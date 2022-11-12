|
|
|SC
|FLA
Florida runs for 374, dominates South Carolina 38-6 in Swamp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Montrell Johnson Jr. ran for a career-high 161 yards and a touchdown, Anthony Richardson accounted for three scores in what might have been his final home game at Florida and the Gators steamrolled South Carolina 38-6 on Saturday.
Florida (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) avenged an ugly loss to the Gamecocks last season, won consecutive league games for the first time in nearly two years and became bowl eligible in coach Billy Napier's first season.
The Gators dominated from the start, scoring on their first four drives and leading 24-0 before South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) crossed midfield. Richardson opened the drubbing with a 3-yard run and doubled the lead with a 15-yard strike to Ricky Pearsall. Freshman Trevor Etienne had the play of the game: an 85-yard TD run that made it 21-0 late in the first quarter.
South Carolina's third quarter was somehow worse than its first. Coach Shane Beamer's team fumbled three times in its first four snaps out of the locker room, gift-wrapping three short fields for Florida that resulted in a missed field goal, a touchdown and a turnover on downs.
Florida's defense played its best game of the season, with the highlight coming when 415-pound defensive tackle Desmond Watson ripped the ball out of Jaheim Bell's arms and rambled 8 yards the other way. Watson was so tired that he barely celebrated when he reached teammates eagerly awaiting his arrival on the sideline.
Nonetheless, it was just the start of an hours-long party for the Gators, who finished with 374 yards rushing.
Richardson completed 11 of 23 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 96 yards and a score. Etienne finished with 100 yards on the ground.
At one point, Florida had three guys with at least 100 yards rushing - a feat last accomplished by the Gators in 1984. But Richardson lost 6 yards on a sack in the fourth before heading to the bench.
Little went right for South Carolina, which played without running back MarShawn Lloyd (thigh bruise).
FAKE PUNT
South Carolina's lone highlight was a fake punt late in the second quarter. Punter Kai Kroeger took the snap and connected with Dakereon Joyner for a 48-yard score. Joyner was all alone on the right side of the field and had one guy to beat, receiver Xzavier Henderson, for the touchdown.
SENIOR DAY SURPRISE
Right guard O'Cyrus Torrence was a late addition to Florida's senior day ceremony, which recognized 19 guys before their home finale. Torrence followed Napier from Louisiana-Lafayette and has been the Gators' best offensive lineman all season.
He has one year of eligibility remaining but going through the festivities likely means he's headed for the NFL draft, where he's widely projected to be a second- or third-round pick.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina: The Gamecocks won't be high on any bowl's wish list. They could end the regular season by losing four of five, with the lone victory coming at lowly Vanderbilt. It's now clear everyone gave South Carolina too much credit after consecutive wins against Kentucky and Texas A&M last month.
Florida: The Gators opened and ended their home schedule with impressive wins. They beat then-No. 7 Utah 29-26 in the season opener at The Swamp and ended their home slate with a beatdown of South Carolina that was never in doubt.
UP NEXT
South Carolina: The Gamecocks host No. 5 Tennessee next Saturday. The Volunteers have won three straight in the series.
Florida: The Gators play at Vanderbilt next Saturday. The Commodores upset Kentucky to end a 26-game skid in SEC play.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Joyner
5 WR
73 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs, 17 RuYds
|
A. Richardson
15 QB
112 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 96 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|27
|Rushing
|5
|15
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|237
|515
|Total Plays
|50
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|374
|Rush Attempts
|23
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|6.9
|Yards Passing
|193
|141
|Comp. - Att.
