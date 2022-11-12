|
|
|MIAMI
|GATECH
Kinchens' 3 INTs, Miami's offense shines in rout of Jackets
ATLANTA (AP) Kamren Kinchens had three of Miami's four interceptions and scored on a 99-yard pick-six, freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown filled in for Tyler Van Dyke and passed for three touchdowns, and the Hurricanes routed Georgia Tech 35-14 on Saturday.
Jaylan Knighton ran 16 times for 118 yards and Brown added 87 yards rushing for Miami (5-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which broke out of its recent offensive doldrums to net 362 yards, 262 on the ground.
Freshman quarterback Zach Pyron, starting in Jeff Sims' spot for the second straight game, was 12 of 21 passing for Georgia Tech (4-6, 3-4).
Zach Gibson, a transfer from Akron, took charge of the offense on the first drive of the fourth quarter with Pyron injured late in the third and quickly threw a deep interception to Kinchens on his second pass that all but ended any remaining suspense in the game.
Brown took charge from there, directing an eight-play, 51-yard drive that ended with Colbie Young catching an 8-yard TD that made it 21-7 with 7:52 remaining. Brown finished 14 of 19 passing for 136 yards.
Kinchens, a sophomore cornerback, ran back a pick of Gibson the distance late in the fourth to make it 35-7.
It hardly mattered that the Hurricanes were without Van Dyke, the reigning ACC offensive rookie of the year who missed the game with a shoulder injury, and starting running back Henry Parrish Jr., who was didn't play because of an undisclosed injury.
Miami had plenty of firepower to handle Georgia Tech.
Making his first career collegiate start, Brown connected with Will Mallory on the right side for a 22-yard touchdown that made it 7-0 on the opening possession. It was the Hurricanes' first touchdown in nine-plus quarters, a span of 138 minutes.
Tyrique Stevenson intercepted Pyron on a deep ball at the Miami 9 late in the third.
Kinchens picked off Pyron at the Miami 3 midway through the first and one possession later, Jaleel Skinner caught a 4-yard pass on the right side to make it 14-0 with 9:26 to go in the second and end a 14-play, 93-yard drive that consumed 7:31.
Georgia Tech finally got on the scoreboard to trim the lead to 14-7 in the final minute before intermission on Pyron's 9-yard touchdown pass to Nate McCollum, who made an over-the-shoulder catch on a crossing route in the end zone against Stevenson.
The Jackets came through despite being ranked second-worst nationally in red zone touchdown percentage. The score culminated a 99-yard drive, Georgia Tech's longest since 2018 against Pittsburgh.
Miami took a 14-13 lead in the all-time series.
THE TAKEAWAY
Miami: The Hurricanes looked nothing like the team that was blown out 45-3 at home last week against Florida State and gave a big boost to their bowl hopes with the win. They converted 7 of 12 chances on third down and held Georgia Tech to 3 of 9 before the game got out of hand. Miami entered with the third-most turnovers in the nation but it committed none, and it had no trouble making open-field tackles.
Georgia Tech: After a stirring fourth-quarter comeback led a win last week at Virginia Tech, the Jackets were no match for Miami's athleticism in the early going and now are likely going to miss out on a bowl game for the fourth straight year. They missed Sims, who has a foot injury that's sidelined him for three straight games. Pyron ran for 66 yards. The Jackets began the game with a plus-15 turnover margin, but had no takeaways and four giveaways.
UP NEXT
Miami: At No. 12 Clemson next Saturday.
Georgia Tech: At No. 15 North Carolina next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/collhttps://apnews.com/hub/college-footballege-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Brown
11 QB
136 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 87 RuYds
|
N. McCollum
8 WR
101 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|23
|Rushing
|12
|7
|Passing
|8
|11
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|353
|363
|Total Plays
|63
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|217
|129
|Rush Attempts
|44
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|136
|234
|Comp. - Att.
