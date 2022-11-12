|
|
|FRESNO
|UNLV
Haener, Moreno-Cropper lift Fresno State over UNLV 37-30
LAS VEGAS (AP) Jake Haener passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns - including two long ones to Jalen Moreno-Cropper - and Fresno State held off UNLV 37-30 on Friday night.
Quarterback Doug Brumfield's 5-yard touchdown run and field goals covering 43, 48 and 27 yards left UNLV leading 16-14 at halftime.
Fresno State (6-4, 5-1 Mountain West Conference) kept pace with Haener's 33-yard scoring strike to Moreno-Cropper in the first quarter and Jordan Mims' 5-yard touchdown run in the second.
The Bulldogs grabbed a 17-16 lead on their first drive of the third quarter when freshman Dylan Lynch capped a 12-play, 67-yard drive with a 26-yard field goal. Haener added a 2-yard touchdown toss to Zane Pope before Gutierrez booted his fourth field goal to leave UNLV (4-6, 2-4) trailing 24-19 heading to the final period.
Lynch kicked a 23-yard field goal to stretch the Bulldogs' lead to eight with 10:57 remaining, but Aidan Robbins answered with a 66-yard touchdown run and UNLV added the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 27 with 9:53 left.
Fresno State needed just three plays to regain the lead for good, scoring on Haener's 65-yard scoring strike to Moreno-Cropper.
Haener completed 28 of 36 passes for Fresno State. Moreno-Cropper finished with eight catches for 164 yards. Mims carried 21 times for 70 yards.
Brumfield completed 18 of 34 passes for 172 yards for the Runnin' Rebels. Robbins totaled 144 yards on 26 carries, while Brumfield ran 10 times for 60.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|
J. Haener
9 QB
313 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -7 RuYds
|
A. Robbins
9 RB
144 RuYds, RuTD, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|5
|11
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|381
|388
|Total Plays
|60
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|68
|216
|Rush Attempts
|26
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|313
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|28-34
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-39
|6-67
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-41.0
|Return Yards
|16
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-16
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|313
|PASS YDS
|172
|
|
|68
|RUSH YDS
|216
|
|
|381
|TOTAL YDS
|388
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|28/34
|313
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|21
|70
|1
|6
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Boust 86 TE
|J. Boust
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|9
|8
|164
|2
|65
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|7
|5
|49
|0
|21
|
J. Kelly 11 WR
|J. Kelly
|2
|2
|44
|0
|41
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|7
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|2
|2
|11
|1
|9
|
M. Xepera 88 TE
|M. Xepera
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Boust 86 TE
|J. Boust
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson Jr. 17 DL
|J. Hudson Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sanders Jr. 11 DB
|C. Sanders Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bridges 5 DL
|D. Bridges
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langley 35 LB
|M. Langley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Perales 99 DE
|D. Perales
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lawson 91 DT
|M. Lawson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Payne Jr. 55 DT
|L. Payne Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Norris 43 DB
|M. Norris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Early 27 DB
|L. Early
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 52 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Comstock 22 DB
|S. Comstock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sampson Jr. 50 OL
|T. Sampson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DE
|I. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Remlinger 50 DL
|C. Remlinger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|3/3
|29
|4/4
|13
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|3
|16.7
|18
|0
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|18/33
|172
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|26
|144
|1
|66
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|9
|57
|1
|12
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|3
|15
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|7
|6
|43
|0
|18
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|2
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
J. Weimer 6 WR
|J. Weimer
|7
|3
|29
|0
|14
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|6
|3
|27
|0
|13
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|8
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
K. Ballungay 19 TE
|K. Ballungay
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Plant Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant Jr.
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 25 DB
|J. Morgan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baldwin 3 DB
|J. Baldwin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Thompkins 10 LB
|F. Thompkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 8 DL
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 21 DB
|B. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 0 DB
|R. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Keeler 47 DL
|R. Keeler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|5/5
|48
|1/1
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Montano kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at UNLV 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 32(14:34 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at UNLV 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(14:05 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 35(13:59 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 37 for 28 yards. Tackled by L.Early at FRE 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(13:12 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 37. Catch made by K.Williams at FRE 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 35(12:17 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by N.Williams at FRE 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; E.Williams at FRE 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 27(11:58 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at FRE 24.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UNLV 24(11:38 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 24(11:34 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - UNLV 32(11:30 - 1st) D.Gutierrez 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-M.Nichols.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 1st) D.Gutierrez kicks 42 yards from UNLV 35 to the FRE 23. M.Sherrod returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Williams at FRE 37. PENALTY on UNLV-T.O'Dell Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(11:25 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 45 for -7 yards (A.Plant)
|+15 YD
2 & 17 - FRESNO 45(11:03 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 45. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 45. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 40.
