|
|
|NWEST
|MINN
Ibrahim, Minnesota stifle Northwestern in 31-3 drubbing
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and Minnesota's defense continued its dominance on Saturday as the Golden Gophers defeated Northwestern 31-3.
Ibrahim, who carried the ball 36 times, extended his streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games to 18, the longest in FBS since 2000. He also became the seventh player in Big Ten history with 50 career rushing touchdowns.
The Gophers didn't ask freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, making his first home start in place of the injured Tanner Morgan, to do much. He was 7-for-13 passing for 64 yards and rushed four times for 28 yards.
Kaliakmanis relieved Morgan at halftime of Minnesota's game at Nebraska on Nov. 5, rallying the Gophers from a 10-0 deficit to a 20-13 win.
The Gophers (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) entered the game with the No. 4-scoring defense in the country, allowing just 14.2 points per game. That average dipped further after they kept the Wildcats (1-9, 1-6) out of the end zone for the first time all season.
On the second play of the second half, Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin intercepted a pass from backup quarterback Ryan Hilinski. Minnesota turned that into a 41-yard field goal by Matthew Trickett and a 17-3 lead.
Ibrahim's 1-yard plunge on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 24-3. It was Ibrahim's 18th rushing touchdown of the season, tying the school record set by Gary Russell in 2005.
The Wildcats crossed the 50-yard line just twice in the first half. Midway through the first, they advanced to the Gophers 16 before Jordan Howden and Terrell Smith teamed to stuff Evan Hull on fourth and 1.
Later, the Gophers appeared poised to head into the locker room with a 14-0 halftime lead, as a punt pinned Northwestern at its own 7-yard line with 2:08 to play. But two passes later, the Wildcats were in field goal position.
First, starter Brendan Sullivan hit Malik Washington for 27 yards. Sullivan was injured on the play, but Hilinski followed with a 49-yard hookup with Washington to give Northwestern the ball at the Minnesota 17.
The Gophers defense then forced three straight incompletions, leading to Adam Stage's 35-yard field goal to get Northwestern on the board.
Northwestern turned it over on downs again midway through the third quarter, as Hilinski threw a swing pass just out of Hull's reach on fourth and 1 at Minnesota's 41.
THE TAKEAWAY
Northwestern: One week after giving No. 2 Ohio State all it could handle in a 21-7 loss; the Wildcats couldn't generate enough offense to make it a game.
Minnesota: The Gophers' path to the Big Ten West title got a boost with Illinois' loss to Purdue. If Minnesota wins its last two games - vs. Iowa and at Wisconsin - one more loss by the Illini would put the Gophers in the Big Ten Championship Game.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: Visits Purdue on Nov. 19.
Minnesota: Hosts Iowa on Nov. 19 in its final home game of the season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
E. Hull
26 RB
54 RuYds, 44 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
M. Ibrahim
24 RB
178 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|22
|Rushing
|3
|19
|Passing
|6
|1
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|278
|366
|Total Plays
|54
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|72
|302
|Rush Attempts
|22
|58
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|206
|64
|Comp. - Att.
