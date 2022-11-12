Drive Chart
|
|
|RICE
|WKY
Key Players
|
J. Otoviano
8 RB
97 RuYds
|
A. Reed
16 QB
366 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 11 RuYds, RuTD
Touchdown 12:58
A.Reed pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by J.Hall at RICE 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Hall for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:02
pos
0
6
Touchdown 8:15
A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 38. Gain of 62 yards. D.Davis for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
98
yds
4:33
pos
0
13
Touchdown 6:45
T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 14 for -14 yards (K.Oliver) T.McMahon FUMBLES forced by K.Oliver. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-J.Evans at RICE 14. J.Evans for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
3
plays
-11
yds
1:30
pos
0
20
Touchdown 0:32
U.West rushed to WKY End Zone for 1 yards. U.West for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
75
yds
6:13
pos
6
21
Field Goal 0:00
B.Narveson 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
5
plays
68
yds
00:32
pos
7
24
Field Goal 7:39
C.VanSickle 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Wilson Holder-C.Mendes.
14
plays
82
yds
7:21
pos
10
24
Touchdown 4:37
A.Reed rushed to RICE End Zone for 1 yards. A.Reed for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
69
yds
3:02
pos
10
30
Touchdown 10:19
C.Hunt punts 41 yards to RICE 45 Center-J.Wilson. J.Hall returned punt from the RICE 45. J.Hall for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
5
yds
3:00
pos
10
37
Touchdown 6:15
A.Reed pass complete to RICE 2. Catch made by J.Hall at RICE 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Hall for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
51
yds
2:58
pos
10
44
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|20
|Rushing
|13
|6
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|7-11
|8-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|323
|483
|Total Plays
|69
|55
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|178
|117
|Rush Attempts
|41
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|145
|366
|Comp. - Att.
|18-28
|23-33
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|11.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|4
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-35.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|14
|61
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-45
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|4-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|366
|
|
|178
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|323
|TOTAL YDS
|483
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Itraish 15 QB
|S. Itraish
|10/17
|80
|0
|2
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|8/11
|65
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|15
|97
|0
|15
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|12
|74
|0
|16
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|5
|24
|0
|10
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|3
|5
|1
|2
|
S. Itraish 15 QB
|S. Itraish
|2
|-7
|0
|1
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|4
|-15
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Campbell 17 WR
|K. Campbell
|9
|7
|61
|0
|15
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|6
|3
|40
|0
|17
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|4
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|3
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
B. Groen 85 TE
|B. Groen
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 11 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Narcisse 13 CB
|L. Narcisse
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hook 25 S
|D. Hook
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunbar 3 CB
|J. Dunbar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wyatt 41 S
|P. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 33 LB
|M. Morrison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DL
|D. Carroll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Floyd 50 DL
|I. Floyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devones 2 CB
|T. Devones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|2
|35.5
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|23/33
|366
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stepp 30 RB
|M. Stepp
|8
|63
|0
|36
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|5
|38
|0
|22
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|5
|11
|1
|6
|
L. Sanders 21 RB
|L. Sanders
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|7
|7
|91
|2
|25
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|8
|6
|90
|0
|36
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|6
|4
|82
|1
|62
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|5
|3
|75
|0
|38
|
D. Smith 17 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 RB
|D. Ervin-Poindexter
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Beljan 89 TE
|J. Beljan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|6-2
|1.0
|1
|
D. Bradshaw 9 DB
|D. Bradshaw
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 24 LB
|D. Smith
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Ignont 23 LB
|W. Ignont
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 99 DT
|B. Martin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Simpkins 16 DB
|K. Simpkins
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
T. Shaw 7 DB
|T. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 14 DB
|D. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 1 LB
|J. Hunter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Springer 6 DB
|T. Springer
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Thompson 13 DT
|T. Thompson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Hernandez 0 DT
|L. Hernandez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weber 5 DB
|R. Weber
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|1/1
|25
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|1
|45.0
|45
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at WKY 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 30(14:32 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at WKY 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 33(14:02 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart; C.Conti at WKY 39.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39(13:31 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 39. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(13:07 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by J.Hall at RICE 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Hall for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:58 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:58 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 63 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE 2. Fair catch by T.Thompson.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(12:58 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont; T.Allen at RICE 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - RICE 34(12:17 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 34. Catch made by C.Montgomery at RICE 34. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bradshaw at RICE 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 34(11:42 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at RICE 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36(11:16 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 36. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at RICE 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47(10:43 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at RICE 50.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 50(10:06 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 50. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 50. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at WKY 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36(9:26 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by I.Esdale at WKY 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bradshaw at WKY 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - RICE 27(8:45 - 1st) D.Connors rushed to WKY 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 20(8:00 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|Int
2 & 10 - RICE 20(7:55 - 1st) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 7. Intercepted by K.Simpkins at WKY 7. Tackled by RICE at WKY 7.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WKY 7(7:50 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - WKY 7(7:45 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 7. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at WKY 13.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 13(7:10 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 13. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 13. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at WKY 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 26(6:43 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 26(6:34 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; D.Hook at WKY 45.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(6:02 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to RICE 33 for 22 yards. Tackled by L.Narcisse at RICE 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 33(5:54 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 33(5:50 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to RICE 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hook; J.Pearcy at RICE 32.
