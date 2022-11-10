|
Wooldridge leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Georgia Southern
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Ben Wooldridge threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia Southern 36-17 on Thursday night.
Wooldridge was 12-of-19 passing in the first half and completed passes to nine separate receivers as Louisiana-Lafayette built a 27-7 lead. Wooldridge finished 17 of 31 for 193 yards. The Ragin' Cajuns had 242 yards rushing with Chris Smith leading the way with 80 yards.
Kenneth Almendares kicked three field goals from 40 yards or more, two in the fourth quarter, and made all five of his field goal attempts for the Ragin' Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference).
Kyle Vantrease was 28-of-49 passing for 325 yards for Georgia Southern (5-5, 2-4). He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Sanders Jr. in the third quarter to stretch his program record to 10 straight games in a season with at least one touchdown pass.
Runningback OJ Arnold tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Derwin Burgess Jr. in the first quarter for Georgia Southern, which has lost four straight in the series. Burgess had five catches for 75 yards receiving.
K. Vantrease
6 QB
325 PaYds, PaTD, -16 RuYds
B. Wooldridge
10 QB
193 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 38 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|23
|Rushing
|7
|14
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|430
|435
|Total Plays
|78
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|72
|242
|Rush Attempts
|25
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|358
|193
|Comp. - Att.
|30-53
|17-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.4
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|18
|90
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|4-90
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|358
|PASS YDS
|193
|72
|RUSH YDS
|242
|430
|TOTAL YDS
|435
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|28/49
|325
|1
|0
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|1/1
|32
|1
|0
C. Cigelske 13 QB
|C. Cigelske
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|10
|44
|0
|8
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|7
|28
|0
|12
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|4
|23
|0
|12
C. Cigelske 13 QB
|C. Cigelske
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|2
|-16
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|5
|5
|75
|1
|32
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|12
|6
|68
|0
|33
J. Thompson 24 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|1
|50
|0
|50
M. Sanders Jr. 21 WR
|M. Sanders Jr.
|9
|4
|46
|1
|25
J. Mcafee 9 TE
|J. Mcafee
|6
|4
|41
|0
|17
D. Cobb 26 WR
|D. Cobb
|4
|3
|27
|0
|17
E. Lester 87 TE
|E. Lester
|4
|1
|25
|0
|25
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|2
|2
|10
|0
|9
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|3
|2
|6
|0
|6
D. Lewis 10 WR
|D. Lewis
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Canteen 13 DB
|D. Canteen
|5-3
|0.0
|1
K. Jackson 9 LB
|K. Jackson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
J. Ellis 2 DL
|J. Ellis
|5-3
|1.0
|0
E. Fall 94 DL
|E. Fall
|4-2
|0.0
|0
A. Wilson 12 DB
|A. Wilson
|4-3
|0.0
|0
J. Jackson 40 LB
|J. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
M. Watson-Trent 33 LB
|M. Watson-Trent
|3-1
|0.0
|0
S. Robertson 20 DB
|S. Robertson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
W. Free 5 DB
|W. Free
|2-2
|0.0
|0
J. Birdsong 18 DB
|J. Birdsong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
N. Thompson 6 DB
|N. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Davis 93 DL
|D. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
T. Bride 4 DB
|T. Bride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
L. Bullard 57 DL
|L. Bullard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
K. Varner 92 DL
|K. Varner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Stampley II 22 DB
|M. Stampley II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Springer 42 DL
|D. Springer
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Mcafee 9 TE
|J. Mcafee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Smith 99 DL
|K. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
D. Lewis 10 WR
|D. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
L. McCloud 96 DL
|L. McCloud
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|1/1
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|5
|43.4
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|3
|14.0
|58
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|17/31
|193
|3
|1
L. Legendre 12 WR
|L. Legendre
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|17
|80
|0
|14
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|5
|74
|0
|54
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|10
|51
|0
|16
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|6
|38
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|6
|3
|53
|1
|28
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|5
|4
|40
|0
|26
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|2
|1
|28
|1
|28
J. Bernard 4 WR
|J. Bernard
|2
|1
|18
|1
|18
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|8-1
|0.0
|0
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|7-0
|0.0
|0
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|5-1
|0.0
|0
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|4-0
|0.0
|0
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|3-0
|0.0
|0
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|2-3
|1.5
|0
T. Skipper 31 S
|T. Skipper
|2-3
|0.0
|0
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|2-2
|0.0
|0
B. Bishop 2 S
|B. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
C. Whitfield 38 LB
|C. Whitfield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
A. Landry 98 DL
|A. Landry
|0-2
|0.0
|0
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|5/5
|48
|3/3
|18
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|2
|49.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|32.5
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|3
|13.3
|28
|0
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|50.0
|50
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at GSO 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 24(14:34 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at GSO 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GAS 26(13:48 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GAS 26(13:48 - 1st) A.Beck punts 44 yards to ULL 30 Center-GSO. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 30. Tackled by GSO at ULL 40.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40(13:35 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent D.Springer at ULL 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UL 44(13:13 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent L.Bullard at ULL 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UL 44(12:37 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 44. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at ULL 49.