|15-32
|7-13
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-34
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.6
|5-39.4
|Return Yards
|-4
|25
|Punts - Returns
|2--4
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|206
|PASS YDS
|64
|
|
|72
|RUSH YDS
|302
|
|
|278
|TOTAL YDS
|366
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|9/11
|94
|0
|0
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|3/11
|68
|0
|1
|
C. Richardson 9 QB
|C. Richardson
|2/7
|37
|0
|1
|
C. Freeman 0 QB
|C. Freeman
|1/3
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|13
|54
|0
|23
|
C. Freeman 0 QB
|C. Freeman
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Sullivan 10 QB
|B. Sullivan
|5
|-2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|9
|6
|97
|0
|49
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|6
|4
|44
|0
|31
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|3
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
G. Hooper Price 18 WR
|G. Hooper Price
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Niro III 1 WR
|R. Niro III
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|5
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
D. Olges 98 DL
|D. Olges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gill 5 WR
|J. Gill
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner 23 DB
|D. Turner
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carr 36 LB
|D. Carr
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton Jr. 11 DB
|A. Hampton Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hubbard 91 DL
|A. Hubbard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 10 DB
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gold Jr. 94 DL
|J. Gold Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Adeyi 7 DB
|O. Adeyi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Story 95 DL
|N. Story
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Uihlein 37 LB
|M. Uihlein
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 99 DL
|A. Adebawore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pate 41 DL
|J. Pate
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wallace 18 DB
|G. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stage 90 K
|A. Stage
|1/1
|35
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 47 P
|L. Akers
|5
|38.6
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|2
|-2.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|7/13
|64
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|36
|178
|3
|21
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|10
|63
|0
|16
|
Z. Evans 26 RB
|Z. Evans
|6
|29
|1
|12
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|4
|28
|0
|13
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|5
|3
|34
|0
|19
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|3
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
D. Wright 5 WR
|D. Wright
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Willis 15 LB
|D. Willis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 7 DB
|B. Bishop
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stapp 22 DB
|R. Stapp
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Finnessy 46 LB
|L. Finnessy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Logan-Redding 97 DL
|J. Logan-Redding
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glaze 0 DB
|J. Glaze
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Joyner 17 DL
|J. Joyner
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker 3 DL
|A. Booker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett 95 K
|M. Trickett
|1/1
|41
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|5
|39.4
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 53 yards from NW 35 to the MIN 12. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to MIN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at MIN 29.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 29(14:26 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 25 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell; J.Pate at MIN 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MINN 25(13:46 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MINN 25(13:40 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 37 yards to NW 38 Center-MIN. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(13:34 - 1st) B.Sullivan scrambles to NW 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Logan-Redding at NW 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 40(13:08 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at NW 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 42(12:33 - 1st) B.Sullivan scrambles to NW 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at NW 43.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 43(11:59 - 1st) L.Akers punts 35 yards to MIN 22 Center-NW. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 22(11:55 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MINN 22(11:52 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein; S.McLaughlin at MIN 22.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MINN 22(11:19 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MINN 22(11:09 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 38 yards to NW 40 Center-MIN. Downed by J.Walley.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(10:59 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at NW 38.
|+37 YD
2 & 12 - NWEST 38(10:20 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 38. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 38. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(10:02 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MIN 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NWEST 23(9:05 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to MIN 23. Catch made by E.Hull at MIN 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh; C.Lindenberg at MIN 17.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 17(8:20 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MIN 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; K.Baugh at MIN 16.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 16(7:43 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MIN 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Howden; T.Smith at MIN 18.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 18(7:39 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 32 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at MIN 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 32(7:08 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 32. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein; J.Lewis at MIN 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 37(6:42 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein; D.Turner at MIN 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 43(6:16 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 43. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at NW 49.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - MINN 49(5:39 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at NW 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35(5:00 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to NW 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 28.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 28(4:22 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to NW 12 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 12(3:43 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at NW 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 6(3:08 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW End Zone for 6 yards. M.Ibrahim for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 1st) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(3:04 - 1st) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at NW 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(2:39 - 1st) A.Clair rushed to NW 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon; M.Sori-Marin at NW 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NWEST 28(2:03 - 1st) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at NW 23 for -5 yards (J.Joyner; B.Oliver)
|Punt
4 & 12 - NWEST 23(1:14 - 1st) L.Akers punts 44 yards to MIN 33 Center-NW. Downed by A.Tyus.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(1:04 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Hubbard at MIN 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MINN 38(0:32 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at MIN 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MINN 38(15:00 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for MIN.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MINN 38(14:55 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 44 yards to NW 18 Center-MIN. D.Navarro returned punt from the NW 18. Tackled by J.Walley at NW 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 15(14:44 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 15(14:37 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Howden at NW 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - NWEST 18(14:03 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 18. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg; J.Logan-Redding at NW 22.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NWEST 22(13:26 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 38 yards to MIN 40 Center-NW. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 40(13:23 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MIN 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 45(12:52 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at NW 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 45(12:19 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MINN 42(11:38 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MINN 42(11:29 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford. PENALTY on NW-D.Turner Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 33(11:27 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at NW 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MINN 24(10:57 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein at NW 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(10:21 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 15(9:48 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein; N.Story at NW 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 12(9:07 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Metz; J.Lewis at NW 11.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 11(8:23 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to NW 1 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Heard at NW 1. PENALTY on NW-R.Heard Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 1(8:09 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW End Zone for 1 yards. M.Ibrahim for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NW-C.Bastone Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(7:57 - 2nd) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the NW End Zone. Fair catch by E.Hull.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:57 - 2nd) B.Sullivan scrambles to NW 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at NW 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 30(7:19 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 30. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 30. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nubin at NW 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(7:05 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 41. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh; L.Finnessy at NW 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 45(6:39 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to NW 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at NW 46.
