Hooker throws three TDs, No. 5 Tennessee tops Missouri 66-24
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a 66-24 victory over Missouri on Saturday.
The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 College Football Playoff) were impressive offensively but had trouble containing a Missouri (4-6, 2-5) attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers rushed for 173 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did the most damage, running for 106 yards and throwing for 200.
Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown and Bru McCoy caught nine passes for 111 yards.
Hooker threw for 229 yards in the first half (17 of 24) as Tennessee led 28-17 at intermission. Cook had 94 yards passing and 86 rushing for Missouri. His late 40-yard scramble set up a Harrison Mevis field goal as time expired.
FACTS & FIGURES
Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman, who missed several games early in the season with an ankle injury, played in the Vols' last two games. He dressed for warmups Saturday, but after being introduced for Senior Day, changed into street clothes. No reason for his absence was given. ... Vols WR Jalin Hyatt became the ninth in school history to go over 1,000 yards receiving. ... Hyatt's 68-yard TD reception put him in sixth place for the SEC single-season touchdown receptions (15). ... For the first time in his career, Missouri's Cook rushed for more than 100 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Tennessee is in a very precarious situation in terms of the College Football Playoff rankings. The Vols are ranked No. 5, on the outside looking in, with two unranked teams - South Carolina and Vanderbilt - left on the schedule. The Vols have to be watching Oregon and TCU closely, waiting for either to stumble. Both have quality opponents ahead as well as likely conference championship games. All Tennessee can do is win and watch.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: Even with the possibility of a seventh loss looming - the Tigers will be favored against New Mexico State next week but will end the season with a home game against Arkansas - they will still be candidates for a third straight bowl game. Mizzou's Academic Progress Rate in football is 983. It's likely high enough for a 5-7 Tigers team to be invited to fill one of the open bowl spots if there aren't enough 6-6 or better teams.
Tennessee: The primary challenge for the Vols was to get their swagger back after being dismantled by Georgia last week. That mission was accomplished, putting them back on the right track to put their best foot forward in their final two games, at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers get a breather from the grind of the SEC schedule and will entertain New Mexico State next Saturday night.
Tennessee: Focused on winning as much as generating style points for the College Playoff committee, the Vols will travel to South Carolina for a tough challenge Saturday night.
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25.
Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
B. Cook
12 QB
217 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 106 RuYds
H. Hooker
5 QB
355 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 54 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|33
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|389
|728
|Total Plays
|70
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|9.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|268
|Rush Attempts
|37
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|217
|460
|Comp. - Att.
|19-33
|28-39
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|10.7
|Penalties - Yards
|14-120
|7-59
|Touchdowns
|3
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-41.2
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|-4
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1--4
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|217
|PASS YDS
|460
|172
|RUSH YDS
|268
|389
|TOTAL YDS
|728
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|19/32
|217
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|16
|106
|0
|40
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|10
|25
|0
|7
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|3
|21
|0
|8
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|3
|14
|1
|7
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|3
|12
|0
|6
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|1
|5
|0
|5
T. Macon 6 QB
|T. Macon
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|7
|7
|73
|0
|15
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|5
|4
|72
|1
|43
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|6
|4
|47
|1
|38
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|3
|2
|15
|0
|12
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|3
|2
|10
|0
|11
T. Stephens 80 TE
|T. Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Cooper 5 WR
|M. Cooper
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
C. Luper 2 WR
|C. Luper
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Carlies 1 DB
|J. Carlies
|8-1
|0.0
|0
J. Charleston 28 DB
|J. Charleston
|5-4
|0.0
|0
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|4-0
|1.0
|0
T. Hopper 8 LB
|T. Hopper
|4-1
|0.0
|0
M. Manuel 3 DB
|M. Manuel
|3-5
|0.0
|0
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|3-2
|0.0
|0
I. McGuire 9 DL
|I. McGuire
|2-1
|1.0
|0
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|1-2
|1.0
|0
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Jernigan 0 DL
|J. Jernigan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Williams 92 DL
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Carnell 13 DB
|D. Carnell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Clarke 28 DB
|M. Clarke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
R. George Jr. 99 DL
|R. George Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Landry 90 DL
|J. Landry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|1/1
|32
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|9
|41.2
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|2
|14.0
|17
|0
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|25/36
|355
|3
|0
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|3/3
|105
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|8
|98
|1
|42
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|7
|54
|1
|28
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|9
|54
|1
|26
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|11
|51
|2
|19
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|1
|11
|0
|11
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|10
|7
|146
|1
|68
B. McCoy 15 WR
|B. McCoy
|12
|9
|111
|0
|38
S. White 10 WR
|S. White
|3
|2
|64
|0
|58
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|4
|2
|60
|1
|46
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|3
|2
|34
|0
|22
C. Nimrod 81 WR
|C. Nimrod
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|2
