Key Players
T. Lowe 8 QB
295 PaYds, PaTD, -14 RuYds
R. White 2 RB
42 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
1st Quarter
Touchdown 13:03
A.Bedgood rushed to USM End Zone for 30 yards. A.Bedgood for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:57
pos
0
6
Point After TD 13:03
K.Hensley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:50
R.White rushed to USM End Zone for 1 yards. R.White for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
69
yds
2:58
pos
0
13
Point After TD 7:50
K.Hensley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Field Goal 2:13
K.Hensley 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
9
plays
32
yds
4:09
pos
0
17
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 11:41
B.Bourgeois 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
11
plays
61
yds
5:32
pos
3
17
Touchdown 7:36
K.Clay rushed to CC End Zone for 1 yards. K.Clay for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
33
yds
2:19
pos
9
17
Point After TD 7:36
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
17
Touchdown 4:14
T.Lowe pass complete to CC 15. Catch made by T.Mims at CC 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Mims for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
37
yds
1:26
pos
16
17
Point After TD 4:14
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
17
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 11:14
B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
9
plays
70
yds
3:46
pos
20
17
Field Goal 1:58
K.Hensley 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
10
plays
66
yds
5:28
pos
20
20
4th Quarter
Field Goal 10:44
B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.
13
plays
73
yds
6:07
pos
23
20
Touchdown 9:20
R.White rushed to USM End Zone for 2 yards. R.White for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
75
yds
1:24
pos
23
26
Missed Point After Touchdown 9:20
K.Hensley extra point is blocked.
plays
yds
pos
23
26
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 19
Rushing 6 8
Passing 13 6
Penalty 1 5
3rd Down Conv 6-15 4-12
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 367 368
Total Plays 67 57
Avg Gain 5.5 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 54 177
Rush Attempts 28 42
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 4.2
Yards Passing 313 191
Comp. - Att. 20-39 8-15
Yards Per Pass 6.3 10.5
Penalties - Yards 8-78 7-56
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-35.5 2-35.5
Return Yards 21 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-21 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
So. Miss 5-4 0173323
C. Carolina 8-1 1703626
Brooks Stadium Conway, SC
 313 PASS YDS 191
54 RUSH YDS 177
367 TOTAL YDS 368
So. Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lowe  8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.8% 295 1 0 130.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 163 1 1 135.3
T. Lowe 19/36 295 1 0
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 18 0 0 125.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 100 1 0 195.7
F. Gore Jr. 1/2 18 0 0
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 1163 9 9 119.5
Z. Wilcke 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
150 742 5
F. Gore Jr. 13 46 0 13
A. Willis  11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 57 0
A. Willis 2 12 0 10
K. Clay  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 21 1
K. Clay 5 10 1 6
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 53 0
Z. Wilcke 1 -5 0 -5
T. Lowe  8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -24 0
T. Lowe 8 -14 0 14
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Brownlee  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 6 123 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 564 6
J. Brownlee 13 6 123 0 46
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 87 0
F. Gore Jr. 5 5 90 0 32
T. Mims  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 4 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 304 1
T. Mims 7 4 46 1 18
C. Cavallo  33 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 110 1
C. Cavallo 4 4 46 0 30
J. Caston  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 264 3
J. Caston 3 1 8 0 8
J. May  82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 87 1
J. May 2 0 0 0 0
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 1
C. Pittman 1 0 0 0 0
L. Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
L. Jones 2 0 0 0 0
D. Jones  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 0
D. Jones 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Brooks  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Brooks 4-2 0.0 0
S. Latham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.0
S. Latham 3-4 1.0 0
T. Newsome  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Newsome 2-3 0.0 0
J. Jones  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-3 0.0 0
T. Knight  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Knight 2-1 0.0 0
A. Habas  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Habas 1-2 0.0 0
J. Stanley  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Stanley 1-2 0.0 1
D. Gill  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
D. Gill 1-6 0.0 0
D. Quewon  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Quewon 1-1 1.0 0
E. Scott, Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Scott, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Harrell 1-0 0.0 0
M. Shorts  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
M. Shorts 1-3 0.0 0
K. Booth  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
K. Booth 1-6 0.0 0
J. Robinson  11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
L. Daniel  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Daniel 0-0 0.0 1
J. Williams  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
J. Williams 0-4 0.0 0
Q. Bivens  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Bivens 0-1 0.0 0
