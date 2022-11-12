|
|
|VATECH
|DUKE
Leonard accounts for 3TDs to send Duke past Virginia Tech
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Duke Blue Devils won their third straight game, topping Virginia Tech 24-7 on Saturday afternoon.
Leonard completed 19-of-31 passes for 262 yards and also carried the ball nine times for 48 yards. Jalon Calhoun was Leonard's favorite target, as he hauled in five catches for 94 yards for the Blue Devils (7-3, 4-2 ACC).
Grant Wells led the Hokies (2-8, 1-6 ACC) with 177 passing yards and one touchdown.
After Duke opened with a three-and-out, Virginia Tech took the lead on its second offensive play of the game when Wells connected with Da'Wain Lofton on a 53-yard scoring strike. It was the second longest touchdown pass of the year for the Hokies.
Then - beginning with a 25-yard field goal from Todd Pelino - the Blue Devils scored 24-straight unanswered points, grabbing the lead and never letting go. The scoring run was highlighted by Jontavis Robertson hauling in a 6-yard pass from Leonard for the junior wideout's first career touchdown.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech: The first season of Hokies' football under Brent Pry has been historically abysmal. With its loss today, Virginia Tech has now lost seven consecutive games for the first time since 1951, when it played in the Southern Conference. And eight losses are the most the Hokies have had in a single season since 1992, when they played in the Big East. By record, it's the worst season Virginia Tech has had since joining the ACC in 2004.
Duke: In its first season under Mike Elko, the Blue Devils have their most ACC wins since 2015. In this game, Duke leaned on its stout defense. The Hokies' 13 first downs are the second-least the Duke defense has allowed this season. And for the sixth time this season, the Blue Devils held their opponent to under 105 rushing yards. Duke is now 6-0 when holding opponents under that rushing total.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: The Hokies visit Liberty for an in-state non-conference clash.
Duke: In their final true road game of the season, the Blue Devils visit Pitt next Saturday.
---
|
D. Lofton
3 WR
75 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
R. Leonard
13 QB
262 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 48 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|20
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|281
|427
|Total Plays
|54
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|165
|Rush Attempts
|26
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|177
|262
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|19-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.2
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|0
|29
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|177
|PASS YDS
|262
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|165
|
|
|281
|TOTAL YDS
|427
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|16/28
|177
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|7
|35
|0
|10
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|6
|27
|0
|10
|
B. Duke 22 RB
|B. Duke
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|8
|11
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|6
|3
|75
|1
|53
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|5
|3
|32
|0
|20
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Holloway 11 WR
|T. Holloway
|3
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
D. Wright 13 TE
|D. Wright
|3
|3
|12
|0
|4
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Blue 2 WR
|J. Blue
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Gosnell 12 WR
|S. Gosnell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Delane 23 DB
|M. Delane
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Love 97 K
|J. Love
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|6
|43.2
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Beck 14 WR
|C. Beck
|2
|21.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|19/31
|262
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|15
|61
|0
|14
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|13
|50
|0
|11
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|9
|48
|1
|13
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|3
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|10
|5
|94
|0
|35
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|5
|5
|81
|1
|28
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|3
|3
|37
|0
|18
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|3
|3
|27
|1
|24
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|6
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Bowen-Sims 18 WR
|M. Bowen-Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Pelino 29 K
|T. Pelino
|1/2
|25
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|3
|45.3
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 62 yards from VT 35 to the DUK 3. J.Robertson returns the kickoff. Tackled by VT at DUK 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 12(14:56 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 12(14:51 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 17.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DUKE 17(14:12 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|Punt
4 & 5 - DUKE 17(14:10 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 38 yards to VT 45 Center-DUK. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 45(14:03 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 45. Catch made by K.King at VT 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 47.
