|
|
|FAU
|FIU
Perry accounts for 4 TDs, FAU beats rival FIU 52-7
MIAMI (AP) Nkosi Perry passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help Florida Atlantic beat rival Florida International 52-7 Saturday night for the Owls' sixth consecutive win in the series known as the Shula Bowl.
Perry completed 14 of 22 passes for 122 yards and Larry McCammon had 104 yards rushing on 26 carries for FAU (5-5, 4-2 Conference USA). Johnny Ford, LaJohntay Wester and Willie Taggart Jr. each added a rushing touchdown for the Owls.
Jaylen Wester picked off a pass from FIU's Grayson James on the first play from scrimmage and Perry scored on a 1-yard run to make it 7-0 just 44 seconds in. Perry added a 5-yard TD pass to Je'Quan Burton with 8:46 left in the first quarter and his 3-yard scoring run capped a 13-play, 83-yard drive that made it 21-0 going into the second.
James finished 9-of-26 passing for 56 yards and added 47 yards rushing and a score for FIU (4-6, 2-4). His 28-yard touchdown run made it 24-7 with 10:47 left in the first half.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
N. Perry
7 QB
104 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 16 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
L. Joseph
8 RB
87 RuYds, 12 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|14
|Rushing
|12
|9
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|8
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-17
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|385
|277
|Total Plays
|84
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|281
|203
|Rush Attempts
|60
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|104
|74
|Comp. - Att.
|14-24
|11-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|2.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|9-82
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|5
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-53.8
|7-40.1
|Return Yards
|69
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-31
|2-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-38
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|104
|PASS YDS
|74
|
|
|281
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|
|385
|TOTAL YDS
|277
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|14/22
|104
|2
|0
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|26
|104
|0
|20
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|3
|67
|1
|54
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|7
|45
|0
|27
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|11
|26
|1
|6
|
W. Taggart Jr. 10 QB
|W. Taggart Jr.
|4
|18
|1
|12
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|3
|16
|2
|12
|
J. Posey 11 WR
|J. Posey
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Dean Jr. 21 RB
|K. Dean Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 16 WR
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|43
|1
|26
|
J. Burton 8 WR
|J. Burton
|6
|5
|42
|1
|21
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|7
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Boatwright 47 TE
|C. Boatwright
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Edrine 86 WR
|J. Edrine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wester 21 LB
|J. Wester
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 S
|D. Toombs II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McBride 51 LB
|C. McBride
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 4 S
|T. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Wansley 37 S
|A. Wansley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 14 LB
|J. McRae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 8 DL
|E. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Holaday 92 DL
|J. Holaday
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mungin 2 CB
|R. Mungin
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Antoine Jr. 24 DB
|M. Antoine Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 19 LB
|M. Joseph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pettway 29 LB
|J. Pettway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cross 33 LB
|J. Cross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKithen 11 CB
|J. McKithen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 79 DL
|D. Harper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Peters 25 LB
|X. Peters
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Odell 34 S
|C. Odell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Krakue 54 LB
|M. Krakue
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Green 94 DL
|K. Green
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 22 CB
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Bradley 95 DE
|M. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 39 CB
|J. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 16 DB
|D. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Suarez 38 K
|M. Suarez
|1/1
|30
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|4
|53.8
|3
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|9/26
|56
|0
|2
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|2/2
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|11
|87
|0
|32
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|7
|52
|0
|14
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|9
|47
|1
|28
|
K. Owens 20 RB
|K. Owens
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Patterson 22 RB
|A. Patterson
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|6
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|3
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|4
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
A. Hooker 9 WR
|A. Hooker
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Barry Jr. 18 WR
|J. Barry Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Owens 20 RB
|K. Owens
|1
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Bernadel 48 LB
|G. Bernadel
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Peterson 42 LB
|R. Peterson
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
S. Peterson Jr. 3 LB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kinsler 1 DL
|L. Kinsler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Volmar 23 DB
|A. Volmar
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 44 LB
|K. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cole 6 DB
|A. Cole
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guerad 94 DL
|J. Guerad
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Masses 12 DB
|H. Masses
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howard 11 LB
|J. Howard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coleman 34 LB
|C. Coleman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|7
|40.1
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & Goal - FIU 9(14:52 - 1st) PENALTY on FIU-P.Houston Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 4(14:52 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 1(14:35 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. N.Perry for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(14:16 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at FIU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FIU 24(13:38 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FIU 24(13:31 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FIU 24(13:26 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 36 yards to FAU 40 Center-J.Lee. Downed by FIU.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 40(13:18 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FAU 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - FAU 49(12:57 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FIU 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 45(12:39 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 45. Catch made by J.Burton at FIU 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 39(12:13 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Guerad at FIU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - FAU 36(11:44 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; S.Peterson at FIU 36.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - FAU 36(11:08 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; G.Bernadel at FIU 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 31(10:57 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FAU 32(10:24 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FAU 32(10:18 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
