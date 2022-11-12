|
|
|LIB
|UCONN
Turner's late TD pass sends UConn past No. 19 Liberty 36-33
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Zion Turner threw a 30-yard scoring pass to Kevens Clercius late in the fourth quarter to lead UConn to a 36-33 win over No. 19 Liberty on Saturday.
With the win, the Huskies (6-5) are bowl-eligible under first-year coach Jim Mora after winning only once last season.
Turner found Clercius for the go-ahead score with 5:43 left and connected with Keelan Marion on a 2-point conversion to put UConn up three.
Turner finished 15 of 21 for 103 yards. Robert Burns led UConn's rushing attach with 104 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown. Victor Rosa finished with 62 yards on 10 carriers with two TDs.
The lead changed hands multiple times in the fourth quarter. UConn's Victor Rosa bounced off a number of defenders and scampered 27 yards for a TD that gave the Huskies a 28-27 lead. On the next play, Liberty regained the lead 33-28 when Demario Douglas raced 75 yards for a score.
TJ Green led Liberty (8-2) with 119 yards rushing on 24 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Jackson Bennett went 22 for 36 for 201 yards and a TD.
Liberty's only other loss came against Top 25-ranked Wake Forest in September.
Burns returned the opening kickoff to midfield. UConn reached the end zone eight plays later, with Rosa scoring from 16 yards out. Turner was perfect on the drive, connecting with Aaron Turner four times for 29 yards, including twice on third down.
The Huskies' defense also did their part, intercepting Bennett once and with two sacks in the first half, including one by Eric Watts that resulted in a touchdown. Linebacker Jackson Mitchell scooped up a fumble by Kaidon Salter and returned it 32 yards for a 14-3 lead.
Despite trailing twice by double digits, the Flames seized momentum in the second quarter when linebacker Ahmad Walker picked off Turner near midfield. Malik Caper bulldozed his way into the end zone eight plays later, cutting the deficit to 21-17 with 35 seconds left before halftime.
Liberty then grabbed its first lead on a Green 1-yard run, capping a seven-play, 80-yard drive to begin the second half.
THE TAKEAWAY
UConn: The Huskies are now bowl-eligible in their first year under Mora, completing a remarkable turnaround.
Liberty: Losing to the unranked Huskies - no matter how improved they look - is a major dent to Liberty's resume. They'll look to bounce back against Virginia Tech at home.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Flames will certainly drop in the polls, it's just a matter of how far.
UP NEXT
UConn: The Huskies wrap up their regular season Saturday at Army.
Liberty: The Flames host Virginia Tech on Saturday.
---
|
D. Douglas
3 WR
70 ReYds, 8 RECs, 105 RuYds, RuTD
|
V. Rosa
22 RB
62 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|15
|Rushing
|13
|9
|Passing
|13
|4
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|474
|318
|Total Plays
|81
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|267
|208
|Rush Attempts
|41
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|207
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|24-40
|16-22
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-71
|6-66
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.3
|4-44.0
|Return Yards
|11
|27
|Punts - Returns
|1--8
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|1-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|207
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|267
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|474
|TOTAL YDS
|318
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|23/37
|201
|1
|1
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|1/3
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Green 2 RB
|T. Green
|24
|119
|1
|16
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|2
|105
|1
|75
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|5
|25
|0
|11
|
M. Caper 23 RB
|M. Caper
|8
|18
|1
|4
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|3
|-3
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|13
|8
|70
|0
|16
|
T. Green 2 RB
|T. Green
|6
|4
|31
|0
|13
|
A. Henderson 83 TE
|A. Henderson
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
C. Snead 8 WR
|C. Snead
|3
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
D. Butler 5 DT
|D. Butler
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|3
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|4
|2
|12
|0
|4
|
B. Hanshaw 15 TE
|B. Hanshaw
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|3
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
M. Caper 23 RB
|M. Caper
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 LB
|A. Washington
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Singleton 20 CB
|K. Singleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sings V 3 DE
|S. Sings V
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jolly Jr. 0 LB
|J. Jolly Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hanshaw 15 TE
|B. Hanshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Darko 36 S
|D. Darko
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 90 DL
|D. Osagiede
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 29 S
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|2/2
|34
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|3
|18.7
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|-8.0
|-8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|15/21
|103
|1
|1
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|11
|104
|1
|58
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|10
|62
|2
|27
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|5
|23
|0
|22
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|10
|21
|0
|15
|
C. Millen 10 QB
|C. Millen
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|11
|10
|66
|0
|20
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|4
|2
|28
|1
|30
|
D. Harrison 8 WR
|D. Harrison
|3
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Joly 17 TE
|J. Joly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Swenson 6 LB
|I. Swenson
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 8 LB
|J. Mitchell
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 1 DB
|M. Dixon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Shearin 10 DB
|C. Shearin
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jones 19 DB
|D. Jones
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 0 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bell 14 DB
|M. Bell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gourdine 96 DL
|D. Gourdine
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|2-6
|1.5
|0
|
T. Wortham 7 DB
|T. Wortham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stafford 97 DL
|J. Stafford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hooper 56 DL
|C. Hooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McDuffie 99 DL
|S. McDuffie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Yates 90 DL
|P. Yates
|0-5
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruelas 17 K
|N. Ruelas
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 13 P
|G. Caratan
|4
