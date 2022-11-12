|
|
|UNC
|WAKE
No. 15 UNC tops Wake Forest to secure ACC title-game spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left and No. 15 North Carolina's defense came up with two key fourth-quarter stops to beat Wake Forest 36-34 and secure spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
The Tar Heels (9-1, 6-0) won the league's Coastal Division title with the road win in a marquee matchup of star quarterbacks Drake Maye of UNC and Sam Hartman of Wake Forest. And while the offenses had the edge all night, the Tar Heels' defense pitched in at critical moments to keep them unbeaten in league play.
On the first, Cam'Ron Kelly jumped in front of Hartman's throw over the middle for an interception to set the Tar Heels up near midfield and set up Burnette's go-ahead kick.
Then, the Tar Heels pressured Hartman into a fourth-down incompletion over the middle with 64 seconds left - a moment that had the Tar Heels players beginning to skip around on the sideline in anticipation. The Tar Heels managed to kill the rest of the clock, starting a brief celebration of the program's second trip to the ACC title game and first since 2015 - this one coming under Mack Brown in his second tenure with the school.
Maye threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns, each going to Josh Downs who continued his tear of late. Downs finished with 11 grabs for 154 yards, with all three of his scores coming before halftime.
Sam Hartman threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns for Wake Forest (6-4, 2-4). Donavon Greene had two of those scores, including a 60-yarder late in the third quarter for a 34-33 lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
UNC: The Tar Heels arrived on the brink of clinching the division title winner's trip to Charlotte to face No. 12 Clemson for the ACC title on Dec. 3. The offense had been the driving force behind Maye, who entered the weekend leading the Bowl Subdivision ranks with 31 touchdown passes. They had a cushion in the division but took care of any doubt while also improving to 6-0 on the road this season.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons had pushed to the top 10 of the AP Top 25 before road losses at Syracuse and No. 17 North Carolina State. Those losses had featured protection problems for Hartman by surrendering 12 sacks. The Demon Deacons also defied one of the principal laws that had helped them build sustained success by struggling with self-inflicted mistakes, namely 11 turnovers in the two games while committing nine penalties for 74 yards in the N.C. State loss. They avoided most of those issues this time, though Hartman's pick with 4:20 left proved critical.
UP NEXT
UNC: The Tar Heels return home to host Georgia Tech next Saturday.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons host Syracuse in their home finale next Saturday.
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Maye
10 QB
448 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 71 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Hartman
10 QB
320 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 12 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|31
|23
|Rushing
|11
|8
|Passing
|19
|12
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|10-16
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|4-6
|Total Net Yards
|584
|490
|Total Plays
|87
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|136
|170
|Rush Attempts
|38
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|448
|320
|Comp. - Att.