|+14 YD
4 & 1 - UL 49(11:59 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to GSO 37 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Springer at GSO 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(11:42 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to GSO 37. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at GSO 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson J.Ellis at GSO 33.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UL 32(11:07 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming. PENALTY on GSO-L.Bullard Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+28 YD
2 & 1 - UL 28(11:02 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by J.Stephens at GSO 28. Gain of 28 yards. J.Stephens for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 1st) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 35 to the GSO 1. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at GSO 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 13(10:46 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper at GSO 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 21(10:23 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at GSO 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(9:55 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at GSO 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - GAS 32(9:35 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - GAS 32(9:34 - 1st) PENALTY on ULL-T.Amos Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 37(9:34 - 1st) PENALTY on GSO-M.Sanders False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - GAS 32(9:34 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for E.Lester.
|+11 YD
2 & 15 - GAS 32(9:28 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by J.McAfee at GSO 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at GSO 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GAS 43(8:44 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for GSO.
|Punt
4 & 4 - GAS 43(8:38 - 1st) A.Beck punts 47 yards to ULL 10 Center-GSO. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 10. Tackled by D.Canteen J.Ellis at ULL 38.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38(8:23 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to GSO 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by W.Free at GSO 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 46(7:50 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at GSO 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen J.Ellis at GSO 38.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UL 38(7:11 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UL 38(7:04 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to GSO 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Varner L.Bullard at GSO 37.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UL 37(6:41 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to GSO 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bullard K.Jackson at GSO 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(6:07 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to GSO 36. Catch made by E.Rogers at GSO 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson M.Watson-Trent at GSO 30.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - UL 30(5:34 - 1st) PENALTY on ULL-L.LeGendre False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - UL 35(5:22 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to GSO 21 for 14 yards. Tackled by S.Robertson E.Fall at GSO 21.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UL 21(4:52 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to GSO 21. Catch made by P.Migl at GSO 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UL 5(4:18 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to GSO 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson L.McCloud at GSO 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UL 4(3:35 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to GSO 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UL 3(2:59 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge scrambles to GSO 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis at GSO 3.
|Int
4 & 3 - UL 3(2:23 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass INTERCEPTED at GSO End Zone. Intercepted by D.Canteen at GSO End Zone. Tackled by ULL at GSO 4. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 4(2:15 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 16 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at GSO 16.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 16(1:47 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 16. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ULL at GSO 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28(1:26 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper at GSO 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 32(0:54 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at GSO 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - GAS 30(0:07 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 30. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ULL at GSO 37.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 37(15:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at GSO 43.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 43(14:30 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by E.Lester at GSO 43. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32(13:43 - 2nd) O.Arnold pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by D.Burgess at ULL 32. Gain of 32 yards. D.Burgess for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(13:43 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to GSO 21 for 54 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at GSO 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 21(13:20 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to GSO 21. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at GSO 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at GSO 18.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - UL 18(12:36 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to GSO 18. Catch made by J.Bernard at GSO 18. Gain of 18 yards. J.Bernard for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(12:28 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:28 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(12:28 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at GSO 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 31(11:55 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at GSO 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 39(11:30 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 39(11:29 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for E.Lester.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 39(11:21 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GAS 39(11:14 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 39 yards to ULL 22 Center-GSO. D.Fleming returned punt from the ULL 22. Tackled by J.Wheeler at GSO 28.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UL 28(10:54 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by M.Jefferson at GSO 28. Gain of 28 yards. M.Jefferson for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25(10:45 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.White at GSO 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at GSO 25.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GAS 25(10:15 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by ULL at GSO 32. PENALTY on GSO-K.Hood Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - GAS 15(9:49 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 15. Catch made by J.White at GSO 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at GSO 21.
