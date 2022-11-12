Drive Chart
|LAMAR
|NMEXST
Touchdown 14:00
M.Chandler pass INTERCEPTED at LAM 15. Intercepted by A.Seldon at LAM 15. A.Seldon for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
2
yds
1:00
pos
0
6
Touchdown 6:54
J.Jones rushed to LAM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
47
yds
6:06
pos
0
13
Field Goal 2:13
E.Albertson 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
7
plays
55
yds
2:34
pos
0
17
Touchdown 14:17
J.Jones rushed to LAM End Zone for 4 yards. J.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
32
yds
1:48
pos
0
23
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:17
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Albertson rushed to LAM 3 for yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
0
23
Touchdown 4:39
D.Pavia pass complete to LAM 5. Catch made by T.Whitford at LAM 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Whitford for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
89
yds
6:08
pos
0
29
Touchdown 8:07
M.Young rushed to LAM End Zone for 5 yards. M.Young for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
36
yds
2:29
pos
0
43
Touchdown 2:35
T.Gans rushed to LAM End Zone for 1 yards. T.Gans for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
77
yds
2:30
pos
0
50
Touchdown 2:14
H.Batten rushed to NMS End Zone for 38 yards. H.Batten for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
38
yds
00:21
pos
6
51
Touchdown 8:16
N.Yockey pass complete to NMS 5. Catch made by J.Dummett at NMS 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Dummett for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
90
yds
6:32
pos
13
51
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|22
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|250
|443
|Total Plays
|59
|68
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|200
|Rush Attempts
|32
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|121
|243
|Comp. - Att.
|11-27
|19-26
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|5-68
|Touchdowns
|2
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.0
|4-51.0
|Return Yards
|2
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|121
|PASS YDS
|243
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|250
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Yockey 19 QB
|N. Yockey
|7/13
|88
|1
|0
|
M. Chandler 9 QB
|M. Chandler
|4/14
|33
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Batten 36 RB
|H. Batten
|3
|44
|1
|38
|
R. Carver 24 RB
|R. Carver
|8
|37
|0
|11
|
M. Bowden 20 RB
|M. Bowden
|4
|25
|0
|16
|
N. Yockey 19 QB
|N. Yockey
|5
|16
|0
|13
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|6
|13
|0
|6
|
D. Harris 2 RB
|D. Harris
|4
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Dummett 5 WR
|J. Dummett
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
M. Chandler 9 QB
|M. Chandler
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Gibbs 81 TE
|D. Gibbs
|5
|3
|48
|0
|23
|
J. Boyd 82 WR
|J. Boyd
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Dummett 5 WR
|J. Dummett
|4
|2
|12
|1
|7
|
S. Rhea 7 WR
|S. Rhea
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Gaskamp 11 TE
|N. Gaskamp
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Griffin 6 RB
|K. Griffin
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Dennis 14 WR
|A. Dennis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Carter 8 WR
|T. Carter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 15 TE
|J. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bowden 20 RB
|M. Bowden
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Esqueda 32 K
|C. Esqueda
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Deleon 46 K
|A. Deleon
|5
|37.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Fuselier 80 WR
|K. Fuselier
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|12/17
|112
|2
|0
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|4/5
|97
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|2/2
|35
|0
|0
|
W. Eget 17 QB
|W. Eget
|1/2
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|8
|81
|0
|27
|
T. Gans 20 RB
|T. Gans
|9
|46
|1
|16
|
O. Samuels 5 RB
|O. Samuels
|5
|32
|0
|14
|
M. Young 14 RB
|M. Young
|6
|26
|1
|13
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|5
|21
|0
|9
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|3
|12
|2
|7
|
G. Frakes 9 QB
|G. Frakes
|2
|-3
|0
|5
|
W. Eget 17 QB
|W. Eget
|2
|-3
|0
|7
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brooks 2 WR
|T. Brooks
|2
|2
|70
|0
|62
|
B. Childress 81 WR
|B. Childress
|4
|3
|40
|0
|22
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|5
|4
|40
|0
|23
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|1
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|3
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Powers 6 WR
|J. Powers
|5
|4
|16
|0
|8
|
T. Warner 7 WR
|T. Warner
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
J. Jones III 87 TE
|J. Jones III
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Gans 20 RB
|T. Gans
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Peterson 49 LB
|G. Peterson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Webb 26 DL
|S. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Seldon 8 DB
|A. Seldon
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Jackson 57 LB
|B. Jackson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Albertson 84 K
|E. Albertson
|1/1
|37
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 35 P
|J. Carlson
|4
|51.0
|2
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Dixon 83 WR
|L. Dixon
|2
|8.5
|18
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM End Zone. D.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at LAM 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 13(14:56 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for T.Carter.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 13(14:48 - 1st) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 15.
