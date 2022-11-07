|
|
|TULSA
|MEMP
Time running out on Memphis, Tulsa for bowl eligibility
Memphis will look to end a four-game losing streak when it hosts struggling Tulsa in American Athletic Conference play on Thursday.
The Tigers (4-5, 2-4 AAC) are coming off a 35-28 loss to visiting UCF in which the No. 25 Knights broke open a tie game with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to deal Memphis its longest losing streak since 2013.
Tulsa (3-6, 1-4) fell behind 17-3 midway through the second quarter and never recovered in a 27-13 loss at No. 19 Tulane. It was the Golden Hurricane's fifth defeat in their past six games.
Memphis must win two of its final three games to be bowl-eligible for the ninth straight season, while the Golden Hurricane must win their final three games to qualify for the postseason for the third straight year.
"Nobody's going to apply a sense of urgency more than our own selves," Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said. "They're ignoring the outside noise. They're focused on what they need to focus on and all they can focus on is beating Tulsa."
Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan has thrown two interceptions in each of the past three games to match his six touchdown passes during that stretch.
He went 26-of-39 passing for 284 yards with a touchdown against UCF on Saturday. But the Tigers allowed 427 yards and four touchdown passes, including one by Golden Knights running back Isaiah Bowser.
Tulsa will need to play much better on both sides of the ball against Memphis than it did against Tulane.
Braylon Braxton went 13-of-25 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown in his first start, replacing Davis Brin, who was sidelined with an injured right ankle. Brin's availability for Thursday will be determined closer to game time, according to Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery.
Tulsa was outgained 482-257 and gave up 357 rushing yards on 53 carries, an average of 6.7 yards per attempt.
"We know we got a short week, so everybody has to be locked in, have the same agenda and goal," Braxton said. "We just got to go 1-0."
The Golden Hurricane defeated Memphis 35-29 last year to end a three-game losing streak to the Tigers, who lead the all-time series 19-12.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|2
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|29
|86
|Total Plays
|8
|7
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|12.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|7
|12
|Rush Attempts
|3
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|22
|74
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|24.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|22
|PASS YDS
|74
|
|
|7
|RUSH YDS
|12
|
|
|29
|TOTAL YDS
|86
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|2/5
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|3
|7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|2
|2
|22
|0
|16
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|1/1
|24
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|2/3
|74
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Henigan 5 QB
|S. Henigan
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Thomas 22 RB
|B. Thomas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Martin 28 RB
|A. Martin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ivory 4 WR
|J. Ivory
|2
|1
|68
|1
|68
|
C. Prieskorn 86 TE
|C. Prieskorn
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard 16 K
|C. Howard
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TULSA 29(9:27 - 1st) PENALTY on TSA-TSA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(10:03 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at TSA 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(10:09 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 1st) T.Gillis kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:09 - 1st) C.Howard extra point is good.
|+68 YD
3 & 8 - MEMP 32(10:24 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 32. Catch made by J.Ivory at MEM 32. Gain of 68 yards. J.Ivory for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 30(10:52 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 30(10:57 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Ivory.
|Kickoff
|(11:03 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 62 yards from TSA 35 to the MEM 3. D.Ross returns the kickoff. Tackled by TSA at MEM 30.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TULSA 14(11:07 - 1st) Z.Long 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TULSA 6(11:13 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 10(11:52 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to MEM 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 6.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 9(12:26 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to MEM 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 10.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - TULSA 25(12:41 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to MEM 9. Catch made by I.Epps at MEM 9. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 9.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 31(13:17 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to MEM 25. Catch made by I.Epps at MEM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MEM at MEM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(13:21 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - MEMP 25(13:28 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 30. Catch made by C.Prieskorn at MEM 30. Gain of 6 yards. C.Prieskorn FUMBLES forced by T.Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-T.Davis at MEM 31. Tackled by MEM at MEM 31. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 35(13:51 - 1st) J.Scates rushed to MEM 35 for yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 35. PENALTY on MEM-MEM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 33(14:02 - 1st) A.Martin rushed to MEM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MEMP 29(14:36 - 1st) S.Henigan scrambles to MEM 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Thomas rushed to MEM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TSA at MEM 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the MEM End Zone. Touchback.