|31-49
|18-31
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|8-78
|7-56
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-41.7
|3-44.0
|Return Yards
|23
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|448
|PASS YDS
|320
|
|
|136
|RUSH YDS
|170
|
|
|584
|TOTAL YDS
|490
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|31/49
|448
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|13
|11
|154
|3
|43
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|6
|4
|81
|0
|45
|
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|6
|5
|63
|0
|24
|
J. Copenhaver 81 TE
|J. Copenhaver
|2
|2
|41
|0
|22
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|4
|3
|30
|0
|11
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|3
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
K. Paysour 8 WR
|K. Paysour
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
G. Blackwell 2 WR
|G. Blackwell
|5
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|3
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|1/1
|33
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|3
|41.7
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|2
|25.0
|36
|0
|
R. Caldwell 44 LB
|R. Caldwell
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
G. Pettaway 23 RB
|G. Pettaway
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|18/31
|320
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|16
|81
|0
|20
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|12
|41
|1
|8
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|6
|36
|0
|16
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|7
|12
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|6
|5
|106
|1
|48
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|6
|4
|85
|2
|60
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|9
|5
|63
|1
|32
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|3
|2
|44
|0
|40
|
J. Banks 80 WR
|J. Banks
|3
|2
|22
|0
|15
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Mora 36 K
|I. Mora
|3
|44.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|2
|14.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 63 yards from NC 35 to the WF 2. Fair catch by K.Williams.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 45(14:35 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 45(14:32 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to WF 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 46.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - WAKE 46(13:55 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 46. Catch made by J.Ellison at WF 46. Gain of yards. Tackled by NC at NC 39. PENALTY on WF-D.Gordon Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 19 - WAKE 36(13:34 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 50 for 14 yards. S.Hartman ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - WAKE 50(13:12 - 1st) PENALTY on WF-WF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WAKE 45(12:56 - 1st) I.Mora punts 46 yards to NC 9 Center-WF. Downed by WF.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 9(12:40 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 15.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UNC 15(12:13 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for E.Green.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 15(12:07 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 15. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 21.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 21(11:46 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 21. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 21. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 46.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46(11:28 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 46. Catch made by A.Green at NC 46. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 40(11:15 - 1st) E.Green rushed to WF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 38(10:49 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by B.Nesbit at WF 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 29(10:16 - 1st) E.Green rushed to WF 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 29.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 29(9:52 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by B.Nesbit at WF 29. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 12(9:29 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to WF 12. Catch made by J.Downs at WF 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Downs for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 63 yards from NC 35 to the WF 2. Fair catch by K.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(9:17 - 1st) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 30. PENALTY on WF-WF Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on NC-NC Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(8:45 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at WF 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WAKE 32(8:21 - 1st) C.Turner rushed to WF 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 32.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAKE 32(8:10 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WAKE 32(8:08 - 1st) I.Mora punts 37 yards to NC 31 Center-WF. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 31(8:04 - 1st) E.Green rushed to WF 45 for 24 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 45.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 45(7:51 - 1st) E.Green rushed to WF 50 for -5 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 50. PENALTY on NC-NC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+45 YD
2 & 15 - UNC 50(7:45 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to WF 50. Catch made by A.Green at WF 50. Gain of 45 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 5(7:25 - 1st) E.Green rushed to WF End Zone for 5 yards. E.Green for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:13 - 1st) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 55 yards from NC 35 to the WF 10. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by NC at WF 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 22(7:07 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 31(6:46 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 32.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(6:26 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 32. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(6:03 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 48(5:56 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 48. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 48. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NC at NC 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(5:40 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to NC 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 35(5:20 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to NC 35. Catch made by A.Perry at NC 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 29(5:03 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to NC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(4:30 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to NC 27. Catch made by T.Morin at NC 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(4:09 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to NC 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 7(3:32 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to NC 7. Catch made by T.Morin at NC 7. Gain of 7 yards. T.Morin for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:21 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 1st) I.Mora kicks 65 yards from WF 35 to the NC End Zone. W.Hardy returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at NC 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 36(3:13 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 36. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 36. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at NC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UNC 45(2:51 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 45(2:28 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 50(2:08 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 50(1:53 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - UNC 50(1:48 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 50. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 38(1:24 - 1st) E.Green rushed to WF 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 37.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 37(0:54 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at WF 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 18. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 18(0:12 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to WF 18. Catch made by A.Green at WF 18. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 10.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UNC 10(15:00 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to WF 12 for yards. Tackled by WF at WF 12. PENALTY on NC-NC Offensive Low Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 17 - UNC 25(14:44 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by E.Green at WF 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 14.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 14(14:07 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to WF 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 7(13:32 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 7(13:28 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to WF 7. Catch made by J.Downs at WF 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Downs for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(13:23 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 30(12:59 - 2nd) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - WAKE 31(12:23 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 31. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 35.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 35(12:02 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by J.Banks at WF 35. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NC at WF 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 50(11:40 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Banks.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 50(11:37 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to NC 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 46(11:05 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to NC 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 42.