|Int
3 & 8 - LAMAR 15(14:11 - 1st) M.Chandler pass INTERCEPTED at LAM 15. Intercepted by A.Seldon at LAM 15. A.Seldon for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:00 - 1st) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:00 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(14:00 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for J.Dummett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMAR 25(13:53 - 1st) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAMAR 25(13:14 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for A.Dennis.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LAMAR 25(13:08 - 1st) A.Deleon punts 29 yards to NMS 46 Center-LAM. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46(13:00 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 46. Catch made by J.Powers at NMS 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - NMEXST 43(12:23 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to LAM 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 48.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 31(11:44 - 1st) J.Brady rushed to LAM 41 for -10 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 41.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - NMEXST 41(11:07 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to LAM 13 for yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 13. PENALTY on NMS-C.Yarro Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
2 & 30 - NMEXST 49(10:54 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to NMS 49. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 24(9:43 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to LAM 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 20(8:49 - 1st) G.Frakes pass complete to LAM 20. Catch made by J.Powers at LAM 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 15.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 15(8:07 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to LAM 15. Catch made by J.Powers at LAM 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 7(7:43 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to LAM 7. Catch made by J.Brady at LAM 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 1(6:54 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to LAM End Zone for 1 yards. J.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:54 - 1st) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:54 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(6:54 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for D.Gibbs.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAMAR 25(6:49 - 1st) M.Chandler pass INTERCEPTED at LAM 31. Intercepted by T.Brohard at LAM 31. Tackled by LAM at LAM 31. PENALTY on NMS-T.Brohard Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 40(6:44 - 1st) D.Harris rushed to LAM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LAMAR 45(6:06 - 1st) D.Harris rushed to LAM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - LAMAR 45(5:26 - 1st) H.Batten rushed to LAM 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 48.
|Punt
4 & 2 - LAMAR 48(4:55 - 1st) A.Deleon punts 41 yards to NMS 11 Center-LAM. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 11. Tackled by LAM at NMS 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 10(4:47 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 10(4:39 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 10. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 10. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 33.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 33(4:12 - 1st) D.Pavia scrambles to LAM 40 for 27 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 40. PENALTY on LAM-B.Tita Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(3:47 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 25(3:41 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to LAM 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - NMEXST 23(3:00 - 1st) D.Pavia scrambles to LAM 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - NMEXST 27(2:17 - 1st) E.Albertson 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NMS Holder-NMS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:13 - 1st) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(2:13 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for T.Carter.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 25(2:08 - 1st) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAMAR 21(1:12 - 1st) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler sacked at LAM 27 for yards (C.Ojoh) PENALTY on LAM-M.Chandler Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 24 - LAMAR 11(1:08 - 1st) A.Deleon punts 40 yards to NMS 49 Center-LAM. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 49. Tackled by LAM at LAM 33.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 33(1:05 - 1st) T.Gans rushed to LAM 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 28(0:29 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to LAM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 25.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LAM 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 12(14:34 - 2nd) T.Gans rushed to LAM 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 4(14:22 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LAM End Zone for 4 yards. J.Jones for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:17 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Albertson rushed to LAM 3 for yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) B.Money kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(14:17 - 2nd) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - LAMAR 28(13:34 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass complete to LAM 28. Catch made by J.Bowden at LAM 28. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 27.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - LAMAR 27(12:58 - 2nd) R.Carver rushed to LAM 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 38.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 38(12:23 - 2nd) R.Carver rushed to LAM 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - LAMAR 35(11:51 - 2nd) R.Carver rushed to LAM 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAMAR 41(11:04 - 2nd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for D.Gibbs.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAMAR 41(10:56 - 2nd) A.Deleon punts 44 yards to NMS 15 Center-LAM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 15(10:47 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 20.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 20(10:10 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 20. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(6:21 - 2nd) T.Gans rushed to NMS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 38(9:51 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 38. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - NMEXST 41(9:37 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 41. Catch made by T.Warner at NMS 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41(8:56 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 41. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 47.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(8:00 - 2nd) T.Gans rushed to LAM 23 for 16 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23(7:08 - 2nd) D.Pavia scrambles to LAM 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 19(6:31 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LAM 19. Catch made by J.Powers at LAM 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(5:45 - 2nd) T.Gans rushed to LAM 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 12.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 12(5:20 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LAM 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NMEXST 5(4:46 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - NMEXST 5(4:40 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LAM 5. Catch made by T.Whitford at LAM 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Whitford for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:39 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 2nd) B.Money kicks 61 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM 4. Fair catch by J.Bowden.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 25(4:39 - 2nd) D.Harris rushed to LAM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - LAMAR 28(4:05 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass complete to LAM 28. Catch made by J.Dummett at LAM 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 35(3:40 - 2nd) D.Harris rushed to NMS 35 for 0 yards. D.Harris FUMBLES forced by S.Webb. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-L.Lavea at NMS 35. Tackled by LAM at LAM 35.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(3:31 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 35(3:25 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to LAM 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 34(2:50 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LAM 34. Catch made by J.Jones at LAM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 30.
