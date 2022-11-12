|
|
|MD
|PSU
No. 14 Penn State defense shines in 30-0 rout of Maryland
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Nick Singleton scored two touchdowns and ran for 113 of his 122 yards in the first half and the defense of No. 14 Penn State smothered Maryland in a 30-0 win on Saturday.
Tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown pass and Jake Pinegar kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten, No. 14 CFP), who beat Maryland for the seventh time in nine games since the Terps (6-4, 3-4) joined the Big Ten in 2014.
Like the overall series, this one was all Nittany Lions thanks to Penn State's pass rush.
Soggy conditions couldn't slow Penn State's front seven. Neither could Maryland's reeling offensive line.
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was hit hard as he threw incomplete on the Terps' first play from scrimmage - an omen of things to come from a Nittany Lion defense that notched seven sacks, seven QB hurries, forced nine punts and three turnovers on down.
The Nittany Lions did most of their damage early. They sacked Tagovailoa five times and held Maryland to just 27 total yards before halftime.
By that point, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford had put the game out of reach when he threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Strange just 6:08 in. Meanwhile, Singleton lapped Maryland's defense on a pair of fourth-and-inches runs that went for 45- and 27-yard touchdowns. Pinegar added field goals from 50 and 46 yards to put Penn State up 27-0 at halftime.
Pinegar added a 21-yarder midway through the third.
Tagovailoa finished 11 for 22 for 74 yards. Roman Hemby led the Terps with 68 rushing yards on 13 carries.
THE TAKEAWAY
Maryland: It looks as if it could be another long November for the Terps. They're just 2-9 in the month all-time under coach MIke Locksley and were beaten all over the field on Saturday. Their inability to run the ball and protect Tagovailoa doomed them from the start.
Penn State: Although the Nittany Lions don't have a shot at a Big Ten championship, the future looks bright. The team's most impactful players down the stretch are freshmen. Linebacker Abdul Carter had a team-best seven tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Singleton and fellow back Kaytron Allen appear to be Penn State's best running back tandem since Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders.
UP NEXT
Maryland: Hosts No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) on Saturday.
Penn State: Visits Rutgers (4-6, 1-6 Big Ten) on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
R. Hemby
24 RB
68 RuYds, REC
|
N. Singleton
10 RB
122 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 5 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|20
|Rushing
|8
|10
|Passing
|1
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|134
|413
|Total Plays
|60
|73
|Avg Gain
|2.2
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|60
|249
|Rush Attempts
|37
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|74
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|11-23
|16-30
|Yards Per Pass
|0.8
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-70
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-43.9
|5-38.6
|Return Yards
|0
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|74
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|60
|RUSH YDS
|249
|
|
|134
|TOTAL YDS
|413
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|11/22
|74
|0
|0
|
B. Edwards Jr. 9 QB
|B. Edwards Jr.
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|13
|68
|0
|12
|
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|4
|15
|0
|13
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|9
|14
|0
|9
|
B. Edwards Jr. 9 QB
|B. Edwards Jr.
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|9
|-45
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Jarrett 1 WR
|R. Jarrett
|6
|3
|30
|0
|21
|
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|3
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finau 54 DL
|A. Finau
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gotay 9 LB
|F. Gotay
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nasili-Kite 33 DL
|M. Nasili-Kite
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nchami 30 LB
|D. Nchami
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Miller 13 DB
|G. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Akingbesote 99 DL
|T. Akingbesote
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Spraggins 21 LB
|G. Spraggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hazel 14 DB
|I. Hazel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bennett 2 DB
|J. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gibson 26 DB
|G. Gibson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker Jr. 88 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. China-Rose 0 DL
|G. China-Rose
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Whitaker 17 DB
|L. Whitaker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 40 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Chibueze 92 DL
|H. Chibueze
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fontaine 95 DL
|A. Fontaine
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wyatt 45 LB
|K. Wyatt
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|8
|44.6
|1
|59
|
A. Pecorella 98 P
|A. Pecorella
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|3
|19.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|12/23
|139
|1
|0
|
D. Allar 15 QB
|D. Allar
|3/6
|18
|0
|0
|
C. Veilleux 11 QB
|C. Veilleux
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|11
|122
|2
|45
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|16
|73
|0
|17
|
T. Holzworth 34 RB
|T. Holzworth
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
T. Smith 38 RB
|T. Smith
|6
|13
|0
|6
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
D. Allar 15 QB
|D. Allar
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|3
|3
|44
|0
|33
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|6
|3
|34
|1
|16
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
L. Clifford 82 WR
|L. Clifford
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|6
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
H. Wallace III 6 WR
|H. Wallace III
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Holzworth 34 RB
|T. Holzworth
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Meiga 80 WR
|M. Meiga
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Dinkins 16 TE
|K. Dinkins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 38 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 44 DE
|C. Robinson
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Katshir 45 LB
|C. Katshir
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 4 CB
|K. King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 3 CB
|J. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wheatley 6 S
|Z. Wheatley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Fisher 36 DE
|Z. Fisher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izzard 99 DT
|C. Izzard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vanover 56 DE
|A. Vanover
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Durant 28 DT
|Z. Durant
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. van den Berg 52 DT
|J. van den Berg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 5 CB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. DeLuca 34 LB
|D. DeLuca
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Driver 13 CB
|C. Driver
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Buddin 42 LB
|J. Buddin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dennis-Sutton 33 DE
