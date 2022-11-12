Drive Chart
LAMAR
NMEXST

Key Players
N. Yockey 19 QB
88 PaYds, PaTD, 16 RuYds
D. Pavia 10 QB
112 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 81 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 14:00
M.Chandler pass INTERCEPTED at LAM 15. Intercepted by A.Seldon at LAM 15. A.Seldon for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
2
yds
1:00
pos
0
6
Point After TD 14:00
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:54
J.Jones rushed to LAM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
47
yds
6:06
pos
0
13
Point After TD 6:54
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Field Goal 2:13
E.Albertson 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
7
plays
55
yds
2:34
pos
0
17
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 14:17
J.Jones rushed to LAM End Zone for 4 yards. J.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
32
yds
1:48
pos
0
23
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:17
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Albertson rushed to LAM 3 for yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
0
23
Touchdown 4:39
D.Pavia pass complete to LAM 5. Catch made by T.Whitford at LAM 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Whitford for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
89
yds
6:08
pos
0
29
Point After TD 4:39
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
30
Point After TD 1:54
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
25
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 8:07
M.Young rushed to LAM End Zone for 5 yards. M.Young for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
36
yds
2:29
pos
0
43
Point After TD 8:07
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
44
Touchdown 2:35
T.Gans rushed to LAM End Zone for 1 yards. T.Gans for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
77
yds
2:30
pos
0
50
Point After TD 2:35
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
51
Touchdown 2:14
H.Batten rushed to NMS End Zone for 38 yards. H.Batten for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
38
yds
00:21
pos
6
51
Point After TD 2:14
C.Esqueda extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
51
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:16
N.Yockey pass complete to NMS 5. Catch made by J.Dummett at NMS 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Dummett for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
90
yds
6:32
pos
13
51
Point After TD 8:16
C.Esqueda extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
51
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 22
Rushing 6 10
Passing 6 10
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 6-14 4-11
4th Down Conv 0-2 2-2
Total Net Yards 250 443
Total Plays 59 68
Avg Gain 4.2 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 129 200
Rush Attempts 32 42
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 4.8
Yards Passing 121 243
Comp. - Att. 11-27 19-26
Yards Per Pass 4.2 8.0
Penalties - Yards 5-60 5-68
Touchdowns 2 7
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-37.0 4-51.0
Return Yards 2 32
Punts - Returns 1-2 2-17
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-15
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Lamar 1-9 007714
New Mexico St. 4-5 172014051
Aggie Memorial Stadium Las Cruces, NM
 121 PASS YDS 243
129 RUSH YDS 200
250 TOTAL YDS 443
Lamar
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Yockey  19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 88 1 0 136.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.7% 335 2 3 96.6
N. Yockey 7/13 88 1 0
M. Chandler  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 33 0 2 19.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.7% 1211 8 5 105.9
M. Chandler 4/14 33 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Batten  36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 39 1
H. Batten 3 44 1 38
R. Carver  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 255 2
R. Carver 8 37 0 11
M. Bowden  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 211 0
M. Bowden 4 25 0 16
N. Yockey  19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 21 0
N. Yockey 5 16 0 13
K. Griffin  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 528 5
K. Griffin 6 13 0 6
D. Harris  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 192 0
D. Harris 4 8 0 5
J. Dummett  5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 81 2
J. Dummett 1 -4 0 -4
M. Chandler  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 225 3
M. Chandler 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Gibbs  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 144 2
D. Gibbs 5 3 48 0 23
J. Boyd  82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Boyd 3 1 18 0 18
J. Dummett  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 295 2
J. Dummett 4 2 12 1 7
S. Rhea  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 434 1
S. Rhea 3 1 4 0 4
N. Gaskamp  11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 1
N. Gaskamp 1 1 3 0 3
K. Griffin  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
K. Griffin 1 1 2 0 2
A. Dennis  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 219 1
A. Dennis 2 0 0 0 0
T. Carter  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Carter 2 0 0 0 0
J. Davis  15 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
J. Davis 1 0 0 0 0
M. Bowden  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 118 1
M. Bowden 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Tita  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Tita 1-0 1.0 0
B. Mathis  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Mathis 0-1 0.5 0
P. Njenge  48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