|+21 YD
4 & 11 - FAU 32(10:13 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 32. Catch made by J.Burton at FIU 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 11. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 11(9:50 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Kinsler; J.Passmore at FIU 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 10(9:26 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 10. Catch made by L.Wester at FIU 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel at FIU 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - FAU 5(8:53 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 5. Catch made by J.Burton at FIU 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Burton for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:46 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:46 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(8:46 - 1st) G.James scrambles to FIU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FIU 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 26(8:09 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine; K.Green at FIU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FIU 33(7:35 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FIU 33(7:28 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to FAU 27 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by L.Wester. PENALTY on FAU-T.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 17(7:20 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FAU 20.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 20(6:52 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FAU 39.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 39(6:37 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by J.Burton at FAU 39. Gain of -9 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FAU 30.
|+27 YD
2 & 19 - FAU 30(6:01 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FIU 43 for 27 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43(5:33 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FIU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 40(5:06 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FIU 35.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - FAU 35(4:30 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton. PENALTY on FIU-A.Cole Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(4:25 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson; H.Masses at FIU 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 19(3:57 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by J.Ford at FIU 19. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Howard at FIU 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 14(3:31 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; J.Passmore at FIU 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 10(3:03 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 1 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 1(2:55 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 2.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 2(2:12 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to FIU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Masses; S.Peterson at FIU 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - FAU 3(1:26 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to FIU End Zone for 3 yards. N.Perry for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:18 - 1st) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(1:18 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FIU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FIU 27(0:40 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FIU 27(0:38 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - FIU 27(0:32 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 44 yards to FAU 29 Center-J.Lee. Downed by J.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 29(0:22 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to FIU 17 for 54 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 17(0:10 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore; R.Peterson at FIU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FAU 15(15:00 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - FAU 15(14:55 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 15. Catch made by L.McCammon at FIU 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - FAU 20(14:12 - 2nd) M.Suarez 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:07 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25(14:07 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25(14:02 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; X.Peters at FIU 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 34(13:40 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FIU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 42(13:16 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 42(13:07 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at FIU 44.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 44(12:35 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FAU 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 47(12:05 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FAU 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - FIU 39(11:26 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by A.Hooker at FAU 39. Gain of 11 yards. A.Hooker ran out of bounds.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28(10:55 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FAU End Zone for 28 yards. G.James for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks 62 yards from FIU 35 to the FAU 3. J.Platt returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Wright at FAU 25. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 12(10:41 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FAU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FAU 18(10:14 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Howard; K.Davis at FAU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FAU 18(9:44 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FAU 18(9:39 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 49 yards to FIU 33 Center-N.Marino. T.Chambers returned punt from the FIU 33. Tackled by C.Odell; D.Hill at FIU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 36(9:28 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at FIU 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - FIU 40(8:38 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FIU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 49(8:12 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 49(8:06 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FIU 45 for -4 yards. G.James FUMBLES forced by M.Antoine. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-FAU at FIU 45. Tackled by FIU at FIU 45.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 45(8:01 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for FAU. PENALTY on FAU-B.Bordner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - FAU 45(7:50 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; J.Potts at FAU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - FAU 46(7:20 - 2nd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|-5 YD
3 & 19 - FAU 46(7:13 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 46. Catch made by Z.Mobley at FAU 46. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FAU 41.