|Int
3 & 9 - WKY 32(5:31 - 1st) A.Reed pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 4. Intercepted by L.Narcisse at RICE 4. Tackled by WKY at RICE 18.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 18(5:22 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at RICE 22.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - RICE 22(4:45 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at RICE 22.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 22(3:59 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 22. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at RICE 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 29(3:19 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 22 for -7 yards (T.Thompson; J.Evans)
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - RICE 22(2:34 - 1st) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at RICE 28.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 28(1:52 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 28. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at RICE 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 45(1:16 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at RICE 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 50(0:33 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Weber; D.Shipp at WKY 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 44(15:00 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at WKY 38.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - RICE 38(14:23 - 2nd) D.Connors rushed to WKY 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 38(13:40 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by K.Campbell at WKY 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at WKY 32.
|Int
1 & 10 - RICE 32(13:01 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 8. Intercepted by K.Oliver at WKY 8. Tackled by RICE at WKY 2. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 2(12:48 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to WKY 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain; C.Conti at WKY 4.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 4(12:14 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 4(12:05 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Narcisse at WKY 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 13(11:50 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 13. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 13. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lockhart; L.Narcisse at WKY 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 18(11:27 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 18. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at WKY 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 26(11:02 - 2nd) M.Corley rushed to WKY 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at WKY 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 26(10:16 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; J.Pearcy at WKY 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 32(9:33 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at WKY 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 37(9:15 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Ervin-Poindexter.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 37(9:10 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman; D.Carroll at WKY 38.
|+62 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 38(8:27 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 38. Gain of 62 yards. D.Davis for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 63 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE 2. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(8:15 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Allen; B.Martin at RICE 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 27(7:39 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at RICE 28.
|Sack
3 & 7 - RICE 28(6:54 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 14 for -14 yards (K.Oliver) T.McMahon FUMBLES forced by K.Oliver. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-J.Evans at RICE 14. J.Evans for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE 1. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(6:45 - 2nd) U.West rushed to RICE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by U.Stout; D.Shipp at RICE 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 27(6:03 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at RICE 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 32(5:40 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at RICE 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36(4:57 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at RICE 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49(4:18 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; K.Oliver at WKY 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - RICE 42(3:35 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at WKY 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 41(3:03 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to WKY 28 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at WKY 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28(2:24 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to WKY 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Martin; L.Hernandez at WKY 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 26(1:40 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 26(1:34 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by K.Campbell at WKY 26. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 11(0:59 - 2nd) D.Connors rushed to WKY 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; W.Ignont at WKY 8.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 8(0:47 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at WKY 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 1(0:35 - 2nd) U.West rushed to WKY End Zone for 1 yards. U.West for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 64 yards from RICE 35 to the WKY 1. Fair catch by M.Mathison.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(0:32 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wyatt at WKY 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 30(0:26 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 30(0:20 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by L.Narcisse at RICE 45.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(0:15 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 45. Catch made by M.Mathison at RICE 45. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 7.
