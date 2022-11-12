|
|
|ARIZST
|WASHST
Watson's 3 TDs lead Washington St. over Arizona St. 28-18
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Nakia Watson ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns as Washington State beat Arizona State 28-18 on Saturday to qualify for a bowl game for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.
Cameron Ward completed 22 of 37 passes for 219 yards for Washington State (6-4, 3-4 Pac-12), whose defense came in leading the conference in fewest points allowed per game at 20 and managed to stifle the Sun Devils until late in the contest.
Watson rushed for a career-high 166 yards last weekend in WSU's 52-14 win at Stanford.
''He's given us a spark the last two games,'' Washington State coach Jake Dickert said of Watson. ''He's getting tough, hard, physical yards.''
Washington State has won two straight since enduring a three-game losing streak midseason.
''They really want to prove the type of team they are,'' Dickert said of the Cougars. ''This group will be defined by how we finish.''
Emory Jones relieved Trenton Bourguet at quarterback in the first half and completed 15 of 23 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns for Arizona State (3-7, 2-5), which was playing in chilly and foggy Pullman for the first time since 2015.
Xazavian Valladay rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown for the Sun Devils.
Arizona State coach Shaun Aguano said his team did not execute well in the first half. ''We left our defense on the field too much on those early possessions,'' Aguano said.
Washington State scored first, on a 2-yard run up the middle by Watson, midway through the first quarter.
Washington State's Leyton Smithson caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Ward on their next series, but the conversion kick was blocked and the Cougars led 13-0. Watson had a 20-yard run and a 35-yard pass reception on the drive.
Washington State drove to the ASU 2 on its next possession, but Ward's pass on fourth down was broken up by Ed Woods and the Cougars turned the ball over on downs.
Arizona State punted on its first four drives and its fifth ended when Bourguet was intercepted by Chau Smith-Wade, who returned the ball to the 4-yard line. Watson bulled over for a touchdown and Smithson caught the conversion pass to give Washington State a 21-0 lead.
Jones replaced Bourguet on the next drive, but the Sun Devils punted again.
Watson scored his third touchdown of the first half on a 2-yard run on Washington State's next drive, and the Cougars led 28-0 at halftime.
''They could've quit after that first half, but they fought all the way through. It's just that playing from behind was too much. ... We can't let ourselves get down that far,'' Aguano said.
The Cougars did not score in the second half.
Arizona State got on the scoreboard when Jalin Conyers caught a short pass from Jones and ran for a 47-yard touchdown in the closing seconds of the third quarter. The conversion pass failed and Washington State led 28-6.
Valladay added a touchdown run late in the fourth. Jones threw a touchdown pass to Elijhah Badger with less than a minute left in the game, but the conversion pass failed.
''That's not ideally how we wanted to win that game,'' Dickert said of Arizona State's three late touchdowns. ''We need to be more mature and handle leads,'' Dickert said. ''At the end of the day we won it. We won it ugly.''
Arizona State played without injured linebacker Kyle Soelle, who is the team's leading tackler.
THE TAKEAWAY
A second consecutive victory allowed the Cougars to become bowl-eligible. Arizona State's post-season hopes were extinguished.
UP NEXT
Arizona State hosts Oregon State next Saturday.
Washington State faces former Cougar quarterback Jayden de Laura at Arizona next Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
X. Valladay
1 RB
134 RuYds, RuTD, 55 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
N. Watson
25 RB
116 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 42 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|18
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|333
|356
|Total Plays
|67
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|137
|Rush Attempts
|34
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|212
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|22-38
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-48.1
|6-40.0
|Return Yards
|4
|60
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|5-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|212
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|333
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|15/23
|186
|2
|0
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|3/10
|26
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|21
|134
|1
|27
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|6
|17
|0
|8
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|5
|-10
|0
|4
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|1
|-25
|0
|-25
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|6
|6
|55
|0
|35
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|9
|5
|48
|1
|16
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|2
|1
|47
|1
|47
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|5
|3
|32
|0
|16
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|4
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
C. Hall IV 0 WR
|C. Hall IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Johnson Jr. 17 WR
|C. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|6-3
|0.5
|0
|
W. Shaffer 28 LB
|W. Shaffer
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|3-3
|0.5
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Djonkam 66 LB
|J. Djonkam
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Woods 10 DB
|E. Woods
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 LB
|C. Soelle
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 92 DL
|B. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green II 35 DL
|B. Green II
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 6 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Norman-Lott 55 DL
|O. Norman-Lott
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Moore 58 DL
|J. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|7
|48.1
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|3
|19.3
|23
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|22/38
|219
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|20
|116
|3
|25
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|7
|43
|0
|36
|
D. Paine 30 RB
|D. Paine
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|5
|-26
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|6
|5
|64
|0
|18
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|3
|2
|42
|0
|35
|
A. Grover 26 WR
|A. Grover
|3
|2
|27
|0
|17
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|4
|3
|26
|0
|9
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|4
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|5
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
O. Peters 20 WR
|O. Peters
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|7
|3
|10
|1
|4
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Riviere III 42 TE
|B. Riviere III
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Nunnally 4 WR
|T. Nunnally
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mujahid 48 DL
|A. Mujahid
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Falatea 50 LB
|L. Falatea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gusta 60 DT
|D. Gusta
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
|R. Stone Jr.