3 & 2 - FRESNO(9:51 - 1st) J.Haener pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 40. Intercepted by J.Morgan at UNLV 40. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 40. PENALTY on FRE-J.Mims Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 40(9:34 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34(9:13 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 34. Catch made by J.Mims at UNLV 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FRESNO 33(8:50 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+33 YD
3 & 9 - FRESNO 33(8:45 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at UNLV 33. Gain of 33 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:29 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 64 yards from FRE 35 to the UNLV 1. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(8:29 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 37(8:00 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 37(7:50 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges; J.Hudson at UNLV 40.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - UNLV 40(7:40 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to FRE 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(7:00 - 1st) C.Reese rushed to FRE 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Perales at FRE 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 45(6:09 - 1st) C.Reese rushed to FRE 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(5:31 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 35(5:26 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; C.Lockridge at FRE 26.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UNLV 26(4:53 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; I.Johnson at FRE 26.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 26(4:13 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Norris; D.Perales at FRE 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 24(3:37 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 22(2:53 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 22. Catch made by K.Williams at FRE 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge; C.Remlinger at FRE 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 10(2:17 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 8 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Williams at FRE 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 8(1:54 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FRE 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 5(1:18 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to FRE End Zone for 5 yards. D.Brumfield for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 1st) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 1st) D.Gutierrez kicks 30 yards from UNLV 35 to the FRE 35. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(1:12 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by J.Kelly at FRE 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson; J.Morgan at FRE 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 38(0:48 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Williams; R.Keeler at FRE 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 43(0:08 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry; A.Ajiake at FRE 44.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - FRESNO 44(15:00 - 2nd) J.Boust rushed to FRE 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at FRE 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(14:23 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 47. Catch made by J.Mims at FRE 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at FRE 48.
|-3 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 48(13:35 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 48. Gain of -3 yards. N.Remigio FUMBLES forced by UNLV. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-J.Williams at UNLV 45. Tackled by T.Sampson at FRE 45.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(13:33 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson; D.Perales at FRE 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 43(12:55 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 43. Catch made by J.Weimer at FRE 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 37(12:16 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; D.Perales at FRE 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(11:46 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at FRE 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 34(11:06 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 34. Catch made by K.Williams at FRE 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Sanders at FRE 29.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 29(10:29 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Payne at FRE 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UNLV 38(9:44 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-M.Nichols.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 57 yards from UNLV 35 to the FRE 8. N.Remigio returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Jakes at FRE 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 26(9:33 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 26(9:29 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at FRE 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - FRESNO 30(8:44 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at FRE 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(8:21 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin; T.Malakius at FRE 40.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 40(7:45 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 39.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(7:30 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at UNLV 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at UNLV 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 19(7:11 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 17.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 17(6:35 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 17. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at UNLV 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 5(6:19 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to UNLV End Zone for 5 yards. J.Mims for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:16 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:16 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(6:16 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at UNLV 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 33(5:51 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(5:33 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at UNLV 44.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 44(4:48 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to FRE 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at FRE 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(4:26 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UNLV 46(3:47 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to FRE 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lawson at FRE 44.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 44(3:12 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 44. Catch made by D.Brumfield at FRE 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Comstock at FRE 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 31(2:34 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge; M.Lawson at FRE 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - UNLV 32(1:52 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 32. Catch made by K.Williams at FRE 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 25.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - UNLV 25(1:13 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer. PENALTY on FRE-M.Norris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 10(1:06 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lawson at FRE 8.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 8(0:32 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to FRE 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Sanders at FRE 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNLV 9(0:26 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UNLV 17(0:21 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-M.Nichols.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Kelly at FRE 25. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34(14:41 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 34. Catch made by E.Brooks at UNLV 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 30(14:17 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - FRESNO 25(13:54 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 23(13:15 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 23(12:48 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 23. Catch made by R.Pauwels at UNLV 23. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Baldwin at UNLV 18.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - FRESNO 18(12:02 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 18. Catch made by M.Dalena at UNLV 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 15.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - FRESNO 15(11:21 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11(10:57 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 11. Catch made by J.Boust at UNLV 11. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FRESNO 8(10:03 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FRESNO 8(9:59 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - FRESNO 16(9:53 - 3rd) D.Lynch 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:49 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 40 yards from FRE 35 to the UNLV 25. Fair catch by N.Williams.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(9:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - UNLV 20(9:49 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at UNLV 23.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - UNLV 23(9:20 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 23. Catch made by UNLV at UNLV 23. Gain of yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 23. PENALTY on UNLV-S.Zeon Offensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - UNLV 12(8:57 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|+9 YD
