3 loss at Illinois.
The Cavaliers managed 222 yards of offense against the Illini, their fewest in a game since 2017 -- and 62 came on one play, a catch by Lavel Davis Jr.
"All the things that I saw in the game are correctable," first-year UVA coach Tony Elliott said. "I've got to challenge the staff, myself and the players to make sure that we own the mistakes, that we don't point fingers, that we don't try and pass the blame on anybody else, but look at the man in the mirror. If we do that, we'll learn from this experience and hopefully it'll make us better going forward."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|13
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|206
|262
|Total Plays
|34
|42
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|144
|Rush Attempts
|17
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|130
|118
|Comp. - Att.
|12-17
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.3
|2-34.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|130
|PASS YDS
|118
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|206
|TOTAL YDS
|262
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|12/17
|130
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|12
|53
|0
|20
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Sims 26 RB
|T. Sims
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jennings III 0 WR
|A. Jennings III
|4
|4
|59
|1
|29
|
Z. Kuntz 80 TE
|Z. Kuntz
|4
|3
|46
|0
|20
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Anthony Jr. 9 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy III 3 S
|R. Kennedy III
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 13 S
|T. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Henderson 42 LB
|J. Henderson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Henry 8 LB
|R. Henry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins III 6 CB
|T. Hawkins III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Green 24 LB
|E. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 11 DE
|D. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bibby 99 DT
|T. Bibby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 25 LB
|S. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Haynes 9 DE
|M. Haynes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Morrison 4 DE
|A. Morrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Solano 36 LB
|A. Solano
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|3
|45.3
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|9/17
|118
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|2
|43
|0
|38
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|6
|37
|0
|15
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|7
|31
|0
|17
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|8
|29
|1
|10
|
C. Brown 0 RB
|C. Brown
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wicks 3 WR
|D. Wicks
|8
|3
|61
|0
|28
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|5
|4
|41
|0
|19
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Davis Jr. 1 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson 3 DB
|A. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Cypress II 23 DB
|F. Cypress II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perry 41 LB
|D. Perry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanker 20 DB
|J. Sanker
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Davis 95 DL
|D. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Long 27 DB
|L. Long
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ahern 33 LB
|J. Ahern
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DL
|A. Faumui
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 7 LB
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smiley III 10 DT
|B. Smiley III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Farrell 40 P
|B. Farrell
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 39 P
|D. Sparks
|2
|34.5
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Davies 26 WR
|E. Davies
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:19 - 2nd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|+29 YD
3 & 15 - ODU 29(0:24 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 29. Catch made by A.Jennings at UVA 29. Gain of 29 yards. A.Jennings for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 25 - ODU 39(0:30 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 39. Catch made by A.Jennings at UVA 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 29.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ODU 24(0:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-T.Hunt Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 24(0:35 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 39(0:39 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 39. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at UVA 39. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at UVA 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 44(0:46 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 44. Catch made by A.Granger at UVA 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at UVA 39.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36(0:51 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at ODU 36. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ahern at UVA 44.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 42(1:03 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to ODU 36 for 6 yards. B.Armstrong FUMBLES forced by R.Kennedy. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-T.Hawkins at ODU 36. Tackled by UVA at ODU 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 50(1:15 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 50. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 42.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UVA 40(1:27 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 40. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by ODU at UVA 49. PENALTY on ODU-D.Harris Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 34(1:56 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at UVA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 34(2:01 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - ODU 19(2:07 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 47 yards to UVA 34 Center-ODU. Fair catch by E.Davies.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - ODU 15(2:15 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 15. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; A.Johnson at ODU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ODU 15(2:19 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - ODU 20(2:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-C.Adams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 18(2:53 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; C.King at ODU 20.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 11(3:20 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 11. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Long; A.Faumui at ODU 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ODU 5(3:49 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 5. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 5. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Johnson at ODU 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 4(4:14 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at ODU 5.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UVA 7(4:21 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to ODU 4 for 3 yards. M.Hollins FUMBLES forced by D.Lowry. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-D.Lowry at ODU 4. Tackled by UVA at ODU 4.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - UVA 16(4:58 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 16. Catch made by K.Thompson at ODU 16. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hawkins at ODU 7.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 15(5:33 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to ODU 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; D.Harris at ODU 16.