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - GAS 21(9:15 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 21. Catch made by O.Arnold at GSO 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at GSO 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GAS 30(8:34 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 43 yards to ULL 27 Center-GSO. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 27. Tackled by J.Ferguson J.Meyers at ULL 29.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 29(8:22 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Fall K.Jackson at ULL 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - UL 33(7:43 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson D.Canteen at ULL 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UL 41(7:13 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge scrambles to GSO 43 for 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 43(6:34 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to GSO 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Fall at GSO 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UL 42(5:55 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to GSO 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Fall K.Smith at GSO 37.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UL 37(5:11 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - UL 37(5:06 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to GSO 37. Catch made by C.Smith at GSO 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Watson-Trent at GSO 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 31(4:38 - 2nd) L.LeGendre steps back to pass. L.LeGendre pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 31(4:31 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to GSO 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Davis J.Ellis at GSO 31.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UL 31(3:46 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UL 38(3:40 - 2nd) K.Almendares 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 58 yards from ULL 35 to the GSO 7. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at ULL 35. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 12(3:24 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULL at GSO 18.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - GAS 18(3:10 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 18. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at GSO 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(2:31 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at GSO 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 30(2:12 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 30. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at GSO 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 37(2:01 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 37. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 49(1:47 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.White.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 49(1:45 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to ULL 49. Catch made by K.Hood at ULL 49. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 16(1:31 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 16(1:26 - 2nd) J.White rushed to ULL 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux A.Jones at ULL 11.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - GAS 11(0:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-GSO False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 10 - GAS 16(0:43 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease sacked at ULL 38 for -22 yards (A.Jones) K.Vantrease FUMBLES forced by A.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-M.Narcisse at ULL 50. Tackled by GSO at ULL 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 50(0:33 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UL 50(0:29 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 50. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 44.
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - UL 44(0:24 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to GSO 44. Catch made by M.Jefferson at GSO 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UL 24(0:19 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge scrambles to GSO 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 14(0:13 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Bernard.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UL 14(0:09 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at GSO 17 for -3 yards (J.Ellis)
|Field Goal
3 & 13 - UL 24(0:06 - 2nd) K.Almendares 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 63 yards from GSO 35 to the ULL 2. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ferguson; J.Meyers at ULL 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 28(14:54 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis D.Lewis at ULL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UL 32(14:34 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - UL 32(14:26 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Bride at ULL 39.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39(13:59 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 39. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by W.Free at GSO 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 35(13:30 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to GSO 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by W.Free; A.Wilson at GSO 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 22(12:54 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to GSO 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson E.Fall at GSO 21.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UL 21(10:50 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to GSO 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Fall W.Free at GSO 13.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UL 13(10:35 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UL 13(10:33 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to GSO 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson A.Wilson at GSO 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 12(10:07 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to GSO 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Davis; A.Wilson at GSO 10.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UL 10(9:48 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UL 10(9:45 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UL 17(9:44 - 3rd) K.Almendares 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 59 yards from ULL 35 to the GSO 6. Fair catch by O.Arnold.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(10:01 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Landry; S.Hazard at GSO 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GAS 27(9:33 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for GSO.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GAS 27(9:28 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for GSO.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GAS 27(9:27 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 44 yards to ULL 29 Center-GSO. Downed by N.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 29(9:16 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UL 31(9:11 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Springer; K.Smith at ULL 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - UL 36(8:54 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson K.Jackson at ULL 37.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UL 37(7:39 - 3rd) R.Byrns punts 45 yards to GSO 18 Center-ULL. K.Hood returned punt from the GSO 18. Tackled by P.Migl at GSO 32.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32(7:33 - 3rd) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at GSO 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 44(7:22 - 3rd) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; K.Pedescleaux at GSO 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 48(7:05 - 3rd) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams A.Landry at GSO 50.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - GAS 50(6:44 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.McAfee. PENALTY on ULL-Z.Hill-Green Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 45(6:41 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for O.Arnold.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 45(6:11 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by G.Green at ULL 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan T.Skipper at ULL 36.
|-6 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 36(5:25 - 3rd) K.Hood rushed to ULL 42 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; Z.Hill-Green at ULL 42.