|+40 YD
4 & 2 - WAKE 42(10:45 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to NC 42. Catch made by K.Williams at NC 42. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WAKE 2(10:03 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAKE 2(9:52 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 2(9:50 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to NC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - WAKE 1(9:25 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to NC End Zone for 1 yards. C.Turner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NC-NC Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards declined.
|Penalty
|(9:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on NC-NC Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - WAKE 2(9:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on WF-WF False Start 5 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(9:13 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:13 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the NC 3. G.Pettaway returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Alston at NC 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 28(9:08 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 30(9:00 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 30. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 37(8:47 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 38(8:40 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 28 for -10 yards (WF)
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - UNC 28(8:29 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 28. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 34.
|Sack
3 & 14 - UNC 34(8:06 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 29 for -5 yards (WF)
|Punt
4 & 19 - UNC 29(6:30 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 36 yards to WF 35 Center-NC. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 35. Tackled by NC at WF 49.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAKE 49(5:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on NC-NC Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(5:55 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to NC 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 36(5:46 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to NC 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 36(5:36 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to NC 36. Catch made by J.Banks at NC 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 29.
|+22 YD
4 & 3 - WAKE 29(5:20 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to NC 29. Catch made by T.Morin at NC 29. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 7(5:09 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to NC 7. Catch made by D.Greene at NC 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Greene for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:06 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 2nd) I.Mora kicks 45 yards from WF 35 to the NC 20. Fair catch by J.Harkleroad.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(4:06 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to NC 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 20.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - UNC 20(3:51 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 20. Catch made by A.Green at NC 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 34. PENALTY on WF-WF Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 49(3:29 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 49. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NC 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 39.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 39(2:56 - 2nd) D.Maye scrambles to WF 20 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 20.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20(2:33 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to WF 20. Catch made by J.Downs at WF 20. Gain of 20 yards. J.Downs for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(2:22 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:22 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:11 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for J.Ellison.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:10 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 11 for -14 yards (NC)
|Punt
4 & 24 - WAKE 11(1:55 - 2nd) I.Mora punts 49 yards to NC 40 Center-WF. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 40(1:48 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 40(1:44 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 40. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 50(1:29 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNC 50(1:21 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UNC 50(1:04 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 50.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UNC 50(1:09 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 45 yards to WF 5 Center-NC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 5(1:01 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 11(0:30 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 14.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 44 yards from WF 35 to the NC 21. Fair catch by J.Harkleroad.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NC 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UNC 33(14:37 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UNC 33(14:03 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 33. Catch made by K.Morales at NC 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 37(13:46 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 37(13:41 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to NC 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 45.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - UNC 45(13:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on NC-NC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - UNC 40(12:53 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 40. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 40. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 35(12:31 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to WF 35. Catch made by K.Morales at WF 35. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 27.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UNC 27(12:12 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UNC 27(11:58 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - UNC 27(11:51 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Morales.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(11:47 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - WAKE 25(11:30 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of 7 yards. A.Perry ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - WAKE 32(11:17 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 32. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 32. Gain of 4 yards. A.Perry ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
4 & 1 - WAKE 36(10:44 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 46 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NC at WF 46. PENALTY on NC-NC Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(10:30 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to NC 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 47(10:06 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to NC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(9:24 - 3rd) S.Hartman scrambles to NC 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - WAKE 35(9:01 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to NC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(8:41 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to NC 32. Catch made by A.Perry at NC 32. Gain of 32 yards. A.Perry for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 35 yards from WF 35 to the NC 30. R.Caldwell returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by WF at NC 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 31(8:33 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 31.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 31(8:03 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at NC 31. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 47(7:40 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to WF 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 39.
