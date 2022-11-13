|
Gulbranson's 3 total TDs help Oregon St. beat Cal 38-10
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oregon State's Ben Gulbranson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and the Beavers' defense turned in another strong performance in a 38-10 victory Saturday night over California.
Oregon State (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) got a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown from Anthony Gould, and did enough offensively to control the game. Damien Martinez had his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game with 105 yards on 23 carries.
Gulbranson completed 15 of 23 passes for 137 yards, and is 4-1 since replacing Chance Nolan as the Beavers' starting quarterback.
A week after scoring 35 points in a loss at USC, the Bears (3-7, 1-6 conference) were limited to 156 total yards and didn't score an offensive touchdown.
Oregon State opened the scoring on Gulbranson's 1-yard touchdown run, set up by a 37-yard pass from all-purpose standout Jack Colletto to Gould on fourth and 2 from the Bears' 48-yard line.
Linebacker Kyrei Fisher-Morris intercepted Jack Plummer on the ensuing possession deep in Cal territory. That led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Jam Griffin, extending the lead to 14-0 at 2:14 of the first quarter.
Gould's punt return for a touchdown early in the second quarter - his second special teams score this season - gave the Beavers a 21-0 advantage.
After Cal failed to convert on fourth down at the Beavers' 18-yard line, the Bears defense made a big play.
Cornerback Jeremiah Earby scooped up Martinez's fumble and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 21-7 at the break. The Bears managed just 53 yards of total offense in the first half.
Everett Hayes booted a 49-yard field goal on the opening drive of the first half, extending the lead to 24-7.
An 8-yard touchdown pass from Gulbranson to Tre'Shaun Harrison gave Oregon Sate a 31-7 lead at 4:03 of the third quarter, and Gulbranson connected with tight end Jack Veiling for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEWAY
California: The Bears fell out of bowl consideration with a sixth straight loss and struggled offensively. Jaydn Ott, who entered the game leading all Pac-12 freshman in rushing with 725 yards, was limited to 20 yards on eight carries.
Oregon State: The Beavers took care of business at home, winning for the 10th time in the last 11 games at Reser Stadium since the start of the 2021 season. The only loss was a 17-14 setback Sept. 14 against USC. Gulbranson continues to be productive at quarterback in a ball-control offense.
UP NEXT
California: Will host Stanford next Saturday.
Oregon State: Will be at Arizona State next Saturday.
---
|
J. Hunter
3 WR
67 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
B. Gulbranson
17 QB
127 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 9 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|20
|Rushing
|3
|10
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|184
|352
|Total Plays
|50
|72
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|166
|Rush Attempts
|16
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|151
|186
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|18-27
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-46
|2-12
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.5
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|0
|76
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-76
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|151
|PASS YDS
|186
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|166
|
|
|184
|TOTAL YDS
|352
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|22/34
|151
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|8
|20
|0
|14
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|3
|9
|0
|3
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|3
|4
|0
|15
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|7
|6
|67
|0
|24
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|8
|4
|45
|0
|40
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|6
|4
|18
|0
|11
|
K. Latu 85 TE
|K. Latu
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|5
|4
|6
|0
|9
|
E. Mojarro 81 TE
|E. Mojarro
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Moore 28 RB
|D. Moore
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Brooks 25 RB
|D. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Christakos 89 WR
|T. Christakos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Terry II 4 TE
|J. Terry II
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. McWilliams 11 CB
|T. McWilliams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 S
|M. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
O. Patu 48 LB
|O. Patu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Isibor 97 LB
|O. Isibor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Long 49 DL
|D. Long
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 75 DL
|J. Roberts
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rutchena 42 LB
|N. Rutchena
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rask 94 NT
|G. Rask
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 40 S
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Luckhurst 38 K
|M. Luckhurst
|1/1
|36
|0/0
|3
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|6
|48.5
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hayes 26 RB
|A. Hayes
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|15/23
|127
|2
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1/1
|37
|0
|0
|
T. Gebbia 3 QB
|T. Gebbia
|2/2
|22
|0
|0
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|23
|105
|0
|15
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|5
|23
|1
|8
|
I. Newell 25 RB
|I. Newell
|4
|18
|0
|13
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|4
|9
|1
|6
|
K. Shannon 29 RB
|K. Shannon
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|10
|8
|79
|1
|34
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|4
|2
|49
|0
|37
|
J. Dunmore 14 WR
|J. Dunmore
|3
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|5
|2
|15
|1
|13
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Overman 81 TE
|J. Overman
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 19 DB
|S. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 5 DB
|A. Austin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 0 DB
|A. Arnold
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stover 82 LB
|C. Stover
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|1/2
|49
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|2
|41.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|27.3
