RICE
WKY

Key Players
J. Otoviano 8 RB
97 RuYds
A. Reed 16 QB
366 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 11 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:58
A.Reed pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by J.Hall at RICE 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Hall for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:02
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:58
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 8:15
A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 38. Gain of 62 yards. D.Davis for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
98
yds
4:33
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:15
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:45
T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 14 for -14 yards (K.Oliver) T.McMahon FUMBLES forced by K.Oliver. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-J.Evans at RICE 14. J.Evans for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
3
plays
-11
yds
1:30
pos
0
20
Point After TD 6:45
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:32
U.West rushed to WKY End Zone for 1 yards. U.West for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
75
yds
6:13
pos
6
21
Point After TD 0:32
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Field Goal 0:00
B.Narveson 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.
5
plays
68
yds
00:32
pos
7
24
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 7:39
C.VanSickle 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Wilson Holder-C.Mendes.
14
plays
82
yds
7:21
pos
10
24
Touchdown 4:37
A.Reed rushed to RICE End Zone for 1 yards. A.Reed for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
69
yds
3:02
pos
10
30
Point After TD 4:37
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
31
4th Quarter
Touchdown 10:19
C.Hunt punts 41 yards to RICE 45 Center-J.Wilson. J.Hall returned punt from the RICE 45. J.Hall for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
5
yds
3:00
pos
10
37
Point After TD 10:51
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
38
Touchdown 6:15
A.Reed pass complete to RICE 2. Catch made by J.Hall at RICE 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Hall for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
51
yds
2:58
pos
10
44
Point After TD 6:16
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
45
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 20
Rushing 13 6
Passing 10 12
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 7-11 8-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 323 483
Total Plays 69 55
Avg Gain 4.7 8.8
Net Yards Rushing 178 117
Rush Attempts 41 22
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 5.3
Yards Passing 145 366
Comp. - Att. 18-28 23-33
Yards Per Pass 3.7 11.1
Penalties - Yards 7-45 2-20
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 1
Turnovers 6 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 1-1
Int. Thrown 4 1
Punts - Avg 2-35.5 0-0.0
Return Yards 14 61
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-45
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-14 4-16
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rice 5-5 073010
W. Kentucky 7-4 71771445
Houchens-Smith Stadium Bowling Green, KY
 145 PASS YDS 366
178 RUSH YDS 117
323 TOTAL YDS 483
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Itraish  15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 80 0 2 74.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 4 0 0 66.8
S. Itraish 10/17 80 0 2
T. McMahon  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 65 0 2 86.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 2037 18 12 140.6
T. McMahon 8/11 65 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Otoviano  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 97 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 177 1
J. Otoviano 15 97 0 15
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 74 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 391 0
C. Montgomery 12 74 0 16
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 104 0
D. Connors 5 24 0 10
U. West  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 91 1
U. West 3 5 1 2
S. Itraish  15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -7 0
S. Itraish 2 -7 0 1
T. McMahon  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 169 3
T. McMahon 4 -15 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Campbell  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 0
K. Campbell 9 7 61 0 15
I. Esdale  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 313 0
I. Esdale 6 3 40 0 17
J. Bradley  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 171 2
J. Bradley 4 4 24 0 11
B. Rozner  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 721 8
B. Rozner 3 2 12 0 7
B. Groen  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
B. Groen 2 1 8 0 8
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 0
C. Montgomery 2 1 0 0 0
T. Thompson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Thompson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Taylor  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
G. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
K. Lockhart  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
K. Lockhart 4-2 0.0 0
L. Narcisse  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
L. Narcisse 3-1 0.0 1
T. Schuman  7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Schuman 1-1 0.0 0
D. Hook  25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Hook 1-2 0.0 0
J. Dunbar  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dunbar 1-0 0.0 0
P. Wyatt  41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Wyatt 1-0 0.0 0
C. Conti  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
C. Conti 1-4 0.0 0
M. Morrison  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Morrison 1-1 0.0 0
D. Carroll  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Carroll 0-1 0.0 0
I. Floyd  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Floyd 0-1 0.0 0
J. Pearcy  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Pearcy 0-3 0.0 0
T. Chamberlain  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Chamberlain 0-1 0.0 0
T. Devones  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Devones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. VanSickle  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/9 31/31