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|1-2
|2.0
|0
|
A. Edson 95 LB
|A. Edson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thornton 52 LB
|K. Thornton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pule III 42 DT
|A. Pule III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lataimua 30 DB
|J. Lataimua
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|6
|40.0
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at WST 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WASHST 34(14:43 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WASHST 34(14:38 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at WST 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(14:09 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at WST 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WASHST 38(13:41 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WASHST 38(13:33 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - WASHST 38(13:25 - 1st) PENALTY on ASU-T.Davis Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WASHST 43(13:25 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 47 yards to ASU 10 Center-WST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 10(13:17 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 24 for 14 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at ASU 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(12:30 - 1st) PENALTY on ASU-T.Bourguet False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ARIZST 19(12:05 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - ARIZST 19(12:02 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 19. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at ASU 26.
|Sack
3 & 8 - ARIZST 26(11:15 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet sacked at ASU 1 for -25 yards (B.Jackson) T.Bourguet FUMBLES forced by WST. Fumble RECOVERED by ASU-J.Conyers at ASU 1. Tackled by WST at ASU 1.
|Punt
4 & 33 - ARIZST 1(9:42 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 42 yards to ASU 43 Center-ASU. R.Ferrel returned punt from the ASU 43. Tackled by D.Williamson at ASU 39.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 39(9:33 - 1st) J.Jenkins rushed to ASU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WASHST 35(9:22 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for B.Riviere.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - WASHST 35(9:10 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by R.Ferrel at ASU 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(8:55 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by N.Watson at ASU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Robertson at ASU 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - WASHST 18(8:31 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 18. Catch made by D.Stribling at ASU 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 10(8:01 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 10(7:52 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to ASU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 9.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 9(7:16 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ASU 2 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - WASHST 2(6:34 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ASU End Zone for 2 yards. N.Watson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:31 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:31 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(6:31 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at ASU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARIZST 28(6:03 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARIZST 28(5:59 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZST 28(5:53 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 62 yards to WST 10 Center-ASU. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 10. Pushed out of bounds by A.Taylor at WST 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(5:40 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 16(5:33 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 16. Catch made by O.Peters at WST 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at WST 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(5:12 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 27. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 27. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Woods at WST 36.
|+20 YD
2 & 1 - WASHST 36(4:52 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ASU 44 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 44.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(4:12 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by N.Watson at ASU 44. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Edmonds at ASU 9. PENALTY on WST-D.Ollie Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(4:20 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 19. Catch made by D.Stribling at ASU 19. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 2(4:02 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 2. Catch made by L.Smithson at ASU 2. Gain of 2 yards. L.Smithson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(3:59 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Wilson at ASU 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 17(3:53 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton at ASU 18.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 18(3:12 - 1st) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 18. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 18. Gain of 16 yards. G.Sanders ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34(2:45 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Stone at ASU 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 38(2:24 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Stone; F.Mauigoa at ASU 39.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ARIZST 39(1:56 - 1st) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARIZST 39(1:50 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 36 yards to WST 25 Center-ASU. Downed by ASU.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(1:40 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; M.Robertson at WST 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(1:20 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Shaffer at WST 46.
