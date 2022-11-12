|
No. 12 Clemson wins 39th straight at home 31-16 over Cards
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Will Shipley hurdled Louisville's M.J. Griffin on the way for a 25-yard score as No. 12 Clemson won its 39th straight at home, 31-16 over the Cardinals on Saturday night.
The Tigers (9-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had wrapped up the ACC Atlantic Division - and its spot in the league title game next month - a week ago before their demoralizing, 35-14 loss at No. 20 Notre Dame.
But Uiagalelei and the Clemson defense got back on track to improve to 8-0 all-time over Louisville (6-4, 3-4). The Cardinals, who came in with a four-game win streak, played the second half without standout quarterback Malik Cunningham, who was hurt on the last play of the second quarter.
Uiagalelei completed 19 of 27 throws for 185 yards. Phil Mafah ran for 106 yards and Shipley 97 as the Tigers finished with 248 yards on the ground.
Clemson needed a fast start and got it. Uiagalelei led a 12-play, 75-yard scoring march on the opening drive that he ended with a nifty 11-yard run as the Tigers built a 10-0 lead.
Uiagalelei's 4-yard pass to freshman Antonio Williams with 32 seconds left before the half sent Clemson into the break up 17-7.
Williams had a career best 10 catches for 83 yards.
Louisville was held to 160 yards in the first half - and 61 came in the final half minute as the Cardinals moved to the Clemson 14 before the clock ran out.
Cunningham looked like he had the speed and a path to the end zone on the half's final play, but he stumbled cutting across the field and fell. Trainers came out as the team headed to the locker room and Cunningham spent a few minutes on the field before joining them.
Cunningham did not return due to a shoulder injury as Brock Domann took over at quarterback.
Shipley, the Tigers' tailback, put up a signature play in the third quarter with a straight-ahead, 25-yard burst as he hurdled Louisville safety Griffin to reach the end zone.
Mafah's 39-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter iced things with 2:13 left.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisville: The Cardinals four straight wins to gain bowl eligibility was a solid step for the program. However, if Cunningham is significantly hurt, it could dent the positive vibes around a team that bounced back from an 0-3 ACC start.
Clemson: The Tigers will feel better about themselves after their decisive win over Louisville. But the offense still lost three fumbles (two by Shipley) and the defense was hit for several big plays that kept Louisville in this one much longer than necessary.
MISSING TIGERS
Clemson played without leading tackler in linebacker Trenton Simpson, starting offensive lineman Walker Parks and punt returner Will Taylor. All were announced out shortly before the kickoff. Starting defensive end Xavier Thomas re-injured the foot that kept him out of the first five games and he won't return this season.
UP NEXT
Louisville plays its final regular-season home game vs. No. 17 North Carolina State on Saturday.
Clemson closes its ACC regular season against Miami on Saturday.
T. Hudson
0 WR
163 ReYds, 11 RECs
D. Uiagalelei
5 QB
185 PaYds, PaTD, 32 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|26
|Rushing
|4
|16
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|400
|439
|Total Plays
|67
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|248
|Rush Attempts
|30
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|250
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|23-37
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.5
|5-41.0
|Return Yards
|35
|24
|Punts - Returns
|3-35
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|250
|PASS YDS
|191
|150
|RUSH YDS
|248
|400
|TOTAL YDS
|439
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|13/23
|175
|1
|1
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|10/13
|75
|0
|0
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|11
|73
|0
|44
|
M. Turner 20 RB
|M. Turner
|2
|36
|0
|27
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|7
|28
|1
|16
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|5
|20
|0
|26
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|5
|-7
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|15
|11
|163
|0
|54
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|6
|3
|46
|1
|31
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|4
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|2
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|
M. Turner 20 RB
|M. Turner
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Carter 88 WR
|J. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Bell 80 WR
|C. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|9-4
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee 12 DB
|J. Brownlee
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 11 LB
|D. Jones
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 26 DB
|M. Griffin
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reiger 95 DL
|M. Reiger
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Gillotte 9 DL
|A. Gillotte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Perry 10 DB
|B. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 3 CB
|Q. Riley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dawson 93 DL
|J. Dawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 91 DL
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|6
|47.5
|2
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|11.7
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|19/27
|185
|1
|0
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|10
|106
|1
|39
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|19
|97
|1
|25
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|15
|32
|1
|11
|
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|11
|10
|83
|1
|36
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|2
|2
|32
|0
|26
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|3
|2
|30
|0
|24
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Swinney 81 WR
|D. Swinney
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Wiggins 20 CB
|N. Wiggins
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|5-2
|2.0
|1
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Woodaz 17 LB
|W. Woodaz
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 78 OL
|B. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DT
|B. Bresee
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 23 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|19
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|5
|41.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|11.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at CLE 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 32(14:27 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at CLE 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(14:16 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(14:10 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CLEM 36(14:06 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-W.Putnam False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
3 & 15 - CLEM 31(14:06 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 31. Gain of 24 yards. J.Ngata ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(13:42 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to LOU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery; R.Puryear at LOU 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 42(13:08 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 42. Catch made by J.Briningstool at LOU 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 36(12:40 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to LOU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; Y.Abdullah at LOU 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(12:10 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 35. Catch made by A.Williams at LOU 35. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brownlee at LOU 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 24(11:37 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-E.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 29(11:24 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to LOU 12 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(11:00 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to LOU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; Y.Diaby at LOU 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 11(10:26 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to LOU End Zone for 11 yards. D.Uiagalelei for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:17 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(10:17 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; K.Henry at LOU 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 26(9:45 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; J.Phillips at LOU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LVILLE 27(9:05 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LVILLE 27(8:58 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 37 yards to CLE 36 Center-J.Williams. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 36. Tackled by B.Perry at CLE 46.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(8:49 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah; R.Puryear at CLE 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 49(8:22 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to LOU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Reiger at LOU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CLEM 47(7:50 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CLEM 47(7:45 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 30 yards to LOU 17 Center-P.Florenzo. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(7:38 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at LOU 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 19(7:03 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 19. Catch made by J.Jordan at LOU 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at LOU 21.
