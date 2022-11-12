Drive Chart
|
|
|USM
|CSTCAR
Preview not available
Preview not available
Touchdown 13:03
A.Bedgood rushed to USM End Zone for 30 yards. A.Bedgood for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:57
pos
0
6
Touchdown 7:50
R.White rushed to USM End Zone for 1 yards. R.White for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
69
yds
2:58
pos
0
13
Field Goal 2:13
K.Hensley 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
9
plays
32
yds
4:09
pos
0
17
Field Goal 11:41
B.Bourgeois 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
11
plays
61
yds
5:32
pos
3
17
Touchdown 7:36
K.Clay rushed to CC End Zone for 1 yards. K.Clay for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
33
yds
2:19
pos
9
17
Touchdown 4:14
T.Lowe pass complete to CC 15. Catch made by T.Mims at CC 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Mims for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
37
yds
1:26
pos
16
17
Field Goal 11:14
B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
9
plays
70
yds
3:46
pos
20
17
Field Goal 1:58
K.Hensley 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
10
plays
66
yds
5:28
pos
20
20
Field Goal 10:44
B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
13
plays
73
yds
6:07
pos
23
20
Touchdown 9:20
R.White rushed to USM End Zone for 2 yards. R.White for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
75
yds
1:24
pos
23
26
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|13
|6
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|367
|368
|Total Plays
|67
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|177
|Rush Attempts
|28
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|313
|191
|Comp. - Att.
|20-39
|8-15
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|10.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-78
|7-56
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.5
|2-35.5
|Return Yards
|21
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-21
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|313
|PASS YDS
|191
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|177
|
|
|367
|TOTAL YDS
|368
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|19/36
|295
|1
|0
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|1/2
|18
|0
|0
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|13
|46
|0
|13
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|2
|12
|0
|10
|
K. Clay 20 RB
|K. Clay
|5
|10
|1
|6
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|8
|-14
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|13
|6
|123
|0
|46
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|5
|5
|90
|0
|32
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|7
|4
|46
|1
|18
|
C. Cavallo 33 TE
|C. Cavallo
|4
|4
|46
|0
|30
|
J. Caston 15 WR
|J. Caston
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. May 82 WR
|J. May
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Jones 17 WR
|L. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 0 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 S
|J. Jones
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Scott, Jr. 2 DB
|E. Scott, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 S
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Daniel 1 S
|L. Daniel
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 95 DT
|Q. Bivens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 8 LB
|J. Clemons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toles 17 DB
|B. Toles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|3/3
|22
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|4
|35.5
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|3
|26.3
|35
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guest 7 QB
|J. Guest
|7/14
|163
|0
|2
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|1/1
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|4
|68
|0
|56
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|12
|42
|2
|17
|
A. Bedgood 3 RB
|A. Bedgood
|2
|29
|1
|30
|
B. Bennett 1 RB
|B. Bennett
|5
|17
|0
|21
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|8
|15
|0
|8
|
J. Guest 7 QB
|J. Guest
|7
|4
|0
|13
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|6
|4
|106
|0
|48
|
B. Bennett 1 RB
|B. Bennett
|2
|2
|69
|0
|41
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Arnold Jr. 38 S
|C. Arnold Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Boykin 7 CB
|L. Boykin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pinkney 39 LB
|T. Pinkney
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fletcher 4 S
|T. Fletcher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bruce 1 LB
|S. Bruce
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|
J. Parker 26 S
|J. Parker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hope 81 LB
|A. Hope
|1-4
|1.5
|0
|
J. Jenkins 84 TE
|J. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 2 CB
|D. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 3 DT
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Proche 23 CB
|J. Proche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|1-9
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 15 NT
|J. Clark
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Stewart 0 LB
|J. Stewart
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Ryan 40 DE
|B. Ryan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Henry 52 DT
|A. Henry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 10 S
|T. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fofana 11 DE
|A. Fofana
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 22 S
|J. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shelton 45 LB
|M. Shelton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberts 99 DT
|K. Roberts
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Johnson Jr. 93 NT
|J. Johnson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|2/2
|43
|2/3
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|2
|35.5
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to CC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; S.Latham at CC 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(14:23 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to CC 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at CC 29.
|+41 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 29(13:44 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 29. Catch made by B.Bennett at CC 29. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(13:12 - 1st) A.Bedgood rushed to USM End Zone for 30 yards. A.Bedgood for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(13:03 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at USM 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35(12:39 - 1st) A.Willis rushed to USM 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce at USM 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45(12:12 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; J.Stewart at USM 47.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - USM 47(11:41 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
|Sack
3 & 8 - USM 47(11:33 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 42 for -5 yards (J.Stewart)
|Punt
4 & 13 - USM 42(10:57 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 28 yards to CC 30 Center-USM. Downed by USM.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(10:48 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to USM 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(10:14 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to USM 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks; A.Habas at USM 50.