|D. Dennis-Sutton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dwyer 39 LB
|R. Dwyer
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ellies 91 DT
|D. Ellies
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|3/3
|50
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|3
|37.3
|0
|53
|
A. Bacchetta 97 P
|A. Bacchetta
|2
|40.5
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Washington 3 WR
|P. Washington
|2
|-2.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 8 CB
|M. Wilson
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Ellis at MAR 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 11(14:54 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MD 11(14:51 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; P.Mustipher at MAR 13.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MD 13(14:08 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 5 for -8 yards (Z.Durant)
|Punt
4 & 16 - MD 5(13:37 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 38 yards to MAR 43 Center-MAR. P.Washington returned punt from the MAR 43. Tackled by O.Smith at MAR 47.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 47(13:20 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - PSU 39(12:44 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at MAR 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 37(12:20 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 37(12:12 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Miller at MAR 35.
|+16 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 35(11:39 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MAR 35. Catch made by B.Strange at MAR 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by G.Miller at MAR 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 19(11:02 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami at MAR 16.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 16(10:16 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR 4 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; D.Trader at MAR 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PSU 4(9:47 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 3(8:59 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MAR 3. Catch made by B.Strange at MAR 3. Gain of 3 yards. B.Strange for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:52 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MD 25(8:52 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 18 for -7 yards (A.Isaac)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - MD 18(8:23 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - MD 18(8:08 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 18. Catch made by A.Harris at MAR 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by PSU at MAR 17. PENALTY on MAR-A.Harris Illegal Touch Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 22 - MD 13(7:55 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 41 yards to PSU 46 Center-MAR. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(7:43 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR 39 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 39(7:25 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 39(7:08 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for N.Singleton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PSU 39(7:05 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for PSU.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PSU 39(6:59 - 1st) B.Amor punts 15 yards to MAR 24 Center-PSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24(6:51 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.King at MAR 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - MD 21(6:11 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 22 for 1 yards. A.Littleton FUMBLES forced by A.Carter. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - MD 22(5:51 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 22. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MAR 27.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MD 27(5:13 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 37 yards to PSU 36 Center-MAR. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(4:55 - 1st) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at PSU 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 38(4:18 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at PSU 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(3:42 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at PSU 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 50(3:07 - 1st) P.Washington rushed to MAR 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 46(2:46 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to MAR 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wyatt; G.China-Rose at MAR 45.
|+45 YD
4 & 1 - PSU 45(1:35 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MAR End Zone for 45 yards. N.Singleton for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pinegar at MAR 33. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38(1:19 - 1st) C.McDonald rushed to PSU 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; C.Katshir at PSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 49(0:52 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PSU 49. Catch made by R.Hemby at PSU 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at PSU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 49(0:15 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for MAR.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MD 49(0:07 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MD 49(0:02 - 1st) A.Pecorella punts 38 yards to PSU 11 Center-MAR. Downed by O.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 11(15:00 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at PSU 13.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 13(14:23 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; V.Cowan at PSU 11.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PSU 11(13:57 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PSU 11(13:39 - 2nd) B.Amor punts 53 yards to MAR 36 Center-PSU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(13:31 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 32 for -4 yards. Tackled by H.Beamon at MAR 32.
|Sack
2 & 14 - MD 32(12:50 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 21 for -11 yards (A.Carter)
|Sack
3 & 25 - MD 21(11:55 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 19 for -2 yards (J.Brown)
|Punt
4 & 27 - MD 19(11:40 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 53 yards to PSU 28 Center-MAR. Downed by O.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 28(11:37 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay; A.Fontaine at PSU 33.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 33(10:53 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 50 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at PSU 50.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 50(10:25 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 50. Catch made by P.Washington at PSU 50. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at MAR 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(9:54 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MAR 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at MAR 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 31(9:25 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MAR 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Cowan at MAR 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PSU 27(8:40 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MAR 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Banks; T.Akingbesote at MAR 27.