|21
|2
|19
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
W. Merrill 19 WR
|W. Merrill
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
M. Bandy 37 DB
|M. Bandy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Holiday 6 WR
|J. Holiday
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Mitchell 10 LB
|J. Mitchell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
T. McDonald 12 DB
|T. McDonald
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|4-0
|1.0
|0
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|3-0
|0.0
|0
B. Turnage 8 DB
|B. Turnage
|2-0
|0.0
|0
W. Walker 13 DB
|W. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Turrentine 17 DB
|A. Turrentine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Slaughter 0 DB
|D. Slaughter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Pearce Jr. 27 DL
|J. Pearce Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
L. Bumphus 11 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
C. Charles 14 DB
|C. Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Terry 95 DL
|D. Terry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
S. Page III 38 LB
|S. Page III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Bailey 90 DL
|D. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/1
|46
|7/7
|10
T. Wilson 39 K
|T. Wilson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|2
|45.5
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 52 yards from TEN 35 to the MIZ 13. K.Abrams-Draine returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Wright at MIZ 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(14:54 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 26. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 26. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McDonald at MIZ 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 30(14:23 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Thomas; J.Banks at MIZ 32.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 32(13:38 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 32(13:18 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 50 yards to TEN 18 Center-J.Hoffman. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 18. Tackled by M.Manuel at TEN 18. PENALTY on TEN-K.Perry Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 9 - TENN 9(13:18 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 9. Catch made by J.Warren at TEN 9. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at TEN 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 31(12:54 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for M.Bandy.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 31(12:10 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at TEN 30.
|+38 YD
3 & 11 - TENN 30(11:52 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 30. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 32(11:35 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 32(11:30 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to MIZ 15 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Charleston at MIZ 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 15(11:13 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at MIZ 19 for -4 yards (MIZ) PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 5 - TENN 10(11:13 - 1st) J.Small rushed to MIZ End Zone for 10 yards. J.Small for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 41 yards from TEN 35 to the MIZ 24. Fair catch by B.Harris.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(11:05 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(10:58 - 1st) E.Young rushed to MIZ 30 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mitchell at MIZ 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(10:25 - 1st) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Young at MIZ 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(9:53 - 1st) J.Stonehouse punts 41 yards to TEN 28 Center-J.Hoffman. Downed by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 28(9:39 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at TEN 31.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - TENN 31(9:17 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 31. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 31. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Carlies at MIZ 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45(9:05 - 1st) J.Small rushed to MIZ 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at MIZ 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 43(8:44 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to MIZ 43. Catch made by B.McCoy at MIZ 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine; J.Charleston at MIZ 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TENN 36(8:01 - 1st) J.Small rushed to MIZ 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jeffcoat at MIZ 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 33(7:57 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 33(7:52 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to MIZ 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman; M.Manuel at MIZ 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - TENN 32(7:11 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to MIZ 32. Catch made by B.McCoy at MIZ 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at MIZ 27.
|Sack
4 & 4 - TENN 27(6:42 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at MIZ 32 for -5 yards (D.Coleman)
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(6:34 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at MIZ 43.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 43(6:08 - 1st) B.Cook scrambles to TEN 37 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at TEN 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(5:41 - 1st) E.Young rushed to TEN 30 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Flowers at TEN 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 30(5:11 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to TEN 30. Catch made by E.Young at TEN 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 31.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 31(4:27 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to TEN 31. Catch made by B.Banister at TEN 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 17.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(3:58 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to TEN 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Baron at TEN 19.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 19(3:22 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to TEN 19. Catch made by E.Young at TEN 19. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Walker at TEN 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 8(2:47 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to TEN 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; D.Terry at TEN 8.