|+48 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 50(9:34 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to USM 50. Catch made by S.Pinckney at USM 50. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(8:54 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to USM 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; D.Gill at USM 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 3(8:08 - 1st) R.White rushed to USM 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Williams at USM 2.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(8:00 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney. PENALTY on USM-E.Scott Defensive Holding 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 1(7:54 - 1st) R.White rushed to USM End Zone for 1 yards. R.White for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(7:50 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-N.Brooks Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(7:50 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 62 yards from CC 35 to the USM 3. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Randall at USM 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26(7:44 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; B.Ryan at USM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - USM 29(7:13 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - USM 29(7:08 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 25 for -4 yards (J.Clark; A.Hope)
|Punt
4 & 11 - USM 25(6:30 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 33 yards to CC 42 Center-USM. Fair catch by T.Mobley.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(6:22 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at CC 43.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 43(5:55 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 43(5:48 - 1st) J.Guest rushed to USM 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(5:10 - 1st) J.Guest rushed to USM 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; D.Gill at USM 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 45(4:25 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to USM 45. Catch made by S.Pinckney at USM 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at USM 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31(3:46 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to USM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at USM 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 29(3:07 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to USM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Toles; J.Williams at USM 26.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 26(2:23 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for C.Beasley.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 33(2:18 - 1st) K.Hensley 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the USM End Zone. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fountain at USM 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35(2:06 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; A.Henry at USM 36.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 36(1:34 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
|+22 YD
3 & 9 - USM 36(1:27 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 36. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 36. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at CC 42.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42(0:51 - 1st) F.Gore pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by T.Mims at CC 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Proche at CC 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24(0:19 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 24. Catch made by T.Mims at CC 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at CC 16.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - USM 16(15:00 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to CC 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; J.Stewart at CC 18.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - USM 18(14:24 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by J.Caston at CC 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at CC 10.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10(13:48 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to CC 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; C.Arnold at CC 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - USM 4(13:10 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to CC 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; S.Bruce at CC 2.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - USM 2(12:29 - 2nd) K.Clay rushed to CC 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; A.Fofana at CC 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - USM 11(11:48 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:41 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to CC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; T.Newsome at CC 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(11:06 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney. PENALTY on USM-B.Toles Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(10:58 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; J.Williams at CC 44.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 44(10:14 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for CC.
|Int
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 44(10:05 - 2nd) J.Guest pass INTERCEPTED at USM 40. Intercepted by L.Daniel at USM 40. Tackled by J.Jenkins at CC 39.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39(9:55 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 39. Catch made by F.Gore at CC 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; S.Bruce at CC 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - USM 30(9:24 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to CC 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Ryan at CC 27.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - USM 27(8:50 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 27. Catch made by J.Brownlee at CC 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at CC 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - USM 7(8:10 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to CC 4 for yards. Tackled by S.Bruce; J.Robinson at CC 4. PENALTY on USM-B.Ramsey Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 17 - USM 17(7:48 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on CC-L.Boykin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - USM 2(7:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-J.Stewart Defensive Delay of Game 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USM 1(7:41 - 2nd) K.Clay rushed to CC End Zone for 1 yards. K.Clay for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(7:36 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks; D.Gill at CC 25.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:53 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to CC 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at CC 20.
|Sack
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 20(6:08 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 14 for -6 yards (D.Quewon) PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 21 - CSTCAR 14(5:34 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 38 yards to USM 48 Center-CC. Out of bounds. PENALTY on CC-CC Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 37(5:40 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - USM 37(5:34 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 37. Catch made by F.Gore at CC 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 14(5:05 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to CC 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at CC 15.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - USM 15(4:25 - 2nd) F.Gore steps back to pass. F.Gore pass incomplete intended for C.Pittman.
|+15 YD
3 & 11 - USM 15(4:19 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 15. Catch made by T.Mims at CC 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Mims for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:14 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(4:14 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; K.Booth at CC 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 27(3:32 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at CC 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(2:58 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for T.Roberts. PENALTY on USM-J.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50(2:47 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to USM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at USM 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 48(2:09 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to USM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Quewon; Q.Bivens at USM 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 45(1:23 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to USM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; J.Jones at USM 41.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 41(1:02 - 2nd) R.White rushed to USM 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at USM 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37(0:31 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at USM 44 for -7 yards (S.Latham)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - CSTCAR 44(0:21 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|-2 YD
3 & 17 - CSTCAR 44(0:17 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to USM 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 46.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; T.Jackson at USM 30.