J. Ratcliff  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Ratcliff 0-3 0.0 0
J. Clemons  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Clemons 0-1 0.0 0
B. Toles  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Toles 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
10/11 25/26
B. Bourgeois 3/3 22 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hunt  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 0 0
M. Hunt 4 35.5 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Mims  21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 26.3 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
T. Mims 3 26.3 35 0
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
C. Harrell 1 7.0 7 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guest  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 163 0 2 119.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 40 0 1 56.0
J. Guest 7/14 163 0 2
B. Carpenter  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 335.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 31 1 0 197.6
B. Carpenter 1/1 28 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Beasley  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 68 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 585 4
C. Beasley 4 68 0 56
R. White  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 42 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 372 2
R. White 12 42 2 17
A. Bedgood  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
A. Bedgood 2 29 1 30
B. Bennett  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
B. Bennett 5 17 0 21
B. Carpenter  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 80 1
B. Carpenter 8 15 0 8
J. Guest  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 1
J. Guest 7 4 0 13
J. Brown  14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 183 1
J. Brown 2 4 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Pinckney  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 106 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 708 2
S. Pinckney 6 4 106 0 48
B. Bennett  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 69 0
B. Bennett 2 2 69 0 41
T. Mobley  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 316 3
T. Mobley 1 1 15 0 15
J. Brown  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 701 5
J. Brown 1 1 1 0 1
C. Beasley  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 159 1
C. Beasley 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Arnold Jr.  38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Arnold Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
L. Boykin  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Boykin 2-0 0.0 0
T. Pinkney  39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Pinkney 2-0 0.0 0
T. Fletcher  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Fletcher 2-0 0.0 0
S. Bruce  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.5
S. Bruce 2-5 0.5 0
J. Parker  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Parker 2-1 0.0 0
A. Hope  81 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 1.5
A. Hope 1-4 1.5 0
J. Jenkins  84 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jenkins 1-0 0.0 0
D. Strong  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Strong 1-0 0.0 0
J. Griffin  3 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Griffin 1-0 1.0 0
J. Proche  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Proche 1-0 0.0 0
J. Killen  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-9 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-9 0 0.0
J. Killen 1-9 0.0 0
J. Clark  15 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
J. Clark 1-3 0.5 0
J. Stewart  0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
J. Stewart 1-3 1.0 0
B. Ryan  40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Ryan 1-1 0.0 0
A. Henry  52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Henry 0-1 0.0 0
T. Jackson  10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
A. Fofana  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Fofana 0-1 0.0 0
J. Robinson  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
M. Shelton  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Shelton 0-1 0.0 0
K. Roberts  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
K. Roberts 0-2 0.5 0
J. Johnson Jr.  93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Hensley  25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/3
SEASON FG XP
6/9 38/38
K. Hensley 2/2 43 2/3 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Crenshaw  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 0 0
E. Crenshaw 2 35.5 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 USM 25 2:15 5 17 Punt
7:50 USM 26 1:28 3 -1 Punt
2:13 USM 35 5:32 11 61 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 CSTCAR 39 2:19 4 39 TD
5:40 CSTCAR 37 1:26 5 37 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 3:46 9 70 FG
8:53 USM 50 1:34 3 1 Punt
1:51 USM 22 6:07 13 73 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:20 USM 20 3:09 8 39 Punt
2:54 USM 21 1:28 9 32 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CSTCAR 25 1:57 4 75 TD
10:48 CSTCAR 30 2:58 6 72 TD
6:22 CSTCAR 42 4:09 9 32 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:41 CSTCAR 25 1:46 4 19 INT
7:36 CSTCAR 25 2:02 3 -11 Punt
4:14 CSTCAR 25 4:14 9 29 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:14 CSTCAR 25 2:21 3 -8 Punt
7:19 CSTCAR 9 5:28 10 81 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 CSTCAR 25 1:24 3 70 TD
6:11 CSTCAR 20 3:17 6 39 INT
1:26 USM 41 1:26 2 -7 Game

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(15:00 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to CC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; S.Latham at CC 28.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28
(14:23 - 1st) J.Brown rushed to CC 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at CC 29.