C. VanSickle 1/1 26 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Hunt  18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 0 0
C. Hunt 2 35.5 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 366 3 1 186.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.8% 3171 28 6 153.0
A. Reed 23/33 366 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Stepp  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 63 0
M. Stepp 8 63 0 36
K. Robichaux  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 458 3
K. Robichaux 5 38 0 22
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 160 6
A. Reed 5 11 1 6
L. Sanders  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 272 1
L. Sanders 2 4 0 4
D. Ervin-Poindexter  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 357 3
D. Ervin-Poindexter 1 1 0 1
M. Corley  11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 49 0
M. Corley 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Hall  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 91 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 427 2
J. Hall 7 7 91 2 25
M. Corley  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 863 7
M. Corley 8 6 90 0 36
D. Davis  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 755 6
D. Davis 6 4 82 1 62
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 436 3
M. Mathison 5 3 75 0 38
D. Smith  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 208 3
D. Smith 2 2 28 0 19
D. Ervin-Poindexter  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 22 0
D. Ervin-Poindexter 2 1 0 0 0
K. Robichaux  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 74 0
K. Robichaux 1 0 0 0 0
J. Beljan  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 144 3
J. Beljan 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Oliver  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Oliver 6-2 1.0 1
D. Bradshaw  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Bradshaw 5-0 0.0 0
D. Smith  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Smith 4-4 0.0 0
W. Ignont  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
W. Ignont 3-2 0.0 0
B. Martin  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Martin 2-2 0.0 0
J. Jones  34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
K. Simpkins  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
K. Simpkins 2-2 0.0 1
J. Evans  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
J. Evans 2-1 1.5 0
T. Shaw  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Shaw 1-0 0.0 1
T. Allen  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
T. Allen 1-4 0.0 0
D. Williams  14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
U. Stout  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
U. Stout 1-1 0.0 0
J. Hunter  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hunter 1-1 0.0 0
T. Springer  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Springer 0-0 0.0 1
T. Thompson  13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Thompson 0-1 0.5 0
L. Hernandez  0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Hernandez 0-1 0.0 0
D. Shipp  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Shipp 0-2 0.0 0
R. Weber  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
R. Weber 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson  44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
12/17 48/48
B. Narveson 1/1 25 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 38 0
M. Mathison 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hall 0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 45.0 45 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 10.2 51 0
J. Hall 1 45.0 45 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 RICE 25 5:08 10 55 INT
5:22 RICE 18 7:34 12 50 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:15 RICE 25 1:30 3 -11 Fumble
6:45 RICE 25 6:13 13 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 25 7:21 14 67 FG
4:37 RICE 25 1:32 3 -10 Punt
0:23 RICE 26 1:13 3 14 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 RICE 2 3:00 3 2 Punt
10:51 RICE 25 1:37 3 23 Fumble
6:16 RICE 25 2:22 6 45 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WKY 25 2:02 5 75 TD
7:50 WKY 12 2:28 9 61 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:48 WKY 2 4:33 11 98 TD
0:32 WKY 25 0:32 5 68 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:39 WKY 31 3:02 7 69 TD
3:05 RICE 45 2:42 6 19 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 RICE 40 0:19 2 27 Fumble
9:14 WKY 49 2:58 5 51 TD
3:54 WKY 25 3:54 6 27 Downs

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the WKY End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(15:00 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at WKY 30.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 30
(14:32 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at WKY 33.
+6 YD
3 & 2 - WKY 33
(14:02 - 1st) A.Reed rushed to WKY 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart; C.Conti at WKY 39.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 39
(13:31 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 39. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 25.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(13:07 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by J.Hall at RICE 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Hall for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:58 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Interception (10 plays, 55 yards, 5:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:58 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 63 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE 2. Fair catch by T.Thompson.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(12:58 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont; T.Allen at RICE 34.
No Gain
2 & 1 - RICE 34
(12:17 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 34. Catch made by C.Montgomery at RICE 34. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bradshaw at RICE 34.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 34
(11:42 - 1st) U.West rushed to RICE 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at RICE 36.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36
(11:16 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 36. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at RICE 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(10:43 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at RICE 50.