|44.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 54 yards from LIB 35 to the UCONN 11. R.Burns returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Darko at UCONN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(14:55 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 49. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at UCONN 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 49(14:19 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to LIB 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 50.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 50(13:39 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to LIB 50. Catch made by A.Turner at LIB 50. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(13:04 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to LIB 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Darko at LIB 24.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 24(12:27 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to LIB 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - UCONN 26(11:45 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to LIB 26. Catch made by A.Turner at LIB 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 21.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 21(11:11 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to LIB 21. Catch made by A.Turner at LIB 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; K.Charles at LIB 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - UCONN 16(10:36 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to LIB End Zone for 16 yards. V.Rosa for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 1st) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(10:28 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by A.Henderson at LIB 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 50(10:12 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to UCONN 50. Catch made by D.Douglas at UCONN 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 45(9:53 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to UCONN 45. Catch made by D.Douglas at UCONN 45. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Bell at UCONN 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 36(9:41 - 1st) T.Green rushed to UCONN 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 26(9:28 - 1st) T.Green rushed to UCONN 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Yates; I.Swenson at UCONN 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 23(8:58 - 1st) T.Green rushed to UCONN 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at UCONN 19.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 19(8:21 - 1st) T.Green rushed to UCONN 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; P.Yates at UCONN 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LIB 23(7:34 - 1st) N.Brown 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UCONN End Zone. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jolly at UCONN 25. PENALTY on UCONN-J.Morrison Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 9(7:25 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 31 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at UCONN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 31(6:51 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 31(6:43 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at UCONN 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(6:17 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at UCONN 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCONN 48(5:34 - 1st) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for A.Turner.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - UCONN 48(5:26 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 48. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at LIB 48.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UCONN 48(4:44 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 36 yards to LIB 12 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 12(4:37 - 1st) K.Salter rushed to LIB 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; T.Wortham at LIB 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 18(4:06 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 18. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at LIB 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 24(3:35 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 24(3:29 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 24. Catch made by T.Green at LIB 24. Gain of 7 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 31(3:18 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by T.Green at LIB 31. Gain of 13 yards. T.Green ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 44(2:58 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-J.Lofton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - LIB 39(2:36 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 37 for -2 yards (E.Watts; P.Yates)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - LIB 37(2:02 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Green.
|Sack
3 & 17 - LIB 37(1:59 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at LIB 31 for -6 yards (E.Watts) K.Salter FUMBLES forced by E.Watts. Fumble RECOVERED by UCONN-J.Mitchell at LIB 31. J.Mitchell for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 1st) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(1:47 - 1st) T.Green rushed to LIB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bell at LIB 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 28(1:17 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at LIB 39.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39(0:52 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 39. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 41.
|Int
1 & 10 - LIB 41(0:33 - 1st) J.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at UCONN 22. Intercepted by C.Shearin at UCONN 22. Tackled by B.Hanshaw at LIB 50.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 50(0:17 - 1st) D.Houston pass complete to LIB 50. Catch made by Z.Turner at LIB 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Frith at LIB 43.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UCONN 43(15:00 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to LIB 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Green at LIB 43.
|-8 YD
3 & 3 - UCONN 43(14:24 - 2nd) Z.Turner rushed to UCONN 49 for -8 yards. Z.Turner FUMBLES forced by LIB. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-D.Johnson at UCONN 49. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 49.
|Result
|Play
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(14:13 - 2nd) D.Douglas rushed to UCONN 19 for 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 19(13:56 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith. PENALTY on UCONN-T.Wortham Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 6(13:51 - 2nd) M.Caper rushed to UCONN 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; P.Yates at UCONN 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LIB 3(13:09 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Hanshaw.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LIB 3(13:04 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to UCONN 3. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at UCONN 3. Gain of 3 yards. C.Yarbrough for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(13:00 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; A.Williams at UCONN 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UCONN 33(12:18 - 2nd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; T.Clark at UCONN 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - UCONN 34(11:41 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UCONN 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UCONN 33(11:11 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 46 yards to LIB 21 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 21(11:06 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to LIB 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at LIB 29. PENALTY on UCONN-S.McDuffie Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 44(10:41 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Green.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 44(10:39 - 2nd) M.Caper rushed to LIB 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at LIB 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 44(10:14 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by M.Caper at LIB 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at LIB 49.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LIB 49(9:35 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 45 yards to UCONN 6 Center-LIB. Downed by J.Scruggs.
|Result
|Play
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 6(9:24 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to LIB 36 for 58 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(8:47 - 2nd) Z.Turner rushed to LIB 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UCONN 29(8:10 - 2nd) D.Houston rushed to LIB 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; T.Dupree at LIB 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(7:31 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by D.Harrison at LIB 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at LIB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 24(6:48 - 2nd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Joly.