|Sack
3 & 5 - NWEST 46(6:00 - 2nd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan sacked at NW 41 for -5 yards (B.Bishop)
|Punt
4 & 10 - NWEST 41(5:27 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 43 yards to MIN 16 Center-NW. Q.Redding returned punt from the MIN 16. Tackled by R.Niro at MIN 22.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(5:18 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 22. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at MIN 26. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 22. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at MIN 26. PENALTY on NW-M.Uihlein Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 41(4:21 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Metz; J.Gold at MIN 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MINN 46(3:48 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 46 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mitchell at NW 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 46(3:41 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Wright.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 46(3:10 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.O'Rourke; D.Carr at NW 44.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - MINN 44(2:33 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to NW 44. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at NW 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 38. PENALTY on MIN-C.Geary Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 18 - MINN 46(2:23 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Turner; G.Wallace at NW 41.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MINN 41(2:15 - 2nd) M.Crawford punts 34 yards to NW 7 Center-MIN. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 7(2:08 - 2nd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 7. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 7. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; C.Lindenberg at NW 34.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(1:53 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 34. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 34. Gain of 49 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Howden at MIN 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 17(1:46 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 17(1:41 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NWEST 17(1:36 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:31 - 2nd) A.Stage 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NW Holder-NW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:27 - 2nd) A.Stage kicks 55 yards from NW 35 to the MIN 10. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.Adeyi at MIN 16. PENALTY on MIN-MIN Illegal Blindside Block 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 8(1:27 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to MIN 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MIN 14.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 14(0:36 - 2nd) T.Potts rushed to MIN 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at MIN 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the NW End Zone. Fair catch by E.Hull.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|Int
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:55 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass INTERCEPTED at NW 36. Intercepted by T.Nubin at NW 36. Tackled by M.Washington at NW 25.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(14:47 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MINN 22(14:13 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin; D.Carr at NW 22.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MINN 22(13:34 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to NW 22. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at NW 22. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 13. PENALTY on MIN-A.Ersery Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - MINN 32(13:16 - 3rd) T.Potts rushed to NW 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at NW 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MINN 31(12:19 - 3rd) M.Trickett 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIN Holder-MIN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(12:16 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon; J.Walley at NW 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NWEST 27(11:53 - 3rd) B.Sullivan steps back to pass. B.Sullivan pass incomplete intended for D.Olges.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 27(11:50 - 3rd) B.Sullivan pass complete to NW 27. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Stapp at NW 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 30(11:18 - 3rd) L.Akers punts 33 yards to MIN 37 Center-NW. Downed by A.Tyus.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 37(11:10 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 42 for 21 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at NW 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 42(10:53 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Story at NW 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 38(9:57 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 37.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 37(9:18 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to NW 37. Catch made by D.Wright at NW 37. Gain of 14 yards. D.Wright FUMBLES forced by D.Turner. Fumble RECOVERED by NW-A.Hampton at NW 23. Tackled by M.Ibrahim at NW 23.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(9:11 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Finnessy at NW 28.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NWEST 28(8:52 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - NWEST 28(8:46 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to MIN 49 for 23 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(8:34 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for J.Gill.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 49(8:22 - 3rd) R.Hilinski pass complete to MIN 49. Catch made by D.Navarro at MIN 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NWEST 44(7:50 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to MIN 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 40.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NWEST 40(7:16 - 3rd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for E.Hull.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 41(7:08 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MIN 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MINN 48(6:48 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at MIN 50.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 50(5:54 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Carr at NW 46.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 46(5:22 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to NW 46. Catch made by D.Jackson at NW 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at NW 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 27(4:40 - 3rd) T.Potts rushed to NW 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 25(4:04 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at NW 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis D.Carr at NW 18.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 18(3:22 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to NW 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Gold N.Story at NW 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 17(2:33 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Carr at NW 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 11(1:51 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Carr at NW 8.