|Punt
4 & 24 - FAU 41(6:30 - 2nd) R.Thompson punts 49 yards to FIU 10 Center-N.Marino. T.Chambers returned punt from the FIU 10. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 10.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 10(6:21 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FIU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Green; M.Bradley at FIU 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FIU 12(5:53 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 12(5:43 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FIU 12. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by FAU at FIU 16.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FIU 16(4:40 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 50 yards to FAU 34 Center-J.Lee. L.Wester returned punt from the FAU 34. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 35. PENALTY on FIU-J.Guerad Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(4:38 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; D.Hill at FIU 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 18(4:07 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FIU 16.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 16(3:32 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland; R.Peterson at FIU 13.
4 & 3 - FAU(2:44 - 2nd) M.Suarez yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart. PENALTY on FIU-H.Masses Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 8(2:38 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FIU 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Kinsler at FIU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 4(2:33 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FIU End Zone for 4 yards. J.Ford for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:29 - 2nd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:29 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 25(2:29 - 2nd) G.James rushed to FIU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FIU 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 25(1:56 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Peters at FIU 31.
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 31(1:16 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FAU 49 for 20 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 49(1:03 - 2nd) G.James scrambles to FAU 44 for 5 yards. G.James ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FIU 44(0:52 - 2nd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for L.Joseph.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - FIU 44(0:48 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FAU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at FAU 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35(0:30 - 2nd) G.James pass complete to FAU 35. Catch made by L.Joseph at FAU 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FAU 34.
|Int
2 & 9 - FIU 34(0:25 - 2nd) G.James pass INTERCEPTED at FAU 18. Intercepted by R.Mungin at FAU 18. Tackled by FIU at FAU 38.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 36 yards from FIU 35 to the FAU 29. J.Pasley returns the kickoff. Tackled by FIU at FAU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37(14:57 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore at FAU 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 40(14:27 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FAU 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - FAU 46(12:45 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Burton. PENALTY on FIU-A.Volmar Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 39(13:52 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FIU 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - FAU 42(13:18 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by L.Wester at FIU 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - FAU 38(12:47 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 38. Catch made by L.McCammon at FIU 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 33.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - FAU 33(12:11 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 33(12:04 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FIU 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 34(11:26 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 34. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 34. Gain of 7 yards. L.Joseph ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - FIU 41(10:48 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FIU 39.
|-1 YD
4 & 4 - FIU 39(9:59 - 3rd) D.Montiel rushed to FIU 38 for -1 yards. D.Montiel FUMBLES.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 38(9:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on FIU-A.Volmar Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 23(9:55 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 23. Catch made by C.Boatwright at FIU 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 20(9:31 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FIU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore at FIU 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 15(9:10 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FIU 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 10(8:53 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FIU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 9(8:24 - 3rd) L.Wester rushed to FIU End Zone for 9 yards. L.Wester for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(8:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on FIU-J.Guerad Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:15 - 3rd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(8:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on FIU-L.Kinsler Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 50 yards from FAU 50 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(8:15 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FIU 39.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 39(7:40 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 39. Catch made by T.Chambers at FIU 39. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 42(7:19 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 42(7:14 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 42(7:06 - 3rd) G.James rushed to FAU 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FAU 43.
|+8 YD
4 & 11 - FIU 43(6:18 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FAU 43. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FAU 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35(6:09 - 3rd) J.Posey rushed to FAU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland at FAU 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 40(5:46 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles at FAU 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAU 46(5:27 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Edrine. PENALTY on FAU-D.Richardson Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - FAU 41(5:20 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad; D.Strickland at FAU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - FAU 43(4:51 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for C.Boatwright.