|14-19
|23-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|9-77
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.0
|4-34.8
|Return Yards
|99
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|4-99
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|234
|
|
|217
|RUSH YDS
|129
|
|
|353
|TOTAL YDS
|363
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|14/19
|136
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|16
|118
|1
|25
|
J. Brown 11 QB
|J. Brown
|19
|87
|0
|24
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
L. Stanley 24 RB
|L. Stanley
|3
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|2
|2
|42
|0
|23
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|5
|4
|37
|0
|14
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
C. Young 88 WR
|C. Young
|5
|2
|19
|1
|11
|
X. Restrepo 7 WR
|X. Restrepo
|4
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
J. Skinner 23 TE
|J. Skinner
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|0-0
|0.0
|3
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|5
|46.0
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Pyron 14 QB
|Z. Pyron
|8
|66
|0
|19
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|5
|27
|0
|23
|
J. Felix 23 RB
|J. Felix
|4
|18
|0
|10
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|9
|15
|0
|7
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|2
|3
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|11
|8
|101
|1
|42
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|4
|2
|33
|0
|27
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|5
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
P. Harris 18 TE
|P. Harris
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Felix 23 RB
|J. Felix
|3
|3
|19
|1
|14
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|7
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
L. Benson 81 TE
|L. Benson
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. King 11 WR
|R. King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Blackburn 1 WR
|L. Blackburn
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|4
|34.8
|2
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Edwards 22 DB
|K. Edwards
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
D. Gordon 21 RB
|D. Gordon
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MFL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 30(14:31 - 1st) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 30. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 30. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GT at MFL 33.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 33(13:56 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(13:20 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to MFL 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 43(12:36 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to GT 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(12:01 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to GT 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 42(11:26 - 1st) B.Smith rushed to GT 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(10:58 - 1st) J.Brown scrambles to GT 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 25.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIAMI 25(10:20 - 1st) L.Stanley rushed to GT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 25(9:25 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to GT 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(8:54 - 1st) J.Brown pass complete to GT 22. Catch made by W.Mallory at GT 22. Gain of 22 yards. W.Mallory for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:44 - 1st) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 48 yards from MFL 35 to the GT 17. Fair catch by D.Gordon.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:44 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:40 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at GT 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(8:20 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 43.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 43(7:27 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 43. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 43. Gain of yards. N.McCollum FUMBLES forced by J.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by MFL-MFL at MFL 41. Tackled by GT at GT 46. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 43. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(7:22 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to MFL 35 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - GATECH 35(7:01 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - GATECH 35(6:54 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum. PENALTY on MFL-D.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(6:54 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to MFL 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - GATECH 32(6:21 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|Int
3 & 12 - GATECH 32(6:16 - 1st) Z.Pyron pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 2. Intercepted by K.Kinchens at MFL 2. Tackled by GT at MFL 2.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 2(6:09 - 1st) L.Stanley rushed to MFL 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 6.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 6(5:33 - 1st) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 6. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 6. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(4:53 - 1st) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20(4:47 - 1st) J.Brown scrambles to MFL 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at MFL 26.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIAMI 26(4:22 - 1st) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIAMI 26(4:14 - 1st) L.Hedley punts 45 yards to GT 29 Center-MFL. Downed by MFL.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(3:53 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to MFL 48 for 23 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(3:10 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to MFL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GATECH 49(2:52 - 1st) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - GATECH 49(2:47 - 1st) Z.Pyron scrambles to MFL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 44.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 44(2:07 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 37 yards to MFL 7 Center-GT. Fair catch by L.Gutierrez.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 7(1:57 - 1st) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 7. Catch made by X.Restrepo at MFL 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 11(1:15 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 12.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - MIAMI 12(0:41 - 1st) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 12. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 12. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 31(15:00 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 31(14:22 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 37.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - MIAMI 37(13:42 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 50 for 13 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 50.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(13:00 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 50. Catch made by C.Young at MFL 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(12:30 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to GT 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 29(12:01 - 2nd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for X.Restrepo.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 29(11:54 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GT 16 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GT at GT 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(11:23 - 2nd) T.Franklin rushed to GT 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 15(10:46 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to GT 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 8.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 8(10:06 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to GT 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 4(9:32 - 2nd) J.Brown pass complete to GT 4. Catch made by J.Skinner at GT 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Skinner for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 2nd) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 2nd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(9:26 - 2nd) Z.Pyron rushed to GT 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(8:45 - 2nd) Z.Pyron scrambles to GT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 39(8:18 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 37.