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 8(1:09 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 2(0:40 - 3rd) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 1(15:00 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to NW End Zone for 1 yards. M.Ibrahim for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:57 - 4th) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(14:46 - 4th) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by G.Hooper Price at NW 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at NW 39. PENALTY on MIN-B.Oliver Defensive Holding 5 yards declined. PENALTY on MIN-T.Nubin Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(14:46 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to MIN 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Walley; B.Oliver at MIN 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 42(14:05 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to MIN 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 39(13:54 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to MIN 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh; J.Howden at MIN 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(13:42 - 4th) C.Richardson steps back to pass. C.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Lang. PENALTY on NW-P.Skoronski Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - NWEST 45(13:09 - 4th) C.Richardson pass complete to MIN 45. Catch made by M.Washington at MIN 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at MIN 39.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NWEST 39(12:52 - 4th) C.Richardson steps back to pass. C.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NWEST 39(12:39 - 4th) C.Richardson steps back to pass. C.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|No Gain
4 & 14 - NWEST 39(12:30 - 4th) C.Richardson steps back to pass. C.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington. PENALTY on NW-P.Skoronski Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 39(12:23 - 4th) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at MIN 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 42(11:50 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to MIN 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Carr; R.Heard at MIN 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 50(11:04 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to NW 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 49(10:23 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to NW 49. Catch made by D.Jackson at NW 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Hampton at NW 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 42(9:37 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to NW 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Gold at NW 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 40(8:53 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to NW 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell; N.Story at NW 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 38(8:08 - 4th) B.Williams rushed to NW 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 36.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - MINN 36(7:22 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to NW 23 for 13 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 23(6:40 - 4th) T.Potts rushed to NW 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 22(5:58 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to NW 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Heard; D.Carr at NW 18.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 18(5:15 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to NW 6 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at NW 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 6(4:30 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to NW End Zone for 6 yards. Z.Evans for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:24 - 4th) M.Trickett extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:24 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(4:24 - 4th) C.Richardson steps back to pass. C.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(4:18 - 4th) C.Richardson pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 25. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by R.Stapp at MIN 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 44(3:56 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to MIN 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Booker; J.Glaze at MIN 37.
|Int
2 & 3 - NWEST 37(3:29 - 4th) C.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at MIN 16. Intercepted by R.Stapp at MIN 16. Tackled by M.Lang at MIN 24.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 24(3:18 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to MIN 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Metz; N.Story at MIN 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 27(2:35 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to MIN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at MIN 31.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MINN 31(1:52 - 4th) Z.Evans rushed to MIN 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Adeyi at MIN 31.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MINN 31(1:08 - 4th) M.Crawford punts 44 yards to NW 25 Center-MIN. D.Navarro returned punt from the NW 25. Tackled by J.Walley at NW 24.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 24(0:56 - 4th) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 24. Catch made by R.Niro at NW 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at NW 31.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NWEST 31(0:51 - 4th) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for R.Niro.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 31(0:46 - 4th) C.Freeman rushed to NW 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Glaze at NW 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(0:35 - 4th) C.Freeman rushed to NW 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Willis at NW 47.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NWEST 47(0:12 - 4th) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for G.Hooper Price.
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
38
4th 2:13 ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
24
7
2nd 5:43
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
14
24
2nd 4:18 ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
10
0
2nd 3:06 FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
17
3
2nd 1:45 ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
10
10
2nd 4:03 FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
7
10
2nd 0:34 CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
0
1st 0:00 ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
7
2nd 14:09 SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
14
7
2nd 14:44 ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
3
17
2nd 11:41 ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
7
0
1st 7:42 ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
35
14
Final
-
NEB
3MICH
3
34
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
41
Final
-
NWEST
MINN
3
31
Final BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
38
31
Final ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
10
24
Final FS1
-
SC
FLA
6
38
Final SECN