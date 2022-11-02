|
|
|WAKE
|NCST
Amped ACC rivals Wake Forest, NC State fight for poll position
In-state rivals Wake Forest and North Carolina State will meet as ranked opponents on Saturday night in Raleigh, N.C.
In the first College Football Playoff rankings released this season, Wake Forest checked in at No. 21, one spot ahead of 22nd-ranked NC State.
The Demon Deacons (6-2, 2-2 ACC) are coming off their worst setback of the season, falling 48-21 at unranked Louisville. Wake Forest committed eight turnovers, six of which came in the third quarter.
"You always want to learn from it," Wake senior offensive lineman Sean Maginn said this week. "It was just bad football. It was just a couple guys, every play, not doing their job. We let it build up on us. We just got to learn from it, but it stings; it hurts."
Wake quarterback Sam Hartman threw three interceptions and two were pick-sixes.
Hartman, a fifth-year player, had thrown just three interceptions in his previous six games. The Deacons are hoping he bounces back against the Wolfpack (6-2, 2-2 ACC).
NC State's defense is preparing for Hartman to be at its best.
"I think he's the best quarterback in our league. He's poised, throws the deep ball really well... That offense is lethal," Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said this week. "Sam is a competitor. He'll bounce back."
NC State is coming off a tight home win over Virginia Tech, escaping 22-21 last Thursday. The Wolfpack went down 21-10 in the third quarter before rallying to score 12 points in the fourth.
The Wolfpack played two quarterbacks against Virginia Tech and have been trying to find a solution at the position since Devin Leary was lost for the year with an injury against Florida State on Oct. 8.
Jack Chambers started against the Hokies and totaled just 43 yards of total offense before he was relieved by MJ Morris, who completed 20-of-29 passes for 265 yards and three second half touchdowns. A 6-foot-2 true freshman, Morris also ran for 35 yards, and played well enough to earn ACC Rookie of the Week honors.
Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said this week that Morris and Chambers could work as a co-op against Wake, but Morris is now atop the depth chart.
Considering each team already has two losses - and that fellow ACC teams No. 4 Clemson, No. 17 UNC and No. 20 Syracuse are ranked ahead of them - it's incredibly unlikely that either the Deacons or Wolfpack will crack the playoff field this season.
The series between Wake and NC State is the second-longest continuous rivalry in FBS, trailing only Wisconsin vs. Minnesota. The Deacons and Wolfpack have met every year since 1910. The Wolfpack lead the series, 67-42-6.
"There is a very fine line between intensity and playing hard and playing with fire, and then being nasty and taking cheap shots or doing things that are going to give us penalties and hurt the team," Wake defensive lineman Kobie Turner said. "For a big-time rivalry game like this, if you're not playing up to that line, then you're not bringing everything you have."
NC State has won 15 straight games at Carter-Finley Stadium, the sixth-longest home winning streak in FBS. Wake Forest beat NC State last season, but the Deacons haven't won in Raleigh since 2018.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
S. Hartman
10 QB
251 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, -18 RuYds
|
M. Morris
16 QB
202 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 6 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|269
|277
|Total Plays
|52
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|18
|75
|Rush Attempts
|21
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.9
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|251
|202
|Comp. - Att.
|18-31
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.0
|4-44.8
|Return Yards
|20
|54
|Punts - Returns
|3-20
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-54
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|251
|PASS YDS
|202
|
|
|18
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|269
|TOTAL YDS
|277
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|18/31
|251
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|8
|29
|1
|13
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|7
|4
|0
|5
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|5
|-18
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|7
|6
|79
|0
|18
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|5
|3
|47
|0
|28
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|6
|4
|43
|0
|18
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|5
|2
|40
|0
|31
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|3
|2
|24
|1
|24
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Smenda, Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda, Jr.
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slocum 14 DB
|E. Slocum
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mustapha 3 DB
|M. Mustapha
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wayman 35 DL
|K. Wayman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gooden 92 DL
|B. Gooden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bryant 26 LB
|Q. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Wingfield 8 DB
|I. Wingfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turner 0 DL
|K. Turner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 7 DB
|G. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DL
|J. Johns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 1 DB
|C. Carson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|3
|41.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|3
|6.7
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|17/26
|202
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|11
|40
|0
|16
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|5
|36
|0
|12
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|14
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|8
|7
|71
|0
|24
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|3
|3
|71
|1
|44
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|4
|3
|24
|2
|13
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|4
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Pennix 6 TE
|T. Pennix
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Timmons Jr. 82 WR
|T. Timmons Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Baldwin 89 WR
|J. Baldwin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|8-0
|2.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Pitts Jr. 24 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 DB
|T. Baker-Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Harris 0 DT
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 58 DE
|T. Price
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/2
|51
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Noonkester 98 P
|C. Noonkester
|2
|50.0
|0
|55
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|2
|39.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|3
|26.7
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NCST 27(11:33 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas. PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 17 - NCST 35(12:24 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by T.Pennix at WF 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 28(12:35 - 4th) T.Thomas steps back to pass. T.Thomas pass incomplete intended for NCST. PENALTY on NCST-T.Thomas Intentional Grounding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - NCST 48(13:13 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at WF 28.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(13:46 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NCST 48 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at NCST 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NCST 37(13:53 - 4th) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons. PENALTY on WF-E.Slocum Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 31(14:29 - 4th) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 31. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at NCST 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27(14:55 - 4th) M.Morris rushed to NCST 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Gooden at NCST 31.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 7 - WAKE 45(15:00 - 4th) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 27. Intercepted by A.White at NCST 27. Tackled by WF at NCST 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(0:36 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at WF 45.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 29(1:09 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at WF 42. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Sack
2 & 1 - WAKE 34(1:35 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 29 for -5 yards (D.Thomas)
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:01 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NCST at WF 34.