4 & 1 - MIZZOU(2:06 - 1st) H.Mevis yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hoffman Holder-J.Stonehouse. PENALTY on TEN-TEN Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 4(2:02 - 1st) L.Burden rushed to TEN End Zone for 4 yards. L.Burden for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:56 - 1st) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:56 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(1:56 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Carnell; E.Rakestraw at TEN 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 40(1:38 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 40(1:35 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at TEN 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - TENN 43(1:00 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 43. Catch made by J.Wright at TEN 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at TEN 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 46(0:51 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-D.Robinson Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 39(0:51 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to MIZ 39. Catch made by J.Hyatt at MIZ 39. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Carlies at MIZ 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TENN 35(0:36 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - TENN 35(0:27 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to MIZ 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 33.
|+30 YD
4 & 4 - TENN 33(15:00 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to MIZ 33. Catch made by J.Hyatt at MIZ 33. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 3(14:45 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to MIZ End Zone for 3 yards. J.Wright for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:41 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:41 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:41 - 2nd) L.Burden rushed to MIZ 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at MIZ 32.
|-4 YD
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 32(14:35 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 32. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 32. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by B.Turnage at MIZ 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(13:48 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 28. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at MIZ 34.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 34(12:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 29(12:48 - 2nd) J.Stonehouse punts 43 yards to TEN 28 Center-J.Hoffman. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 28(12:40 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 28. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston; M.Manuel at TEN 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - TENN 27(12:10 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jernigan at TEN 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - TENN 28(11:39 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 28. Catch made by R.Keyton at TEN 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MIZ at TEN 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 42(10:57 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to TEN 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at TEN 49. PENALTY on MIZ-T.Hopper Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36(10:47 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to MIZ 36. Catch made by B.McCoy at MIZ 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at MIZ 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 19(10:29 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to MIZ 19. Catch made by P.Fant at MIZ 19. Gain of 19 yards. P.Fant for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:24 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:24 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to the MIZ 2. Fair catch by K.Abrams-Draine.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(10:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIZ-B.Cook Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 20(10:24 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at MIZ 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 23(9:52 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 23. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 23. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Slaughter at MIZ 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(9:21 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for C.Schrader.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(9:12 - 2nd) E.Young rushed to MIZ 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Young at MIZ 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 43(8:32 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at MIZ 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 48(8:00 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Baron at MIZ 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 47(7:22 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 47. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 47. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McCollough at TEN 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 44(6:40 - 2nd) N.Peat rushed to TEN 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley; T.Flowers at TEN 43.
|+43 YD
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 43(6:03 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to TEN 43. Catch made by T.Dove at TEN 43. Gain of 43 yards. T.Dove for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:48 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:48 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 60 yards from MIZ 35 to the TEN 5. Fair catch by J.Holiday.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(5:48 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Carlies at TEN 29.
|+26 YD
2 & 6 - TENN 29(5:38 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to MIZ 45 for 26 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 45(4:51 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to MIZ 45. Catch made by J.Warren at MIZ 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at MIZ 33. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 33(4:58 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to MIZ 14 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston; M.Manuel at MIZ 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 14(4:51 - 2nd) J.Wright rushed to MIZ 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson; M.Manuel at MIZ 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 14(4:14 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to MIZ End Zone for 14 yards. H.Hooker for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:06 - 2nd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 2nd) P.Brooks kicks 50 yards from TEN 35 to the MIZ 15. N.Peat returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Thomas at MIZ 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(3:58 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at MIZ 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 40(3:29 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; D.Bailey at MIZ 41.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 41(2:54 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Stephens.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 41(2:45 - 2nd) J.Stonehouse punts 37 yards to TEN 22 Center-J.Hoffman. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 22(2:35 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at TEN 29.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TENN 29(2:21 - 2nd) J.Small rushed to TEN 29 for yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at TEN 31. PENALTY on TEN-C.Mays Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - TENN 19(1:59 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 19. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston at TEN 30.