|+27 YD
4 & 1 - PSU 27(7:53 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to MAR End Zone for 27 yards. N.Singleton for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(7:46 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Izzard at MAR 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MD 28(7:22 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Katshir at MAR 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MD 33(7:00 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; C.Driver at MAR 36.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(6:38 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac at MAR 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 48(6:17 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 44. PENALTY on MAR-D.Demus Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 39(6:08 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PSU 39. Catch made by R.Jarrett at PSU 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.King at PSU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MD 38(5:52 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MD 38(5:30 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Jarrett.
|+6 YD
4 & 9 - MD 38(5:21 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to PSU 38. Catch made by J.Jones at PSU 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by at PSU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 32(5:15 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; D.Nchami at PSU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PSU 34(4:48 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for B.Strange.
|+15 YD
4 & 8 - PSU 34(4:31 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 34. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Banks at PSU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 49(4:23 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PSU 49(3:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on PSU-S.Wormley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - PSU 44(3:49 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 44. Catch made by M.Meiga at PSU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; F.Gotay at MAR 49.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PSU 49(3:09 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to MAR 49. Catch made by M.Tinsley at MAR 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 45. PENALTY on PSU-D.Shelton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 18 - PSU 41(2:44 - 2nd) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Nchami at PSU 46.
|Punt
4 & 13 - PSU 46(2:28 - 2nd) B.Amor punts yards to MAR 2 Center-PSU. Downed by PSU. PENALTY on MAR-D.Trader Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 39(2:19 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MAR 29 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Bennett at MAR 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 29(2:08 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for B.Strange. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 25 - PSU 44(1:59 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to MAR 44. Catch made by K.Allen at MAR 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 43.
|+10 YD
3 & 24 - PSU 43(1:44 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MAR 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Fontaine; T.Still at MAR 33.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - PSU 40(1:39 - 2nd) J.Pinegar 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PSU Holder-PSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:34 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 25(1:34 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Hemby.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MD 25(1:30 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 17 for -8 yards (C.Robinson)
|+11 YD
3 & 18 - MD 17(1:24 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at MAR 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MD 28(1:17 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 49 yards to PSU 23 Center-MAR. P.Washington returned punt from the PSU 23. Tackled by J.Copeland at PSU 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 23(1:09 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 23(1:03 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by H.Wallace at PSU 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.China-Rose at PSU 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 31(0:45 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 31. Catch made by T.Johnson at PSU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at PSU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 41(0:32 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 41. Catch made by N.Singleton at PSU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.McCullough at PSU 46.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 46(0:27 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 46. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at MAR 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 29(0:08 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - PSU 36(0:02 - 2nd) J.Pinegar 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PSU Holder-PSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; K.Wyatt at PSU 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - PSU 32(14:30 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at PSU 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - PSU 31(13:46 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Akingbesote at PSU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - PSU 34(13:07 - 3rd) B.Amor punts 44 yards to MAR 22 Center-PSU. Fair catch by T.Still.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 22(13:00 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; T.Elsdon at MAR 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MD 22(12:29 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at MAR 26.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MD 26(12:11 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MD 26(12:07 - 3rd) C.Spangler punts 39 yards to PSU 35 Center-MAR. Fair catch by P.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 35(12:01 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley. PENALTY on MAR-D.Banks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 50(11:51 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to MAR 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 45(11:16 - 3rd) S.Clifford scrambles to MAR 41 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Still at MAR 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 41(10:44 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to MAR 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Trader; B.Brade at MAR 39.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 39(10:12 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by T.Johnson at MAR 39. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at MAR 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PSU 6(9:41 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to MAR 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Finau at MAR 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - PSU 6(9:06 - 3rd) S.Clifford rushed to MAR 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.China-Rose; A.Finau at MAR 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PSU 4(8:23 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for B.Strange.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PSU 11(8:18 - 3rd) J.Pinegar 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-PSU Holder-PSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 3rd) J.Pinegar kicks 62 yards from PSU 35 to the MAR 3. O.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Winston Jr; M.Meiga at MAR 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 16(8:08 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 16. Catch made by J.Copeland at MAR 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.King at MAR 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MD 23(7:43 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at MAR 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MD 24(7:15 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; D.Dennis-Sutton at MAR 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 26(6:51 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 26. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by PSU at MAR 44. PENALTY on MAR-A.Littleton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 20 - MD 16(6:24 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 15 for -1 yards (C.Robinson)
|+21 YD
2 & 21 - MD 15(5:48 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 15. Catch made by R.Jarrett at MAR 15. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at MAR 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(5:19 - 3rd) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at MAR 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MD 38(4:54 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 38. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at MAR 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MD 45(4:29 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to MAR 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; A.Isaac at MAR 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 48(4:18 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MD 48(4:14 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MD 47(3:47 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for A.Littleton.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - MD 47(3:43 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 47(3:38 - 3rd) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 47. Catch made by T.Johnson at PSU 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite; A.Fontaine at PSU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PSU 48(2:55 - 3rd) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PSU 48(2:50 - 3rd) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for P.Washington.