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NCST 41(2:08 - 3rd) C.Dunn 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 35(2:55 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by P.Rooks at WF 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at WF 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 39(3:37 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to WF 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 39(3:42 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for J.Gray.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 50(4:18 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to WF 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at WF 39.
|Result
|Play
|Int
4 & 11 - WAKE 41(4:29 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 20. Intercepted by C.Fagan at NCST 20. Tackled by B.Whiteheart at WF 50.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - WAKE 41(4:35 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 40(5:12 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to NCST 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(5:19 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+31 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 29(5:45 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 29. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at NCST 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(6:14 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at WF 29.
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 3rd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NCST 1(6:18 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 1. Catch made by D.Jones at WF 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 2(6:57 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to WF 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 1.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 22(7:17 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 22. Catch made by D.Carter at WF 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at WF 2.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(7:57 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by T.Thomas at WF 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 22.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - NCST 35(8:19 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by D.Jones at WF 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 25.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NCST 35(8:27 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 38(9:02 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by T.Thomas at WF 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at WF 35.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 47(9:43 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 47. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at WF 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - NCST 40(10:23 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at NCST 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 43(11:06 - 3rd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at NCST 40 for -3 yards (T.Williams)
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 33(11:38 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at NCST 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 32(12:15 - 3rd) M.Morris rushed to NCST 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at NCST 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 28(12:37 - 3rd) M.Morris scrambles to NCST 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at NCST 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 21(13:12 - 3rd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 21. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Mustapha at NCST 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(13:47 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at NCST 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - WAKE 34(13:54 - 3rd) I.Mora punts 46 yards to NCST 20 Center-W.Cobb. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WAKE 34(14:35 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at WF 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:58 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at WF 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NCST 35(0:08 - 2nd) C.Noonkester punts 45 yards to WF 20 Center-J.Shimko. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 20. Tackled by NCST at WF 27.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 33(0:12 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wayman at NCST 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 30(1:01 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at NCST 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 30(1:06 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAKE 29(1:14 - 2nd) I.Mora punts 41 yards to NCST 30 Center-W.Cobb. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAKE 29(1:18 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAKE 29(1:23 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for B.Whiteheart.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(1:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.White at WF 29.
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:30 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 13(1:37 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 13. Catch made by D.Jones at WF 13. Gain of 13 yards. D.Jones for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 13(1:43 - 2nd) M.Morris scrambles to WF 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 13(1:49 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to WF 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johns at WF 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NCST 17(2:25 - 2nd) M.Morris scrambles to WF 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 26(3:03 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to WF 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 17.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NCST 41(3:09 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas. PENALTY on WF-E.Slocum Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 41(3:14 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 48(3:45 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(4:03 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to NCST 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at NCST 48.
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 2nd) M.Dennis kicks 59 yards from WF 35 to the NCST 6. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Martin at NCST 36.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:11 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+24 YD
3 & 2 - WAKE 24(4:18 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 24. Catch made by T.Morin at NCST 24. Gain of 24 yards. T.Morin for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 27(4:47 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to NCST 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(5:21 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to NCST 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 27.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(5:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. PENALTY on NCST-T.Ingle Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - WAKE 40(5:47 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NCST 47.
|Sack
2 & 7 - WAKE 44(6:23 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 40 for -4 yards (T.Price)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(6:52 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at WF 44.
|+18 YD
2 & 12 - WAKE 23(7:10 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 23. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 23. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at WF 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:39 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 23 for -2 yards (D.Thomas)
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 12(7:47 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to WF 12. Catch made by K.Lesane at WF 12. Gain of 12 yards. K.Lesane for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 28(8:17 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to WF 12 for 16 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30(8:55 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to WF 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at WF 28.
|+44 YD
3 & 13 - NCST 26(9:19 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 26. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 26. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at WF 30.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 29(10:05 - 2nd) M.Morris rushed to NCST 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by Q.Bryant at NCST 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 29(10:09 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for J.Baldwin.