|+53 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 47(13:33 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 47. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 47. Gain of 53 yards. D.Lofton for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 1st) J.Love extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the DUK End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(13:26 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 31.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - DUKE 31(12:50 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 31. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 48. PENALTY on DUK-J.Burns Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DUKE 26(12:26 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - DUKE 26(12:22 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 39 for 13 yards. R.Leonard ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(11:42 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 40(11:01 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to DUK 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 42.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DUKE 42(10:20 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|Punt
4 & 7 - DUKE 42(10:15 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 40 yards to VT 18 Center-DUK. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(10:08 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 18. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 18. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(9:50 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for N.Gallo.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(9:42 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 40. Catch made by D.Lofton at VT 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(9:15 - 1st) K.King rushed to DUK 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 47.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - VATECH 47(8:43 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - VATECH 47(8:40 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to DUK 47. Catch made by D.Wright at DUK 47. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by DUK at DUK 43.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VATECH 43(8:03 - 1st) P.Moore punts 43 yards to DUK End Zone Center-VT. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(7:58 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 22(7:27 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 22. Catch made by S.Hagans at DUK 22. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(6:51 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DUKE 38(6:15 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at DUK 38. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 38.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - DUKE 38(5:38 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 44.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(4:59 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to VT 44. Catch made by J.Calhoun at VT 44. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 13(4:14 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to VT 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 13.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 13(3:29 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to VT 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 13.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 13(2:50 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to VT 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DUKE 15(2:07 - 1st) T.Pelino 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-DUK Holder-DUK.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 1st) T.Pelino kicks 52 yards from DUK 35 to the VT 13. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(2:04 - 1st) C.Black rushed to VT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - VATECH 39(1:40 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Black.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - VATECH 39(1:35 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 39. Catch made by J.Holston at VT 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - VATECH 44(0:51 - 1st) P.Moore punts 56 yards to DUK End Zone Center-VT. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(0:42 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to DUK 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 25(15:00 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 35.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(14:27 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to VT End Zone for 10 yards. J.Waters for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DUK-S.Hagans Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(14:14 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 35. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DUKE 39(13:47 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 39(13:07 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 45.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(12:18 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 45. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 45. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VT at VT 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(11:35 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to VT 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 16.
|Int
2 & 6 - DUKE 16(10:54 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass INTERCEPTED at VT 2. Intercepted by M.Delane at VT 2. Tackled by DUK at VT 2.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 2(10:46 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to VT 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 2.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 2(10:20 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 3.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - VATECH 3(9:42 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to VT 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 7.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VATECH 7(9:01 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 55 yards to DUK 38 Center-VT. J.Calhoun returned punt from the DUK 38. Tackled by VT at VT 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(8:46 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for DUK.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 40(8:41 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to VT 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 36.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 36(8:04 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to VT 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 37.
|+13 YD
4 & 7 - DUKE 37(7:21 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to VT 37. Catch made by J.Robertson at VT 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 24(6:39 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to VT 24. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at VT 24. Gain of 24 yards. N.Dalmolin for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:32 - 2nd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 2nd) T.Pelino kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(6:32 - 2nd) G.Wells rushed to VT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - VATECH 26(5:54 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 26. Catch made by J.Blue at VT 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 32.
|Sack
3 & 3 - VATECH 32(5:11 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 24 for -8 yards (B.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 11 - VATECH 24(4:21 - 2nd) P.Moore punts 33 yards to DUK 43 Center-VT. Downed by VT.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(4:11 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 43. Catch made by J.Robertson at DUK 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(3:22 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to VT 42. Catch made by J.Moore at VT 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 39(3:06 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to VT 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 33(2:25 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to VT 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(1:41 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to VT 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - DUKE 28(1:04 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DUKE 28(0:58 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|No Good
4 & 11 - DUKE 35(0:54 - 2nd) T.Pelino 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-DUK Holder-DUK.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(0:49 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to VT 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(0:40 - 2nd) J.Holston rushed to VT 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - VATECH 42(0:34 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - VATECH 42(0:31 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 42. Catch made by J.Holston at VT 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 49(0:25 - 2nd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Holston.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 49(0:21 - 2nd) G.Wells scrambles to DUK 42 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by DUK at DUK 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - VATECH 42(0:13 - 2nd) G.Wells pass complete to DUK 42. Catch made by N.Gallo at DUK 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 32.