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 24(6:41 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to LIB 24. Catch made by A.Turner at LIB 24. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton at LIB 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCONN 4(5:58 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to LIB 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; K.Charles at LIB 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCONN 1(5:20 - 2nd) R.Burns rushed to LIB End Zone for 1 yards. R.Burns for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 2nd) N.Ruelas extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 2nd) N.Ruelas kicks 63 yards from UCONN 35 to the LIB 2. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Ruelas at LIB 10. PENALTY on LIB-B.Brumm Defensive Holding 3 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 4(5:00 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 4(5:00 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to LIB 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at LIB 7.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LIB 7(4:38 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 7. Catch made by M.Bollinger at LIB 7. Gain of yards. Tackled by UCONN at LIB 15. PENALTY on LIB-J.Jackson Ineligible Downfield Pass 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LIB 4(4:30 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LIB 4(4:04 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 44 yards to LIB 48 Center-LIB. V.Rosa returned punt from the LIB 48. Tackled by D.Darko; T.Sibley at LIB 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 49(3:52 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by A.Turner at LIB 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 49(3:09 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by K.Clercius at LIB 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UCONN 49.
|Int
3 & 12 - UCONN 49(2:23 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 34. Intercepted by A.Walker at LIB 34. Tackled by R.Burns at UCONN 47.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(1:51 - 2nd) T.Green rushed to UCONN 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; E.Watts at UCONN 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 41(1:34 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to UCONN 41. Catch made by D.Douglas at UCONN 41. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dixon-Williams at UCONN 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35(1:19 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to UCONN 35. Catch made by C.Snead at UCONN 35. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Bell; E.Watts at UCONN 21.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 21(1:09 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to UCONN 11 for 10 yards. J.Bennett ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 11(1:02 - 2nd) M.Caper rushed to UCONN 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; E.Watts at UCONN 7.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 7(0:53 - 2nd) K.Salter rushed to UCONN 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; J.Mitchell at UCONN 10.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 10(0:48 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to UCONN 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; I.Swenson at UCONN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 1(0:41 - 2nd) M.Caper rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. M.Caper for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Ruelas kicks 63 yards from UCONN 35 to the LIB 2. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Voorhis at LIB 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 20(14:54 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith. PENALTY on UCONN-M.Bell Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35(14:49 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to LIB 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by UCONN at LIB 45.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 45(14:33 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 44.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44(14:03 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to UCONN 28 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon-Williams; E.Watts at UCONN 28.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 28(13:52 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to UCONN 28. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCONN 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at UCONN 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 13(13:21 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to UCONN 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; E.Watts at UCONN 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 6(12:49 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to UCONN 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; J.Mitchell at UCONN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 1(12:39 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to UCONN End Zone for 1 yards. T.Green for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:33 - 3rd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:33 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(12:33 - 3rd) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; J.Scruggs at UCONN 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCONN 28(11:56 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UCONN 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 28(11:25 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 28. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at UCONN 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UCONN 31(10:42 - 3rd) G.Caratan punts 44 yards to LIB 25 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(10:36 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at LIB 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 28(10:12 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to LIB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.McDuffie; C.Hooper at LIB 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 33(9:53 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to LIB 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at LIB 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 39(9:23 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith (M.Bell).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LIB 39(9:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on LIB-N.Watkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - LIB 34(9:19 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at UCONN 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 50(8:55 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to UCONN 50. Catch made by B.Hanshaw at UCONN 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 45(8:32 - 3rd) M.Caper rushed to UCONN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at UCONN 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 42(7:52 - 3rd) M.Caper rushed to UCONN 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle; D.Gourdine at UCONN 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 38(7:11 - 3rd) M.Caper rushed to UCONN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine at UCONN 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 35(6:34 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to UCONN 35. Catch made by T.Green at UCONN 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 27(6:15 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 27(6:10 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to UCONN 27. Catch made by N.Frith at UCONN 27. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Shearin at UCONN 19.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 19(6:01 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to UCONN 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Watts at UCONN 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 13(5:25 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 13(5:19 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to UCONN 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 9.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - LIB 9(4:54 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to UCONN 9. Catch made by J.Jackson at UCONN 9. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at UCONN 2. PENALTY on LIB-J.Jackson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 21 - LIB 24(4:32 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to UCONN 24. Catch made by C.Snead at UCONN 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - LIB 24(4:30 - 3rd) N.Brown 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 3rd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(4:24 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at UCONN 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 25(3:44 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at UCONN 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UCONN 30(2:59 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for D.Harrison. PENALTY on LIB-D.Johnson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 45(2:56 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to LIB 50 for yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 50. PENALTY on LIB-D.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 5 - UCONN 50(2:29 - 3rd) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at UCONN 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UCONN 48(1:52 - 3rd) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for K.Clercius.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 47(1:40 - 3rd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 47. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Sings at LIB 48. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 47. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Sings at LIB 48. PENALTY on LIB-A.Walker Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 33(0:46 - 3rd) D.Houston rushed to LIB 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 27.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 27(0:02 - 3rd) Z.Turner rushed to LIB 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jolly at LIB 27.