+14 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 50
(10:06 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 50. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 50. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at WKY 36.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36
(9:26 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to WKY 36. Catch made by I.Esdale at WKY 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Bradshaw at WKY 27.
+7 YD
2 & 1 - RICE 27
(8:45 - 1st) D.Connors rushed to WKY 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 20
(8:00 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
Int
2 & 10 - RICE 20
(7:55 - 1st) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 7. Intercepted by K.Simpkins at WKY 7. Tackled by RICE at WKY 7.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Interception (9 plays, 61 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 15 - WKY 7
(7:50 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
+6 YD
2 & 15 - WKY 7
(7:45 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 7. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at WKY 13.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 13
(7:10 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 13. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 13. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at WKY 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 26
(6:43 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
+19 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 26
(6:34 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by D.Smith at WKY 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; D.Hook at WKY 45.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45
(6:02 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to RICE 33 for 22 yards. Tackled by L.Narcisse at RICE 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 33
(5:54 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 33
(5:50 - 1st) D.Ervin-Poindexter rushed to RICE 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hook; J.Pearcy at RICE 32.
Int
3 & 9 - WKY 32
(5:31 - 1st) A.Reed pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 4. Intercepted by L.Narcisse at RICE 4. Tackled by WKY at RICE 18.

RICE
Owls
 - Interception (12 plays, 50 yards, 7:34 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 18
(5:22 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at RICE 22.
No Gain
2 & 6 - RICE 22
(4:45 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at RICE 22.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 22
(3:59 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 22. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at RICE 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 29
(3:19 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 22 for -7 yards (T.Thompson; J.Evans)
+6 YD
2 & 17 - RICE 22
(2:34 - 1st) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at RICE 28.
+17 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 28
(1:52 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 28. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 28. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Bradshaw at RICE 45.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 45
(1:16 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at RICE 50.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 50
(0:33 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Weber; D.Shipp at WKY 44.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 44
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at WKY 38.
No Gain
2 & 4 - RICE 38
(14:23 - 2nd) D.Connors rushed to WKY 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at WKY 38.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - RICE 38
(13:40 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by K.Campbell at WKY 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at WKY 32.
Int
1 & 10 - RICE 32
(13:01 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 8. Intercepted by K.Oliver at WKY 8. Tackled by RICE at WKY 2. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 98 yards, 4:33 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 2
(12:48 - 2nd) A.Reed rushed to WKY 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain; C.Conti at WKY 4.
No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 4
(12:14 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - WKY 4
(12:05 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Narcisse at WKY 13.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 13
(11:50 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 13. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 13. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lockhart; L.Narcisse at WKY 18.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 18
(11:27 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 18. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at WKY 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 26
(11:02 - 2nd) M.Corley rushed to WKY 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at WKY 26.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 26
(10:16 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; J.Pearcy at WKY 32.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - WKY 32
(9:33 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at WKY 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 37
(9:15 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Ervin-Poindexter.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 37
(9:10 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman; D.Carroll at WKY 38.
+62 YD
3 & 9 - WKY 38
(8:27 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 38. Gain of 62 yards. D.Davis for 62 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:15 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Fumble (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:15 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 63 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE 2. Fair catch by D.Connors.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(8:15 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Allen; B.Martin at RICE 27.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 27
(7:39 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at RICE 28.
Sack
3 & 7 - RICE 28
(6:54 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 14 for -14 yards (K.Oliver) T.McMahon FUMBLES forced by K.Oliver. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-J.Evans at RICE 14. J.Evans for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 75 yards, 6:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:45 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
Kickoff
(6:45 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 64 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE 1. Fair catch by D.Connors.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(6:45 - 2nd) U.West rushed to RICE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by U.Stout; D.Shipp at RICE 27.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 27
(6:03 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at RICE 32.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 32
(5:40 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at RICE 36.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36
(4:57 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at RICE 49.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49
(4:18 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; K.Oliver at WKY 42.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - RICE 42
(3:35 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at WKY 41.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 41
(3:03 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to WKY 28 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at WKY 28.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28
(2:24 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to WKY 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Martin; L.Hernandez at WKY 26.