P. Njenge 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Esqueda  32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/10 24/24
C. Esqueda 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Deleon  46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 37.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 0 0
A. Deleon 5 37.0 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Harris  2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 38.5 64 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 100 1
D. Harris 2 38.5 64 0
M. Bowden  20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
M. Bowden 2 8.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Fuselier 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
K. Fuselier 1 2.0 2 0
New Mexico St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Pavia  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 112 2 0 164.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 516 2 4 89.0
D. Pavia 12/17 112 2 0
G. Frakes  9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 97 0 0 243.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.9% 546 4 6 100.1
G. Frakes 4/5 97 0 0
J. Jones  3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 35 0 0 247.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 35 0 0 247.0
J. Jones 2/2 35 0 0
W. Eget  17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% -1 0 0 45.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 6 0 0 150.4
W. Eget 1/2 -1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Pavia  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 158 2
D. Pavia 8 81 0 27
T. Gans  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 72 0
T. Gans 9 46 1 16
O. Samuels  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
O. Samuels 5 32 0 14
M. Young  14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 1
M. Young 6 26 1 13
S. Thomas  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 349 3
S. Thomas 5 21 0 9
J. Jones  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 221 2
J. Jones 3 12 2 7
G. Frakes  9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 135 1
G. Frakes 2 -3 0 5
W. Eget  17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
W. Eget 2 -3 0 7
J. Brady  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 59 0
J. Brady 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Brooks  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 70 0
T. Brooks 2 2 70 0 62
B. Childress  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 92 0
B. Childress 4 3 40 0 22
J. Brady  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 85 0
J. Brady 5 4 40 0 23
S. Thomas  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
S. Thomas 1 1 30 1 30
C. Bellamy  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 88 0
C. Bellamy 3 1 27 0 27
J. Powers  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 285 0
J. Powers 5 4 16 0 8
T. Warner  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
T. Warner 1 1 12 0 12
T. Whitford  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 1
T. Whitford 1 1 5 1 5
J. Jones III  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
J. Jones III 1 1 4 0 4
K. David  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 128 2
K. David 2 0 0 0 0
T. Gans  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Gans 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Peterson  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Peterson 1-0 1.0 0
S. Webb  26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
A. Seldon  8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Seldon 0-0 0.0 1
B. Jackson  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Jackson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Albertson  84 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
4/7 4/5
E. Albertson 1/1 37 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Carlson  35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 0 0
J. Carlson 4 51.0 2 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Dixon 83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 6.1 85 0
L. Dixon 2 8.5 18 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMAR 13 1:00 3 2 INT
14:00 LAMAR 25 1:00 3 0 Punt
6:54 LAMAR 25 2:07 4 23 Punt
2:13 LAMAR 25 1:08 2 -17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 LAMAR 25 3:30 6 16 Punt
4:39 LAMAR 25 1:08 3 10 Fumble
1:54 LAMAR 15 1:44 6 43 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 LAMAR 23 3:07 5 13 Downs
8:07 LAMAR 24 3:02 5 22 Punt
2:35 NMEXST 33 0:21 1 33 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 LAMAR 10 6:32 13 90 TD
4:56 LAMAR 44 2:20 7 30 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 NMEXST 46 6:06 9 37 TD
4:47 NMEXST 10 2:34 7 70 FG
1:05 LAMAR 33 1:48 5 32 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:47 NMEXST 15 6:08 13 89 TD
3:31 NMEXST 35 1:37 4 35 TD
0:10 NMEXST 35 0:10 1 -2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEXST 25 1:17 3 4 Punt
10:36 LAMAR 36 2:29 5 36 TD
5:05 NMEXST 23 2:30 5 77 TD
2:14 NMEXST 25 2:26 5 24 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:16 NMEXST 25 1:38 3 -5 Punt
6:53 NMEXST 36 1:42 3 -23 Punt
2:45 NMEXST 26 2:36 6 61 Game

LAM
Cardinals
 - Interception (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM End Zone. D.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at LAM 13.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 13
(14:56 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for T.Carter.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 13
(14:48 - 1st) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 15.
Int
3 & 8 - LAMAR 15
(14:11 - 1st) M.Chandler pass INTERCEPTED at LAM 15. Intercepted by A.Seldon at LAM 15. A.Seldon for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.