|+28 YD
3 & 2 - TENN 30(1:18 - 2nd) H.Hooker rushed to MIZ 42 for 28 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at MIZ 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 42(1:01 - 2nd) H.Hooker pass complete to MIZ 42. Catch made by B.McCoy at MIZ 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at MIZ 37.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TENN 37(0:48 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TENN 37(0:45 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|Sack
4 & 5 - TENN 37(0:34 - 2nd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at MIZ 41 for -4 yards (C.Bailey) PENALTY on TEN-J.Crawford Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(0:34 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for C.Schrader.
|+40 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(0:29 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to TEN 19 for 40 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at TEN 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(0:19 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to TEN 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Young at TEN 15.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 15(0:06 - 2nd) B.Cook spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 22(0:05 - 2nd) H.Mevis 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Hoffman Holder-J.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 25(14:43 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Carlies at TEN 35. PENALTY on MIZ-J.Carlies Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 50(14:49 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 50. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 50. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Charleston at MIZ 23. PENALTY on TEN-J.Spraggins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 20 - TENN 40(14:09 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at TEN 37 for -3 yards (I.McGuire)
|+3 YD
2 & 23 - TENN 37(13:37 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 37. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine; I.McGuire at TEN 40.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - TENN 40(12:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEN-H.Hooker Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 25 - TENN 35(12:38 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 35. Catch made by J.Small at TEN 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at TEN 48.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TENN 48(11:49 - 3rd) P.Brooks punts 37 yards to MIZ 15 Center-M.Salansky. Fair catch by L.Burden.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(11:38 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for MIZ.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(11:32 - 3rd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at MIZ 23.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 23(11:13 - 3rd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by TEN at MIZ 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(10:46 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for C.Schrader.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(10:38 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 31. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at MIZ 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 45(10:08 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 45. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at TEN 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(9:45 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to TEN 38 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Banks at TEN 38.
|+38 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 38(9:08 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to TEN 38. Catch made by D.Lovett at TEN 38. Gain of 38 yards. D.Lovett for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 3rd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the TEN End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(8:55 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 25. Catch made by D.Sampson at TEN 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Abrams-Draine at TEN 32.
|+68 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 32(8:48 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 32. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 32. Gain of 68 yards. J.Hyatt for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:30 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:30 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to the MIZ 3. N.Peat returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Thomas; E.Herring at MIZ 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(8:24 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 21 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Turnage at MIZ 21.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 21(7:58 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MIZZOU 21(7:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIZ-M.Cooper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 16(7:47 - 3rd) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 27 for 11 yards. B.Cook ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(7:15 - 3rd) L.Burden rushed to MIZ 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at MIZ 30.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 30(6:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIZ-R.Hoerstkamp False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 25(6:18 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for E.Young.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - MIZZOU 25(6:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on MIZ-D.Lovett False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 17 - MIZZOU 20(6:08 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 20. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at MIZ 31.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 31(5:23 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to TEN 31 Center-J.Hoffman. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 31(5:15 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to MIZ 27 for 42 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston at MIZ 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 27(4:57 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to MIZ 12 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at MIZ 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 12(4:38 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for M.Bandy. PENALTY on MIZ-E.Rakestraw Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 2(4:36 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to MIZ 2. Catch made by P.Fant at MIZ 2. Gain of 2 yards. P.Fant for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 60 yards from TEN 35 to the MIZ 5. Fair catch by N.Peat.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(4:34 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(4:27 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Terry at MIZ 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(3:57 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(3:47 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 37 yards to TEN 33 Center-J.Hoffman. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 33(3:39 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 40 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Nicholson at TEN 40.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - TENN 40(3:28 - 3rd) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 40. Catch made by B.McCoy at TEN 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Charleston at MIZ 43.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 43(3:11 - 3rd) D.Sampson rushed to MIZ 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at MIZ 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TENN 32(3:02 - 3rd) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for R.Keyton. PENALTY on MIZ-E.Rakestraw Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 23(2:53 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to MIZ 12 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Charleston at MIZ 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 12(2:40 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to MIZ 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jeffcoat; R.George at MIZ 9.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 9(2:25 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to MIZ 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TENN 1(2:11 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to MIZ 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel; T.Hopper at MIZ 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 1(1:22 - 3rd) J.Wright rushed to MIZ End Zone for 1 yards. J.Wright for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:19 - 3rd) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:19 - 3rd) P.Brooks kicks 58 yards from TEN 35 to the MIZ 7. Fair catch by N.Peat.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:19 - 3rd) D.Lovett rushed to MIZ 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at MIZ 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 30(0:57 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus at MIZ 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(0:21 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(0:09 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 54 yards to TEN 13 Center-J.Hoffman. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 13. Tackled by D.Nicholson at TEN 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 17(15:00 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for B.McCoy.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 17(14:53 - 4th) J.Small rushed to TEN 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman; J.Jernigan at TEN 20.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - TENN 20(14:16 - 4th) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 20. Catch made by S.White at TEN 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at TEN 26.