|No Good
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(0:07 - 2nd) J.Love 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-VT Holder-VT.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(0:01 - 2nd) R.Leonard kneels at the DUK 31.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Pelino kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the VT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Holston rushed to VT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - VATECH 31(14:33 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - VATECH 31(14:29 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 31. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(14:02 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to VT 35. Catch made by T.Holloway at VT 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - VATECH 38(13:33 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - VATECH 38(13:28 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 7 - VATECH 38(13:24 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 31 yards to DUK 31 Center-VT. S.Hagans returned punt from the DUK 31. Tackled by VT at DUK 38. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(13:14 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DUKE 42(12:43 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - DUKE 42(12:39 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 42. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(12:00 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to VT 43. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at VT 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 40(11:36 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to VT 26 for 14 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(10:55 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to VT 26. Catch made by S.Hagans at VT 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 19(10:10 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to VT 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(9:55 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to VT 16 for yards. Tackled by VT at VT 10. PENALTY on DUK-B.Foley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - DUKE 26(9:29 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|+19 YD
2 & 20 - DUKE 26(9:23 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to VT 26. Catch made by J.Robertson at VT 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 7.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - DUKE 7(8:43 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to VT 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 5(8:01 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to VT End Zone for 5 yards. R.Leonard for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 3rd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 3rd) T.Pelino kicks 64 yards from DUK 35 to the VT 1. C.Beck returns the kickoff. Tackled by DUK at VT 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(7:48 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 36(7:22 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(6:56 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 48.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 48(6:26 - 3rd) G.Wells scrambles to DUK 37 for 15 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 37(6:05 - 3rd) G.Wells pass complete to DUK 37. Catch made by D.Lofton at DUK 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 27.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 27(5:40 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to DUK 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - VATECH 29(5:19 - 3rd) J.Holston rushed to DUK 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - VATECH 24(4:46 - 3rd) G.Wells rushed to DUK 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 21.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - VATECH 21(4:05 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(3:59 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Waters.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 21(3:54 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 20.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DUKE 20(3:15 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|Punt
4 & 11 - DUKE 20(3:08 - 3rd) P.Wilson punts 58 yards to VT 22 Center-DUK. Fair catch by T.Holloway.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(3:00 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 26(2:33 - 3rd) K.King rushed to VT 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 27.
|Sack
3 & 5 - VATECH 27(2:01 - 3rd) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells sacked at VT 19 for -8 yards (B.Johnson)
|Punt
4 & 13 - VATECH 19(1:22 - 3rd) P.Moore punts 41 yards to DUK 40 Center-VT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(1:13 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to VT 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(0:31 - 3rd) R.Leonard scrambles to VT 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 40(15:00 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to VT 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(14:19 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to VT 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(13:38 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to VT 24 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VT at VT 24.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DUKE 24(13:01 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to VT 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 24.
|+18 YD
4 & 5 - DUKE 24(12:08 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to VT 24. Catch made by J.Moore at VT 24. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VT at VT 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 6(11:23 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to VT 6. Catch made by J.Robertson at VT 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Robertson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 4th) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 4th) T.Pelino kicks 57 yards from DUK 35 to the VT 8. C.Beck returns the kickoff. Tackled by DUK at VT 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(11:11 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 25. Catch made by T.Holloway at VT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 32.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - VATECH 32(10:50 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 32. Catch made by J.Holston at VT 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 48(10:26 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Holston.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VATECH 48(10:23 - 4th) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for VT.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - VATECH 48(10:16 - 4th) J.Holston rushed to DUK 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 42.
|Int
4 & 4 - VATECH 42(9:39 - 4th) G.Wells pass INTERCEPTED at DUK 32. Intercepted by S.Heyward at DUK 32. Tackled by VT at DUK 32.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(9:24 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 34(8:41 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 40.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 40(7:55 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to DUK 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 45(7:11 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to DUK 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by VT at DUK 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 47(6:20 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to VT 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 49.
|+28 YD
3 & 4 - DUKE 49(5:34 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to VT 49. Catch made by J.Robertson at VT 49. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 21. PENALTY on VT-C.Conner Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(5:08 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to VT 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 20.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - DUKE 20(4:23 - 4th) PENALTY on DUK-J.Calhoun False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - DUKE 25(4:01 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to VT 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - DUKE 24(3:18 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to VT 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 21.
|+3 YD
4 & 10 - DUKE 21(2:28 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to VT 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by VT at VT 18.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 18(2:23 - 4th) B.Duke rushed to VT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 24.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 24(1:58 - 4th) B.Duke rushed to VT 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(1:39 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 36. Catch made by D.Wright at VT 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - VATECH 40(1:07 - 4th) C.Black rushed to VT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUK at VT 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - VATECH 42(0:26 - 4th) G.Wells pass complete to VT 42. Catch made by T.Holloway at VT 42. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by DUK at VT 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 50(0:19 - 4th) C.Black rushed to DUK 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 43.