LAM
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:00 - 1st) E.Albertson extra point is good.
Kickoff
(14:00 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25
(14:00 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for J.Dummett.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMAR 25
(13:53 - 1st) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 25.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LAMAR 25
(13:14 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for A.Dennis.
Punt
4 & 10 - LAMAR 25
(13:08 - 1st) A.Deleon punts 29 yards to NMS 46 Center-LAM. Fair catch by L.Dixon.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 37 yards, 6:06 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46
(13:00 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 46. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 43.
+9 YD
2 & 13 - NMEXST 43
(12:23 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to LAM 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 48.
-10 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31
(11:44 - 1st) J.Brady rushed to LAM 41 for -10 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 41.
No Gain
2 & 20 - NMEXST 41
(11:07 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to LAM 13 for yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 13. PENALTY on NMS-C.Yarro Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+27 YD
2 & 30 - NMEXST 49
(10:54 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to NMS 49. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 24.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 24
(9:43 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to LAM 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 20.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20
(8:49 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to LAM 20. Catch made by J.Powers at LAM 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 15.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 15
(8:07 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to LAM 15. Catch made by J.Powers at LAM 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 7.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 7
(7:43 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to LAM 7. Catch made by J.Brady at LAM 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 1
(6:54 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to LAM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:54 - 1st) E.Albertson extra point is good.

LAM
Cardinals
 - Punt (4 plays, 23 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:54 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25
(6:54 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for D.Gibbs.
Penalty
2 & 10 - LAMAR 25
(6:49 - 1st) M.Chandler pass INTERCEPTED at LAM 31. Intercepted by T.Brohard at LAM 31. Tackled by LAM at LAM 31. PENALTY on NMS-T.Brohard Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 40
(6:44 - 1st) D.Harris rushed to LAM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 45.
No Gain
2 & 5 - LAMAR 45
(6:06 - 1st) D.Harris rushed to LAM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 45.
+3 YD
3 & 5 - LAMAR 45
(5:26 - 1st) H.Batten rushed to LAM 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 48.
Punt
4 & 2 - LAMAR 48
(4:55 - 1st) A.Deleon punts 41 yards to NMS 11 Center-LAM. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 11. Tackled by LAM at NMS 10.

NMST
Aggies
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 70 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 10
(4:47 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
+23 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 10
(4:39 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 10. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 10. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 33.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 33
(4:12 - 1st) D.Pavia scrambles to LAM 40 for 27 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 40. PENALTY on LAM-B.Tita Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(3:47 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(3:41 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to LAM 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 23.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - NMEXST 23
(3:00 - 1st) D.Pavia scrambles to LAM 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 20.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - NMEXST 27
(2:17 - 1st) E.Albertson 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.

LAM
Cardinals
 - Punt (2 plays, -17 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:13 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25
(2:13 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for T.Carter.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 25
(2:08 - 1st) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 28.
Penalty
3 & 7 - LAMAR 21
(1:12 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler sacked at LAM 27 for yards (C.Ojoh) PENALTY on LAM-M.Chandler Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 24 - LAMAR 11
(1:08 - 1st) A.Deleon punts 40 yards to NMS 49 Center-LAM. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 49. Tackled by LAM at LAM 33.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 32 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 33
(1:05 - 1st) T.Gans rushed to LAM 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 28.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 28
(0:29 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to LAM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 25.
+12 YD
3 & 2 - NMEXST 25
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LAM 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 13.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 12
(14:34 - 2nd) T.Gans rushed to LAM 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 4.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 4
(14:22 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LAM End Zone for 4 yards. J.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(14:17 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Albertson rushed to LAM 3 for yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