|19-27
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|11-82
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.0
|2-58.0
|Return Yards
|37
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-37
|3-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|193
|PASS YDS
|141
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|374
|
|
|237
|TOTAL YDS
|515
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|18/26
|145
|0
|0
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|1/1
|48
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|12
|30
|0
|18
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|6
|-13
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|2
|2
|73
|1
|48
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|5
|3
|40
|0
|18
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|4
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|4
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|4
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Reed 3 DB
|D. Reed
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sanders 90 DL
|T. Sanders
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin-Scott 22 LB
|B. Martin-Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 0 LB
|D. Williams
|2-3
|1.5
|0
|
A. Huntley 95 DL
|A. Huntley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ross 20 DB
|T. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thomas Jr. 46 LB
|B. Thomas Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|6
|45.0
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|11/23
|112
|2
|0
|
J. Kitna 11 QB
|J. Kitna
|2/2
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|24
|161
|1
|31
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|8
|100
|1
|85
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|15
|96
|1
|23
|
N. Wright 5 RB
|N. Wright
|3
|15
|0
|9
|
L. Lingard 21 RB
|L. Lingard
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Douglas 12 WR
|C. Douglas
|4
|3
|53
|0
|27
|
K. Jackson 22 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|3
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|8
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Burke 88 WR
|M. Burke
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Pouncey 86 WR
|J. Pouncey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Odom 87 TE
|J. Odom
|3
|2
|6
|1
|4
|
T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 16 WR
|T. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 S
|T. Dean III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 LB
|S. James
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Kimber 8 CB
|J. Kimber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wingo 15 LB
|D. Wingo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 5 S
|K. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watson 21 DL
|D. Watson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 S
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sapp 94 DL
|T. Sapp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McClellan 7 DL
|C. McClellan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 92 DL
|J. Lee
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|1/2
|28
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|2
|58.0
|1
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|2
|-5.5
|-2
|0
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Pearsall rushed to FLA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at FLA 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 32(14:40 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at FLA 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 34(14:19 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at FLA 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 36(13:48 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 36(13:42 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at FLA 46.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 46(13:17 - 1st) FLA rushed to FLA 41 for -5 yards. FLA FUMBLES forced by SC. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-FLA at FLA 41. Tackled by SC at FLA 41.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - FLA 41(12:38 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-G.Edmond Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FLA 46(12:19 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - FLA 46(12:12 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 46. Catch made by C.Douglas at FLA 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at SC 41.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 41(11:49 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to SC 19 for 22 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 19(11:35 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to SC 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 10(11:08 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to SC 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 8(10:33 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to SC 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 5(10:02 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to SC 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Sanders at SC 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - FLA 3(9:23 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to SC End Zone for 3 yards. A.Richardson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(9:17 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Burney; D.Watson at SC 23.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - SC 23(8:46 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at SC 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 14 - SC 21(8:04 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 21. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at SC 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SC 25(7:21 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 37 yards to FLA 38 Center-H.Rogers. X.Henderson returned punt from the FLA 38. Tackled by D.Rush at FLA 36. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 36(7:11 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Douglas.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 36(7:03 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 36. Catch made by D.Zanders at FLA 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Martin-Scott at FLA 47.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 47(6:43 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 47. Catch made by C.Douglas at FLA 47. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at SC 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 26(6:04 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to SC 26. Catch made by M.Burke at SC 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at SC 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 20(5:42 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to SC 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 17.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 17(5:18 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to SC 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 15(4:38 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to SC 15. Catch made by R.Pearsall at SC 15. Gain of 15 yards. R.Pearsall for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SC 25(4:31 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 18 for -7 yards (A.Powell-Ryland)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - SC 18(3:51 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+18 YD
3 & 17 - SC 18(3:46 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 18. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 18. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at SC 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 36(3:19 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for N.Adkins.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - SC 36(3:13 - 1st) X.Legette rushed to SC 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at SC 35.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SC 35(2:37 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SC 35(2:31 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 41 yards to FLA 24 Center-H.Rogers. X.Henderson returned punt from the FLA 24. X.Henderson FUMBLES forced by J.Brooks. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-C.Douglas at FLA 15. Tackled by T.Kenion at FLA 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 15(2:20 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+85 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 15(2:11 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to SC End Zone for 85 yards. T.Etienne for 85 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(1:59 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(1:59 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 43 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at SC 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 43(1:25 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan; J.Lee at SC 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - SC 44(0:39 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at FLA 48.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - SC 48(0:09 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-T.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - SC 47(15:00 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to FLA 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at FLA 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(14:31 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to FLA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter; A.Burney at FLA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SC 46(13:48 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|Sack
3 & 9 - SC 46(13:42 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 47 for -7 yards (G.Dexter)
|Punt
4 & 16 - SC 47(12:52 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 46 yards to FLA 7 Center-H.Rogers. Downed by SC.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 7(12:43 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 7. Catch made by J.Odom at FLA 7. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at FLA 9.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 9(12:09 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Greene; D.Williams at FLA 15.
