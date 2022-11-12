|
|
|UGA
|MISSST
Top-ranked Georgia cruises to 45-19 win at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Stetson Bennett threw for three touchdowns and No. 1 Georgia overcame a first-half surge by Mississippi State for a 45-19 victory on Saturday night.
With the victory, the East Division champion Bulldogs secured a spot in the SEC Championship game. Georgia will face SEC West champ LSU in Atlanta on Dec. 3
It was a dominating effort by the Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP), who put up 468 yards of offense. Bennett led the way, going 25 for 37 for 289 yards with two interceptions. Georgia also rushed for 179 yards.
MSU (6-4, 3-4) struggled to consistently produce against Georgia on the offensive side. Will Rogers went 29 for 51 and threw for 263 yards and a touchdown. Mississippi State rushed for just 47 yards on 15 carries. Rufus Harvey led MSU with six catches for 66 yards and a score.
Georgia turned the football over twice on interceptions by Bennett and had another near-turnover in the red zone in the first half when a fumble was nullified after the play was blown dead.
Despite those turnovers, UGA dominated and used a big second half by receiver Ladd McConkey, who ran 70 yards for a touchdown and finished with five catches for 71 yards and another score.
McConkey's first TD on a 70-yard run started off the second half after Mississippi State had closed within 17-12 at the half.
UGA had a 17-3 lead in the second quarter before MSU cut its deficit on a 66-yard punt return by Zavion Thomas in the final seconds of the period.
TAKEAWAY
Georgia gave away a lot of momentum right before the half with a punt return touchdown that cut its lead to 17-12, but the visiting Bulldogs quickly scored in the third quarter and regained control.
Mississippi State threw up another poor offensive performance and lost for the third time in four games.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With another win and the SEC East locked up, Georgia will stay at No. 1 this week.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State will host East Tennessee State on Saturday.
Georgia will travel to Kentucky on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
S. Bennett
13 QB
289 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 14 RuYds, RuTD
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
263 PaYds, PaTD, -7 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|17
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|468
|310
|Total Plays
|70
|67
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|47
|Rush Attempts
|33
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|289
|263
|Comp. - Att.
|25-37
|29-52
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-66
|5-41
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|5-36.4
|Return Yards
|0
|84
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-71
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|289
|PASS YDS
|263
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|47
|
|
|468
|TOTAL YDS
|310
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|25/37
|289
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|1
|70
|1
|70
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|5
|41
|1
|34
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|13
|41
|0
|12
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|6
|14
|1
|5
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|6
|11
|0
|6
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|7
|5
|71
|1
|28
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|4
|4
|69
|0
|30
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|8
|5
|60
|1
|30
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|7
|5
|41
|1
|15
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|4
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|2
|2
|18
|0
|15
|
S. Washington 95 DL
|S. Washington
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 DB
|T. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|2-5
|1.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 15 LB
|T. Marshall
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 7 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel-Sisavanh 14 DB
|D. Daniel-Sisavanh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 99 DL
|B. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 20 DB
|J. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|1/1
|28
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|3
|47.7
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|29/51
|263
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|7
|41
|0
|14
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|6
|9
|0
|3
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|10
|6
|64
|1
|36
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|7
|3
|52
|0
|47
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|5
|4
|26
|0
|21
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|5
|2
|23
|0
|24
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|3
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|4
|4
|19
|0
|16
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|6
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|3
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
M. Dortch 83 WR
|M. Dortch
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Ford 24 WR
|S. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Richardson 3 CB
|D. Richardson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|5-9
|0.0
|0
|
R. Charlton 5 DE
|R. Charlton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 8 S
|J. Matthews
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Page 16 LB
|D. Page
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Greek 3 QB
|D. Greek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|1-4
|0.0
|1
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crumedy 94 DT
|J. Crumedy
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 0 S
|J. Green
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 DE
|J. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Russell 36 DL
|D. Russell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|2/2
|36
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|5
|36.4
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|3
|21.0
|30
|0
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|2
|35.5
|63
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 28. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at MSST 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISSST 28(14:35 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MISSST 28(14:30 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MISSST 28(14:22 - 1st) G.Georgopoulos punts 45 yards to UGA 27 Center-MSST. Downed by H.Hammond.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 27(14:08 - 1st) PENALTY on UGA-UGA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - UGA 22(14:08 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 32. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at UGA 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 32(13:47 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Forbes at UGA 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(13:14 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at UGA 42.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 42(12:41 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by B.Bowers at MSST 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at MSST 43.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(12:26 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by D.Washington at MSST 43. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; S.Preston at MSST 13.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 13(12:11 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to MSST 1 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Preston at MSST 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UGA 1(11:13 - 1st) S.Bennett rushed to MSST 1 for 0 yards. S.Bennett FUMBLES forced by MSST. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-S.Bennett at MSST 1. Tackled by MSST at MSST 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 1(10:59 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to MSST 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Page; T.Wheat at MSST 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 2(9:58 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 2. Catch made by B.Bowers at MSST 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Bowers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:50 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at MSST 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(9:16 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 38. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; J.Carter at MSST 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MISSST 38(8:45 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at MSST 43.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MISSST 43(8:12 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at MSST 43.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MISSST 43(7:31 - 1st) G.Georgopoulos punts 46 yards to UGA 11 Center-MSST. Downed by J.Morant.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 11(7:21 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton at UGA 15.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UGA 15(6:44 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 15(6:37 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 20. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; N.Watson at UGA 20.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UGA 20(5:58 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 45 yards to MSST 35 Center-UGA. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 35. Tackled by M.Starks at MSST 43.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(5:44 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 49. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UGA at MSST 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 49(5:22 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to UGA 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; N.Stackhouse at UGA 50.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 50(4:38 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to UGA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 48.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MISSST 48(3:49 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(3:43 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Green; J.Davis at UGA 47.
|Int
2 & 11 - UGA 47(2:52 - 1st) S.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 21. Intercepted by C.Duncan at MSST 21. Tackled by D.Washington at MSST 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:52 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:46 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:40 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ford.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:32 - 1st) G.Georgopoulos punts 27 yards to UGA 39 Center-MSST. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 39(2:25 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 39(2:15 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat; E.Forbes at UGA 40.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - UGA 40(1:37 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by L.McConkey at MSST 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; N.Watson at MSST 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(1:23 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 44. Catch made by K.Jackson at MSST 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Johnson at MSST 44. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 19 - UGA 46(1:07 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 49. Catch made by D.Edwards at UGA 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at UGA 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 16 - UGA 49(0:31 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 49. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Johnson at MSST 40. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(0:08 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to MSST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Johnson at MSST 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 17. Catch made by B.Bowers at MSST 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 17.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 17(14:38 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to MSST 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Green at MSST 16.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UGA 16(13:48 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to MSST 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Crumedy at MSST 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 15(13:18 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 10. Catch made by D.Washington at MSST 10. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Watson at MSST 10.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UGA 10(12:44 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to MSST 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton; D.Richardson at MSST 10.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UGA 10(12:07 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UGA 18(12:01 - 2nd) J.Podlesny 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 44 yards from UGA 35 to the MSST 21. S.Price returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at MSST 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(11:52 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 32. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at MSST 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 32(11:29 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at MSST 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(11:11 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour; J.Bullard at MSST 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 42(10:33 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; M.Starks at UGA 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(10:08 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 41. Catch made by A.Williams at UGA 41. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Mondon at UGA 41.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MISSST 41(9:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-N.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 46(9:24 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by J.Robinson at UGA 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(8:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by R.Harvey at UGA 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 27(8:06 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 28. Catch made by A.Williams at UGA 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - MISSST 26(7:25 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 18. Catch made by L.Griffin at UGA 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter; C.Smith at UGA 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 18(7:02 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to UGA 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 17.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MISSST 17(6:18 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin. PENALTY on UGA-K.Lassiter Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISSST 5(6:12 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISSST 5(6:07 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MISSST 5(6:03 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to UGA 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse; S.Mondon at UGA 3.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - MISSST 3(5:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MISSST 15(5:01 - 2nd) M.Biscardi 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:01 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(5:01 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at UGA 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 34(4:41 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 38. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at UGA 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38(4:15 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to UGA 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Page at UGA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UGA 43(3:35 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for UGA.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - UGA 43(3:26 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 43. Catch made by D.Edwards at UGA 43. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 42.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(3:11 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 14. Catch made by K.Jackson at MSST 14. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by E.Forbes at MSST 14.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 14(2:55 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 4. Catch made by K.Jackson at MSST 4. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; J.Matthews at MSST 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 4(2:39 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to MSST End Zone for 4 yards. S.Bennett for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 62 yards from UGA 35 to the MSST 3. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Smith at MSST 33.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(2:22 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 20. Catch made by J.Walley at UGA 20. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(1:45 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 20(1:40 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 18. Catch made by J.Walley at UGA 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at UGA 18.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MISSST 18(1:04 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MISSST 26(0:51 - 2nd) M.Biscardi 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 64 yards from MSST 35 to the UGA 1. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Richardson; N.Watson at UGA 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(0:44 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 20. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Crumedy; T.Wheat at UGA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UGA 27(0:28 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UGA 27(0:23 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Blaylock.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UGA 27(0:19 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 36 yards to MSST 37 Center-UGA. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 37. Z.Thomas for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(0:03 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 37 yards from MSST 35 to the UGA 28. M.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSST at UGA 28.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat at UGA 30.
|+70 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(14:28 - 3rd) L.McConkey rushed to MSST End Zone for 70 yards. L.McConkey for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 3rd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(14:13 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at MSST 38.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38(13:46 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 38. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 38. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at MSST 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - UGA 35(13:10 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 35. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at MSST 34.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - UGA 34(12:34 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UGA 34(12:25 - 3rd) G.Georgopoulos punts 33 yards to UGA 33 Center-MSST. Downed by M.Banks.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(12:15 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T.Wheat at UGA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISSST 35(11:36 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|+30 YD
3 & 8 - MISSST 35(11:32 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by K.Jackson at UGA 35. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(11:01 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 35(10:53 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to MSST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; C.Young at MSST 34.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - MISSST 34(10:11 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey. PENALTY on MSST-E.Forbes Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(10:05 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to MSST 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at MSST 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 17(9:27 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 17. Catch made by L.McConkey at MSST 17. Gain of 17 yards. L.McConkey for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:19 - 3rd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 62 yards from UGA 35 to the MSST 3. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Starks at MSST 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 29(9:11 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 29(9:06 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; Z.Logue at MSST 31.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - UGA 31(8:23 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley. PENALTY on UGA-J.Bullard Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 40(8:15 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at MSST 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UGA 44(7:46 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UGA 44(7:36 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UGA 44(7:26 - 3rd) G.Georgopoulos punts 31 yards to UGA 25 Center-MSST. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(7:26 - 3rd) S.Bennett rushed to UGA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at UGA 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(6:46 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Crumedy; N.Pickering at UGA 24.
|Int
3 & 11 - MISSST 24(6:11 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at UGA 22. Intercepted by T.Wheat at UGA 22. Tackled by UGA at UGA 22.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 22(5:59 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 22. Catch made by D.Johnson at UGA 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Starks; T.Walthour at UGA 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 6(5:18 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 6. Catch made by R.Harvey at UGA 6. Gain of 6 yards. R.Harvey for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:17 - 3rd) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 62 yards from MSST 35 to the UGA 3. Fair catch by K.Jackson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:16 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:10 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Davis; J.Matthews at UGA 33.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - MISSST 33(4:53 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 33. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 33. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Greek at UGA 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(4:13 - 3rd) S.Bennett scrambles to UGA 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UGA 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 49(3:35 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 49. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 49. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Richardson at MSST 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(2:57 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MSST 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; E.Forbes at MSST 29.