No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 26
(1:40 - 2nd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
+15 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 26
(1:34 - 2nd) S.Itraish pass complete to WKY 26. Catch made by K.Campbell at WKY 26. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Allen at WKY 11.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 11
(0:59 - 2nd) D.Connors rushed to WKY 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith; W.Ignont at WKY 8.
+7 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 8
(0:47 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Shaw at WKY 1.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 1
(0:35 - 2nd) U.West rushed to WKY End Zone for 1 yards. U.West for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:32 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 68 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:32 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 64 yards from RICE 35 to the WKY 1. Fair catch by M.Mathison.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(0:32 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 25. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wyatt at WKY 30.
No Gain
2 & 5 - WKY 30
(0:26 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
+25 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 30
(0:20 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 30. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by L.Narcisse at RICE 45.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45
(0:15 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 45. Catch made by M.Mathison at RICE 45. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 7.
Field Goal
1 & 7 - WKY 15
(0:04 - 2nd) B.Narveson 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bowman Holder-T.Ellard.

RICE
Owls
 - Field Goal (14 plays, 67 yards, 7:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Narveson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE End Zone. Fair catch by D.Connors.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(15:00 - 3rd) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Martin at RICE 30.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 30
(14:25 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins at RICE 37.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(13:50 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at RICE 42.
+5 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 42
(13:11 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at RICE 47.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(12:25 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 38 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; K.Simpkins at WKY 38.
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(11:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on RICE-RICE Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 43
(11:51 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to WKY 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Simpkins; D.Smith at WKY 33.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 33
(11:19 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Weber; T.Allen at WKY 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 24
(10:40 - 3rd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 24
(10:27 - 3rd) S.Itraish pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by J.Bradley at WKY 24. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hunter at WKY 19.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 19
(9:57 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to WKY 9 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Ignont at WKY 9.
No Gain
1 & Goal - RICE 9
(9:20 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to WKY End Zone for yards. D.Connors for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on RICE-E.Onianwa Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 19 - RICE 19
(9:09 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to WKY 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Allen; D.Smith at WKY 15.
No Gain
2 & 15 - RICE 15
(8:29 - 3rd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
+7 YD
3 & 15 - RICE 15
(8:23 - 3rd) S.Itraish pass complete to WKY 15. Catch made by K.Campbell at WKY 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Weber; J.Jones at WKY 8.
Field Goal
4 & 8 - RICE 16
(7:45 - 3rd) C.VanSickle 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Wilson Holder-C.Mendes.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 69 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:39 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 58 yards from RICE 35 to the WKY 7. M.Mathison returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Lockhart; K.Orji at WKY 31.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(7:34 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 31. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at WKY 39.
+3 YD
2 & 2 - WKY 39
(7:07 - 3rd) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Devones; J.Pearcy at WKY 42.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 42
(6:34 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 42. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 42. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 32.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 32
(6:17 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by M.Mathison at RICE 32. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 1. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
No Gain
1 & Goal - WKY 1
(5:40 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for J.Beljan.
No Gain
2 & Goal - WKY 1
(5:32 - 3rd) L.Sanders rushed to RICE 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; I.Floyd at RICE 1.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - WKY 1
(4:50 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to RICE End Zone for 1 yards. A.Reed for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:37 - 3rd) B.Narveson extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:37 - 3rd) C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE 5. Fair catch by D.Connors.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(4:37 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Hunter; K.Oliver at RICE 23.
No Gain
2 & 12 - RICE 23
(4:01 - 3rd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
Sack
3 & 12 - RICE 23
(3:56 - 3rd) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish sacked at RICE 15 for -8 yards (J.Evans)
Punt
4 & 20 - RICE 15
(3:17 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 30 yards to RICE 45 Center-J.Wilson. Downed by C.Conti.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 45
(3:05 - 3rd) A.Reed scrambles to RICE 43 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at RICE 43.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - WKY 43
(2:38 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 43. Catch made by D.Davis at RICE 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 40.