|+26 YD
3 & 13 - FAU 43(4:49 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 43. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 43. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 31(4:32 - 3rd) N.Perry scrambles to FIU 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 19(4:16 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; G.Bernadel at FIU 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 17(3:53 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FIU 17. Catch made by T.Johnson at FIU 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Johnson for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 3rd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 64 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU 1. E.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Moore at FIU 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 17(3:42 - 3rd) G.James rushed to FIU 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at FIU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FIU 24(3:07 - 3rd) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for T.Chambers.
|-7 YD
3 & 3 - FIU 24(3:05 - 3rd) G.James pass complete to FIU 24. Catch made by K.Owens at FIU 24. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FIU 17.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FIU 17(2:21 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 36 yards to FAU 47 Center-J.Lee. Downed by J.Barry.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 47(2:12 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; J.Howard at FIU 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 49(1:40 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FIU 44.
|+20 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 44(1:15 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 24 for 20 yards. Tackled by H.Masses at FIU 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 24(1:09 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FIU 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 23(0:36 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FIU 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson at FIU 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 16(0:03 - 3rd) L.Wester rushed to FIU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 12(15:00 - 4th) W.Taggart steps back to pass. W.Taggart pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 12(14:56 - 4th) W.Taggart rushed to FIU End Zone for 12 yards. W.Taggart for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:50 - 4th) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(14:50 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Harper at FIU 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - FIU 34(14:18 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Holaday at FIU 36.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 36(13:49 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-S.Hobdy-Lee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - FIU 31(13:41 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.McKithen at FIU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FIU 39(13:04 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Barry.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FIU 39(12:58 - 4th) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Miamen.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FIU 39(12:52 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to FAU 21 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 21(12:45 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Kinsler at FAU 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 28(12:22 - 4th) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; C.Coleman at FAU 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 30(11:44 - 4th) W.Taggart scrambles to FAU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by FIU at FAU 33.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 33(11:22 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to FAU 31 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FAU 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - FAU 31(10:55 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to FAU 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at FAU 30.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - FAU 30(10:20 - 4th) PENALTY on FAU-A.Atcavage False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - FAU 25(10:09 - 4th) W.Taggart steps back to pass. W.Taggart pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
|Punt
4 & 18 - FAU 25(10:05 - 4th) R.Thompson punts 70 yards to FIU 5 Center-N.Marino. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 5(9:54 - 4th) H.Carlson rushed to FIU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Peters; M.Krakue at FIU 5.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 5(9:24 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 37 for 32 yards. L.Joseph ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 37(8:49 - 4th) H.Carlson rushed to FIU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at FIU 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 39(8:04 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 39. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at FAU 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 49(7:29 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FAU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 44(6:51 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FAU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; M.Krakue at FAU 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - FIU 40(6:09 - 4th) K.Owens rushed to FAU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Cross at FAU 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 34(5:35 - 4th) H.Carlson rushed to FAU 30 for 4 yards. H.Carlson FUMBLES forced by J.Holaday. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-T.Jackson at FAU 30. Tackled by FIU at FAU 30.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 30(5:25 - 4th) K.Dean rushed to FAU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Masses; C.Coleman at FAU 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 35(5:03 - 4th) W.Taggart rushed to FAU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; K.Wright at FAU 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - FAU 36(4:27 - 4th) W.Taggart rushed to FAU 38 for 2 yards. W.Taggart ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FAU 38(3:45 - 4th) R.Thompson punts 47 yards to FIU 15 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 15(3:13 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to FIU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Odell at FIU 20. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. A.Patterson rushed to FIU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Odell; J.Hill at FIU 20. PENALTY on FAU-J.Hill Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 35(3:06 - 4th) FIU rushed to FIU 30 for -5 yards. Tackled by FAU at FIU 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - FIU 30(2:28 - 4th) A.Patterson rushed to FIU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Holaday; D.Harper at FIU 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - FIU 32(1:46 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 32. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 32. Gain of 6 yards. J.Miamen ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FIU 38(1:36 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 35 yards to FAU 27 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by L.Wester.
-
CAL
OREGST
10
31
4th 7:44 PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
7
14
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
14
14
2nd 2:07 FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
21
0
2nd 7:54 CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
14
24
2nd 4:54 FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
10
7
2nd 14:39
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-