|+30 YD
4 & 5 - NMEXST 30(2:02 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LAM 30. Catch made by S.Thomas at LAM 30. Gain of 30 yards. S.Thomas for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 2nd) B.Money kicks 50 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM 15. J.Bowden returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at LAM 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 15(1:50 - 2nd) R.Carver rushed to LAM 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 16.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAMAR 16(1:16 - 2nd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for A.Dennis.
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - LAMAR 16(1:14 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass complete to LAM 16. Catch made by D.Gibbs at LAM 16. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMAR 39(0:47 - 2nd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for S.Rhea. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 46(0:44 - 2nd) M.Chandler steps back to pass. M.Chandler pass incomplete intended for S.Rhea.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 46(0:39 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass complete to NMS 46. Catch made by S.Rhea at NMS 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 42.
|Int
3 & 6 - LAMAR 42(0:21 - 2nd) M.Chandler pass INTERCEPTED at NMS 35. Intercepted by B.Jackson at NMS 35. Tackled by LAM at NMS 35.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Sessums kicks 65 yards from LAM 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 30(14:40 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 30. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEXST 29(13:59 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NMEXST 29(13:51 - 3rd) J.Carlson punts 48 yards to LAM 23 Center-NMS. Fair catch by K.Fuselier.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 23(13:43 - 3rd) N.Yockey pass complete to LAM 23. Catch made by D.Gibbs at LAM 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 33(13:10 - 3rd) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - LAMAR 39(12:17 - 3rd) K.Griffin rushed to LAM 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - LAMAR 38(11:32 - 3rd) N.Yockey pass complete to LAM 38. Catch made by K.Griffin at LAM 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 40.
|-4 YD
4 & 3 - LAMAR 40(10:41 - 3rd) J.Dummett rushed to LAM 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 36.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36(10:36 - 3rd) M.Young rushed to LAM 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 33(9:54 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to LAM 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 27.
|+21 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 27(9:30 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to LAM 6 for 21 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 6(8:55 - 3rd) M.Young rushed to LAM 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 5(8:16 - 3rd) M.Young rushed to LAM End Zone for 5 yards. M.Young for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 3rd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:07 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 57 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM 8. J.Bowden returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at LAM 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 24(8:00 - 3rd) J.Bowden rushed to LAM 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 26.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - LAMAR 26(7:19 - 3rd) J.Bowden rushed to LAM 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 42(6:49 - 3rd) J.Bowden rushed to LAM 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - LAMAR 43(6:09 - 3rd) N.Yockey pass complete to LAM 43. Catch made by N.Gaskamp at LAM 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 46.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAMAR 46(5:22 - 3rd) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for J.Dummett.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LAMAR 46(5:11 - 3rd) A.Deleon punts 31 yards to NMS 23 Center-LAM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+62 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 23(5:05 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 23. Catch made by T.Brooks at NMS 23. Gain of 62 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 15(4:25 - 3rd) G.Frakes rushed to LAM 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 10.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NMEXST 10(4:01 - 3rd) T.Gans rushed to LAM 3 for 7 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 3(3:21 - 3rd) T.Gans rushed to LAM 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 1(2:39 - 3rd) T.Gans rushed to LAM End Zone for 1 yards. T.Gans for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:35 - 3rd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 3rd) B.Money kicks 62 yards from NMS 35 to the LAM 3. D.Harris returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at NMS 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAMAR 33(2:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on LAM-LAM Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+38 YD
1 & 15 - LAMAR 38(2:23 - 3rd) H.Batten rushed to NMS End Zone for 38 yards. H.Batten for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:14 - 3rd) C.Esqueda extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:14 - 3rd) C.Sessums kicks 65 yards from LAM 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