Penalty
3 & 5 - WKY 40
(2:06 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for D.Davis. PENALTY on RICE-I.Floyd Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 35
(2:02 - 3rd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Corley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WKY 35
(1:58 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by D.Ervin-Poindexter at RICE 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 35.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - WKY 35
(1:09 - 3rd) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by D.Smith at RICE 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 26.
No Gain
4 & 1 - WKY 26
(0:29 - 3rd) A.Reed rushed to RICE 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 26.

RICE
Owls
 - Interception (3 plays, 14 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26
(0:23 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at RICE 34.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 34
(15:00 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at RICE 35.
Penalty
3 & 1 - RICE 35
(14:26 - 4th) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell. PENALTY on WKY-J.Evans Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
1 & 5 - RICE 41
(14:20 - 4th) S.Itraish pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 38. Intercepted by T.Shaw at WKY 38. Tackled by RICE at RICE 40.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Fumble (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 40
(14:10 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WKY 40
(14:06 - 4th) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison. PENALTY on RICE-B.Boenisch Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+20 YD
2 & 5 - WKY 35
(13:51 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by J.Hall at RICE 35. Gain of 20 yards. J.Hall FUMBLES forced by G.Taylor. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-G.Nyakwol at RICE 4. Tackled by WKY at RICE 4. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Personal Foul / Defense 2 yards accepted.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 2
(13:51 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by WKY at RICE 5.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 5
(13:08 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oliver at RICE 6.
Penalty
3 & 6 - RICE 6
(12:17 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-RICE Delay of Game 3 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - RICE 3
(11:49 - 4th) S.Itraish scrambles to RICE 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by WKY at RICE 4.
Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 4
(11:04 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 41 yards to RICE 45 Center-J.Wilson. J.Hall returned punt from the RICE 45. J.Hall for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.

RICE
Owls
 - Fumble (3 plays, 23 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:51 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.
Kickoff
(10:51 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 51 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE 14. Fair catch by T.Thompson.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(10:51 - 4th) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WKY at RICE 32.
Penalty
2 & 3 - RICE 32
(10:13 - 4th) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 32. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by WKY at RICE 25. PENALTY on WKY-D.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(9:50 - 4th) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 47. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 42.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42
(9:19 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to WKY 37 for 5 yards. C.Montgomery FUMBLES forced by WKY. Fumble RECOVERED by WKY-T.Allen at WKY 33. Tackled by RICE at WKY 33. PENALTY on RICE-J.Bradley Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 51 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+36 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 49
(9:14 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to RICE 15 for 36 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 15.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 15
(8:37 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to RICE 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 8.
-3 YD
2 & Goal - WKY 8
(7:52 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to RICE 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 11.
+9 YD
3 & 6 - WKY 11
(7:06 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 11. Catch made by D.Davis at RICE 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - WKY 2
(6:21 - 4th) A.Reed pass complete to RICE 2. Catch made by J.Hall at RICE 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Hall for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:16 - 4th) B.Narveson extra point is good.

RICE
Owls
 - Interception (6 plays, 45 yards, 2:22 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:16 - 4th) C.Munson kicks 59 yards from WKY 35 to the RICE 6. Fair catch by T.Thompson.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(6:16 - 4th) S.Itraish pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WKY at RICE 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 38
(5:49 - 4th) S.Itraish steps back to pass. S.Itraish pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 38
(5:43 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to WKY 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 46.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46
(5:08 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to WKY 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 38.
+8 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 38
(4:33 - 4th) S.Itraish pass complete to WKY 38. Catch made by B.Groen at WKY 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WKY at WKY 30.
Int
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(3:59 - 4th) S.Itraish pass INTERCEPTED at WKY 25. Intercepted by T.Springer at WKY 25. Tackled by RICE at WKY 25.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Downs (6 plays, 27 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 25
(3:54 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by RICE at WKY 34.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - WKY 34
(3:24 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by RICE at WKY 38.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(2:53 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by RICE at WKY 39.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 39
(2:10 - 4th) L.Sanders rushed to WKY 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by RICE at WKY 43.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - WKY 43
(1:28 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to WKY 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by RICE at WKY 44.
+8 YD
4 & 4 - WKY 44
(0:39 - 4th) M.Stepp rushed to RICE 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 48.