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GATECH 37(7:34 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GATECH 37(7:32 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 28 yards to MFL 35 Center-GT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(7:25 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to GT 40 for 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GT at GT 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(6:41 - 2nd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown sacked at GT 49 for -9 yards (GT) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - MIAMI 49(6:31 - 2nd) L.Stanley rushed to GT 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - MIAMI 47(5:45 - 2nd) J.Brown scrambles to GT 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 41.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIAMI 41(4:57 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 40 yards to GT 1 Center-MFL. Downed by MFL.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 1(4:49 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 1. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 1. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 8.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 8(4:20 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 8. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 13.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 13(4:00 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - GATECH 11(3:24 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 15.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 15(2:51 - 2nd) Z.Pyron scrambles to GT 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 26.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 26(2:29 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 26. Catch made by J.Felix at GT 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(2:06 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 40(2:01 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 46.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 46(1:28 - 2nd) Z.Pyron rushed to MFL 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(1:08 - 2nd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for R.King.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 40(1:01 - 2nd) Z.Pyron rushed to MFL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 36.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - GATECH 36(0:54 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to MFL 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(0:49 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to MFL 30. Catch made by D.Smith at MFL 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 29. PENALTY on MFL-T.Couch Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 14(0:42 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to MFL 14. Catch made by D.Smith at MFL 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 9(0:36 - 2nd) Z.Pyron pass complete to MFL 9. Catch made by N.McCollum at MFL 9. Gain of 9 yards. N.McCollum for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) G.Stewart kicks 60 yards from GT 35 to the MFL 5. B.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at MFL 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(0:25 - 2nd) J.Brown kneels at the MFL 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 28.
|Sack
2 & 7 - GATECH 28(14:24 - 3rd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron sacked at GT 27 for -1 yards (J.Harvey)
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GATECH 27(13:38 - 3rd) Z.Pyron steps back to pass. Z.Pyron pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GATECH 27(13:34 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 34 yards to MFL 39 Center-GT. Downed by GT. PENALTY on GT-T.Tatum Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 46(13:22 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by X.Restrepo at GT 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MIAMI 43(12:50 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to GT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 39.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - MIAMI 39(12:12 - 3rd) J.Brown scrambles to GT 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 40.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - MIAMI 40(11:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on MFL-MFL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIAMI 45(10:55 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 45 yards to GT End Zone Center-MFL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(10:48 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 21(10:19 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 22. PENALTY on MFL-A.Mesidor Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(9:55 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 37. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 38(9:15 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 44.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GATECH 44(8:37 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 44.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GATECH 44(7:59 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 40 yards to MFL 16 Center-GT. Downed by GT.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(7:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on MFL-J.Campbell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIAMI 11(7:48 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 11.
|+23 YD
2 & 15 - MIAMI 11(7:03 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 11. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 11. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(6:32 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIAMI 38(5:55 - 3rd) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - MIAMI 38(5:51 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by T.Franklin at MFL 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 40.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIAMI 40(5:01 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 51 yards to GT 9 Center-MFL. Downed by MFL.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 9(4:50 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass complete to GT 9. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 9. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(4:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on GT-GT False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - GATECH 46(4:08 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to GT 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 46.
|+19 YD
2 & 15 - GATECH 46(3:39 - 3rd) Z.Pyron rushed to MFL 35 for 19 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 35.
|Int
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(3:00 - 3rd) Z.Pyron pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 9. Intercepted by T.Stevenson at MFL 9. Tackled by GT at MFL 9.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(2:54 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 13.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - MIAMI 13(2:12 - 3rd) J.Brown rushed to MFL 30 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GT at MFL 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(1:40 - 3rd) T.Franklin rushed to MFL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 32(1:03 - 3rd) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 40(0:30 - 3rd) J.Brown scrambles to MFL 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 40(15:00 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 40. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 42.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - MIAMI 42(14:22 - 4th) PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - MIAMI 47(13:59 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to MFL 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIAMI 46(13:15 - 4th) L.Hedley punts 49 yards to GT 5 Center-MFL. Downed by MFL.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 5(13:03 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to GT 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 3.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - GATECH 3(12:27 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard. PENALTY on MFL-W.Bissainthe Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 14(12:22 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 14. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 18.