LAM
Cardinals
 - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:17 - 2nd) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25
(14:17 - 2nd) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 28.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - LAMAR 28
(13:34 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass complete to LAM 28. Catch made by J.Bowden at LAM 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 27.
+11 YD
3 & 8 - LAMAR 27
(12:58 - 2nd) R.Carver rushed to LAM 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 38.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 38
(12:23 - 2nd) R.Carver rushed to LAM 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 35.
+6 YD
2 & 13 - LAMAR 35
(11:51 - 2nd) R.Carver rushed to LAM 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 41.
No Gain
3 & 7 - LAMAR 41
(11:04 - 2nd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for D.Gibbs.
Punt
4 & 7 - LAMAR 41
(10:56 - 2nd) A.Deleon punts 44 yards to NMS 15 Center-LAM. Out of bounds.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 89 yards, 6:08 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 15
(10:47 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 20.
+15 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 20
(10:10 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 20. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35
(6:21 - 2nd) T.Gans rushed to NMS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 38
(9:51 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 38. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 41.
+12 YD
2 & 4 - NMEXST 41
(9:37 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 41. Catch made by T.Warner at NMS 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 47.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41
(8:56 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 41. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 47.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(8:00 - 2nd) T.Gans rushed to LAM 23 for 16 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 23.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23
(7:08 - 2nd) D.Pavia scrambles to LAM 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 19.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 19
(6:31 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LAM 19. Catch made by J.Powers at LAM 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 13.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13
(5:45 - 2nd) T.Gans rushed to LAM 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 12.
+7 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 12
(5:20 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LAM 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 5.
No Gain
3 & Goal - NMEXST 5
(4:46 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
+5 YD
4 & Goal - NMEXST 5
(4:40 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LAM 5. Catch made by T.Whitford at LAM 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Whitford for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:39 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.

LAM
Cardinals
 - Fumble (3 plays, 10 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:39 - 2nd) B.Money kicks 61 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM 4. Fair catch by J.Bowden.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25
(4:39 - 2nd) D.Harris rushed to LAM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 28.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - LAMAR 28
(4:05 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass complete to LAM 28. Catch made by J.Dummett at LAM 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 35
(3:40 - 2nd) D.Harris rushed to NMS 35 for 0 yards. D.Harris FUMBLES forced by S.Webb. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-L.Lavea at NMS 35. Tackled by LAM at LAM 35.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 35 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35
(3:31 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 35
(3:25 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to LAM 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 34.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 34
(2:50 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LAM 34. Catch made by J.Jones at LAM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 30.
+30 YD
4 & 5 - NMEXST 30
(2:02 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LAM 30. Catch made by S.Thomas at LAM 30. Gain of 30 yards. S.Thomas for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:54 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.

LAM
Cardinals
 - Interception (6 plays, 43 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:54 - 2nd) B.Money kicks 50 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM 15. J.Bowden returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at LAM 15.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 15
(1:50 - 2nd) R.Carver rushed to LAM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 16.
No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMAR 16
(1:16 - 2nd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for A.Dennis.
+23 YD
3 & 9 - LAMAR 16
(1:14 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass complete to LAM 16. Catch made by D.Gibbs at LAM 16. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 39.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMAR 39
(0:47 - 2nd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for S.Rhea. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 46
(0:44 - 2nd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for S.Rhea.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 46
(0:39 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass complete to NMS 46. Catch made by S.Rhea at NMS 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 42.
Int
3 & 6 - LAMAR 42
(0:21 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass INTERCEPTED at NMS 35. Intercepted by B.Jackson at NMS 35. Tackled by LAM at NMS 35.