|Sack
3 & 6 - LVILLE 21(6:30 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 13 for -8 yards (B.Bresee)
|Punt
4 & 14 - LVILLE 13(5:50 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 68 yards to CLE 19 Center-J.Williams. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 19. Pushed out of bounds by K.Wilson at CLE 32.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(5:35 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 32. Catch made by D.Swinney at CLE 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at CLE 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 40(5:09 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at CLE 44.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(4:39 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 44. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 44. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(4:06 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to LOU 9 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at LOU 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 9(3:40 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 9. Catch made by A.Williams at LOU 9. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Griffin; J.Brownlee at LOU 2.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CLEM 2(3:20 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at CLE 2.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CLEM 9(2:32 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - CLEM 9(2:28 - 1st) B.Potter 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Florenzo Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 63 yards from CLE 35 to the LOU 2. J.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Pride at LOU 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(2:22 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by T.Evans at LOU 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; K.Henry at LOU 18.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LVILLE 18(1:50 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+44 YD
3 & 12 - LVILLE 18(1:46 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to CLE 38 for 44 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at CLE 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(0:54 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at CLE 43 for -5 yards (R.Mickens)
|+19 YD
2 & 15 - LVILLE 43(0:23 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to CLE 43. Catch made by T.Hudson at CLE 43. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Mukuba at CLE 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(15:00 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to CLE 24. Catch made by J.Jordan at CLE 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 16(14:38 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to CLE End Zone for 16 yards. T.Evans for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 62 yards from LOU 35 to the CLE 3. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Hutchinson at CLE 21. PENALTY on LOU-J.Reiger Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 70 yards from LOU 30 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:11 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; M.Montgomery at CLE 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 31(13:40 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 31. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at CLE 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(13:05 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at CLE 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CLEM 34(12:17 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 43 yards to LOU 23 Center-P.Florenzo. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(12:11 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at LOU 26.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 26(11:35 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at LOU 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - LVILLE 24(10:55 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 27 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Trotter at LOU 27.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LVILLE 27(10:40 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 42 yards to CLE 31 Center-J.Williams. Downed by M.Dallas.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(10:22 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at CLE 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 36(9:55 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at CLE 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 39(9:20 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at CLE 42.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(8:49 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 42. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 42. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Minkins at LOU 32.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(8:17 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 32. Catch made by A.Williams at LOU 32. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - CLEM 36(7:32 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|Sack
3 & 14 - CLEM 36(7:28 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at LOU 46 for -10 yards (Y.Diaby) D.Uiagalelei FUMBLES forced by Y.Diaby. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-Y.Diaby at LOU 46. Tackled by CLE at LOU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(7:22 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 46. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at LOU 50.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LVILLE 50(7:10 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 50(6:33 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 50. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(5:55 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to CLE 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; T.Davis at CLE 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 41(5:24 - 2nd) M.Cunningham scrambles to CLE 37 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Mukuba at CLE 37.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LVILLE 37(4:44 - 2nd) B.Smith steps back to pass. B.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LVILLE 37(4:34 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 37 yards to CLE End Zone Center-J.Williams. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(4:29 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 26 for 6 yards. W.Shipley FUMBLES forced by D.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-J.Ngata at CLE 26. Tackled by LOU at CLE 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 26(3:49 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at CLE 36.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(3:35 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 36. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 50(3:10 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to LOU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 48(2:30 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 48. Catch made by B.Spector at LOU 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Clark; Q.Riley at LOU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(1:57 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 37(1:49 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to LOU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; K.Clark at LOU 35.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - CLEM 35(1:13 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for W.Shipley. PENALTY on LOU-J.Minkins Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(1:07 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by E.Williams at LOU 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 11.