|+32 YD
2 & 5 - USM 30(14:27 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 30. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce; C.Arnold at CC 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38(13:54 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to CC 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Parker at CC 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26(13:19 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by C.Cavallo at CC 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce at CC 24.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - USM 24(12:41 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 24. Catch made by J.Brownlee at CC 24. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - USM 5(12:11 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 5(12:04 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to CC 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; J.Clark at CC 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 5(11:27 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for USM.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - USM 12(11:17 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:14 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; J.Ratcliff at CC 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 23(10:39 - 3rd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 23. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at CC 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32(9:54 - 3rd) J.Guest rushed to USM 42 for yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 42. PENALTY on CC-W.Moise Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 22(9:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on CC-CC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CSTCAR 17(9:04 - 3rd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for CC.
|Punt
4 & 18 - CSTCAR 17(8:59 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 33 yards to USM 50 Center-CC. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 50(8:53 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 44 for -6 yards (K.Roberts; S.Bruce)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - USM 44(8:14 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Penalty
3 & 16 - USM 44(8:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on USM-A.Willis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 21 - USM 39(8:08 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to CC 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce; A.Hope at CC 49.
|Punt
4 & 9 - USM 49(7:28 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 40 yards to CC 9 Center-USM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 9(7:19 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Robinson at CC 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 11(6:43 - 3rd) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Williams at CC 14.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 14(6:02 - 3rd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 14. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 14. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at CC 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29(5:46 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; T.Newsome at CC 31.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 31(5:04 - 3rd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 31. Catch made by B.Bennett at CC 31. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 41. PENALTY on USM-T.Knight Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(4:33 - 3rd) R.White rushed to USM 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 15.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15(4:05 - 3rd) A.Bedgood rushed to USM 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 16(3:30 - 3rd) B.Carpenter rushed to USM 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome; K.Booth at USM 14.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 14(2:41 - 3rd) R.White rushed to USM 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Clemons at USM 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 18(1:58 - 3rd) K.Hensley 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the USM 1. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Duplessis at USM 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 22(1:45 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at USM 24.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - USM 24(1:03 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney at USM 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37(0:35 - 3rd) K.Clay rushed to USM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney at USM 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - USM 40(0:02 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - USM 40(15:00 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Parker at USM 46.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - USM 46(14:13 - 4th) K.Clay rushed to USM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hope; K.Roberts at USM 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - USM 48(13:40 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 43 for -5 yards (J.Griffin)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - USM 43(12:58 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|+46 YD
3 & 15 - USM 43(12:50 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 43. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by D.Strong at CC 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 11(12:13 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to CC 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; J.Parker at CC 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - USM 11(11:35 - 4th) K.Clay rushed to CC 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Hope; J.Killen at CC 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 5(10:51 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - USM 12(10:47 - 4th) B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:44 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to USM 19 for 56 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at USM 19.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19(10:04 - 4th) R.White rushed to USM 2 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 2(9:27 - 4th) R.White rushed to USM End Zone for 2 yards. R.White for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(9:20 - 4th) PENALTY on CC-W.Lampkin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Missed PAT
|(9:20 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:20 - 4th) PENALTY on USM-E.Scott Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 4th) L.Gray kicks 37 yards from CC 50 to the USM 13. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at USM 20.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20(9:18 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at USM 17.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - USM 17(8:40 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+30 YD
3 & 13 - USM 17(8:33 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 17. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 17. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by M.Shelton; J.Robinson at USM 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 47(7:54 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - USM 47(7:49 - 4th) T.Lowe rushed to CC 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 39(7:13 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.May.
|Sack
2 & 10 - USM 39(7:04 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at CC 41 for -2 yards (A.Hope)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - USM 41(6:26 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.May.
|Punt
4 & 12 - USM 41(6:20 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 41 yards to CC End Zone Center-USM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(6:11 - 4th) B.Bennett rushed to CC 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at CC 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 16(5:29 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; K.Booth at CC 24.
|+35 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 24(4:47 - 4th) J.Guest pass complete to CC 24. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 24. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Stanley at USM 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(4:16 - 4th) R.White rushed to USM 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; K.Booth at USM 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 40(3:09 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to USM 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 41.
|Int
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(3:01 - 4th) J.Guest pass INTERCEPTED at USM 10. Intercepted by J.Stanley at USM 10. Tackled by CC at USM 10.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10(2:54 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 10. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at USM 13.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - USM 13(2:15 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - USM 13(2:13 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 13. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 13. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at USM 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 24(2:04 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - USM 24(2:03 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 24. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by CC at USM 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 48(1:54 - 4th) T.Lowe scrambles to USM 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at USM 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 48(1:45 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 48(1:40 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
|Sack
4 & 10 - USM 48(1:33 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 41 for -7 yards (CC) T.Lowe FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-CC at USM 41. Tackled by USM at USM 41.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41(1:26 - 4th) B.Carpenter kneels at the USM 42.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 42(0:41 - 4th) PENALTY on CC-CC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - CSTCAR 47(0:41 - 4th) J.Guest kneels at the USM 48.