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - WASHST 46(1:10 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ASU 29 for 25 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 29.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(0:29 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 29. Catch made by D.Stribling at ASU 29. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Woods at ASU 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(15:00 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to ASU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Shaffer at ASU 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASHST 9(14:31 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 9(14:25 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 9. Catch made by L.Victor at ASU 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at ASU 2.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - WASHST 2(14:01 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for T.Nunnally.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 2(13:57 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at ASU 8.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 8(13:17 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at ASU 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 14(12:40 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at ASU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARIZST 13(12:00 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZST 13(11:54 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass complete to ASU 13. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at ASU 16.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARIZST 16(11:07 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 52 yards to WST 32 Center-ASU. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 32. Tackled by J.Ferlmann at WST 42. PENALTY on ASU-J.Ferlmann Offensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(11:07 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to ASU 47 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Miller at ASU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - WASHST 47(10:38 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - WASHST 47(10:32 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 47. Catch made by D.Stribling at ASU 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at ASU 35.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - WASHST 35(9:39 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to ASU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at ASU 30. PENALTY on WST-G.Stephens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WASHST 45(9:45 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 35 yards to ASU 10 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Jacobs.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 10(9:39 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa; S.Lockett at ASU 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 18(9:17 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at ASU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 21(9:01 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at ASU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 21(8:31 - 2nd) T.Bourguet steps back to pass. T.Bourguet pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|Int
3 & 10 - ARIZST 21(8:26 - 2nd) T.Bourguet pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 32. Intercepted by C.Smith-Wade at ASU 32. Tackled by A.Johnson at ASU 4.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 4(8:13 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to ASU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at ASU 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WASHST 5(7:48 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to ASU End Zone for 5 yards. N.Watson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:43 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Ward steps back to pass. Catch made by L.Smithson at ASU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(7:43 - 2nd) E.Jones rushed to ASU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Stone; B.Jackson at ASU 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - ARIZST 27(7:13 - 2nd) E.Jones pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 35. Intercepted by D.Langford at ASU 35. Tackled by ASU at ASU 13. PENALTY on WST-R.Stone Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 32(7:03 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Falatea at ASU 40.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 40(6:23 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WST 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade; S.Lockett at WST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(5:42 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WST 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thornton; A.Mujahid at WST 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 45(5:04 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to WST 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Mujahid; T.Brown at WST 46.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - ARIZST 46(4:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on ASU-A.Bethea False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 16 - ARIZST 49(3:59 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 40 for -9 yards (A.Edson)
|Punt
4 & 25 - ARIZST 40(3:21 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 47 yards to WST 13 Center-ASU. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 13. Tackled by P.Williams; K.Bethley at WST 25.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(3:11 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by W.Shaffer at WST 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - WASHST 33(2:53 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WST 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera at WST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 41(2:34 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for N.Watson. PENALTY on ASU-J.Clark Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(2:29 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 49. Catch made by R.Ferrel at ASU 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle; N.Silvera at ASU 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 45(2:00 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to ASU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at ASU 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - WASHST 42(1:16 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 42. Catch made by L.Smithson at ASU 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; E.Woods at ASU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(1:05 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 38(0:59 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for T.Nunnally.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - WASHST 38(0:54 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to ASU 16 for 22 yards. Tackled by A.Cooper at ASU 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 16(0:38 - 2nd) C.Ward rushed to ASU 16 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Robertson at ASU 16.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASHST 16(0:31 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for T.Nunnally. PENALTY on ASU-R.Harrison Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 11(0:26 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to ASU 11. Catch made by A.Grover at ASU 11. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; D.Taylor at ASU 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 1(0:21 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to ASU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ASU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASHST 2(0:16 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for A.Grover.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - WASHST 2(0:07 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to ASU End Zone for 2 yards. N.Watson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) C.Theaker kicks 60 yards from WST 35 to the ASU 5. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Nunnally at ASU 23.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Nunnally at ASU 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(14:55 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at ASU 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - WASHST 25(14:24 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia at ASU 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 28(13:45 - 3rd) E.Jones rushed to ASU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at ASU 32.
|Punt
4 & 1 - WASHST 32(13:08 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 50 yards to WST 18 Center-ASU. Fair catch by A.Grover.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 18(12:58 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Shaffer at WST 20.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 20(12:47 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 20. Catch made by A.Grover at WST 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at WST 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(12:10 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 37. Catch made by L.Smithson at WST 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by W.Shaffer at WST 41.
|+36 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 41(11:52 - 3rd) J.Jenkins rushed to ASU 23 for 36 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds; E.Woods at ASU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 23(11:14 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for B.Riviere.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 23(11:10 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|Sack
3 & 10 - ARIZST 23(11:04 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at ASU 37 for -14 yards (B.Green)
|Penalty
4 & 24 - ARIZST 37(10:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on WST-WST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 29 - ARIZST 42(9:45 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 37 yards to ASU 5 Center-WST. Downed by L.Victor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 5(9:34 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at ASU 5.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 5(8:53 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 32 for 27 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at ASU 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(8:07 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mujahid at ASU 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WASHST 35(7:29 - 3rd) E.Badger rushed to ASU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at ASU 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 40(6:44 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gusta at ASU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 44(6:08 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Pule; R.Stone at ASU 44.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WASHST 44(5:23 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 38 for -6 yards (Q.Roff)
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - WASHST 38(4:42 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 38. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; B.Jackson at ASU 39.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WASHST 39(4:02 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 48 yards to WST 13 Center-ASU. A.Grover returned punt from the WST 13. Tackled by ASU at WST 13.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 13(3:51 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WST 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at WST 15.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARIZST 15(3:30 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 11 for -4 yards (O.Norman-Lott; M.Robertson)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ARIZST 11(2:51 - 3rd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 2 for -9 yards (O.Norman-Lott; N.Silvera)
|Punt
4 & 21 - ARIZST 2(2:10 - 3rd) N.Haberer punts 49 yards to ASU 49 Center-WST. J.Jacobs returned punt from the ASU 49. Tackled by D.Henley at ASU 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(2:00 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 48(1:55 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - WASHST 48(1:50 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 48. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at WST 47.