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 2nd) M.Dennis kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the NCST End Zone. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Martin at NCST 29.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 2(10:24 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to NCST End Zone for 2 yards. C.Turner for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - WAKE 9(10:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - WAKE 27(11:02 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 27. Catch made by K.Williams at NCST 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Baker-Williams at NCST 9.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(11:26 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to NCST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(11:36 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - WAKE 42(12:08 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to NCST 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 45(12:39 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to NCST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Baker-Williams at NCST 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(13:02 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 49. Catch made by K.Williams at NCST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.White at NCST 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(13:30 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 36. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 28(13:52 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 28. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at WF 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:19 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at WF 28.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WAKE 20(14:27 - 2nd) C.Noonkester punts 55 yards to WF 25 Center-J.Shimko. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAKE 20(14:34 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 20(14:52 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to WF 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at WF 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(14:56 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|No Good
3 & 17 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 2nd) D.Matthews 85 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-W.Cobb Holder-Z.Murphy.
|Sack
3 & Goal - WAKE 8(0:47 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at NCST 17 for -9 yards (I.Moore)
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 4(1:09 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to NCST 8 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 8.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 1(1:32 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to NCST 4 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 4.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 29(1:59 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 29. Catch made by J.Banks at NCST 29. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by A.White at NCST 1.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(2:03 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(2:30 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to NCST 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - NCST 1(2:43 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 39 yards to NCST 40 Center-J.Shimko. T.Morin returned punt from the NCST 40. Tackled by D.Jones at NCST 29.
|Penalty
4 & 15 - NCST 2(2:45 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-C.Seabrough False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 13 - NCST 4(3:26 - 1st) M.Morris scrambles to NCST 2 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Wayman at NCST 2.
|Sack
2 & 9 - NCST 8(4:12 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at NCST 4 for -4 yards (K.Turner)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 7(4:50 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Gooden at NCST 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAKE 43(5:02 - 1st) I.Mora punts 36 yards to NCST 7 Center-W.Cobb. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAKE 43(5:23 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - WAKE 47(5:51 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WAKE 42(6:03 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 47(6:05 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-L.Ngassam Nya False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
1 & 10 - WAKE(6:20 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to NCST 48. Catch made by A.Perry at NCST 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 37. PENALTY on WF-WF Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - WAKE 35(6:57 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 35. Gain of 17 yards. A.Perry ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(7:16 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-J.Nash False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 28(7:38 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 28. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at WF 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:04 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at WF 28.
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 64 yards from NCST 35 to the WF 1. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NCST 23(8:09 - 1st) C.Dunn 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|+6 YD
3 & 16 - NCST 22(8:44 - 1st) M.Morris pass complete to WF 22. Catch made by D.Jones at WF 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 18 - NCST 24(9:26 - 1st) M.Morris scrambles to WF 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Garnes at WF 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 16(9:52 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at WF 24 for -8 yards (M.Mustapha)
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NCST 19(10:34 - 1st) M.Morris rushed to WF 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 23(11:20 - 1st) M.Morris rushed to WF 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at WF 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 27(11:53 - 1st) M.Morris scrambles to WF 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 23.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(12:18 - 1st) M.Morris pass complete to WF 44. Catch made by T.Thomas at WF 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 27.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 12 - WAKE 45(12:29 - 1st) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 32. Intercepted by J.Harris at NCST 32. Tackled by WF at WF 44.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - WAKE 40(12:28 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-J.Nash False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAKE 40(12:35 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(13:11 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to NCST 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 40.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 40(13:31 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by J.Ellison at WF 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Baker-Williams at NCST 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(13:54 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at WF 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NCST 22(14:03 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 40 yards to WF 38 Center-J.Shimko. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 38. Tackled by K.Lesane at WF 40.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NCST 22(14:07 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NCST 22(14:18 - 1st) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 21(14:52 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at NCST 22.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Dennis kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the NCST End Zone. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at NCST 21.
-
6BAMA
10LSU
24
24
4th 0:21 ESPN
-
HOU
SMU
62
77
4th 3:50 NFLN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
10
45
4th 3:23 PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
25
24
4th 6:36 ESP2
-
FSU
MIAMI
38
3
4th 4:59 ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
10
34
4th 3:38 ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
45
17
4th 7:34 BTN
-
SC
VANDY
38
27
4th 6:06 SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
14
27
4th 11:33 ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
7
0
1st 10:30 ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
7
0
1st 10:41
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
0
1st 9:50 FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
0
1st 15:00 FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU
12
0
Final ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
28
54
Final ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
38
35
Final ESP+
-
GAST
USM
42
14
Final ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
24
40
Final ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
9
19
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
23
15
Final BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
16
37
Final FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
49
10
Final ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
45
14
Final ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
13
27
Final CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
44
38
Final/2OT
-
25UCF
MEMP
35
28
Final ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
52
14
Final PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
14
31
Final ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
14
52
Final ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
21
19
Final SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
10
20
Final ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
38
31
Final ESP+
-
TROY
UL
23
17
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
30
31
Final ESP3
-
BYU
BOISE
31
28
Final FS2
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
34
27
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
10
14
Final CBSSN
-
4CLEM
ND
14
35
Final NBC