|+17 YD
3 & 16 - UVA 32(6:03 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to ODU 15 for 17 yards. Tackled by E.Green at ODU 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 21 - UVA 37(6:40 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 37. Catch made by G.Misch at ODU 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; R.Henry at ODU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UVA 22(6:51 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to ODU 18 for yards. Tackled by A.Ford at ODU 18. PENALTY on UVA-J.Flores Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 26(7:25 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to ODU 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; D.Lowry at ODU 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37(7:41 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 37. Catch made by G.Misch at ODU 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Henry; T.Hawkins at ODU 26.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 35(8:00 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 35. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 35. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 25(8:21 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UVA 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 17(8:31 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 17. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at UVA 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - ODU 37(8:39 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 46 yards to UVA 17 Center-ODU. E.Davies returned punt from the UVA 17. Tackled by L.James at UVA 17.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ODU 37(8:48 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 36(9:29 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Perry at ODU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 36(9:35 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for D.Anthony.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 34(10:00 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; L.Long at ODU 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(10:23 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.King at ODU 34.
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 2nd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UVA 16(10:27 - 2nd) B.Farrell 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UVA 8(10:29 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for M.Hollins.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - UVA 14(11:07 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to ODU 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 8.
|Sack
1 & Goal - UVA 4(11:46 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at ODU 14 for -10 yards (D.Lowry)
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 29(12:01 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by D.Wicks at ODU 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 4.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UVA 44(12:06 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson. PENALTY on ODU-M.Haynes Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UVA 44(12:12 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 49(12:42 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to ODU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at ODU 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 9(12:58 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 39 yards to UVA 48 Center-UVA. D.Charity MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-P.Jones at ODU 49. Tackled by ODU at ODU 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - UVA 8(13:28 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at UVA 9. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 6(14:14 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at UVA 8.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 4(14:48 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to UVA 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at UVA 6.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 47(15:00 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 43 yards to UVA 4 Center-ODU. Downed by ODU.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - ODU 42(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-C.Adams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 47(0:48 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by J.Bly at UVA 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ODU 47(1:22 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to UVA 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Davis at UVA 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 49(1:59 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 47.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - ODU 35(2:21 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 35. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Long at ODU 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36(2:48 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Perry at ODU 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(3:13 - 1st) I.Paige rushed to ODU 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Jackson at ODU 36.
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 1st) B.Farrell extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UVA 1(3:22 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to ODU End Zone for 1 yards. M.Hollins for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UVA 1(3:50 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to ODU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at ODU 1.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 3(4:02 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to ODU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 1.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 18(4:22 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to ODU 3 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 3.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 20(4:34 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to ODU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ODU 18.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 39(5:12 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 39. Catch made by K.Thompson at ODU 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson; M.Haynes at ODU 20.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 23(5:42 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to ODU 39 for 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Kennedy at ODU 39.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - ODU 24(5:51 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to UVA 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 28(6:05 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to UVA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; N.Jackson at UVA 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ODU 28(6:10 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at UVA 34 for -6 yards (UVA) H.Wolff FUMBLES forced by N.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-C.Bennett at UVA 34. Tackled by ODU at UVA 38. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 32(6:47 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to UVA 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Long; B.Smiley at UVA 28.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 48(7:16 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to UVA 32 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.King at UVA 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 41(7:35 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; C.King at ODU 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - ODU 30(8:29 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at ODU 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; L.Long at ODU 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 26(8:57 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; D.Perry at ODU 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24(9:31 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; J.Ahern at ODU 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ODU 18(9:56 - 1st) I.Spencer rushed to ODU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at ODU 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - ODU 15(10:23 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; J.Ahern at ODU 18.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 10(10:23 - 1st) PENALTY on UVA-A.Faumui Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UVA 40(10:30 - 1st) D.Sparks punts 30 yards to ODU 10 Center-UVA. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UVA 40(10:36 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 40(10:39 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UVA 35(11:11 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. UVA pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson. PENALTY on UVA-S.Wood Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 40(11:44 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to ODU 40. Catch made by K.Thompson at ODU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 46(12:16 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to ODU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Solano; D.Lowry at ODU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UVA 46(12:25 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 46(12:49 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to ODU 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; S.Williams at ODU 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UVA 42(13:16 - 1st) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bibby; J.Henderson at UVA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UVA 42(13:47 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Morrison; D.Harris at UVA 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 35(14:22 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at UVA 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 25(14:48 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at UVA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 25(14:53 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Soos kicks yards from ODU 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