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|3
|25.3
|55
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea at CAL 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 26(14:28 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 26. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; C.Stover at CAL 28.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - CAL 28(13:52 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 28. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at CAL 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 39(13:12 - 1st) PENALTY on CAL-S.Vatikani False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CAL 34(12:55 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 34. Catch made by J.Terry at CAL 34. Gain of 0 yards. J.Terry FUMBLES forced by A.Chatfield. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-E.Aguilar at CAL 34. Tackled by ORS at CAL 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - CAL 34(12:00 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Sandberg at CAL 36.
|Sack
3 & 13 - CAL 36(11:23 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 25 for -11 yards (A.Austin)
|Punt
4 & 24 - CAL 25(10:42 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 40 yards to ORS 35 Center-CAL. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(10:35 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon; E.Saunders at ORS 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 40(9:57 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 40. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Young at ORS 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 45(9:26 - 1st) B.Gulbranson scrambles to CAL 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 49.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OREGST 49(8:51 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to CAL 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CAL 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 49(8:11 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; E.Saunders at CAL 47.
|+37 YD
4 & 2 - OREGST 47(7:28 - 1st) J.Colletto pass complete to CAL 47. Catch made by A.Gould at CAL 47. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by CAL at CAL 10.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(6:51 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OREGST 7(6:16 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 7(6:13 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 7. Catch made by D.Martinez at CAL 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; J.Sirmon at CAL 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - OREGST 1(5:40 - 1st) B.Gulbranson rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. B.Gulbranson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 1st) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:37 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - CAL 25(5:37 - 1st) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at CAL 31. Intercepted by K.Fisher-Morris at CAL 31. Tackled by CAL at CAL 31.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(5:32 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 31. Catch made by T.Harrison at CAL 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; M.Williams at CAL 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 26(4:53 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to CAL 22 for 4 yards. CAL ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 22(4:13 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to CAL 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 16(3:36 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at CAL 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 11(2:53 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Young at CAL 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 5(2:21 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to CAL End Zone for 5 yards. J.Griffin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 1st) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the CAL End Zone. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Thomas at CAL 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 17(2:09 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 17. Catch made by E.Mojarro at CAL 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at CAL 20.
|-5 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 20(1:44 - 1st) M.Anderson rushed to CAL 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Chatfield; E.Mascarenas-Arnold at CAL 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - CAL 15(0:57 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 15. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at CAL 17.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAL 17(0:18 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 46 yards to ORS 37 Center-CAL. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 37. Tackled by M.Jernigan at CAL 48.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(0:06 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by J.Overman at CAL 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; J.Roberts at CAL 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 43(15:00 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Long at CAL 39.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - OREGST 39(14:21 - 2nd) J.Colletto rushed to CAL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; J.Roberts at CAL 39.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - OREGST 39(14:07 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson rushed to CAL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; X.Carlton at CAL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(13:46 - 2nd) J.Griffin steps back to pass. J.Griffin pass incomplete intended for B.Gulbranson (J.Earby).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 38(13:39 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Velling.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OREGST 38(13:08 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 38. Catch made by A.Gould at CAL 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at CAL 27. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OREGST 38(13:08 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 34 yards to CAL 4 Center-ORS. Downed by J.Irish.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 4(12:59 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls at CAL 7.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAL 7(12:31 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for D.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAL 7(12:25 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant (R.Wright).
