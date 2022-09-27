|
|
|CINCY
|TULSA
High-scoring offenses, Cincy and Tulsa meet in AAC opener
Cincinnati and host Tulsa likely will keep heads on a swivel Saturday as their respective high-octane offenses clash in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
The defending AAC-champion Bearcats (3-1) are averaging a conference-best 42.5 points per game, while the Golden Hurricane (2-2) are right behind them at 39 points per contest. Tulsa, however, ranks first in the conference in both total offense (507 yards per game) and passing offense (358.5).
Cincinnati, which ranks third in the conference in passing offense (328.3), got off to a fast start last Saturday. Ben Bryant threw three of his four first-half touchdowns to Tyler Scott to fuel the Bearcats to a 45-24 victory over Indiana.
Bryant completed 24 of 40 passes for a career-high-tying 354 yards, marking his third 300-yard passing performance since joining the program as a transfer from Eastern Michigan.
Scott was named AAC Offensive Player of the Week after recording personal-best totals in catches (10) and receiving yards (185).
"Ben Bryant played his butt off," Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell said. "Tyler Scott had three touchdowns in the first half, there are some really great things. They are going to give us a chance to win a lot of football games."
Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr. was named AAC Defensive Player of the Week after registering 15 tackles -- including 4.5 for loss -- and 2.5 sacks against the Hoosiers.
The transfer from Miami (Ohio) will look to provide a disruptive presence versus Tulsa, which squandered an early lead in a 35-27 setback against Ole Miss last Saturday.
"I was proud of our football team in a lot of different ways," Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery said. "I thought we played a full 60-minute game, fought through some adversity, gave ourselves a chance to win late."
Davis Brin threw for a touchdown and rushed for another before exiting midway through the second quarter with an injured right ankle. Receiver Keylon Stokes was briefly knocked out of the game following a helmet-to-helmet hit.
Stokes has 31 receptions for 507 yards and three scores this season.
Montgomery said Tuesday that Brin is day-to-day.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|0
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|19
|-2
|Total Plays
|9
|2
|Avg Gain
|2.1
|-1.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|-7
|-2
|Rush Attempts
|4
|1
|Avg Rush Yards
|-1.8
|-2.0
|Yards Passing
|26
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|4-5
|0-1
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|26
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|-7
|RUSH YDS
|-2
|
|
|19
|TOTAL YDS
|-2
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|4/5
|26
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|2
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|3
|3
|23
|0
|16
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Anderson 24 RB
|S. Anderson
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Terry 6 LB
|J. Terry
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TULSA 13(10:37 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 15(11:10 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by CIN at TSA 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - CINCY 44(11:16 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 41 yards to TSA 15 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|+2 YD
3 & 19 - CINCY 42(11:49 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 42. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 44.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - CINCY 42(11:57 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(12:38 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant sacked at CIN 42 for -9 yards (J.Terry)
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - CINCY 50(12:59 - 1st) B.Bryant rushed to TSA 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 47(13:19 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 47. Catch made by C.McClelland at CIN 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CINCY 46(13:50 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 41(14:20 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 41. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 46.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:29 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TSA at CIN 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