1 & 10 - NMEXST(2:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on NMS-NMS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on LAM-LAM Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(2:14 - 3rd) O.Samuels rushed to NMS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 27.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 27(1:41 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 27. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 27. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NMEXST 49(1:07 - 3rd) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes sacked at NMS 41 for -8 yards (B.Tita)
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - NMEXST 41(0:28 - 3rd) G.Frakes pass complete to NMS 41. Catch made by T.Brooks at NMS 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 49.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NMEXST 49(15:00 - 4th) G.Frakes steps back to pass. G.Frakes pass incomplete intended for C.Bellamy.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NMEXST 49(14:54 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 41 yards to LAM 10 Center-NMS. Fair catch by T.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 10(14:48 - 4th) N.Yockey pass complete to LAM 10. Catch made by J.Davis at LAM 10. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 45(14:18 - 4th) R.Carver rushed to NMS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LAMAR 50(13:38 - 4th) R.Carver rushed to NMS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 48.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - LAMAR 48(13:00 - 4th) N.Yockey rushed to NMS 35 for 13 yards. N.Yockey ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 35(12:28 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for J.Davis.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 35(12:21 - 4th) J.Bowden rushed to NMS 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - LAMAR 29(11:39 - 4th) N.Yockey rushed to NMS 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMAR 22(11:03 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for S.Rhea.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMAR 22(10:59 - 4th) H.Batten rushed to NMS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 19.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - LAMAR 19(10:17 - 4th) N.Yockey pass complete to NMS 19. Catch made by D.Gibbs at NMS 19. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 4.
|-7 YD
1 & Goal - LAMAR 4(9:53 - 4th) N.Yockey rushed to NMS 11 for -7 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - LAMAR 11(9:06 - 4th) N.Yockey scrambles to NMS 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - LAMAR 5(8:19 - 4th) N.Yockey pass complete to NMS 5. Catch made by J.Dummett at NMS 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Dummett for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:16 - 4th) C.Esqueda extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:16 - 4th) C.Sessums kicks 55 yards from LAM 35 to the NMS 10. Fair catch by T.Whitford.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(8:16 - 4th) PENALTY on NMS-T.Gans Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 13(8:16 - 4th) M.Young rushed to NMS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 14.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 14(7:56 - 4th) W.Eget steps back to pass. W.Eget pass incomplete intended for B.Childress.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 14(7:48 - 4th) W.Eget scrambles to NMS 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 21.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NMEXST 21(6:53 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 67 yards to LAM 12 Center-NMS. Fair catch by T.Carter. PENALTY on LAM-H.Batten Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36(6:38 - 4th) T.Gans rushed to NMS 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 39. PENALTY on NMS-T.Warner Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
2 & 25 - NMEXST 21(6:16 - 4th) W.Eget pass complete to NMS 21. Catch made by T.Gans at NMS 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 20.
|No Gain
3 & 26 - NMEXST 20(5:54 - 4th) W.Eget steps back to pass. W.Eget sacked at NMS 10 for -10 yards (P.Njenge; B.Mathis)
|Punt
4 & 36 - NMEXST 10(5:10 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 48 yards to LAM 42 Center-NMS. K.Fuselier returned punt from the LAM 42. Tackled by NMS at LAM 44.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 44(4:56 - 4th) R.Carver rushed to LAM 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by NMS at LAM 49.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - LAMAR 49(4:29 - 4th) N.Yockey pass complete to LAM 49. Catch made by J.Boyd at LAM 49. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LAMAR 33(4:04 - 4th) R.Carver rushed to NMS 23 for 10 yards. Tackled by NMS at NMS 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAMAR 23(3:40 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey sacked at NMS 26 for -3 yards (G.Peterson)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LAMAR 26(2:58 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for J.Boyd.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LAMAR 26(2:54 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for J.Davis.
|No Gain
4 & 13 - LAMAR 26(2:53 - 4th) N.Yockey steps back to pass. N.Yockey pass incomplete intended for J.Boyd.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 26(2:36 - 4th) M.Young rushed to NMS 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by LAM at NMS 39. PENALTY on LAM-P.Njenge Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 46(2:36 - 4th) M.Young rushed to LAM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 43(2:08 - 4th) O.Samuels rushed to LAM 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 37(1:43 - 4th) O.Samuels rushed to LAM 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 29.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 29(1:05 - 4th) O.Samuels rushed to LAM 15 for 14 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 15(0:40 - 4th) O.Samuels rushed to LAM 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by LAM at LAM 13.