|Field Goal
1 & 7 - WKY 15(0:04 - 2nd) B.Narveson 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Narveson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE End Zone. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at RICE 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 30(14:25 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at RICE 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37(13:50 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at RICE 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 42(13:11 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at RICE 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47(12:25 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 38 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; K.Simpkins at WKY 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 38(11:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on RICE-RICE Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 43(11:51 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to WKY 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins; D.Smith at WKY 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 33(11:19 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Weber; T.Allen at WKY 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 24(10:40 - 3rd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 24(10:27 - 3rd) S.Itraish pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by J.Bradley at WKY 24. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hunter at WKY 19.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 19(9:57 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to WKY 9 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at WKY 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - RICE 9(9:20 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to WKY End Zone for yards. D.Connors for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on RICE-E.Onianwa Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 19 - RICE 19(9:09 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to WKY 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Allen; D.Smith at WKY 15.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - RICE 15(8:29 - 3rd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - RICE 15(8:23 - 3rd) S.Itraish pass complete to WKY 15. Catch made by K.Campbell at WKY 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Weber; J.Jones at WKY 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - RICE 16(7:45 - 3rd) C.VanSickle 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Wilson Holder-C.Mendes.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 58 yards from RICE 35 to the WKY 7. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Lockhart; K.Orji at WKY 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31(7:34 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 31. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at WKY 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 39(7:07 - 3rd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Devones; J.Pearcy at WKY 42.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42(6:34 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 42. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 42. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 32.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 32(6:17 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by M.Mathison at RICE 32. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 1. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WKY 1(5:40 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Beljan.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WKY 1(5:32 - 3rd) L.Sanders rushed to RICE 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; I.Floyd at RICE 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WKY 1(4:50 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to RICE End Zone for 1 yards. A.Reed for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:37 - 3rd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:37 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE 5. Fair catch by D.Connors.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(4:37 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; K.Oliver at RICE 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - RICE 23(4:01 - 3rd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|Sack
3 & 12 - RICE 23(3:56 - 3rd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish sacked at RICE 15 for -8 yards (J.Evans)
|Punt
4 & 20 - RICE 15(3:17 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 30 yards to RICE 45 Center-J.Wilson. Downed by C.Conti.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45(3:05 - 3rd) A.Reed scrambles to RICE 43 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at RICE 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 43(2:38 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 43. Catch made by D.Davis at RICE 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 40.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - WKY 40(2:06 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis. PENALTY on RICE-I.Floyd Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 35(2:02 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 35(1:58 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at RICE 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 35.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 35(1:09 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by D.Smith at RICE 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 26.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WKY 26(0:29 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to RICE 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 26.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26(0:23 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at RICE 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 34(15:00 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at RICE 35.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - RICE 35(14:26 - 4th) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell. PENALTY on WKY-J.Evans Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 5 - RICE 41(14:20 - 4th) S.Itraish pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 38. Intercepted by T.Shaw at WKY 38. Tackled by RICE at RICE 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 40(14:10 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 40(14:06 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison. PENALTY on RICE-B.Boenisch Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 35(13:51 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by J.Hall at RICE 35. Gain of 20 yards. J.Hall FUMBLES forced by G.Taylor. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-G.Nyakwol at RICE 4. Tackled by WKY at RICE 4. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Personal Foul / Defense 2 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 2(13:51 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at RICE 5.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 5(13:08 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at RICE 6.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - RICE 6(12:17 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-RICE Delay of Game 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - RICE 3(11:49 - 4th) S.Itraish scrambles to RICE 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at RICE 4.
|Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 4(11:04 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 41 yards to RICE 45 Center-J.Wilson. J.Hall returned punt from the RICE 45. J.Hall for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 51 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE 14. Fair catch by T.Thompson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(10:51 - 4th) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at RICE 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - RICE 32(10:13 - 4th) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 32. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at RICE 25. PENALTY on WKY-D.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47(9:50 - 4th) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 47. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42(9:19 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to WKY 37 for 5 yards. C.Montgomery FUMBLES forced by WKY. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-T.Allen at WKY 33. Tackled by RICE at WKY 33. PENALTY on RICE-J.Bradley Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49(9:14 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to RICE 15 for 36 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 15(8:37 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to RICE 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 8.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - WKY 8(7:52 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to RICE 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 11.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 11(7:06 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 11. Catch made by D.Davis at RICE 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 2(6:21 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 2. Catch made by J.Hall at RICE 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Hall for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 59 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE 6. Fair catch by T.Thompson.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(6:16 - 4th) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at RICE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 38(5:49 - 4th) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 38(5:43 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to WKY 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46(5:08 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 38(4:33 - 4th) S.Itraish pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by B.Groen at WKY 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 30.
|Int
1 & 10 - RICE 30(3:59 - 4th) S.Itraish pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 25. Intercepted by T.Springer at WKY 25. Tackled by RICE at WKY 25.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25(3:54 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by RICE at WKY 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 34(3:24 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by RICE at WKY 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(2:53 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by RICE at WKY 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 39(2:10 - 4th) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by RICE at WKY 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 43(1:28 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by RICE at WKY 44.
|+8 YD
4 & 4 - WKY 44(0:39 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to RICE 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 48.