|+24 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 39(6:53 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to WF 39. Catch made by B.Nesbit at WF 39. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 15(6:45 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 15(6:37 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to WF 15. Catch made by E.Green at WF 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 7.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UNC 7(6:11 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to WF 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 5(5:41 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for B.Nesbit.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UNC 5(5:38 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for K.Paysour.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UNC 5(5:34 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to WF End Zone for 5 yards. D.Maye for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(5:27 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on WF-WF Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 2 - UNC 2(5:27 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. NC rushed to WF 3 for yards. Tackled by WF at WF 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 54 yards from NC 35 to the WF 11. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by NC at WF 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 28(5:20 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 28. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 38(5:03 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 40 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NC at WF 40.
|+60 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 40(4:40 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 40. Gain of 60 yards. D.Greene for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:26 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 3rd) I.Mora kicks 50 yards from WF 35 to the NC 15. W.Hardy returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at NC 29. PENALTY on NC-NC Defensive Chop Block 11 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 19(4:20 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to NC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 24.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 24(4:13 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 24. Catch made by K.Paysour at NC 24. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46(4:03 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 48.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 48(3:41 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to WF 37 for 15 yards. D.Maye ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 37(2:19 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by E.Green at WF 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 26(1:51 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 26(1:32 - 3rd) D.Maye scrambles to WF 8 for 18 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 8.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 8(1:03 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to WF 8. Catch made by J.Downs at WF 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UNC 1(0:35 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to WF 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNC 1(15:00 - 4th) E.Green rushed to WF 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UNC 1(14:23 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 1(14:20 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 5.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 5(13:43 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 21 for 16 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 21(13:17 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 35 for yards. Tackled by NC at WF 35. PENALTY on WF-WF Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - WAKE 11(13:00 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 23(12:35 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 25.
|+48 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 25(11:57 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 25. Gain of 48 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NC at NC 27.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(11:34 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to NC 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 21(11:09 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to NC 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(10:48 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to NC 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 14(10:21 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to NC 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 10.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAKE 10(9:57 - 4th) J.Ellison rushed to NC 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 10.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - WAKE 10(9:20 - 4th) S.Hartman scrambles to NC 8 for 2 yards. S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by NC. Fumble RECOVERED by WF-M.Jurgens at NC 8. Tackled by NC at NC 8.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 8(8:59 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NC 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 16.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - UNC 16(8:33 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NC 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 27(8:09 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to NC 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 30(7:31 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 30. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 33.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UNC 33(6:41 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to NC 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by WF at NC 33.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UNC 33(5:54 - 4th) B.Kiernan punts 44 yards to WF 23 Center-NC. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 23(5:47 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 31. PENALTY on NC-NC Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(5:33 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 46(5:07 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WAKE 46(5:02 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene. PENALTY on NC-NC Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(4:57 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to NC 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 41.
|Int
2 & 8 - WAKE 41(4:43 - 4th) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at NC 29. Intercepted by C.Kelly at NC 29. Tackled by WF at WF 48.
|Result
|Play
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 48(4:20 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to WF 48. Catch made by J.Downs at WF 48. Gain of 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 5.
|Sack
1 & Goal - UNC 5(3:44 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at WF 11 for -6 yards (WF)
|Penalty
2 & 11 - UNC 11(2:51 - 4th) PENALTY on NC-NC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - UNC 16(0:00 - 4th) PENALTY on WF-WF Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - UNC 16(2:30 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - UNC 16(2:21 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - UNC 23(2:16 - 4th) N.Burnette 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NC Holder-NC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:12 - 4th) N.Burnette kicks 62 yards from NC 35 to the WF 3. Fair catch by K.Williams.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:12 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:08 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by NC at NC 25. PENALTY on WF-WF Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 20 - WAKE 15(1:54 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 15. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NC at WF 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WAKE 23(1:33 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - WAKE 23(1:22 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for B.Whiteheart. PENALTY on WF-WF Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 23(1:14 - 4th) E.Green rushed to WF 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 22(1:08 - 4th) D.Maye rushed to WF 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 14(1:01 - 4th) D.Maye rushed to WF 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 12(0:38 - 4th) NC kneels at the WF 13.