|+27 YD
3 & 6 - UCONN 27(15:00 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to LIB End Zone for 27 yards. V.Rosa for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 4th) N.Ruelas extra point is good. PENALTY on LIB-LIB Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on LIB-LIB Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards declined.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(14:52 - 4th) D.Douglas rushed to UCONN End Zone for 75 yards. D.Douglas for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:39 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for LIB. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:39 - 4th) J.Stricker kicks 60 yards from LIB 35 to the UCONN 5. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Sibley at UCONN 22. PENALTY on UCONN-T.Faumuina-Brown Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 11(14:33 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Sings; A.Williams at UCONN 16.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UCONN 16(13:57 - 4th) PENALTY on UCONN-C.Fortin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 11(13:45 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 30 for 19 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at UCONN 30.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(13:08 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 20 for -10 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UCONN 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 20 - UCONN 20(12:22 - 4th) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Osagiede at UCONN 18.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - UCONN 18(11:33 - 4th) Z.Turner steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|Punt
4 & 22 - UCONN 18(11:25 - 4th) G.Caratan punts 50 yards to LIB 32 Center-UCONN. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 32. Tackled by I.Swenson at LIB 24.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 24(11:14 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stafford at LIB 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 29(10:48 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at LIB 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 36(10:22 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 36. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Bell; D.Jones at LIB 49. PENALTY on LIB-N.Watkins Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 15 - LIB 31(9:50 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at LIB 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LIB 45(9:31 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LIB 45(9:26 - 4th) M.Caper rushed to LIB 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gourdine; J.Stafford at LIB 45.
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - LIB 45(8:46 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by M.Caper at LIB 45. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at LIB 41.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 41(8:40 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to LIB 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 40(8:00 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to LIB 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UCONN 35(7:14 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to LIB 35. Catch made by D.Harrison at LIB 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; D.Osagiede at LIB 32.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UCONN 32(6:42 - 4th) Z.Turner rushed to LIB 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 30(6:30 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to LIB 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 30.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 30(5:49 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by K.Clercius at LIB 30. Gain of 30 yards. K.Clercius for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:43 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Z.Turner steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Marion at LIB 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 4th) N.Ruelas kicks 62 yards from UCONN 35 to the LIB 3. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fogle at LIB 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 33(5:34 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Yates; J.Stafford at LIB 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 34(5:00 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LIB 34(4:54 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas (J.Mitchell).
|Punt
4 & 9 - LIB 34(4:49 - 4th) A.Alves punts 23 yards to UCONN 43 Center-LIB. Downed by T.Sibley.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 43(4:40 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to LIB 38 for 19 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson; J.Scruggs at LIB 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 38(3:48 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to LIB 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - UCONN 39(3:42 - 4th) V.Rosa rushed to LIB 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at LIB 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 35(2:55 - 4th) Z.Turner pass complete to LIB 35. Catch made by D.Harrison at LIB 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at LIB 30.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - UCONN 30(2:47 - 4th) R.Burns rushed to LIB 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at LIB 29.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 29(2:42 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Wortham at LIB 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 37(2:25 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 37. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 37. Gain of 4 yards. N.Frith ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41(2:24 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at LIB 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 43(2:07 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by T.Green at LIB 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at LIB 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 46(1:48 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bouyer-Randle at LIB 49.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - LIB 49(1:20 - 4th) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 49. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCONN at UCONN 48.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48(1:14 - 4th) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 49 for -3 yards. J.Bennett FUMBLES forced by. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-J.Bennett at LIB 49.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LIB 49(0:58 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas (C.Shearin).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LIB 49(0:54 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for LIB.
|No Gain
4 & 13 - LIB 49(0:48 - 4th) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