|+28 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 29(2:15 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by L.McConkey at MSST 29. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at MSST 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 1(1:55 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to MSST 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Green; N.Watson at MSST 2.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 2(1:15 - 3rd) D.Edwards rushed to MSST 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MISSST 4(0:37 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
4 & 4 - MISSST(0:25 - 3rd) J.Podlesny yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA. PENALTY on MSST-E.Forbes Roughing the Kicker 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISSST 2(0:21 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to MSST 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; D.Russell at MSST 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 2(15:00 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 2. Catch made by D.Washington at MSST 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Washington for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 25(14:55 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for Z.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 25(14:52 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UGA 25(14:45 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 18 for -7 yards (J.Carter)
|Punt
4 & 17 - UGA 18(14:04 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts yards to UGA 43 Center-MSST. Downed by J.Purvis. PENALTY on UGA-J.Singletary Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 33(13:50 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 33. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at UGA 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(13:25 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 43. Catch made by C.Ducking at UGA 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 36.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UGA 36(12:52 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 36(12:47 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 36. Catch made by J.Marks at UGA 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at UGA 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28(12:02 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to UGA 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour; J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 24(11:33 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 24. Catch made by R.Harvey at UGA 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Smith; R.Beal at UGA 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 17(10:54 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 17(10:49 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to UGA 8 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Starks; T.Marshall at UGA 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UGA 8(10:09 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UGA 8(10:03 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 8. Catch made by J.Marks at UGA 8. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at UGA 8.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 8(9:54 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to UGA 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton at UGA 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 11(9:10 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to UGA 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Charlton at UGA 14.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 14(8:25 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Johnson at UGA 15.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MISSST 15(7:42 - 4th) B.Thorson punts 62 yards to MSST 23 Center-UGA. Downed by N.Green.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 23(7:30 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 23. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at MSST 30.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - UGA 30(6:55 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Johnson. PENALTY on UGA-K.Ringo Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(6:50 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Marshall at MSST 44.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UGA 44(6:10 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - UGA 44(6:09 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; M.Williams at MSST 47.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - UGA 47(5:22 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(5:17 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to MSST 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Page at MSST 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 45(4:32 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to MSST 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young; N.Watson at MSST 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - MISSST 42(3:41 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by D.Washington at MSST 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(3:01 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to MSST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Crumedy; N.Watson at MSST 34.
|+34 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 34(2:13 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to MSST End Zone for 34 yards. K.Milton for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 59 yards from UGA 35 to the MSST 6. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Jones at MSST 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(1:58 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 13. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Marshall; M.Jones at MSST 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 20(1:21 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to MSST 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; M.Williams at MSST 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:52 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:49 - 4th) S.Price rushed to MSST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Marshall; B.Alexander at MSST 29.
|+36 YD
3 & 6 - MISSST 29(0:15 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 29. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; D.Daniel-Sisavanh at UGA 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(0:02 - 4th) W.Rogers spikes the ball.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 35(0:02 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by L.Griffin at UGA 35. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Smith at UGA 14.
-
CAL
OREGST
10
31
4th 7:44 PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
7
14
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
14
14
2nd 2:07 FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
21
0
2nd 7:33 CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
14
24
2nd 4:33 FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
10
7
2nd 14:39
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
14
51
Final FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
45
Final ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
36
43
Final ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
33
35
Final ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
21
28
Final ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
18
28
Final PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
9
10
Final NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
30
24
Final CBS
-
BC
16NCST
21
20
Final ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
14
24
Final ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
14
20
Final ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
51
Final ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
16
31
Final ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
30
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
35
14
Final
-
NEB
3MICH
3
34
Final ABC
-
NMEX
AF
3
35
Final CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
21
41
Final
-
NWEST
MINN
3
31
Final BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
38
31
Final ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
10
24
Final FS1
-
SC
FLA
6
38
Final SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
21
38
Final ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
52
7
Final
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
28
43
Final ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
31
3
Final FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
45
19
Final ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
37
34
Final FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
14
13
Final CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
17
10
Final ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
10
13
Final SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
36
34
Final ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
23
26
Final ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
38
3
Final ACCN