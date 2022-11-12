|
|
|SMU
|SFLA
Mordecai helps SMU reach bowl in 41-23 win over USF
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tanner Mordecai threw his two touchdown passes in a 21-point third quarter and SMU became bowl eligible with a 41-23 win over South Florida on Saturday, the Bulls' eighth-straight loss.
USF, which fired coach Jeff Scott and defensive coordinator Bob Shoop last Sunday, played a spirited first half under interim coach Daniel Da Prato, scoring 10 late points to tie the game at 17 at halftime. But it was the Mustangs, under first-year head coach Rhett Lashlee, who took control to earn a probable bowl trip for the fourth-straight year.
The Mustangs went 97 yards in six plays with their first possession of the third quarter, taking the lead on a 21-yard pass to Rashee Rice. Their next drive was one play, Mordecai finding Jordan Kerley down the middle for a 70-yard touchdown.
SUM (6-4, 4-2 American Athletic Conference) capped the game-changing quarter with Tyler Lavine's 8-yard touchdown running after the Bulls turned the ball over on downs.
Mordecai finished 19 of 27 for 280 yards. Lavine and Camar Wheaton, who scored two touchdowns in the first half, both ran for 112 yards. Kerley had seven catches for 156 and Rice six for 99.
Brian Battie ran for 145 yards for the Bulls (1-9, 0-6). Katravis Marsh threw a touchdown pass to Xavier Weaver, but Marsh was taken from the field on the stretcher after lowering his head on a run with less than six minutes to go in the game.
Jason Albritton ran for a score and Byrum Brown threw his first college touchdown pass, hitting Jayson Littlejohn inside the last two minutes for the Bulls.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Wheaton
0 RB
112 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
B. Battie
21 RB
145 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|22
|Rushing
|15
|10
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|8-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|553
|376
|Total Plays
|69
|76
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|275
|179
|Rush Attempts
|42
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|278
|197
|Comp. - Att.
|19-27
|14-34
|Yards Per Pass
|10.3
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|4-39.8
|Return Yards
|20
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|278
|PASS YDS
|197
|
|
|275
|RUSH YDS
|179
|
|
|553
|TOTAL YDS
|376
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|19/27
|278
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|17
|112
|1
|24
|
C. Wheaton 0 RB
|C. Wheaton
|14
|112
|2
|26
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|6
|19
|0
|10
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Jennings 7 QB
|K. Jennings
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|8
|7
|156
|1
|70
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|8
|6
|99
|1
|30
|
M. Dixon 5 WR
|M. Dixon
|2
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
R. Maryland 82 TE
|R. Maryland
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Daniels Jr. 13 WR
|R. Daniels Jr.
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
V. Gardner 24 RB
|V. Gardner
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Goffney 10 WR
|D. Goffney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Upshaw 6 WR
|A. Upshaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Moses 16 S
|A. Moses
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Levelston 96 DT
|D. Levelston
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Roberts 22 S
|N. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 4 CB
|J. Rogers
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Rogers 41 K
|C. Rogers
|2/3
|45
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|26
|145
|0
|20
|
J. Albritton 40 RB
|J. Albritton
|4
|16
|1
|14
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|4
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Powell 22 RB
|K. Powell
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Marsh 12 QB
|K. Marsh
|5
|1
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|10
|4
|60
|1
|32
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|7
|3
|58
|0
|24
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|4
|4
|52
|0
|20
|
J. Littlejohn 80 TE
|J. Littlejohn
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
G. Reynolds 81 WR
|G. Reynolds
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Thomas 20 WR
|J. Thomas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Y. Terry 9 WR
|Y. Terry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|1/1
|41
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stokes 36 P
|A. Stokes
|2
|41.0
|1
|46
|
C. McCreary 41 P
|C. McCreary
|2
|38.5
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SMU 31(14:37 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for T.Lavine.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - SMU 31(14:26 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 31. Catch made by R.Maryland at SMU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 36(14:13 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 47(13:51 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 47. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 50(13:27 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to USF 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 46.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 46(13:03 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to USF 46. Catch made by M.Dixon at USF 46. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 47.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - SMU 47(12:43 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(12:32 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 47(12:26 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 47(12:23 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 47. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 46.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - SFLA 46(11:38 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(11:36 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to USF 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 49.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 49(11:08 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to USF 31 for 18 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 31.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 31(10:54 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by R.Rice at USF 31. Gain of 26 yards. R.Rice ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SMU 5(10:43 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to USF 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 2(10:26 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to USF 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SMU 1(10:11 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to USF End Zone for 1 yards. C.Wheaton for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 1st) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 55 yards from SMU 35 to the USF 10. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by SMU at USF 16.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 16(10:04 - 1st) J.Albritton rushed to USF 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(9:40 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 30. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 30. Gain of yards. X.Weaver ran out of bounds. PENALTY on USF-USF Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 30(9:30 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 32.