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAL 7(12:18 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 48 yards to ORS 45 Center-CAL. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 45. A.Gould for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 2nd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 2nd) E.Hayes kicks 61 yards from ORS 35 to the CAL 4. Fair catch by A.Hayes.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(12:01 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; A.Chatfield at CAL 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 27(11:30 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at CAL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAL 28(10:48 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Ott.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAL 28(10:43 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 52 yards to ORS 20 Center-CAL. Downed by M.Young.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(10:30 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Rutchena; J.Sirmon at ORS 25.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 25(9:45 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by I.Young at ORS 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(9:10 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson scrambles to ORS 40 for 1 yards. B.Gulbranson ran out of bounds. PENALTY on CAL-E.Saunders Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(8:49 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to CAL 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; J.Sirmon at CAL 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 42(8:21 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Patu at CAL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(7:51 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Velling.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 37(7:46 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders; D.Long at CAL 35.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OREGST 35(7:09 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|No Good
4 & 8 - OREGST 43(7:01 - 2nd) E.Hayes 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ORS Holder-ORS.
|Result
|Play
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 35(6:54 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 35. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 35. Gain of 40 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Grant at ORS 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(6:27 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by M.Young at ORS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at ORS 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 19(5:47 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to ORS 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 16.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - CAL 16(5:13 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to ORS 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls at ORS 18.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - CAL 18(4:30 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 18(4:24 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Earby; N.Burrell at ORS 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(3:51 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 30. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 30. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Scott at ORS 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 35(3:18 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell at ORS 39.
|-6 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 39(2:50 - 2nd) ORS rushed to ORS 33 for -6 yards. D.Martinez FUMBLES forced by X.Carlton. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-J.Earby at ORS 33. J.Earby for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 2nd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ORS End Zone. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by F.Oladejo at ORS 18. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Defensive Holding 0 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 9(2:27 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; D.Long at ORS 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 11(1:50 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton at ORS 16.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OREGST 16(1:45 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould (J.Sirmon).
|Punt
4 & 3 - OREGST 16(1:40 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 49 yards to CAL 35 Center-ORS. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 35(1:33 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 35. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 35. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at CAL 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - CAL 29(0:51 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 29. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at CAL 31.
|-1 YD
3 & 14 - CAL 31(0:44 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 31. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 31. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at CAL 30.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CAL 30(0:38 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 53 yards to ORS 17 Center-CAL. Downed by S.Zellers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ORS End Zone. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Luckhurst at ORS 31.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(14:53 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 31. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 31. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at ORS 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - OREGST 28(14:11 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 28. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Young at ORS 34.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 34(13:33 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 34. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 34. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Earby at CAL 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(12:52 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; D.Long at CAL 47.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - OREGST 47(12:16 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 47. Catch made by A.Gould at CAL 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(11:41 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.McWilliams at CAL 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 36(11:02 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell; D.Scott at CAL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OREGST 31(10:26 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Velling.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - OREGST 39(10:19 - 3rd) E.Hayes 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ORS Holder-ORS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 3rd) E.Hayes kicks 40 yards from ORS 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on ORS-ORS Personal Foul / Offense 12 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(10:12 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 40. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 49.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 49(9:42 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORS 49. Catch made by J.Hunter at ORS 49. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas; J.Grant at ORS 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 25(9:16 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ORS 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ORS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 25(8:41 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CAL 25(8:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAL-E.Aguilar False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CAL 30(8:35 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|No Good