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - FLA 15(11:29 - 2nd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at FLA 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 38(10:50 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at FLA 43.
|+31 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 43(10:19 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to SC 26 for 31 yards. Tackled by M.Dial at SC 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 26(9:36 - 2nd) A.Richardson rushed to SC 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Ross; S.Greene at SC 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 18(9:00 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to SC 18. Catch made by X.Henderson at SC 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at SC 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 11(8:30 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to SC 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; T.Hemingway at SC 7.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - FLA 7(7:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on FLA-R.Gouraige False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - FLA 12(7:18 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to SC 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at SC 11.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 11(6:30 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - FLA 18(6:24 - 2nd) A.Mihalek 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:24 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(6:24 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.James at SC 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SC 27(5:37 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SC 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Miller at SC 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - SC 29(4:54 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by FLA at SC 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36(4:32 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 36. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Kimber at SC 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - SC 44(4:10 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at SC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 48(3:33 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to SC 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Sapp at SC 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SC 48(2:43 - 2nd) D.Joyner rushed to FLA 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen at FLA 48.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SC 48(2:06 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to FLA 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 48.
|+48 YD
4 & 5 - SC 48(1:51 - 2nd) K.Kroeger pass complete to FLA 48. Catch made by D.Joyner at FLA 48. Gain of 48 yards. D.Joyner for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:52 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Kroeger steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:52 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley at FLA 27.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 27(1:47 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 47 for 20 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at FLA 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 47(1:34 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 47. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 41. PENALTY on FLA-M.Tarquin Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - FLA 42(1:10 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Burch; S.Greene at FLA 40.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - FLA 40(0:25 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at FLA 39 for -1 yards (Z.Pickens; D.Williams)
|+19 YD
3 & 18 - FLA 39(0:15 - 2nd) A.Richardson scrambles to SC 42 for 19 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 42(0:07 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Odom.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - FLA 42(0:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on FLA-FLA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 15 - FLA 47(0:02 - 2nd) A.Richardson scrambles to SC 29 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at SC 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the SC End Zone. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by FLA at SC 23.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 23(14:53 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 23. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 23. Gain of 8 yards. A.Wells FUMBLES forced by R.Torrence. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-R.Torrence at SC 31. Tackled by SC at SC 31.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 31(14:44 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to SC 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Reed at SC 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 22(14:31 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to SC 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at SC 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 21(13:55 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to SC 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 19.
|Sack
2 & 8 - FLA 19(13:28 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at SC 27 for -8 yards (D.Williams)
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - FLA 27(12:51 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by X.Henderson at SC 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 19.
4 & 8 - FLA 26(11:51 - 3rd) A.Mihalek 36 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw. SC blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 20(11:42 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at SC 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 20(11:08 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SC 20 for 0 yards. J.Bell FUMBLES forced by D.Watson. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-D.Watson at SC 20. Tackled by SC at SC 12.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 12(10:58 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to SC 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Greene at SC 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 9(10:25 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to SC 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - FLA 4(9:56 - 3rd) A.Richardson pass complete to SC 4. Catch made by J.Odom at SC 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Odom for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 3rd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on SC-S.Greene Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 3rd) A.Mihalek kicks 42 yards from FLA 50 to the SC 8. J.McDowell returns the kickoff. Tackled by FLA at SC 15.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - SC 15(9:38 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 15. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 15. Gain of 17 yards. J.Brooks FUMBLES forced by K.Wilson. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-T.Dean at SC 32. Tackled by SC at SC 24. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 34(9:27 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 34(9:24 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to SC 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 25(9:06 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to SC 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 21(8:55 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 21(8:49 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to SC 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 18.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FLA 18(7:30 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|-10 YD
4 & 7 - FLA 18(7:24 - 3rd) J.Crawshaw rushed to SC 28 for -10 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 28.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SC 28(7:14 - 3rd) D.Joyner rushed to SC 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by FLA at SC 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 41(7:02 - 3rd) J.McDowell rushed to FLA 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - SC 48(6:29 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to FLA 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - SC 49(5:46 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to FLA 49. Catch made by A.Brown at FLA 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 42. PENALTY on SC-A.Stogner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - SC 46(5:46 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+2 YD
3 & 16 - SC 46(5:41 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 46. Catch made by J.McDowell at SC 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at SC 48.