|Sack
3 & 8 - SFLA 32(9:15 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh sacked at USF 18 for -14 yards (D.Levelston)
|Punt
4 & 22 - SFLA 18(8:07 - 1st) C.McCreary punts 37 yards to SMU 45 Center-USF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 45(8:02 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to USF 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 45(7:47 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to USF 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 45(7:19 - 1st) V.Gardner rushed to USF 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 41.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 41(6:38 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to USF 41. Catch made by R.Rice at USF 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 31.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 31(5:57 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by J.Kerley at USF 31. Gain of 21 yards. J.Kerley ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 10(5:47 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to USF 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 4(5:23 - 1st) C.Wheaton rushed to USF 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SMU 5(5:06 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for A.Upshaw.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SMU 12(4:27 - 1st) C.Rogers 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SMU Holder-SMU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 1st) B.Hall kicks 60 yards from SMU 35 to the USF 5. J.Horn returns the kickoff. Tackled by SMU at USF 25.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(4:17 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(3:42 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 46.
|+24 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 46(3:22 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 46. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 46. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(3:07 - 1st) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 30(2:56 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to SMU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - SFLA 26(2:14 - 1st) K.Marsh pass complete to SMU 26. Catch made by S.Atkins at SMU 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 21.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - SFLA 21(1:29 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to SMU 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(1:18 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to SMU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 18.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 18(0:59 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to SMU 8 for 10 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 8.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 8(15:00 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to SMU 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 2(14:24 - 2nd) J.Albritton rushed to SMU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SFLA 1(13:46 - 2nd) J.Albritton rushed to SMU End Zone for 1 yards. J.Albritton for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:41 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:41 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(13:41 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 23.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - SMU 23(13:05 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland. PENALTY on USF-USF Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 33(12:58 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 33(12:52 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 38(12:14 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 38. Catch made by R.Daniels at SMU 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 42.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - SMU 42(11:36 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 45(11:01 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 45(10:53 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to USF 31 for 24 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 31(10:36 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to USF 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - SMU 26(10:18 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to USF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SMU 23(9:50 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to USF 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 18(9:26 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to USF End Zone for 18 yards. C.Wheaton for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:23 - 2nd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 2nd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(9:23 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SFLA 30(9:03 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for C.Carter.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - SFLA 30(8:42 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 30. Catch made by S.Atkins at USF 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(8:06 - 2nd) K.Marsh rushed to USF 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 39(7:29 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 37.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SFLA 37(7:04 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SFLA 37(7:01 - 2nd) A.Stokes punts 46 yards to SMU 17 Center-USF. Downed by A.Beardall.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 17(6:50 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 17. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - SMU 26(6:35 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 30(6:13 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on USF-M.Hill Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 45(6:05 - 2nd) V.Gardner rushed to SMU 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 44(5:29 - 2nd) T.Mordecai scrambles to SMU 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 50.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - SMU 50(4:32 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 50. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 50. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 49.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - SMU 49(4:03 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for D.Goffney.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(3:54 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 49. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(3:19 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to SMU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 32.
|+32 YD
2 & 3 - SFLA 32(2:51 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to SMU 32. Catch made by X.Weaver at SMU 32. Gain of 32 yards. X.Weaver for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:44 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(2:44 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 27.
|+34 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 27(2:11 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 27. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 27. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 39(2:00 - 2nd) T.Lavine rushed to USF 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SMU 36(1:40 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to USF 36. Catch made by R.Daniels at USF 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 36.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SMU 36(1:13 - 2nd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Maryland.
|No Good
4 & 7 - SMU 43(1:06 - 2nd) C.Rogers 53 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SMU Holder-SMU.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 36(1:01 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 41.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 41(0:54 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 41. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 41. Gain of 20 yards. J.Horn ran out of bounds.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(0:48 - 2nd) K.Marsh pass complete to SMU 39. Catch made by S.Atkins at SMU 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 19(0:28 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 19(0:24 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for USF.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SFLA 19(0:17 - 2nd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for C.Carter.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - SFLA 19(0:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on USF-D.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - SFLA 31(0:12 - 2nd) S.Shrader 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USF Holder-USF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:08 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 25(0:08 - 2nd) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(0:01 - 2nd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 41. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 49.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 34(14:18 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(14:00 - 3rd) X.Weaver rushed to USF 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 38(13:23 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - SFLA 44(12:30 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 45. PENALTY on SMU-SMU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(12:17 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Horn.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 40(12:12 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to SMU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - SFLA 42(11:26 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to SMU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 38.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - SFLA 38(10:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on USF-USF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SFLA 43(10:38 - 3rd) C.McCreary punts 40 yards to SMU 3 Center-USF. Downed by O.Dollison.