|+47 YD
4 & 5 - WASHST 47(1:03 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to WST 47. Catch made by J.Conyers at WST 47. Gain of 47 yards. J.Conyers for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:51 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the WST End Zone. L.Victor returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Davis at WST 20.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(0:46 - 3rd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 20. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at WST 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 29(0:29 - 3rd) N.Watson rushed to WST 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea; J.Moore at WST 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(15:00 - 4th) C.Ward pass complete to WST 32. Catch made by B.Riviere at WST 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at WST 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARIZST 33(14:39 - 4th) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Smithson.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZST 33(14:38 - 4th) D.Paine rushed to WST 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at WST 39.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARIZST 39(13:55 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 39 yards to ASU 22 Center-WST. Fair catch by D.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 22(13:47 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 22. Catch made by A.Johnson at ASU 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Mujahid at ASU 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - WASHST 31(13:17 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by C.Johnson at ASU 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; T.Brown at ASU 42.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(12:52 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 42. Catch made by C.Johnson at ASU 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Langford; T.Brown at WST 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(12:08 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by E.Badger at WST 42. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hicks at WST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WASHST 37(11:29 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - WASHST 37(11:23 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to WST 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa; J.Lataimua at WST 30.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(10:43 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to WST 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Edson; J.Hicks at WST 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(10:11 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Hall.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 19(10:08 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to WST 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; D.Gusta at WST 12.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WASHST 12(9:43 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to WST 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Stone; D.Gusta at WST 12.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - WASHST 12(8:57 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to WST 12. Catch made by A.Johnson at WST 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Langford at WST 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WASHST 7(8:15 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for M.Swinson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WASHST 7(8:12 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for M.Swinson.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WASHST 7(8:08 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - WASHST 7(8:02 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 7(7:57 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to WST 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea; J.Clark at WST 13.
|-6 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 13(7:14 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 7 for -6 yards. Tackled by W.Shaffer at WST 7.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZST 7(6:28 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to WST 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at WST 15.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARIZST 15(5:42 - 4th) N.Haberer punts 33 yards to WST 48 Center-WST. D.Taylor returned punt from the WST 48. Tackled by L.Victor; D.Henley at WST 43.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(5:34 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to WST 43. Catch made by X.Valladay at WST 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 39.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - WASHST 39(5:06 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to WST 39. Catch made by E.Badger at WST 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at WST 23.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(4:34 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to WST 1 for 22 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; F.Mauigoa at WST 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 1(4:14 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to WST End Zone for 1 yards. X.Valladay for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:10 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 4th) C.Brown kicks onside 8 from ASU 35 to ASU 43. K.Thornton returns the kickoff. Tackled by ASU at ASU 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(4:10 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to ASU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Djonkam at ASU 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 38(3:25 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to ASU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson; J.Djonkam at ASU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZST 34(3:12 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to ASU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; B.Miller at ASU 34.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - ARIZST 34(2:22 - 4th) N.Watson rushed to ASU 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Djonkam at ASU 37.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 37(2:17 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 37. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 37. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WASHST 48(2:04 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at WST 49 for -1 yards (B.Jackson)
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - WASHST 49(1:43 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to WST 49. Catch made by C.Johnson at WST 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at WST 44.
|+35 YD
3 & 6 - WASHST 44(1:19 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to WST 44. Catch made by X.Valladay at WST 44. Gain of 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Henley at WST 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 9(1:04 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to WST 9. Catch made by E.Badger at WST 9. Gain of 9 yards. E.Badger for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:57 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Hatch. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
38
4th 2:48 ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
24
7
2nd 5:53
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
14
24
2nd 4:29 ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
10
0
2nd 3:52 FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
17
3
2nd 2:29 ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
10
3
2nd 5:12 FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
10
2nd 1:21 CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
0
1st 1:06 ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
7
2nd 14:25 SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
14
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
3
17
2nd 11:48 ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
7
0
1st 8:10 ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
35
14
Final
-
NEB
3MICH
3
34
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
41
Final
-
NWEST
MINN
3
31
Final BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
38
31
Final ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
10
24
Final FS1
-
SC
FLA
6
38
Final SECN