NMST
Aggies
 - End of Half (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35
(0:10 - 2nd) D.Pavia kneels at the NMS 33.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Sessums kicks 65 yards from LAM 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 30.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 30
(14:40 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 30. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 29.
No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEXST 29
(13:59 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
Punt
4 & 6 - NMEXST 29
(13:51 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 48 yards to LAM 23 Center-NMS. Fair catch by K.Fuselier.

LAM
Cardinals
 - Downs (5 plays, 13 yards, 3:07 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 23
(13:43 - 3rd) N.Yockey pass complete to LAM 23. Catch made by D.Gibbs at LAM 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 33.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 33
(13:10 - 3rd) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 39.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - LAMAR 39
(12:17 - 3rd) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 38.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - LAMAR 38
(11:32 - 3rd) N.Yockey pass complete to LAM 38. Catch made by K.Griffin at LAM 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 40.
-4 YD
4 & 3 - LAMAR 40
(10:41 - 3rd) J.Dummett rushed to LAM 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 36.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 36 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36
(10:36 - 3rd) M.Young rushed to LAM 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 33.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 33
(9:54 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to LAM 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 27.
+21 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 27
(9:30 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to LAM 6 for 21 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 6.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 6
(8:55 - 3rd) M.Young rushed to LAM 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 5.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 5
(8:16 - 3rd) M.Young rushed to LAM End Zone for 5 yards. M.Young for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:07 - 3rd) E.Albertson extra point is good.

LAM
Cardinals
 - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:07 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 57 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM 8. J.Bowden returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at LAM 24.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 24
(8:00 - 3rd) J.Bowden rushed to LAM 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 26.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - LAMAR 26
(7:19 - 3rd) J.Bowden rushed to LAM 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 42.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 42
(6:49 - 3rd) J.Bowden rushed to LAM 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 43.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - LAMAR 43
(6:09 - 3rd) N.Yockey pass complete to LAM 43. Catch made by N.Gaskamp at LAM 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 46.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LAMAR 46
(5:22 - 3rd) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for J.Dummett.
Punt
4 & 6 - LAMAR 46
(5:11 - 3rd) A.Deleon punts 31 yards to NMS 23 Center-LAM. Out of bounds.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 77 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
+62 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23
(5:05 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 23. Catch made by T.Brooks at NMS 23. Gain of 62 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 15.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 15
(4:25 - 3rd) G.Frakes rushed to LAM 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 10.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 10
(4:01 - 3rd) T.Gans rushed to LAM 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 3.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 3
(3:21 - 3rd) T.Gans rushed to LAM 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 1
(2:39 - 3rd) T.Gans rushed to LAM End Zone for 1 yards. T.Gans for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:35 - 3rd) E.Albertson extra point is good.

LAM
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 33 yards, 0:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:35 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 62 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM 3. D.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at NMS 33.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMAR 33
(2:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on LAM-LAM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+38 YD
1 & 15 - LAMAR 38
(2:23 - 3rd) H.Batten rushed to NMS End Zone for 38 yards. H.Batten for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:14 - 3rd) C.Esqueda extra point is good.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:14 - 3rd) C.Sessums kicks 65 yards from LAM 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
1 & 10 - NMEXST
(2:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on NMS-NMS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on LAM-LAM Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(2:14 - 3rd) O.Samuels rushed to NMS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 27.
+22 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 27
(1:41 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 27. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 27. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 49.
Sack
1 & 10 - NMEXST 49
(1:07 - 3rd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes sacked at NMS 41 for -8 yards (B.Tita)
+8 YD
2 & 18 - NMEXST 41
(0:28 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 41. Catch made by T.Brooks at NMS 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 49.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEXST 49
(15:00 - 4th) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
Punt
4 & 10 - NMEXST 49
(14:54 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 41 yards to LAM 10 Center-NMS. Fair catch by T.Carter.