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 3(10:26 - 3rd) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 6.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SMU 6(10:06 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 6. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 6. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 16.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SMU 16(9:22 - 3rd) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice. PENALTY on USF-C.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 31(9:19 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 31. Catch made by J.Kerley at SMU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 41.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 41(8:53 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 41. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 41. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 29(8:33 - 3rd) C.Wheaton rushed to USF 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 2 - SMU 21(8:21 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to USF 21. Catch made by R.Rice at USF 21. Gain of 21 yards. R.Rice for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(8:10 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 26(7:43 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SFLA 34(6:57 - 3rd) J.Albritton rushed to USF 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SFLA 34(6:12 - 3rd) A.Stokes punts 36 yards to SMU 30 Center-USF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(5:56 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for USF.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(5:46 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by M.Dukes at USF 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 28.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 28(5:04 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 28. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(4:30 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 40(3:52 - 3rd) B.Battie rushed to USF 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 44.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SFLA 44(3:15 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for USF.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - SFLA 44(3:04 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 44(3:01 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by V.Gardner at USF 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 40(2:33 - 3rd) T.Mordecai pass complete to USF 40. Catch made by M.Dixon at USF 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 29(2:14 - 3rd) SMU rushed to USF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 27(1:53 - 3rd) V.Gardner rushed to USF 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - SMU 20(1:25 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to USF 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 15(1:15 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to USF 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - SMU 8(0:16 - 3rd) T.Lavine rushed to USF End Zone for 8 yards. T.Lavine for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 3rd) C.Rogers extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 3rd) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(0:13 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for USF.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(0:08 - 3rd) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 25(0:03 - 3rd) K.Marsh pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by S.Atkins at USF 25. Gain of 20 yards. S.Atkins FUMBLES forced by N.Roberts. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-J.Horn at USF 48. Tackled by SMU at USF 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 50(15:00 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to SMU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 47.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - SFLA 47(14:26 - 4th) PENALTY on SMU-SMU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - SFLA 42(14:22 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for USF.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - SFLA 42(14:05 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to SMU 22 for 20 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 22.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 22(13:42 - 4th) K.Marsh pass complete to SMU 22. Catch made by J.Horn at SMU 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 8(12:57 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to SMU 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SFLA 6(12:13 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for X.Weaver.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SFLA 6(11:57 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry. PENALTY on USF-D.Bailey Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 16 - SFLA 16(11:50 - 4th) K.Marsh pass INTERCEPTED at SMU End Zone. Intercepted by J.Rogers at SMU End Zone. Tackled by USF at SMU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 20(11:40 - 4th) C.Wheaton rushed to SMU 46 for 26 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 46(10:54 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to SMU 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 50.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - SMU 50(10:16 - 4th) T.Lavine rushed to USF 31 for 19 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 31(10:15 - 4th) V.Gardner rushed to USF 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - SMU 32(9:52 - 4th) C.Wheaton rushed to USF 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SMU 28(8:44 - 4th) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for SMU.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SMU 35(8:07 - 4th) C.Rogers 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SMU Holder-SMU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 4th) B.Hall kicks 65 yards from SMU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(8:02 - 4th) K.Marsh steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 25(7:57 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to USF 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(7:19 - 4th) K.Marsh scrambles to USF 45 for 5 yards. K.Marsh ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 45(6:50 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to USF 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by SMU at USF 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 49(6:03 - 4th) K.Powell rushed to SMU 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(5:28 - 4th) K.Marsh rushed to SMU 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(5:05 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to SMU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - SFLA 32(4:31 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to SMU 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 32.
|Sack
3 & 3 - SFLA 32(3:57 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. K.Marsh sacked at SMU 34 for -2 yards (A.Moses)
|+7 YD
4 & 5 - SFLA 34(3:00 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to SMU 34. Catch made by G.Reynolds at SMU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 27(2:25 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to SMU 14 for 13 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(1:57 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 14(1:49 - 4th) B.Battie rushed to SMU 17 for -3 yards. Tackled by SMU at SMU 17.
|+17 YD
3 & 13 - SFLA 17(1:52 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to SMU 17. Catch made by J.Littlejohn at SMU 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Littlejohn for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:46 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Brown steps back to pass. K.Marsh pass incomplete intended for USF. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:46 - 4th) S.Shrader kicks 53 yards from USF 35 to the SMU 12. B.Massey returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at SMU 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 12(1:46 - 4th) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - SMU 19(1:20 - 4th) K.Jennings rushed to SMU 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 24(0:31 - 4th) T.McDaniel rushed to SMU 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by USF at SMU 36.
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
7
51
3rd 1:41 FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
31
4th 14:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
19
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
3
14
2nd 1:15 ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
7
2nd 11:20 ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
13
2nd 13:57 PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
6
0
2nd 8:32 NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
7
2nd 14:24 CBS
-
BC
16NCST
7
14
2nd 10:40 ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
7
7
2nd 8:23 ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
3
2nd 10:08 ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
28
2nd 12:35 ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
7
10
2nd 11:35 ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
14
2nd 13:31 FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
14
0
2nd 7:25
-
NEB
3MICH
0
7
2nd 12:10 ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
14
2nd 7:19 CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
14
14
2nd 9:27
-
NWEST
MINN
0
7
2nd 11:27 BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
17
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
3
0
2nd 11:52 FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
14
1st 3:51 SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
046 O/U
-16
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
073 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
079 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+