3 & 23 - UNLV 12(8:54 - 3rd) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 21 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at UNLV 21.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UNLV 21(8:28 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 41 yards to FRE 38 Center-UNLV. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 38. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 46.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(8:05 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 46. Catch made by E.Brooks at UNLV 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 40(7:22 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by N.Remigio at UNLV 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(7:04 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to UNLV 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 24.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - FRESNO 24(6:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on FRE-FRE Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 29(6:21 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by M.Sherrod at UNLV 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - FRESNO 26(5:38 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 26. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at UNLV 26. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 19.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - FRESNO 19(5:12 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 16(4:58 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 12.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 12(4:12 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at UNLV 12. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 3.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - FRESNO 3(3:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on FRE-FRE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 8(3:36 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 2(3:20 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 2. Catch made by Z.Pope at UNLV 2. Gain of 2 yards. Z.Pope for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:15 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:15 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(3:15 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(2:39 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 40.
|+41 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 40(1:49 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 40. Gain of 42 yards. S.Zeon FUMBLES forced by FRE. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-L.Early at FRE 15. Tackled by UNLV at FRE 38. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 40. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(1:40 - 3rd) D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 19. Catch made by K.Williams at FRE 19. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 20.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UNLV 20(1:12 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UNLV 20(0:58 - 3rd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - UNLV 28(0:53 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-M.Nichols.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 41 yards from UNLV 35 to the FRE 24. Z.Pope returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at FRE 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(0:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on FRE-FRE Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - FRESNO 37(0:40 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at FRE 40.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - FRESNO 40(15:00 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper. PENALTY on UNLV-B.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(14:54 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for FRE. PENALTY on UNLV-R.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(14:47 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 30. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at UNLV 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 27(14:04 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 24.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - FRESNO 24(13:28 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 24. Catch made by Z.Pope at UNLV 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 15(13:06 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 11(12:31 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FRESNO 6(11:46 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - FRESNO 13(11:01 - 4th) D.Lynch 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(10:57 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 26(10:20 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - UNLV 26(9:50 - 4th) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 35. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 34.
|+66 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 34(9:42 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to FRE End Zone for 66 yards. A.Robbins for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(9:28 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. K.Williams steps back to pass. Catch made by N.Williams at FRE 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks 62 yards from UNLV 35 to the FRE 3. M.Sherrod returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at FRE 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 21(9:24 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 21(9:16 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 21. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UNLV at FRE 35.
|+65 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 35(8:59 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 35. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 35. Gain of 65 yards. J.Moreno-Cropper for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:47 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(8:47 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 29(7:40 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 29(7:55 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 34.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - UNLV 34(7:12 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(7:07 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 30(6:31 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - FRESNO 25(5:52 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by N.Remigio at UNLV 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(5:21 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 20(4:35 - 4th) J.Mims rushed to UNLV 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 18.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - FRESNO 18(3:51 - 4th) J.Haener pass complete to UNLV 18. Catch made by M.Xepera at UNLV 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 11.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - FRESNO 19(3:00 - 4th) D.Lynch 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-C.King.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(2:56 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for S.Zeon.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(2:52 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 25.
|+18 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 25(2:27 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(2:04 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 43(1:59 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UNLV 43(1:53 - 4th) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 46 for yards. Tackled by FRE at UNLV 46. PENALTY on FRE-C.Lockridge Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 44(1:43 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 44. Catch made by N.Williams at FRE 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 38.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - UNLV 38(1:18 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by N.Williams at FRE 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(1:01 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(0:59 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Weimer at FRE 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UNLV 16(0:37 - 4th) C.Reese rushed to FRE 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 14(0:30 - 4th) D.Brumfield pass complete to FRE 14. Catch made by K.Ballungay at FRE 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 8.
|Sack
2 & Goal - UNLV 8(0:23 - 4th) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at FRE 16 for -8 yards (D.Perales)
|Field Goal
3 & 12 - UNLV 23(0:17 - 4th) D.Gutierrez 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UNLV Holder-M.Nichols.