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 11(0:48 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to LOU 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at LOU 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 4(0:37 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 4. Catch made by A.Williams at LOU 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Williams for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(0:32 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Wiggins at LOU 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 29(0:27 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 29. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba; J.Trotter at LOU 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(0:20 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 40. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at CLE 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(0:09 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to CLE 49. Catch made by T.Hudson at CLE 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 40.
|+26 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 40(0:02 - 2nd) M.Cunningham scrambles to CLE 14 for 26 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at CLE 14.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Evans.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(14:56 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 25. Gain of 8 yards. A.Huggins-Bruce ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - LVILLE 33(14:19 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to LOU 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Bresee; W.Woodaz at LOU 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LVILLE 32(13:36 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 53 yards to CLE 15 Center-J.Williams. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 15(13:28 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Gillotte at CLE 17. PENALTY on LOU-A.Gillotte Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(13:13 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to LOU 43 for 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Griffin at LOU 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(12:39 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 43. Catch made by A.Williams at LOU 43. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jones at LOU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(12:05 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 31(11:59 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 31. Catch made by J.Ngata at LOU 31. Gain of 6 yards. J.Ngata ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 25(11:29 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by A.Williams at LOU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brownlee at LOU 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 21(10:55 - 3rd) A.Williams pass complete to LOU 21. Catch made by D.Uiagalelei at LOU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 15. PENALTY on CLE-J.McFadden Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+25 YD
1 & 14 - CLEM 25(10:39 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to LOU End Zone for 25 yards. W.Shipley for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:32 - 3rd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:32 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(10:32 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro at LOU 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - LVILLE 24(10:10 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 24. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 24. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Wiggins at LOU 32.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 32(9:28 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 32. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at LOU 43.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(9:07 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 43. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 43. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at CLE 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LVILLE 3(8:23 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to CLE 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 3.
|Sack
2 & Goal - LVILLE 3(7:44 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann sacked at CLE 13 for -10 yards (W.Woodaz) B.Domann FUMBLES forced by W.Woodaz. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-J.Jordan at CLE 13. Tackled by CLE at CLE 13.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - LVILLE 13(6:55 - 3rd) B.Domann scrambles to CLE 5 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Trotter at CLE 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LVILLE 12(6:02 - 3rd) J.Turner 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Kochav Holder-B.Hodges.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:57 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:57 - 3rd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at CLE 26.