LAM
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 90 yards, 6:32 poss)

Result Play
+35 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 10
(14:48 - 4th) N.Yockey pass complete to LAM 10. Catch made by J.Davis at LAM 10. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 45.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 45
(14:18 - 4th) R.Carver rushed to NMS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 50.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - LAMAR 50
(13:38 - 4th) R.Carver rushed to NMS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 48.
+13 YD
3 & 3 - LAMAR 48
(13:00 - 4th) N.Yockey rushed to NMS 35 for 13 yards. N.Yockey ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 35
(12:28 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for J.Davis.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 35
(12:21 - 4th) J.Bowden rushed to NMS 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 29.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - LAMAR 29
(11:39 - 4th) N.Yockey rushed to NMS 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 22
(11:03 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for S.Rhea.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 22
(10:59 - 4th) H.Batten rushed to NMS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 19.
+15 YD
3 & 7 - LAMAR 19
(10:17 - 4th) N.Yockey pass complete to NMS 19. Catch made by D.Gibbs at NMS 19. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 4.
-7 YD
1 & Goal - LAMAR 4
(9:53 - 4th) N.Yockey rushed to NMS 11 for -7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 11.
+6 YD
2 & 11 - LAMAR 11
(9:06 - 4th) N.Yockey scrambles to NMS 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 5.
+5 YD
3 & Goal - LAMAR 5
(8:19 - 4th) N.Yockey pass complete to NMS 5. Catch made by J.Dummett at NMS 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Dummett for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:16 - 4th) C.Esqueda extra point is good.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:16 - 4th) C.Sessums kicks 55 yards from LAM 35 to the NMS 10. Fair catch by T.Whitford.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(8:16 - 4th) PENALTY on NMS-T.Gans Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13
(8:16 - 4th) M.Young rushed to NMS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 14.
No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 14
(7:56 - 4th) W.Eget steps back to pass. W.Eget pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
+7 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 14
(7:48 - 4th) W.Eget scrambles to NMS 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 21.
Punt
4 & 2 - NMEXST 21
(6:53 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 67 yards to LAM 12 Center-NMS. Fair catch by T.Carter. PENALTY on LAM-H.Batten Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, -23 yards, 1:42 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36
(6:38 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to NMS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 39. PENALTY on NMS-T.Warner Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
-1 YD
2 & 25 - NMEXST 21
(6:16 - 4th) W.Eget pass complete to NMS 21. Catch made by T.Gans at NMS 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 20.
No Gain
3 & 26 - NMEXST 20
(5:54 - 4th) W.Eget steps back to pass. W.Eget sacked at NMS 10 for -10 yards (P.Njenge; B.Mathis)
Punt
4 & 36 - NMEXST 10
(5:10 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 48 yards to LAM 42 Center-NMS. K.Fuselier returned punt from the LAM 42. Tackled by NMS at LAM 44.

LAM
Cardinals
 - Downs (7 plays, 30 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 44
(4:56 - 4th) R.Carver rushed to LAM 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 49.
+18 YD
2 & 5 - LAMAR 49
(4:29 - 4th) N.Yockey pass complete to LAM 49. Catch made by J.Boyd at LAM 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 33.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 33
(4:04 - 4th) R.Carver rushed to NMS 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 23.
Sack
1 & 10 - LAMAR 23
(3:40 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey sacked at NMS 26 for -3 yards (G.Peterson)
No Gain
2 & 13 - LAMAR 26
(2:58 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for J.Boyd.
No Gain
3 & 13 - LAMAR 26
(2:54 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for J.Davis.
No Gain
4 & 13 - LAMAR 26
(2:53 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for J.Boyd.

NMST
Aggies
 - End of Game (6 plays, 61 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 26
(2:36 - 4th) M.Young rushed to NMS 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 39. PENALTY on LAM-P.Njenge Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46
(2:36 - 4th) M.Young rushed to LAM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 43.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 43
(2:08 - 4th) O.Samuels rushed to LAM 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 37.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 37
(1:43 - 4th) O.Samuels rushed to LAM 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 29.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 29
(1:05 - 4th) O.Samuels rushed to LAM 15 for 14 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 15.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 15
(0:40 - 4th) O.Samuels rushed to LAM 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 13.