|Punt
4 & 1 - TENN 26(13:25 - 4th) P.Brooks punts 54 yards to MIZ 20 Center-M.Salansky. L.Burden returned punt from the MIZ 20. Tackled by B.Young at MIZ 16.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 16(13:14 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 11 for -5 yards (T.Baron)
|Penalty
2 & 15 - MIZZOU 11(12:40 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett. PENALTY on TEN-T.McDonald Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(12:34 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at MIZ 24.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 24(12:07 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Baron at MIZ 22.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 22(11:28 - 4th) PENALTY on MIZ-R.Hoerstkamp False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(11:14 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 17. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 17. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at MIZ 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(10:45 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 32. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at MIZ 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 36(10:05 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Harrison at MIZ 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 36(9:29 - 4th) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Young at MIZ 41.
|-11 YD
4 & 1 - MIZZOU 41(8:59 - 4th) T.Macon rushed to MIZ 30 for -11 yards. T.Macon FUMBLES forced by TEN. Fumble RECOVERED by TEN-D.Slaughter at MIZ 30. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 30(8:51 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 30(8:47 - 4th) D.Sampson rushed to MIZ 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel at MIZ 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TENN 28(8:09 - 4th) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TENN 36(8:00 - 4th) C.McGrath 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:54 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 60 yards from TEN 35 to the MIZ 5. Fair catch by N.Peat.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(7:54 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by L.Burden at MIZ 25. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Page at MIZ 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(7:27 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 28(7:01 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 28. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by W.Walker at MIZ 43. PENALTY on MIZ-D.Lovett Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 22 - MIZZOU 13(7:01 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 13. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEN at MIZ 21.
|Punt
4 & 14 - MIZZOU 21(6:16 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 36 yards to TEN 43 Center-J.Hoffman. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 43(6:10 - 4th) J.Milton rushed to MIZ 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 46.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 46(5:53 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to MIZ 46. Catch made by R.Keyton at MIZ 46. Gain of 46 yards. R.Keyton for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:43 - 4th) T.Wilson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:43 - 4th) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:28 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by B.Banister at MIZ 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell at MIZ 27. PENALTY on TEN-J.Mitchell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(5:27 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 35 for -7 yards (J.Pearce)
|+15 YD
2 & 17 - MIZZOU 35(4:46 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 35. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Mitchell; D.Slaughter at TEN 50.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 50(4:14 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to TEN 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Simmons at TEN 50.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 50(3:32 - 4th) PENALTY on MIZ-J.Foster False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIZZOU 45(3:32 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 35 yards to TEN 20 Center-J.Hoffman. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 20(3:06 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 20. Catch made by W.Merrill at TEN 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at TEN 21.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - TENN 21(2:35 - 4th) D.Sampson rushed to TEN 41 for 20 yards. Tackled by M.Clarke; J.Charleston at TEN 41.
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 41(2:22 - 4th) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 41. Catch made by S.White at TEN 41. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 1(1:28 - 4th) D.Sampson rushed to MIZ 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies; J.Landry at MIZ 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 2(0:42 - 4th) D.Sampson rushed to MIZ End Zone for 2 yards. D.Sampson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 4th) T.Wilson extra point is good.