+41 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 29
(13:44 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 29. Catch made by B.Bennett at CC 29. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 30.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30
(13:12 - 1st) A.Bedgood rushed to USM End Zone for 30 yards. A.Bedgood for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:03 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:03 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(13:03 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at USM 35.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(12:39 - 1st) A.Willis rushed to USM 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce at USM 45.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 45
(12:12 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; J.Stewart at USM 47.
No Gain
2 & 8 - USM 47
(11:41 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
Sack
3 & 8 - USM 47
(11:33 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 42 for -5 yards (J.Stewart)
Punt
4 & 13 - USM 42
(10:57 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 28 yards to CC 30 Center-USM. Downed by USM.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 72 yards, 2:58 poss)

Result Play
+21 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30
(10:48 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to USM 49 for 21 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 49.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49
(10:14 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to USM 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks; A.Habas at USM 50.
+48 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 50
(9:34 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to USM 50. Catch made by S.Pinckney at USM 50. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 2.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 2
(8:54 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to USM 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; D.Gill at USM 3.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 3
(8:08 - 1st) R.White rushed to USM 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Williams at USM 2.
Penalty
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 2
(8:00 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney. PENALTY on USM-E.Scott Defensive Holding 1 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 1
(7:54 - 1st) R.White rushed to USM End Zone for 1 yards. R.White for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
(7:50 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-N.Brooks Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
PAT Good
(7:50 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:50 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 62 yards from CC 35 to the USM 3. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Randall at USM 26.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(7:44 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; B.Ryan at USM 29.
No Gain
2 & 7 - USM 29
(7:13 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
No Gain
3 & 7 - USM 29
(7:08 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 25 for -4 yards (J.Clark; A.Hope)
Punt
4 & 11 - USM 25
(6:30 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 33 yards to CC 42 Center-USM. Fair catch by T.Mobley.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 32 yards, 4:09 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42
(6:22 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at CC 43.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 43
(5:55 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 43
(5:48 - 1st) J.Guest rushed to USM 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 44.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44
(5:10 - 1st) J.Guest rushed to USM 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; D.Gill at USM 45.
+14 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 45
(4:25 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to USM 45. Catch made by S.Pinckney at USM 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at USM 31.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31
(3:46 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to USM 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at USM 29.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 29
(3:07 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to USM 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Toles; J.Williams at USM 26.
No Gain
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 26
(2:23 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for C.Beasley.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 33
(2:18 - 1st) K.Hensley 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 61 yards, 5:32 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:13 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the USM End Zone. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Fountain at USM 35.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 35
(2:06 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; A.Henry at USM 36.
No Gain
2 & 9 - USM 36
(1:34 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
+22 YD
3 & 9 - USM 36
(1:27 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 36. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 36. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at CC 42.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - USM 42
(0:51 - 1st) F.Gore pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by T.Mims at CC 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Proche at CC 24.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - USM 24
(0:19 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 24. Catch made by T.Mims at CC 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at CC 16.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - USM 16
(15:00 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to CC 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; J.Stewart at CC 18.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - USM 18
(14:24 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by J.Caston at CC 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Fletcher at CC 10.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10
(13:48 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to CC 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; C.Arnold at CC 4.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - USM 4
(13:10 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to CC 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; S.Bruce at CC 2.
-2 YD
3 & Goal - USM 2
(12:29 - 2nd) K.Clay rushed to CC 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; A.Fofana at CC 4.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - USM 11
(11:48 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Interception (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:41 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(11:41 - 2nd) J.Brown rushed to CC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; T.Newsome at CC 28.
Penalty
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 28
(11:06 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney. PENALTY on USM-B.Toles Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(10:58 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ratcliff; J.Williams at CC 44.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 44
(10:14 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for CC.
Int
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 44
(10:05 - 2nd) J.Guest pass INTERCEPTED at USM 40. Intercepted by L.Daniel at USM 40. Tackled by J.Jenkins at CC 39.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 39 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39
(9:55 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 39. Catch made by F.Gore at CC 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; S.Bruce at CC 30.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - USM 30
(9:24 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to CC 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Ryan at CC 27.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - USM 27
(8:50 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 27. Catch made by J.Brownlee at CC 27. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at CC 7.
No Gain
1 & Goal - USM 7
(8:10 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to CC 4 for yards. Tackled by S.Bruce; J.Robinson at CC 4. PENALTY on USM-B.Ramsey Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 17 - USM 17
(7:48 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee. PENALTY on CC-L.Boykin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & Goal - USM 2
(7:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-J.Stewart Defensive Delay of Game 1 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - USM 1
(7:41 - 2nd) K.Clay rushed to CC End Zone for 1 yards. K.Clay for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:36 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:36 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(7:36 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks; D.Gill at CC 25.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(6:53 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to CC 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at CC 20.
Sack
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 20
(6:08 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 14 for -6 yards (D.Quewon) PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
Punt
4 & 21 - CSTCAR 14
(5:34 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 38 yards to USM 48 Center-CC. Out of bounds. PENALTY on CC-CC Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 37 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 37
(5:40 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - USM 37
(5:34 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 37. Catch made by F.Gore at CC 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 14.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 14
(5:05 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to CC 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at CC 15.
No Gain
2 & 11 - USM 15
(4:25 - 2nd) F.Gore steps back to pass. F.Gore pass incomplete intended for C.Pittman.
+15 YD
3 & 11 - USM 15
(4:19 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 15. Catch made by T.Mims at CC 15. Gain of 15 yards. T.Mims for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:14 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - End of Half (9 plays, 29 yards, 4:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:14 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(4:14 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; K.Booth at CC 27.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 27
(3:32 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at CC 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35
(2:58 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for T.Roberts. PENALTY on USM-J.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 50
(2:47 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to USM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at USM 48.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 48
(2:09 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to USM 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Quewon; Q.Bivens at USM 45.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 45
(1:23 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to USM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; J.Jones at USM 41.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 41
(1:02 - 2nd) R.White rushed to USM 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at USM 37.
Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 37
(0:31 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at USM 44 for -7 yards (S.Latham)
No Gain
2 & 17 - CSTCAR 44
(0:21 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
-2 YD
3 & 17 - CSTCAR 44
(0:17 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to USM 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 46.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 70 yards, 3:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; T.Jackson at USM 30.
+32 YD
2 & 5 - USM 30
(14:27 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 30. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 30. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce; C.Arnold at CC 38.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 38
(13:54 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to CC 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Parker at CC 26.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(13:19 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by C.Cavallo at CC 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce at CC 24.
+19 YD
2 & 8 - USM 24
(12:41 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to CC 24. Catch made by J.Brownlee at CC 24. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 5.
No Gain
1 & Goal - USM 5
(12:11 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
No Gain
2 & Goal - USM 5
(12:04 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to CC 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; J.Clark at CC 5.
No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 5
(11:27 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for USM.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - USM 12
(11:17 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:14 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(11:14 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; J.Ratcliff at CC 23.
+9 YD
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 23
(10:39 - 3rd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 23. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at CC 32.
No Gain
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32
(9:54 - 3rd) J.Guest rushed to USM 42 for yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 42. PENALTY on CC-W.Moise Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 22
(9:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on CC-CC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 18 - CSTCAR 17
(9:04 - 3rd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for CC.
Punt
4 & 18 - CSTCAR 17
(8:59 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 33 yards to USM 50 Center-CC. Fair catch by N.Brooks.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 50
(8:53 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 44 for -6 yards (K.Roberts; S.Bruce)
No Gain
2 & 16 - USM 44
(8:14 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
Penalty
3 & 16 - USM 44
(8:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on USM-A.Willis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
3 & 21 - USM 39
(8:08 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to CC 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce; A.Hope at CC 49.
Punt
4 & 9 - USM 49
(7:28 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 40 yards to CC 9 Center-USM. Out of bounds.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 81 yards, 5:28 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 9
(7:19 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Robinson at CC 11.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 11
(6:43 - 3rd) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Williams at CC 14.
+15 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 14
(6:02 - 3rd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 14. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 14. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at CC 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 29
(5:46 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; T.Newsome at CC 31.
+28 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 31
(5:04 - 3rd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 31. Catch made by B.Bennett at CC 31. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 41. PENALTY on USM-T.Knight Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26
(4:33 - 3rd) R.White rushed to USM 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 15.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 15
(4:05 - 3rd) A.Bedgood rushed to USM 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 16.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 16
(3:30 - 3rd) B.Carpenter rushed to USM 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome; K.Booth at USM 14.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 14
(2:41 - 3rd) R.White rushed to USM 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Clemons at USM 10.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 18
(1:58 - 3rd) K.Hensley 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 73 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:51 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 64 yards from CC 35 to the USM 1. T.Mims returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Duplessis at USM 22.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 22
(1:45 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold at USM 24.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - USM 24
(1:03 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney at USM 37.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37
(0:35 - 3rd) K.Clay rushed to USM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney at USM 40.
No Gain
2 & 7 - USM 40
(0:02 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - USM 40
(15:00 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Parker at USM 46.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - USM 46
(14:13 - 4th) K.Clay rushed to USM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hope; K.Roberts at USM 48.
Sack
1 & 10 - USM 48
(13:40 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 43 for -5 yards (J.Griffin)
No Gain
2 & 15 - USM 43
(12:58 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
+46 YD
3 & 15 - USM 43
(12:50 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by J.Brownlee at USM 43. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by D.Strong at CC 11.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 11
(12:13 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to CC 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Killen; J.Parker at CC 11.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - USM 11
(11:35 - 4th) K.Clay rushed to CC 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Hope; J.Killen at CC 5.
No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 5
(10:51 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - USM 12
(10:47 - 4th) B.Bourgeois 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USM Holder-USM.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 70 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:44 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
+56 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(10:44 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to USM 19 for 56 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at USM 19.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(10:04 - 4th) R.White rushed to USM 2 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 2.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 2
(9:27 - 4th) R.White rushed to USM End Zone for 2 yards. R.White for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
(9:20 - 4th) PENALTY on CC-W.Lampkin False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Missed PAT
(9:20 - 4th) K.Hensley extra point is blocked.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (8 plays, 39 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(9:20 - 4th) PENALTY on USM-E.Scott Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(9:20 - 4th) L.Gray kicks 37 yards from CC 50 to the USM 13. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at USM 20.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20
(9:18 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at USM 17.
No Gain
2 & 13 - USM 17
(8:40 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
+30 YD
3 & 13 - USM 17
(8:33 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 17. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 17. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by M.Shelton; J.Robinson at USM 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 47
(7:54 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - USM 47
(7:49 - 4th) T.Lowe rushed to CC 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 39
(7:13 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.May.
Sack
2 & 10 - USM 39
(7:04 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at CC 41 for -2 yards (A.Hope)
No Gain
3 & 12 - USM 41
(6:26 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.May.
Punt
4 & 12 - USM 41
(6:20 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 41 yards to CC End Zone Center-USM. Touchback.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Interception (6 plays, 39 yards, 3:17 poss)

Result Play
-4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20
(6:11 - 4th) B.Bennett rushed to CC 16 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at CC 16.
+8 YD
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 16
(5:29 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; K.Booth at CC 24.
+35 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 24
(4:47 - 4th) J.Guest pass complete to CC 24. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 24. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; J.Stanley at USM 41.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(4:16 - 4th) R.White rushed to USM 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; K.Booth at USM 40.
-1 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 40
(3:09 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to USM 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 41.
Int
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(3:01 - 4th) J.Guest pass INTERCEPTED at USM 10. Intercepted by J.Stanley at USM 10. Tackled by CC at USM 10.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Fumble (9 plays, 32 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 10
(2:54 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 10. Catch made by C.Cavallo at USM 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at USM 13.
No Gain
2 & 18 - USM 13
(2:15 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - USM 13
(2:13 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 13. Catch made by T.Mims at USM 13. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CC at USM 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 24
(2:04 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for L.Jones.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - USM 24
(2:03 - 4th) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 24. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by CC at USM 48.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 48
(1:54 - 4th) T.Lowe scrambles to USM 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at USM 48.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 48
(1:45 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 48
(1:40 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for T.Mims.
Sack
4 & 10 - USM 48
(1:33 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 41 for -7 yards (CC) T.Lowe FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-CC at USM 41. Tackled by USM at USM 41.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - End of Game (2 plays, -7 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(1:26 - 4th) B.Carpenter kneels at the USM 42.
Penalty
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 42
(0:41 - 4th) PENALTY on CC-CC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 16 - CSTCAR 47
(0:41 - 4th) J.Guest kneels at the USM 48.
NCAA FB Scores