|Penalty
4 & 14 - SC 48(4:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on SC-SC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 19 - SC 43(4:05 - 3rd) K.Kroeger punts 54 yards to FLA 3 Center-H.Rogers. Downed by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 3(3:55 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at FLA 4.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FLA 4(3:42 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - FLA 4(3:40 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by SC at FLA 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 15(3:22 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at FLA 19.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FLA 19(3:10 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 19(3:05 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at FLA 22.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FLA 22(1:15 - 3rd) J.Crawshaw punts 49 yards to SC 29 Center-R.Underwood. J.Vann returned punt from the SC 29. Tackled by FLA at FLA 34. PENALTY on FLA-R.Underwood Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 19(0:45 - 3rd) S.Rattler rushed to FLA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SC 15(0:30 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to FLA 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 12.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SC 12(15:00 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to FLA 12. Catch made by X.Legette at FLA 12. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 12.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - SC 12(14:18 - 4th) PENALTY on SC-X.Legette False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - SC 17(13:48 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 17(13:41 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 17. Catch made by C.Douglas at FLA 17. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SC at FLA 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 30(13:10 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by SC at FLA 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - FLA 29(12:36 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at FLA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FLA 34(11:53 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - FLA 34(11:38 - 4th) PENALTY on FLA-S.James False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FLA 29(11:38 - 4th) J.Crawshaw punts 67 yards to SC 4 Center-R.Underwood. Downed by T.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 4(11:24 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 4. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 4. Gain of yards. Tackled by FLA at SC 42. PENALTY on SC-A.Stogner Illegal Touch Pass 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - SC 2(11:03 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 2. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 2. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FLA at SC 10.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SC 10(10:38 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - SC 10(10:24 - 4th) PENALTY on SC-J.Vann False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SC 5(10:24 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 43 yards to SC 48 Center-H.Rogers. Downed by J.Vann.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - FLA 48(10:10 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at FLA 46 for -6 yards (T.Sanders)
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - FLA 46(9:24 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to SC 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - FLA 46(8:48 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to SC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 41.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - FLA 41(8:02 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to SC 41. Catch made by M.Johnson at SC 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 35(7:25 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to SC 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 33(7:16 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to SC 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 31. PENALTY on SC-T.Johnson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 16(7:02 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to SC 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Thomas at SC 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 8(6:15 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to SC End Zone for 8 yards. M.Johnson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 4th) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 4th) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(6:02 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at SC 31. PENALTY on SC-J.Bell Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & 19 - SC 16(5:51 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler sacked at SC 6 for -10 yards (D.Wingo) PENALTY on SC-S.Rattler Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
3 & 29 - SC 6(5:42 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 6. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 6. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FLA at SC 20.
|Punt
4 & 15 - SC 20(4:40 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 49 yards to FLA 31 Center-H.Rogers. R.Pearsall returned punt from the FLA 31. Tackled by SC at FLA 42.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 42(4:34 - 4th) J.Kitna steps back to pass. J.Kitna pass incomplete intended for T.Whittemore. PENALTY on FLA-J.Herman Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - FLA 37(4:25 - 4th) L.Lingard rushed to FLA 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by SC at FLA 47.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 47(3:47 - 4th) J.Kitna pass complete to FLA 47. Catch made by K.Jackson at FLA 47. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 30(3:15 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to SC 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 21(2:50 - 4th) J.Kitna pass complete to SC 21. Catch made by J.Pouncey at SC 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 15(2:20 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to SC 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 12(1:32 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to SC 9 for 3 yards. N.Wright FUMBLES forced by B.Martin-Scott. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-T.Johnson at SC 9. Tackled by FLA at SC 9.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 9(1:14 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 9. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 9. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FLA at SC 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - SC 17(0:54 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 17. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at SC 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 22(0:52 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 22. Catch made by J.McDowell at SC 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by FLA at SC 23.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - SC 23(0:40 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 23. Catch made by D.Joyner at SC 23. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by FLA at SC 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 48(0:25 - 4th) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SC 48(0:15 - 4th) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 46.
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
38
4th 2:48 ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
24
7
2nd 5:43
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
14
24
2nd 4:22 ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
10
0
2nd 3:40 FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
17
3
2nd 2:22 ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
10
10
2nd 4:03 FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
10
2nd 1:21 CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
0
1st 0:30 ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
7
2nd 14:16 SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
14
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
3
17
2nd 11:41 ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
7
0
1st 8:10 ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
35
14
Final
-
NEB
3MICH
3
34
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
41
Final
-
NWEST
MINN
3
31
Final BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
38
31
Final ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
10
24
Final FS1
-
SC
FLA
6
38
Final SECN