|+17 YD
4 & 7 - GAS 42(5:18 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by D.Burgess at ULL 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25(5:08 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for O.Arnold.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 25(4:33 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by M.Sanders at ULL 25. Gain of 25 yards. M.Sanders for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 64 yards from GSO 35 to the ULL 1. C.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Thompson at ULL 48. PENALTY on ULL-K.Edwards Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 30(4:15 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UL 30(4:08 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge rushed to ULL 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen; S.Robertson at ULL 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40(4:00 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by D.Washington at ULL 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Robertson at ULL 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - UL 45(3:35 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to GSO 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Birdsong at GSO 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(3:20 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to GSO 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Varner; D.Canteen at GSO 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UL 42(1:53 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to GSO 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Birdsong at GSO 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UL 37(1:17 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to GSO 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Canteen at GSO 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 30(1:10 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UL 30(1:08 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to GSO 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Jackson D.Davis at GSO 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - UL 28(15:00 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by D.Fleming at GSO 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Stampley at GSO 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UL 32(14:35 - 4th) K.Almendares 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 62 yards from ULL 35 to the GSO 3. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Anderson; P.Mensah at GSO 18.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 18(14:00 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 18. Catch made by J.Thompson at GSO 18. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32(13:38 - 4th) G.Green rushed to ULL 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; M.Narcisse at ULL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - GAS 26(13:19 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.McAfee.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 26(12:24 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to ULL 26. Catch made by M.Sanders at ULL 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at ULL 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 17(12:28 - 4th) PENALTY on GSO-L.Langemeier False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - GAS 22(12:28 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for E.Lester.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - GAS 22(12:17 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - GAS 22(12:10 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.McAfee.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - GAS 29(12:04 - 4th) A.Raynor 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|( - )
|Kickoff
|(11:38 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 12 yards from GSO 30 to the GSO 42. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UL 42(11:38 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to GSO 30 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at GSO 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 30(11:06 - 4th) T.Williams rushed to GSO 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UL 28(10:47 - 4th) B.Wooldridge rushed to GSO 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis at GSO 23.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UL 23(10:30 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UL 30(10:25 - 4th) K.Almendares 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ULL Holder-ULL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:13 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(10:13 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by D.Lewis at GSO 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers at GSO 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 26(9:40 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by M.Sanders at GSO 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at GSO 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 33(9:07 - 4th) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai A.Jones at GSO 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38(8:47 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 38. Catch made by J.McAfee at GSO 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at GSO 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 46(8:25 - 4th) G.Green rushed to GSO 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at GSO 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 50(8:07 - 4th) G.Green rushed to ULL 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux T.Skipper at ULL 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 44(7:41 - 4th) G.Green rushed to ULL 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38(7:10 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to ULL 38. Catch made by J.McAfee at ULL 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Garror at ULL 33. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 33(7:10 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to ULL 33. Catch made by D.Cobb at ULL 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 26(6:57 - 4th) J.White rushed to ULL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Narcisse; C.Whitfield at ULL 23.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 23(6:12 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by D.Cobb at ULL 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at ULL 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GAS 6(5:57 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GAS 6(5:51 - 4th) J.White rushed to ULL 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; J.Williams at ULL 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GAS 6(5:29 - 4th) J.White rushed to ULL 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; T.Skipper at ULL 6.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - GAS 6(5:01 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 6(4:19 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ellis at ULL 5.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - UL 5(4:12 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to ULL 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at ULL 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - UL 11(3:21 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 11. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at ULL 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at ULL 15.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UL 15(2:45 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 53 yards to GSO 32 Center-ULL. Downed by C.Milliron.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 32(2:53 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 32(2:27 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by D.Cobb at GSO 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at GSO 35.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GAS 35(2:10 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for M.Sanders.
|+17 YD
4 & 7 - GAS 35(2:02 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 35. Catch made by J.McAfee at GSO 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 48(1:43 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - GAS 42(1:43 - 4th) C.Cigelske pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by G.Green at GSO 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at GSO 43.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - GAS 43(1:06 - 4th) C.Cigelske steps back to pass. C.Cigelske sacked at GSO 42 for -1 yards (Z.Hill-Green; A.Jones)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - GAS 42(0:48 - 4th) C.Cigelske steps back to pass. C.Cigelske pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|No Gain
4 & 20 - GAS 42(0:46 - 4th) C.Cigelske steps back to pass. C.Cigelske pass incomplete intended for D.Cobb.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 42(0:44 - 4th) ULL kneels at the GSO 43.