|Punt
4 & 9 - PSU 48(2:47 - 3rd) A.Bacchetta punts 41 yards to MAR 11 Center-PSU. Fair catch by T.Still.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 11(2:38 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at MAR 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - MD 20(2:17 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Durant; D.Ellies at MAR 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24(1:50 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton; D.Ellies at MAR 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - MD 29(1:22 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 29. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Ellis at MAR 43. PENALTY on MAR-O.Smith Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MD 28(0:55 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 28. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at MAR 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MD 33(0:32 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to MAR 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Katshir at MAR 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MD 36(0:13 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 24 for -12 yards (A.Vanover)
|Penalty
2 & 22 - MD 24(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on MAR-O.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 27 - MD 19(15:00 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac; Z.Durant at MAR 20.
|+9 YD
3 & 26 - MD 20(14:21 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at MAR 29.
|Punt
4 & 17 - MD 29(13:43 - 4th) C.Spangler punts 59 yards to PSU 12 Center-MAR. M.Wilson returned punt from the PSU 12. Tackled by E.Gough at PSU 13.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 13(13:30 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to PSU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze; A.Booker at PSU 16.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 16(12:54 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to PSU 16. Catch made by L.Clifford at PSU 16. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Still at PSU 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 33(12:09 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to PSU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Chibueze; A.Booker at PSU 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 34(11:30 - 4th) D.Allar scrambles to PSU 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at PSU 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 46(11:13 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to MAR 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Nasili-Kite at MAR 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 48(10:34 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to MAR 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 43(9:55 - 4th) D.Allar steps back to pass. D.Allar pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PSU 43(9:51 - 4th) D.Allar pass complete to MAR 43. Catch made by K.Dinkins at MAR 43. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at MAR 43.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PSU 43(9:11 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to MAR 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 43.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PSU 43(8:24 - 4th) A.Bacchetta punts 40 yards to MAR 3 Center-PSU. Downed by K.Winston Jr.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 3(8:15 - 4th) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.King at MAR 3.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 3(7:35 - 4th) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Ellies; D.DeLuca at MAR 3.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MD 3(6:58 - 4th) B.Edwards steps back to pass. B.Edwards pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MD 3(6:50 - 4th) C.Spangler punts 41 yards to MAR 44 Center-MAR. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 44(6:41 - 4th) PSU rushed to MAR 46 for -2 yards. PSU FUMBLES forced by MAR. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-G.Miller at MAR 46. Tackled by PSU at MAR 46.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46(6:36 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to PSU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Miller at PSU 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MD 49(6:04 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to PSU 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Dwyer; D.DeLuca at PSU 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 40(5:58 - 4th) PENALTY on PSU-D.Townley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(5:42 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to PSU 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca; R.Dwyer at PSU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MD 24(5:09 - 4th) A.Littleton rushed to PSU 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.DeLuca; J.Buddin at PSU 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - MD 24(4:33 - 4th) B.Edwards scrambles to PSU 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Fisher at PSU 17.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - MD 17(3:46 - 4th) B.Edwards rushed to PSU 16 for 1 yards. B.Edwards FUMBLES forced by J.Van Den Berg. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-J.Buddin at PSU 16. Tackled by MAR at PSU 16.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 16(3:40 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to PSU 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Whitaker at PSU 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - PSU 14(2:54 - 4th) T.Holzworth rushed to PSU 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at PSU 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 21(2:08 - 4th) C.Veilleux pass complete to PSU 21. Catch made by T.Holzworth at PSU 21. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.McCullough at PSU 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 28(1:33 - 4th) T.Holzworth rushed to PSU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Booker at PSU 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 29(0:45 - 4th) T.Holzworth rushed to PSU 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Gibson at PSU 35.
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
38
4th 2:48 ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
24
7
2nd 5:43
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
14
24
2nd 4:22 ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
10
0
2nd 3:40 FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
17
3
2nd 2:22 ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
10
10
2nd 4:03 FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
10
2nd 1:21 CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
0
1st 0:30 ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
7
2nd 14:16 SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
14
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
3
17
2nd 11:41 ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
7
0
1st 8:10 ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS