No. 8 USC routs Colorado 55-17, but loses RB Dye to injury
LOS ANGELES (AP) Everybody on Southern California's sideline poured onto the Coliseum field to surround the cart transporting running back Travis Dye, whose collegiate career had just ended with one awkward tackle.
The Trojans then shook off that abrupt heartbreak and kept rolling toward their ultimate goals for a remarkable rebound season in which Dye has been a prime producer and an emotional leader.
''There's no way we would be sitting here as a football team if it wasn't for him,'' coach Lincoln Riley said.
Caleb Williams passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores, and No. 8 USC overcame their top ball-carrier's left leg injury in a 55-17 victory over Colorado on Friday night.
Williams accounted for five total touchdowns in his fourth consecutive outstanding game for the Trojans (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12), who warmed up for season-defining games against No. 9 UCLA and No. 20 Notre Dame in the next two weeks with a slow start followed by a blowout victory over the Buffaloes (1-9, 1-6).
Former Colorado receiver Brenden Rice had 70 yards receiving and a touchdown for the Trojans, while Tahj Washington and Austin Jones caught TD passes from Williams in the third quarter. Jones threw up a 2 and a 6 after his score to honor the jersey number of Dye, the Pac-12's second-leading rusher with 884 yards.
''To see him go out like that, it hurts me,'' Jones said. ''We've got to step up and take on what he's been doing so well, and keep it going.''
Dye left the field with an air cast on his left leg after going down awkwardly in the second quarter. The Oregon transfer and Los Angeles-area native has been a key component of the Trojans' immediate transformation from a four-win program to a College Football Playoff contender.
Riley said he doesn't expect Dye to play again this season, but the injury shouldn't cause him long-term damage. Dye flashed USC's signature V for Victory to his cheering fans on his way to the Coliseum tunnel before he returned to watch the second half from the sideline on crutches.
''He'll be playing on an NFL team next year,'' Riley said.
The Trojans still scored at least 41 points for the fourth consecutive game with a prolific offense led by Williams, who had another standout game despite throwing only his second interception of the season. Williams has accounted for 37 total touchdowns in 10 games at USC.
''I just care about competing and winning,'' Williams said. ''If I come out with five (touchdowns), I come out with five. If I come out with one, I come out with one.''
Alex Fontenot rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Buffaloes, who have yielded 188 points during their four-game losing streak under interim coach Mike Sanford.
J.T. Shrout passed for 124 yards and rushed for a late TD while Colorado fell to 0-16 against USC in a series that began in 1927 and includes 11 straight Pac-12 losses for the Buffs.
USC's defense had its best game in a month, with Tuli Tuipulotu recording 2 1/2 sacks to increase in FBS-leading total to 11 1/2, but the Trojans actually trailed 3-2 after an ugly first quarter.
''Looking at the last two weeks in particular coming into this game, I mean, there's all the reasons in the world probably to hang your head and not start fast defensively,'' Sanford said. ''It just shows the resolve and the belief that those players have, and I think you're also starting to see some great individual efforts.''
USC's second drive ended when Williams' underthrown long pass was wrestled away from Rice by Nikko Reed, but USC's defense scored the game's first points on a safety moments later when Tuipulotu pressured Shrout into an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone.
Williams quickly took control, and he excelled even with a third straight week of minimal help from his top two receivers. Jordan Addison made only one reception in limited action during the Biletnikoff Award winner's return from a two-game injury absence, but receiver Mario Williams missed his third straight game with an injury.
THE TAKEAWAY
Colorado: The Buffs' first quarter will look good on film when Sanford tells them they've got a chance to win one of their final two games. This lost season is a motivational challenge, but Sanford's team clearly is still playing hard with what it has.
USC: Dye's absence is a blow to the Trojans' leadership and heart, but they've got talented options in Jones and Raleek Brown, who had a career-high 90 total yards and made a 25-yard TD catch from Miller Moss in the fourth quarter. USC's defensive play, not its running game, almost certainly will determine where the Trojans finish this regular season.
INJURIES
Colorado RB Deion Smith and S Trevor Woods both sat out with injuries, but Sanford expects them to play in the Buffs' final two games.
UP NEXT
Colorado: At Washington on Saturday, Nov. 19.
USC: At UCLA on Saturday, Nov. 19.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
A. Fontenot
8 RB
108 RuYds, RuTD, 16 ReYds, REC
|
C. Williams
13 QB
268 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -4 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|26
|Rushing
|7
|11
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|9-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|259
|531
|Total Plays
|56
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|135
|185
|Rush Attempts
|35
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|124
|346
|Comp. - Att.
|11-21
|20-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-62
|8-73
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.2
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|5
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|4-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1--1
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|124
|PASS YDS
|346
|
|
|135
|RUSH YDS
|185
|
|
|259
|TOTAL YDS
|531
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|11/19
|124
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|20
|108
|1
|37
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|5
|21
|0
|8
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|9
|4
|1
|8
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|5
|3
|39
|0
|26
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|5
|3
|27
|0
|15
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|4
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Penry 3 WR
|C. Penry
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mack Jr. 3 S
|J. Mack Jr.
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|5-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Montgomery 4 LB
|J. Montgomery
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 5 S
|T. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Grant 44 LB
|D. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Striker 2 S
|J. Striker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 95 DL
|T. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 35 LB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ham II 7 LB
|M. Ham II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 15 CB
|S. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 49 P
|T. Carrizosa
|5
|39.2
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Penry 3 WR
|C. Penry
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|14/26
|268
|3
|1
|
M. Moss 7 QB
|M. Moss
|6/7
|78
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|11
|74
|0
|12
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|7
|52
|0
|19
|
D. Barlow 22 RB
|D. Barlow
|5
|41
|1
|15
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|9
|26
|0
|9
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|8
|-4
|2
|17
|
M. Moss 7 QB
|M. Moss
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|4
|3
|73
|0
|42
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|6
|3
|70
|1
|32
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|4
|2
|66
|1
|61
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|5
|4
|39
|1
|12
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|2
|38
|1
|25
|
D. Barlow 22 RB
|D. Barlow
|2
|2
|31
|0
|20
|
L. McRee 87 TE
|L. McRee
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Williams 8 WR
|C. Williams
|3
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gordon 28 DB
|X. Gordon
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nomura 44 LB
|T. Nomura
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaw 27 DB
|B. Shaw
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCutchin 21 DB
|L. McCutchin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Foreman 0 DL
|K. Foreman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuliaupupu 58 DL
|S. Tuliaupupu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Figueroa 99 DL
|N. Figueroa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beavers Jr. 15 DB
|A. Beavers Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Davis 9 LB
|R. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/1
|34
|1/1
|4
|
A. Stadthaus 38 K
|A. Stadthaus
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|
S. Astani 93 DL
|S. Astani
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|2
|43.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|3
|31.3
|40
|0
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|4
|4.8
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura at COL 21. PENALTY on COL-COL Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+15 YD
2 & 14 - COLO 21(14:38 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 21. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at COL 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 36(14:12 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at COL 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - COLO 37(13:38 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Figueroa at COL 40.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - COLO 40(13:08 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 40. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at COL 45.
|Punt
4 & 1 - COLO 45(12:28 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 43 yards to USC 12 Center-D.Bedell. Downed by N.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 12(12:16 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 12. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 12. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at USC 14.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - USC 14(11:55 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - USC 14(11:51 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Dye.
|Punt
4 & 8 - USC 14(11:46 - 1st) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 48 yards to COL 38 Center-J.Casasante. C.Penry returned punt from the COL 38. Tackled by T.Nomura at COL 43. PENALTY on COL-N.Reed Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 33(11:33 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at COL 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 36(10:58 - 1st) J.Shrout scrambles to COL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at COL 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 43(10:21 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at COL 47.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLO 47(9:43 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|Sack
3 & 6 - COLO 47(9:38 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout sacked at COL 40 for -7 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|Punt
4 & 13 - COLO 40(8:59 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 39 yards to USC 21 Center-D.Bedell. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 21. Tackled by D.Arias; T.Pittman at USC 22.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 22(8:49 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at USC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - USC 31(8:23 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - USC 31(8:14 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at USC 32.
|Int
1 & 10 - USC 32(7:33 - 1st) C.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at COL 23. Intercepted by N.Reed at COL 23. Tackled by B.Rice at COL 23. PENALTY on COL-N.Reed Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 1st) C.Becker kicks 71 yards from COL 20 to the USC 9. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Kerry at USC 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(7:10 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at USC 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - USC 40(6:35 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas at USC 39.
|Sack
3 & 6 - USC 39(6:09 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 30 for -9 yards (Q.Perry)
|Punt
4 & 15 - USC 30(5:33 - 1st) A.Sleep-Dalton punts 38 yards to COL 32 Center-J.Casasante. Downed by K.Hudson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 32(5:22 - 1st) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at COL 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - COLO 36(4:43 - 1st) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Foreman at COL 36.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - COLO 36(3:57 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 36. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at COL 46. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Punt
4 & 6 - COLO 36(3:44 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts yards to USC 28 Center-D.Bedell. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 28. Tackled by A.Lyle at USC 33. PENALTY on USC-L.McCutchin Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - COLO 41(3:32 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at COL 45.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 45(3:07 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to USC 18 for 37 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 18.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 18(2:51 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to USC 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 11.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - COLO 11(2:14 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - COLO 11(2:07 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to USC 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at USC 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - COLO 18(1:29 - 1st) C.Becker 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Bedell Holder-T.Carrizosa.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 1st) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Pittman at USC 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 28(1:16 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 28. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at USC 41. PENALTY on USC-J.Monheim Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - USC 18(0:44 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Montgomery; J.Chandler-Semedo at USC 19.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - USC 19(0:04 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+24 YD
3 & 19 - USC 19(15:00 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 19. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Reed at USC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 43(14:42 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at USC 43.
|-13 YD
2 & 10 - USC 43(14:00 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to USC 30 for -13 yards. C.Williams FUMBLES forced by COL. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-C.Williams at USC 30. Tackled by COL at USC 30.
|+42 YD
3 & 23 - USC 30(13:07 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 30. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 30. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 28(12:54 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to COL 28. Catch made by T.Bynum at COL 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 20. PENALTY on USC-USC Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined. PENALTY on USC-USC Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 25 - USC 43(12:08 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to COL 43. Catch made by A.Jones at COL 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 38.
|+18 YD
2 & 20 - USC 38(11:52 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to COL 38. Catch made by L.McREE at COL 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 20.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - USC 20(11:24 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to COL 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at COL 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 13(10:59 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to COL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at COL 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USC 12(10:21 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - USC 12(10:18 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum. PENALTY on COL-J.Striker Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - USC 2(10:13 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to COL End Zone for 2 yards. C.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:09 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 62 yards from USC 35 to the COL 3. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by USC at COL 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 13(10:05 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 13. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by USC at COL 19.
|-6 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 19(9:34 - 2nd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 13 for -6 yards. Tackled by K.Foreman at COL 13.
|Sack
3 & 10 - COLO 13(8:55 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout sacked at COL 8 for -5 yards (T.Tuipulotu) J.Shrout FUMBLES forced by T.Tuipulotu. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-T.Tuipulotu at COL 8. Tackled by COL at COL 8.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - USC 8(8:44 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to COL 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Ham at COL 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - USC 4(8:01 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to COL End Zone for 4 yards. C.Williams for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 62 yards from USC 35 to the COL 3. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.McCutchin; J.Covington at COL 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(7:48 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 35. Catch made by J.Hestera at COL 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at COL 40.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - COLO 40(7:14 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig. PENALTY on COL-B.Russell Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 20 - COLO 25(7:07 - 2nd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at COL 27.
|+7 YD
3 & 18 - COLO 27(6:27 - 2nd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at COL 34.
|Punt
4 & 11 - COLO 34(5:47 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 34 yards to USC 32 Center-D.Bedell. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 32. Tackled by I.Hurtado at USC 33.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 33(5:35 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to USC 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at USC 40.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - USC 40(5:03 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - USC 40(4:50 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 40. Catch made by K.Ford at USC 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at USC 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 47(4:13 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 47. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 47. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by COL at COL 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - USC 48(3:29 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to COL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at COL 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - USC 45(2:51 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to COL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 41(2:25 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Williams pass complete to COL 41. Catch made by B.Rice at COL 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 32.
|+32 YD
2 & 1 - USC 32(2:08 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to COL 32. Catch made by B.Rice at COL 32. Gain of 32 yards. B.Rice for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 62 yards from USC 35 to the COL 3. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Beavers; G.Madden at COL 14. PENALTY on COL-M.Williams Defensive Holding 1 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 7(1:51 - 2nd) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at COL 15.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - COLO 15(1:37 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 15. Catch made by J.Hestera at COL 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.McCutchin at COL 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 23(1:12 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 23. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 23. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.McCutchin at COL 30.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - COLO 30(1:06 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for COL.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - COLO 30(0:59 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLO 30(0:55 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 36 yards to USC 34 Center-D.Bedell. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 34. Tackled by E.Olsen at USC 38.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 38(0:45 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - USC 38(0:41 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 38. Catch made by A.Jones at USC 38. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Barnes at USC 49.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - USC 49(0:31 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 49. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 49. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 22(0:21 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - USC 22(0:14 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at COL 30 for yards (J.Montgomery) PENALTY on COL-J.Montgomery Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - USC 17(0:09 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|Field Goal
3 & 5 - USC 24(0:02 - 2nd) D.Lynch 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Casasante Holder-A.Sleep-Dalton.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 61 yards from COL 35 to the USC 4. T.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Ortega at USC 25. PENALTY on USC-R.Goforth Defensive Holding 2 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 15(14:49 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to USC 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at USC 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - USC 20(14:27 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to USC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at USC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(13:55 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25(13:45 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to USC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at USC 31.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - USC 31(13:01 - 3rd) C.Williams scrambles to USC 48 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mack at USC 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 48(12:32 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to COL 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by G.Thomas; J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 40(11:57 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to COL 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at COL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - USC 35(11:26 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at COL 38 for -3 yards (J.Chandler-Semedo; C.Main)
|No Gain
3 & 8 - USC 38(10:39 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington.
|Sack
4 & 8 - USC 38(10:33 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at COL 47 for -9 yards (J.Montgomery)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 47(10:26 - 3rd) J.Shrout scrambles to COL 49 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Shaw at COL 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 49(9:55 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to USC 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - COLO 46(9:14 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to USC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura at USC 41.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 41(8:41 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to USC 14 for 27 yards. Tackled by L.McCutchin at USC 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 14(7:59 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for COL.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 14(7:54 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to USC 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 7.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - COLO 7(7:15 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to USC 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Tuliaupupu at USC 6.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - COLO 6(6:32 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to USC 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw; S.Byrd at USC 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 3(6:00 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to USC End Zone for 3 yards. A.Fontenot for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(5:49 - 3rd) PENALTY on USC-USC Delay of Game 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 3rd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the USC End Zone. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 40(5:40 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to USC 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at USC 39.
|+61 YD
2 & 11 - USC 39(5:08 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 39. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 39. Gain of 61 yards. T.Washington for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:50 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. W.Rose rushed to COL 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(4:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on USC-W.Rose Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 20 to the COL 16. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Nomura at COL 45.
|Int
1 & 10 - COLO 45(4:43 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at USC 30. Intercepted by C.Bullock at USC 30. Pushed out of bounds by COL at USC 29.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 29(4:36 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to USC 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes; J.Mack at USC 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - USC 37(4:10 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to USC 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Martin at USC 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 47(3:43 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 47. Catch made by A.Jones at USC 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 42(3:12 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to COL 20 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mack at COL 20. PENALTY on USC-M.Jackson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 8 - USC 40(2:40 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to COL 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at COL 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 32(2:03 - 3rd) C.Williams pass INTERCEPTED at COL 2. Intercepted by T.Taylor at COL 2. Pushed out of bounds by USC at COL 5. PENALTY on COL-G.Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 5 - USC 27(1:47 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to COL 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Montgomery at COL 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - USC 20(1:15 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to COL 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at COL 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - USC 12(0:35 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to COL 12. Catch made by A.Jones at COL 12. Gain of 12 yards. A.Jones for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:27 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the COL End Zone. N.Reed returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Stadthaus at COL 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 28(0:20 - 3rd) J.Hestera rushed to COL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at COL 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 30(15:00 - 4th) A.Hankerson rushed to COL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at COL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - COLO 32(14:27 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|Punt
4 & 6 - COLO 32(14:20 - 4th) T.Carrizosa punts 44 yards to USC 24 Center-D.Bedell. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 24. Tackled by E.Kerry at USC 37.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37(14:06 - 4th) M.Moss pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by R.Brown at USC 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Sami at USC 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 50(13:31 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to COL 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mack; J.Sami at COL 43.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - USC 43(12:57 - 4th) D.Barlow rushed to COL 28 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at COL 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 28(12:24 - 4th) D.Barlow rushed to COL 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - USC 25(11:45 - 4th) M.Moss pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by R.Brown at COL 25. Gain of 25 yards. R.Brown for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 4th) A.Stadthaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(11:34 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by J.Hestera at COL 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by A.Beavers at USC 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 49(11:08 - 4th) J.Shrout rushed to USC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Gordon at USC 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - COLO 46(10:38 - 4th) J.Shrout scrambles to USC 40 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Gordon at USC 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 40(10:03 - 4th) A.Fontenot rushed to USC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Nomura at USC 38.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 38(9:35 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to USC 38. Catch made by A.Fontenot at USC 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 22(9:11 - 4th) J.Shrout rushed to USC 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at USC 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 20(8:11 - 4th) A.Fontenot rushed to USC 9 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Beavers; S.Byrd at USC 9. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. A.Fontenot rushed to USC 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Gordon at USC 17.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - COLO 17(7:58 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to USC 17. Catch made by B.Russell at USC 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by X.Gordon at USC 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 8(7:29 - 4th) J.Shrout rushed to USC End Zone for 8 yards. J.Shrout for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 4th) C.Becker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 4th) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(7:22 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to USC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Main at USC 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - USC 25(6:46 - 4th) M.Moss pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by C.Williams at USC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at USC 31.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - USC 31(6:13 - 4th) PENALTY on COL-R.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36(6:02 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to COL 45 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(5:26 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to COL 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at COL 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - USC 38(4:41 - 4th) M.Moss pass complete to COL 38. Catch made by C.Williams at COL 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Striker at COL 35.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(4:07 - 4th) M.Moss rushed to COL 39 for -4 yards. M.Moss FUMBLES forced by COL. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-D.Barlow at COL 39. Tackled by COL at COL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - USC 39(3:22 - 4th) M.Moss steps back to pass. M.Moss pass incomplete intended for C.Williams.
|+20 YD
3 & 14 - USC 39(3:17 - 4th) M.Moss pass complete to COL 39. Catch made by D.Barlow at COL 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 19.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - USC 19(2:20 - 4th) D.Barlow rushed to COL 9 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 9. PENALTY on USC-K.Ford Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 24 - USC 24(1:56 - 4th) D.Barlow rushed to COL 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Striker; Q.Perry at COL 14.
|+11 YD
2 & 14 - USC 14(1:25 - 4th) M.Moss pass complete to COL 14. Catch made by D.Barlow at COL 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - USC 3(0:43 - 4th) D.Barlow rushed to COL End Zone for 3 yards. D.Barlow for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:36 - 4th) A.Stadthaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 59 yards from USC 35 to the COL 6. M.Bell returns the kickoff. Tackled by X.Gordon at COL 25.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(0:31 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by C.Penry at COL 25. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Wright at COL 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 39(0:24 - 4th) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 39. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Davis; X.Gordon at USC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 48(0:07 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 48(0:03 - 4th) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