4 & 15 - CAL 38(8:28 - 3rd) D.Longhetto 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-CAL Holder-CAL.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(8:21 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 30. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 30. Gain of 34 yards. T.Harrison FUMBLES forced by CAL. Fumble RECOVERED by ORS-T.Lindsey at CAL 34. Pushed out of bounds by M.Jernigan; C.Woodson at CAL 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 26(8:04 - 3rd) S.Bolden rushed to CAL 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 19.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - OREGST 19(6:48 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo; M.Jernigan at CAL 19.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - OREGST 19(6:12 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 13.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 13(5:28 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; F.Oladejo at CAL 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 14(4:51 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 14. Catch made by T.Harrison at CAL 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Rask; F.Oladejo at CAL 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 8(4:08 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 8. Catch made by T.Harrison at CAL 8. Gain of 8 yards. T.Harrison for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 3rd) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 3rd) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 25(4:03 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; C.Stover at CAL 25.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 25(3:30 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at CAL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 39(3:11 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; S.Sandberg at CAL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 39(3:04 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Young.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 39(3:01 - 3rd) J.Plummer scrambles to ORS 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 46(2:24 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORS 46. Catch made by J.Hunter at ORS 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas; R.Cooper at ORS 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CAL 40(1:41 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORS 40. Catch made by J.Ott at ORS 40. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Grant at ORS 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 31(1:04 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ORS 31. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ORS 31. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Thomas at ORS 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CAL 28(0:22 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to ORS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls; K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 25.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - CAL 25(15:00 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by J.Hunter at ORS 25. Gain of 12 yards. J.Hunter FUMBLES forced by A.Arnold. Fumble RECOVERED by CAL-CAL at ORS 17. CAL FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 17(14:11 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to ORS 17. Catch made by J.Hunter at ORS 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at ORS 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CAL 8(13:54 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to ORS 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo; R.Cooper at ORS 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CAL 5(13:31 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|Sack
2 & Goal - CAL 5(13:26 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at ORS 5 for 0 yards (R.Sharp) PENALTY on CAL-J.Plummer Intentional Grounding 24 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
3 & 29 - CAL 29(13:18 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to ORS 29. Catch made by K.Latu at ORS 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; R.Wright at ORS 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - CAL 26(12:36 - 4th) M.Luckhurst 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CAL Holder-CAL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 63 yards from CAL 35 to the ORS 2. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by M.Luckhurst at ORS 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(12:20 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; M.Jernigan at ORS 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OREGST 38(11:45 - 4th) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for S.Bolden.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 38(11:39 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 38. Catch made by J.Velling at ORS 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 49(10:57 - 4th) J.Irish rushed to CAL 42 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McWilliams at CAL 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 42(10:40 - 4th) K.Shannon rushed to CAL 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(10:16 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 37. Catch made by J.Dunmore at CAL 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at CAL 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 32(9:39 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 29 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Earby at CAL 29.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 29(9:04 - 4th) D.Martinez rushed to CAL 14 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Scott at CAL 14.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(8:24 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to CAL 1 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 1(7:44 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to CAL 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; F.Oladejo at CAL 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 2(7:05 - 4th) B.Gulbranson pass complete to CAL 2. Catch made by J.Velling at CAL 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Velling for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 4th) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 4th) E.Hayes kicks 60 yards from ORS 35 to the CAL 5. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Thomas at CAL 25. PENALTY on CAL-K.Elarms-Orr Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 15(6:54 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for D.Moore.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 15(6:48 - 4th) D.Moore rushed to CAL 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Hodgins at CAL 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - CAL 20(6:20 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper; A.Arnold at CAL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 25(5:50 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 25(5:46 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by D.Moore at CAL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at CAL 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CAL 26(5:06 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for T.Christakos.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CAL 26(5:00 - 4th) J.Sheahan punts 52 yards to ORS 22 Center-CAL. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 22. Tackled by B.Antzoulatos at ORS 28.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(4:49 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to ORS 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Isibor at ORS 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 27(4:04 - 4th) K.Shannon rushed to ORS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at ORS 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 31(3:18 - 4th) T.Gebbia pass complete to ORS 31. Catch made by J.Dunmore at ORS 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; G.Rask at ORS 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(2:35 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to ORS 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at ORS 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 48(1:49 - 4th) T.Gebbia pass complete to ORS 48. Catch made by J.Dunmore at ORS 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.McWilliams at CAL 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(1:07 - 4th) T.Gebbia kneels at the CAL 42.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - OREGST 42(0:29 - 4th) T.Gebbia kneels at the CAL 44.