|Sack
2 & 9 - CLEM 26(5:31 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 20 for -6 yards (M.Sanogo)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CLEM 20(4:53 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for P.Mafah.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CLEM 20(4:48 - 3rd) A.Swanson punts 54 yards to LOU 26 Center-P.Florenzo. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 26. Pushed out of bounds by H.Caspersen; W.Woodaz at LOU 39.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(4:37 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 39. Catch made by T.Evans at LOU 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at LOU 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - LVILLE 43(4:13 - 3rd) T.Evans rushed to CLE 46 for 11 yards. T.Evans FUMBLES forced by J.Trotter. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-J.Phillips at CLE 46. Tackled by LOU at CLE 46.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(4:05 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 46. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 48(3:37 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to LOU 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Riley at LOU 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(3:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-J.McFadden False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 44(2:56 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to LOU 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CLEM 34(2:32 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to LOU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at LOU 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - CLEM 34(1:52 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 34. Catch made by A.Williams at LOU 34. Gain of 2 yards. A.Williams FUMBLES forced by Y.Abdullah. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-D.Jones at LOU 32. Pushed out of bounds by B.Miller at LOU 45. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(1:40 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann sacked at LOU 41 for -4 yards (B.Carter)
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - LVILLE 41(1:15 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 41. Catch made by M.Turner at LOU 41. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Henry at LOU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LVILLE 42(0:33 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|Punt
4 & 13 - LVILLE 42(0:25 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 48 yards to CLE 10 Center-J.Williams. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(0:18 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at CLE 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 16(15:00 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at CLE 19.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 19(14:32 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at CLE 17.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CLEM 17(13:51 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 39 yards to LOU 44 Center-P.Florenzo. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 44. Tackled by B.Spector at CLE 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(13:41 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to CLE 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; J.Phillips at CLE 47.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LVILLE 47(13:09 - 4th) PENALTY on LOU-T.Reid False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - LVILLE 48(12:58 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 48. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at CLE 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(12:21 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to CLE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips; J.Trotter at CLE 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 31(12:02 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by T.Hudson at CLE 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(11:35 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to CLE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(11:11 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for LOU.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LVILLE 25(11:07 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - LVILLE 25(11:03 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for C.Bell.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(10:57 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at CLE 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 30(10:28 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 41 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at CLE 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 41(9:51 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dawson at CLE 46.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 46(9:20 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Reiger at CLE 43.
|-4 YD
3 & 8 - CLEM 43(8:36 - 4th) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 39 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at CLE 39.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CLEM 39(7:57 - 4th) A.Swanson punts 39 yards to LOU 22 Center-P.Florenzo. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 22. Tackled by K.Maguire at LOU 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(7:47 - 4th) T.Evans rushed to LOU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; R.Orhorhoro at LOU 35.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LVILLE 35(7:22 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for LOU. PENALTY on LOU-T.Reid Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - LVILLE 25(7:16 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+18 YD
3 & 20 - LVILLE 25(7:12 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba; K.Henry at LOU 43.
|+9 YD
4 & 2 - LVILLE 43(6:35 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 43. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(6:15 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to CLE 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 45.
|Int
2 & 7 - LVILLE 45(5:50 - 4th) B.Domann pass INTERCEPTED at CLE 42. Intercepted by B.Carter at CLE 42. Tackled by M.Ford at CLE 43.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(5:40 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; M.Montgomery at CLE 44.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 44(5:35 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to LOU 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery; K.Clark at LOU 43.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(4:43 - 4th) C.Klubnik rushed to LOU 30 for 13 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(3:55 - 4th) P.Mafah rushed to LOU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at LOU 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 29(3:48 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to LOU 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 28.
|-7 YD
3 & 8 - CLEM 28(3:42 - 4th) W.Shipley rushed to LOU 35 for -7 yards. W.Shipley FUMBLES forced by M.Reiger. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-M.Sanogo at LOU 35. Tackled by CLE at LOU 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(3:34 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 35. Catch made by M.Turner at LOU 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at LOU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 35(3:07 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for LOU.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 35(3:02 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 35. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at LOU 39.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - LVILLE 39(2:29 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 4th) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(2:13 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to LOU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll at LOU 34.
|+27 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 34(1:45 - 4th) M.Turner rushed to CLE 39 for 27 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 39.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(1:14 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Domann pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by T.Hudson at CLE 39. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Pride at CLE 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(1:14 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to CLE 15. Catch made by T.Hudson at CLE 15. Gain of yards. T.Hudson for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LOU-T.Hudson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 25 - LVILLE 30(1:09 - 4th) B.Domann rushed to CLE 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Pride; M.Murphy at CLE 20.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LVILLE 20(0:49 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Sack
3 & 15 - LVILLE 20(0:44 - 4th) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann sacked at CLE 31 for -11 yards (B.Carter)
|+31 YD
4 & 26 - LVILLE 31(0:07 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by B.Smith at CLE 31. Gain of 31 yards. B.Smith for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