|Int
2 & 6 - GATECH 18(11:53 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 49. Intercepted by K.Kinchens at MFL 49. Tackled by GT at MFL 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(11:46 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 49(11:10 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to MFL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at MFL 49.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - MIAMI 49(10:32 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to MFL 49. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(9:56 - 4th) J.Brown steps back to pass. J.Brown pass incomplete intended for C.Young.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 38(9:52 - 4th) J.Brown scrambles to GT 14 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GT at GT 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 14(9:14 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to GT 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 9(8:37 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to GT 8 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GT at GT 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 8(7:56 - 4th) J.Brown pass complete to GT 8. Catch made by C.Young at GT 8. Gain of 8 yards. C.Young for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 4th) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 46 yards from MFL 35 to the GT 19. D.Gordon returns the kickoff. Tackled by MFL at GT 27.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(7:47 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson sacked at GT 24 for -3 yards (M.Agude)
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - GATECH 24(7:13 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 24. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 35. PENALTY on MFL-A.Mesidor Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - GATECH 35(7:05 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to GT 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by MFL at GT 34.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - GATECH 34(6:17 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 34(6:13 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to GT 17 for 17 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 17(5:40 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to GT 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 10. PENALTY on GT-C.Powell-Lee Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MIAMI 5(5:14 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to GT 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 2(4:34 - 4th) J.Knighton rushed to GT End Zone for 2 yards. J.Knighton for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 4th) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:29 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 43 yards from MFL 35 to the GT 22. K.Edwards returns the kickoff. Tackled by MFL at GT 30.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(4:22 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by P.Harris at GT 30. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(4:02 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to MFL 47. Catch made by H.Hall at MFL 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 39.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - GATECH 39(3:45 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to MFL 39. Catch made by M.Carter at MFL 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(3:33 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to MFL 22. Catch made by H.Hall at MFL 22. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 17(3:28 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to MFL 17. Catch made by H.Hall at MFL 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 12.
|Int
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(2:56 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 1. Intercepted by K.Kinchens at MFL 1. K.Kinchens for 99 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 4th) A.Borregales extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 4th) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the GT End Zone. H.Hall returns the kickoff. Tackled by MFL at GT 14. PENALTY on MFL-A.Williams Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 29(2:32 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 29. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 29. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(2:20 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for L.Benson.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 44(2:16 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to MFL 44. Catch made by L.Benson at MFL 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 35.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 35(1:51 - 4th) J.Felix rushed to MFL 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:38 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for L.Benson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:35 - 4th) Z.Gibson scrambles to MFL 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 19.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GATECH 19(1:27 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - GATECH 19(1:19 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to MFL 19. Catch made by M.Rutherford at MFL 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 13(1:07 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 13(1:04 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 13(0:58 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to MFL 13. Catch made by J.Felix at MFL 13. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 15.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - GATECH 15(0:53 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard. PENALTY on MFL-N.Kelly Roughing the Passer 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GATECH 7(0:46 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for M.Rutherford.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 7(0:42 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to MFL 7. Catch made by J.Felix at MFL 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Felix for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 4th) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 4th) G.Stewart kicks onside 4 from GT 35 to GT 39. K.Kinchens returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at GT 39.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(0:32 - 4th) C.Young kneels at the GT 48.
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
38
4th 2:48 ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
24
7
2nd 5:43
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
14
24
2nd 4:22 ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
10
0
2nd 3:40 FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
17
3
2nd 2:22 ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
10
10
2nd 4:03 FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
10
2nd 1:21 CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
0
1st 0:30 ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
7
2nd 14:16 SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
14
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
3
17
2nd 11:41 ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
7
0
1st 8:10 ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
35
14
Final
-
NEB
3MICH
3
34
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
41
Final
-
NWEST
MINN
3
31
Final BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
38
31
Final ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
10
24
Final FS1
-
SC
FLA
6
38
Final SECN